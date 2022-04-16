17,581 ETH Worth $53,456,915 USD Transferred to Unknown Wallet

It’s an interesting time for crypto. As more and more institutional investors buy into Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other cryptocurrencies, there might be some investors wondering if they have missed the boat, especially as the dizzying market heights of 2021 gave way to the sobering slump at the start of 2022.

In its earlier days, cryptocurrency was famous for creating Bitcoin billionaires from young, free-thinking individuals who didn’t come from traditionally wealthy backgrounds. Now that crypto can be said to be going mainstream, has crypto wealth become the preserve of the besuited financial magnates that Bitcoin once tried to defy? The evidence doesn’t seem to bear this out. In fact, the biggest crypto influencers of today are still inspirational and come from a range of backgrounds, ages and countries. Let’s take a look at some of the most inspiring crypto influencers in the field right now.

Carl ‘The Moon’ Runefelt – from bagging to balling

Carl Runefelt, better known by his social media handle ‘The Moon’, is one of the most popular current crypto influencers, with over 500K subscribers on YouTube and more than one million followers on Twitter.

Runefelt is notoriously bullish on Bitcoin and has made a considerable amount of money on the original cryptocurrency. He isn’t shy of flaunting his wealth, either, snapping up rare NFTs for millions of dollars and showing off his new Bugatti (bought with ETH trading profits) to his followers while the market was crashing at the end of 2021. But doesn’t Runefelt have a right to be proud of his wealth? After all, he came from humble beginnings and has said in interviews that he wanted to inspire his followers to achieve the same.

Before getting into crypto, Runefelt actually worked at a groceries store in his home country of Sweden. At 22, the young grocery worker was bored and frustrated with life and his career prospects. He started investing his savings in gold and precious metals but became disillusioned by the corruption and inefficiency of the banking system. Seeing a crypto video on YouTube inspired him to invest in crypto and start his own YouTube channel in 2017.

Runefelt’s crypto investments were a success, and so was his channel ‘The Moon’. By investing, trading and giving advice on the same to his followers, Runefelt completely changed his life. He credits the Law of Attraction and the power of visualization as key parts of his journey to the lavish lifestyle that he enjoys today.

Runefelt now lives in the playboy paradise of Dubai and continues to be active in crypto and NFTs, as well as promoting his own payment app, Kasta. Despite expanding into other areas of the crypto industry, the Swedish rags-to-riches star is still bullish on the original cryptocurrency, claiming that BTC will never go back down below $10,000 and may even reach $200K in the next three years.

Hold on to your dreams – crypto stars are still being made

The story of Runefelt, who managed to turn his life around completely in his twenties, is an inspiration to crypto traders today, and the crypto world continues to be a way for people to make money outside of the traditional track to wealth.

While many famous investors do study at elite colleges, Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin famously dropped out of university to focus on crypto. In 2012, a 12-year-old Eric Finman spent a family gift of $1,000 buying Bitcoin at prices ranging from $10 to $12, trades that made him a millionaire by 18 and even richer today.

The volatility of altcoins still presents an opportunity for such huge returns today, with new crypto influencers emerging from humble backgrounds all the time. Rachel Siegel was a struggling substitute teacher. At 29 and without any tech knowledge, she started investing around $25 a week into crypto and turned that into a seven-figure return, homeownership and a new career as a crypto influencer under the handle @CryptoFinally.

Kane Ellis was only 18 and a high school dropout when he learned how to mine cryptocurrency and used those Bitcoin earnings over the years to found the online auto marketplace Carswap, as well as to buy a fleet of exotic cars for himself (unlike, Runefelt, he prefers a Maserati).

These are just two more examples of crypto fans who struck it rich and built well-known profiles on top of that. Don’t forget all of those who make money but decide to avoid the spotlight and live less public lives. The truth is, the majority of wealthy crypto traders are ones you never hear about but are focusing on their own lives.

Access to crypto wealth has never been easier

The main reason crypto is still a great tool for building wealth is that almost anyone with a smartphone and internet connection can access the market these days, and this empowers a great part of the population that did not have access to traditional wealth-building products.

