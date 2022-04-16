Finance
3 Programs for a 0 Down Mortgage
The credit crunch has hit everyone hard. Banks have tightened up their purse strings. The amazing Programs that brokers and lenders once threw out at anyone with a pulse have all but disappeared. But does that mean that there is absolutely no way to get a mortgage without plopping down 20%? What happened to buying a house with no money down? Can it still be done?
The answer is “yes.” Zero down mortgages are still available, but there are some very specific qualifications to get them. I have listed the three most common here for your convenience.
1. Rural Development Mortgage. – The Rural Development Mortgage is put out through the United States Department of Agriculture. This loan program is so popular, that the program typically runs out of money by the end of it fiscal year. This program is not limited to first time home buyers. The loan process is initiated through an approved lender, and is subject to income guidelines and the property must be purchased in a designated rural area. The surprising part of this loan is the types of properties that are eligible. Eligible property types include existing homes, new construction, modular homes, Planned Unit Developments, eligible condominiums and even new manufactured homes. Another nice perk of this program is that closing costs and property improvement costs can be factored into the loan. Take a look at this program. You might be surprised to find what the US Government considers “rural.”
2. VA – If you are a veteran of the United States armed forces, You will more than likely qualify for a VA loan. VA loans are another zero down payment loan opportunity. The loan does vary depending on type of service and if this is your first home loan or a subsequent home loan. There is a loan funding fee that is rolled into the loan that runs from 2% to 3% depending on the previous qualifications. For example: a veteran of the united States Air Force may pay 2.15% loan funding fee for a first time home loan, whereas a veteran of the national guard may pay 2.85% for the same loan.
3. Navy Federal – If you are not a member of the military, but are a civilian employee of the government or a family member of Military personnel and belong to the Navy Federal Credit Union, you may qualify for a No Down Payment loan. The Navy Federal Credit union is the largest credit union in the United states in both assets and membership. They have a program for their qualified members that allows 100% financing of a primary home loan. Like the VA, there is a small funding fee of about 1.7% of the total loan amount. The Navy Federal Credit Union offers a 15 year and a 30 year program.
So even though the housing market has taken a beating, there are options for a 0 down mortgage. As with any mortgage decision, gather your information, form some questions and contact a mortgage professional to help you make an informed decision before purchasing. It is in their best interest to help you.
Finance
The Importance Of Your Credit Score When Looking For A Home Loan
We have all seen the credit score ads that sometimes get stuck in our mind for days. But how important is it when thinking of buying a home? The answer may seem obvious but the truth is you don’t necessarily have to have an outstanding credit score to be approved for a loan.
People who’ve lost previous homes to foreclosure or have had a bankruptcy in their past, have been approved for home mortgage loans. Yes, the new laws have made it a bit harder to be approved for certain types of loans, but if you have the right person working for you there’s a fair chance you could be approved without perfect credit and a minimal down payment.
What Do The Credit Score Numbers Mean?
So you’re thinking if you don’t have these perfect scores in the 700’s or 800’s then you’re never even going to be considered for a loan right? Not necessarily true. Realistically if you have a huge amount of outstanding debt, a poor record of paying your bills on time, and owe a ton of money you won’t be greeted with open arms from loan companies.
However, with a FICO credit score of at least 640 you could still be a legitimate prospect for a Conventional loan. So the best thing to do is find out what your FICO credit score is. Your Realtor can help you get your FICO credit score so you’ll know from the very beginning if you’re wasting our time or not.
Credit Score and FHA Loans
FHA loans are known to often lend to those with a score of 640 or less. When you have a lower credit score your best bet will be government insured loans, as the government insured loans tend to be slightly easier to get with less than perfect circumstances.
An FHA Loan is one type of loan that is government guaranteed and is often offered to those who don’t have an immediate 20% down payment. Allowing for smaller down payments and slightly less than perfect credit scores make FHA Loans very attractive. Basically the FHA loan is a little easier to qualify for with slightly less stringent rules.
With an FHA Loan you may only have to have as little as a 3.5% down payment. You will also probably be required to purchase a special insurance for the loan, which adds a little more to the loan total itself. When obtained this insurance should not make your payments increase substantially either.
Credit Score and Getting Pre-Approved
Your realtor estate agent can help guide you in getting “pre-approved” for a loan. A pre-approval is not a guarantee that you will get a loan and it holds nobody hostage under contracts. It’s a way for most of the paperwork to get started and get the ball rolling while you look for a home.
If the pre-approval comes back with an adamant “no” you’re going to know not to waste any time; whereas, if it comes back pre-approved you’re in pretty good shape that you will qualify for the final loan application. Pre-qualification eases the minds of all involved and can help you get in a new home faster.
Finance
Social Media Marketing Tips – Following the 80%-20% Rule
There are endless ways you can reach your audience, there is no secret formula as such. Applying the 80-20 rule should always be an integral part of your social media marketing strategy. In short it means 80% of your content should be engagement oriented which gives something valuable to read to your viewers and engage them in conversations or participation and only 20% should be dedicated for your business promotion.
It is necessary to establish the fact that people come to social media platforms for social interactions and not to read your sales pitch! Social media marketing is more inclined to building relationships, trust and authority online rather than annoying your audience with repeated sales pitch.
80% Content – informative & interactive: This part of the marketing strategy mainly aims at sharing good content related to your business. Simply put, look over for the content that interests your audience and share the same across various social networking platforms. Think about re-tweets, re-sharing posts, links to reviews, inspirational quotes, greetings, polls, trivia & contests and other such engagement oriented ideas. If confused how to come up with such posts, do as listed below:
- Follow top influencers in your industry, watch their posts, tweets and design your own or probably re-share them as a good piece of information.
- Share your own interesting facts, content amongst your own page followers and get them engaging.
- Make your content reach out to your influencers and try to connect them.
- Organize trivia, competition and award the winners which compels the audience to engage in the activity and gain confidence in your brand.
20% self promotion: While working on this section, include information which “benefits” your audience by providing discounts, special offers with a call to action button leading to your website which will enable them to learn more about your services/products. Publish your products/services advantages, reviews, testimonials, specifications and all other information you need to keep your reputation.
The bottom line: If a brand focuses too much on its sales and irritates the audience on social network with non stop sales pitch is sure to drive away visitors and referrals. Audience will simply jump in and out of your social media page without even landing on your website (traffic to your website is the sole motive of any marketing strategy). Give your audience what they want to read at regular intervals and you shall see a spike in your brand’s followers and authority and maintain a consistent social media presence.
Finance
Understanding Internet Marketing Terms The Foundation For Online Success
So you have thought about getting into online or internet marketing? How about things like email marketing? Well then you need to know what things are. You need to know what a website is, what a squeeze page or an opt-in page is. You even need to know what the difference is between a newsletter and an auto-responder. Now how about all the other terms that you hear, such as domain names, html codes, servers, content management systems and hosting. All these terms you need to at least have a basic understanding of.
You may be questioning why you need to know all of these internet marketing terms, but the reason is very simple why you need to at least know what they mean. It will give you a better understanding of how to spend your time, what you really need to learn about and what you should just let someone else handle. You can for example get someone to take care of building the basics of your site and get a Content management system build into your site, for the same cost as just you would pay for hosting. That means that you can get rid of having to know anything about website design software, hosting, setting up emails and all that stuff. So basically you would be cutting the tech stuff you need to understand and be able to work with about 60%. Imagine the time that would save you?
What are the basic terms you need to know? Well you should know what an html code is, you do not have to know how to write them, just know what they are. (In most cases you can just copy and paste them.) You should know what affiliates and affiliate marketing is. Know what SEO, PPC and what the difference between a newsletter and an auto-responder is. It would also help if you knew the difference between types of websites, such as the difference between a directory, search engine, e-commerce, and squeeze page along with an informational site. They all serve a different purpose and need a slightly different approach when it comes to internet marketing.
Internet marketing becomes a lot simpler once you understand the terminology being used online and in the internet marketing world. People often get spooked by how many terms internet marketers use when they are talking about how to do effective internet marketing. The truth is that half of the terminology is not a need to know thing, it is a helpful to know thing. Other internet marketers have a tendency of making it sound like internet marketing is a complex thing because of the terminology, but it really is not. Once you get more familiar with it, you will understand that some of the most common terms used are actually quite simple. Most of them serve no purpose and you do not need to know them, but of course how would many of the affiliate marketers survive if they told you that you didn’t need to know how to write html codes, understand what SEO, PPC and Ad-words is?
The simple truth about internet marketing is that the terminology is used to sell you many things you do not need. What most of these fail to give you information about is how to use the tools behind the terms. You can actually get a free guide to all the terms used in internet marketing on www.10make90.com/startupkit.php, so you can begin to get an understanding of what these terms really mean. This way you will not have to spend money on learning the basics and can focus on learning what really matters, how you can get started with internet marketing.
