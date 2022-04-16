Finance
5 Ways To Be A Better Affiliate
We’ve all been there. You sign up to an affiliate program and you obtain your affiliate link….and then you stare at it. Staring at your affiliate link will not make you any money. Neither will spamming your link over myspace or forums. If you are doing that stop it…it is either illegal or it should be illegal. In this short article I will give you 5 steps in the right direction.
#1
Buy a domain and hosting package. The best way to get something indexed on the web for people to see, is to put it there on a piece of “Virtual Real Estate” that you own. Remember, you don’t get something for nothing so plunk down a little cash and start building your own site.
#2
Arm yourself with all the free tools you can get. Don’t own Adobe Dreamweaver? No problem, NVU or Trellian Web page are two free site building tools that will get you to an acceptable level of web design. Hey…it’s free. Bookmark http://www.download.com you can search for tons of free programs there, and better yet you can filter out the trial period software and search for only free license software (meaning it is really, really free).
#3
Build your own email list. This is another step that is crucial if you want to make a substantial amount of income online. Some clients I work with are able to make sales only because they are able to promote to 50,000+ targeted leads at the click of a button. I suggest 1shoppincart.com for beginners. First of all it’s inexpensive, and also, if you ever want to create your own product, you can upgrade your service level to include a shopping cart. For now, all you want is to capture leads through a squeeze page or newsletter opt-in.
#4
Get a blog and use it. Blogs are free. Get one and update it daily.
#5
Dabble in Pay-Per-Click advertising. It may not be for you, so sign up for a Google AdWords account and try it out. You can set a budget, so keep that in mind while you test it out. I personally made my first check from PPC sales as an affilaite of dentalplans.com. PPC is now incredibly complex so you may want to study up on the subject before you throw your change at the strategy.
Well, those are my 5 steps. All of them can and are easily expanded into a science of their own. Now you get an idea of what it takes to earn income online through affiliate programs…a lot of work. Not to worry though once you get good at it, it will seem easy. As any thing in life the beginning is not easy, but marketing as an affiliate can be incredibly rewarding.
Cheers, and I’ll see you out there.
-Jared Masa
5 Social Media Marketing Strategies to Improve Your Efforts in 2017
Social media is considered to be the number one daily activity among Americans and 76% Facebook users’ worldwide visit the site daily. An average time spent on emailing and Google is more than anything else. A research concluded that 93% of marketers use social media platforms to promote their business. Social media is getting bigger and bigger day by day. If you are not using social media for your brand, then you are simply ignoring a huge amount of customers. Here are few social media strategies to boost your online presence.
Create a Game Plan & stick to it
Having no execution strategy means your content is a total waste. Set limits to a number of tweets you want to publish per day. This number may vary as per requirement but you must at least publish four tweets in a day for just setting a benchmark. Before setting a fixed number, first study your competitors, study SMO Company, how much they are posting in a day because it is important to be active but not overly active. Compile your content so that it is easy to read and handy whenever needed. Prepare the content for a week in advance but also be ready to make changes accordingly.
Treat each social media platform as an individual entity
Each platform must be treated as a different or separate entity. There are contents which you can share on every platform and there are other contents like some joke which are not suitable for LinkedIn. You need to make a strategy to make content suitable for each platform. You can share corporate related stuff on LinkedIn but as Instagram is a more visually driven platform, you must share more pictures on it to engage more audience at your account. Whereas you can mostly share anything on Twitter & Facebook, these are platforms where you can share your views on a particular topic or can ask others to share their views as well. Paying attention to demographic of your followers on each platform help you to prepare content that can be appealing to them.
Go above & beyond in customer service
Whenever a visitor doesn’t get a response when he posts on your Facebook page or tweets at your handle, trust is lost. Due to this lack of communication, he will turn to your competitor (SMO Media Agency) to get the all the answers to his questions. But if you response on time, he will be highly impressed and will be flattered by your company. Higher the chances that he will become one of your loyal clients. Responding on time and solving problem are two of the key points to win your customer’s heart and making loyal to your brand for forever. It’s humanizing to take the time to respond to a personal query which also builds your authority. Sometimes people give negative remarks on your accounts, at that point without panicking, look what you can do change that negative remark into a positive one. Increase the level of your services; ask each customer what are the things or areas in which they think you are lacking in. Improve those things so that when the next time customer returns to you, he can feel the change and can appreciate you for not ignoring his feedback.
Embrace Mishaps
In this fast-paced world of social media, mistakes are unavoidable. Embrace these hiccups rather than just ignoring them. The small mistake like missing of a comma is not that big thing to make an announcement for, people must have already noticed it and decided to ignore it but if you keep on publishing it, it will only create a mess. But sometimes the problem is bigger than that, like delivery of wrong product, in that case proactively respond in an active and an apologetic manner and tell your customer what is going to be your next step so that your customer can know that you are actively working to make things right. No matter how big mistake you have made don’t feel sad, instead embrace them, apologize for them and make things correct.
Track & Talk
Tracking is often considered to be time-consuming and tedious. But it only takes few hours monthly to track down the things, to track whether your strategy is creating right results or not. What are the things you can change to increase your output more? Always keep a track of your number of followers, your post reach, post sharing, likes on a particular post, in which time frame audience response more. Keep a list of hashtags suitable for your company and others which may not be suitable for your brand but has a large number of reach. Study what your competitors are doing, follow them and be ahead of them.
The History of Internet Marketing – Learn More About It
The early existence of internet marking started in the early 1990’s when text-based and simple websites were predominantly used in offering product or service information around the world. The Bristol-Myers Squibb was the first company that officially launched an online marketing campaign. A US-based drug company, the Bristol-Myers Squibb launched the use of online marketing to basically develop the public awareness in using a certain drug called “Excedrin”. During the tax season in 1997, law and marketing firms declared the Excedrin as a “Tax Headache” supplement from online advertising websites. Bristol-Myers provided an online free sample of the drug to American internet users.
According to Linda Himelstein of Business Week, the use of the World Wide Web in promoting Excedrin resulted to series of good responses coming from Bristol-Myers. Himelstein also wrote in her article that in just one or two days, the Brtistol-Myers already estimated 30,000 added names in their online customer list. Standardized technology industries such as Microsoft and IBM began to incorporate their internet providers and several software programs in the Bristol-Myer’s existing marketing campaigns. Both industries also began throwing away millions of dollars from online marketing efforts to give way for the Bristol-Myer’s campaign. Several websites such as Yahoo is said to be one of the online-based firms that was able to quickly acquire high amount of profit from marketing. Yahoo successfully targeted the “never before seen” type of messages from the online marketing industry. The highly trafficked website generated the monitoring of hits every online advertisement acquires per day. In 2000, many online marketing firms were forced by Yahoo to tighten their online advertising revenue. During the same year, Yahoo reported that the firms’ customer bases dwindled during the “Cooling Stage” of the US economy.
The expenses used for internet marketing in the US, Canada and other neighboring countries totaled to 300 Billion Dollars in 1996. In 1994, the average online marketing figure totaled to 175 Billion Dollars which were all spent for traditional advertising campaigns in one year. The industry began to rise when the number of internet users and home based businessmen or entrepreneurs continued to increase in America during the mid-1990’s. In the year 1997, the online advertising industry’s budget increased to $1 billion. Online marketing expertise and advertisement writer Bill McRea wrote in his article that one of the most popular online marketing firms in America and some European countries today is the “Houston Online Marketing”. According to McRea, the Houston online marketing has several advantages that comprises well with affiliated online marketing firms in the US including several western and European countries as well. The benefits provided by McRea include the following:
• Online consumers can easily log onto the website and get to know the overall features of the product or service any time of the day.
• These companies could save more money due to the website’s necessity in reducing sales force rates and online advertising expenses.
Fourth Party Ad Serving – Because Third Party Wasn’t Confusing Enough – Third Party Served Reporting
Over the last 6 months or so, I have noticed a dramatic increase in the number of online advertising contracts requesting fourth party billing. Fourth party billing occurs when the advertiser, through their agency chooses to serve a creative from one vendor, say Eyeblaster, but wants the impression reporting and billing based on another vendor such as DoubleClick or Atlas, making them the fourth party.
At first thought this seems crazy, but it really doesn’t get any better the longer you think about it, it stays crazy.
This is accomplished in a few different ways, basically boiling down to one of two methods. For lack of a better term we can call them front-end and back-end. In the front-end system, information is embedded in the third party creative script that calls the fourth party vendor to log an impression. In the back-end setup, all the logging is done by a back-end call from the third party vendor to the fourth party vendor, without any exposure in the creative source.
While front-end can be a little easier for a publisher to manage, neither of these setups is truly ideal for a few different reasons.
Let’s start with front-end tracking. This means that there is a code in the 3rd party creative trafficked to the publisher that will initiate the call to the 4th party vendor. In most cases this code is obscured and not readily apparent when looking at the code. To the best of my knowledge, only Eyewonder has an implementation that clearly shows the relative fourth party tag. Even Eyewonder doesn’t always seem to use this format, but when they do, it greatly enhances the publisher’s ability to establish the relationship and track and bill the item correctly. Sadly, most other front-end implementations use codes that are not part of the normal reporting process and don’t make the relationship clear. Even when that is the case, front-end tracking has the advantage of locking the relationship between the third and fourth parties and preventing the creative change out issues that back-end tracking can have.
Back-end tracking accomplishes the same objective, logging an impression from the third party to the fourth party, but it does it completely on the back-end. The third party doesn’t embed the tracking in the creative, instead using a system setup option to create the relationship on their end.
There are 2 big problems with this approach. First, there is no way for the publisher to even attempt to establish the relationship between third and fourth party tracking since the creative script doesn’t even carry a clue about the details. The second challenge is that the vendors can change out the relationship mid-flight without any notification to the publisher.
There are also the general problems of both methods. Since publishers are asked to serve a creative from one vendor, but report delivery through another vendor, the publisher needs the relationship clearly defined. However, agencies don’t seem to get this and rarely provide any documentation that would help clarify it. In fact, agencies often seem to completely lack any understanding of this arrangement that they themselves create.
Imagine that you have a VISA credit card and one day you get a message from them telling you that you are now required to pay your VISA bill to a MasterCard account. However, they don’t tell you what the new account number is. When you ask them what the account number is, they either don’t reply or do reply but don’t give you the information, instead asking you what you mean.
That is a pretty good metaphor for how the notification and implementation of 4th party implementations often work. In fact, that example is not the worst case scenario. In the worst case scenario, they agencies don’t specify the relationship before the campaign launches and only inform the publisher weeks or months later by disputing billing.
Imagine, that in the VISA / MasterCard example above, they waited until after the fact to let you know and told you that you had improperly paid your bill to the wrong account for months and informed you that you should have made payments to the MasterCard account, for which they still refuse to give you the account number. Again, as confused a situation as it sounds like, it is an accurate picture of the issue publishers are facing.
So what is the solution?
While there is no single solution to the issue there are a few decisions to be made and guidelines to be considered so publishers can at least feel they have done their due diligence and prepared themselves.
The first thing publishers should ask themselves is if they even want to accept these terms. Given the complication above, publishers may consider pushing back, or at the very least, setting some minimum standards for how it should be handled. But the situation is complicated enough that publishers should operate from a position of conditional acceptance on their terms, not unqualified obligation.
If publishers decide that they are going to accept fourth party terms and do so with some conditions, there are a few things that should be high on their list.
Since the agencies create the relationships between the third and fourth party tracking, publishers should require that the agencies make that information available in a simple format. The best scenario would be that all fourth party tracking be embedded as either a direct call or a comment in the third party creative script, similar to the Eyewonder example above. This would have the advantage of being done once during setup and negating the need for follow-up communication. It would also be a permanent solution and even years later the tracking relationship could be investigated. Lastly, it would have the benefit of being part of the creative setup and as new creative assets are tracked they would have the solution built into them.
If a single step solution like the above can’t be achieved, then the agencies need to understand that they will need to provide the publishers some way of relating the third to fourth party tracking. A simple spreadsheet would suffice, but this is still not as good a solution as the embedded solution above, since that information will need to be communicated and managed throughout the life of the campaign and for some time afterward.
Not only do agencies need to supply the key to establishing the relationships, but they need to do it in a timely manner. How do you define timely? Before the placement goes live, since revealing the relationship afterward can severely limit the ability to adjust pacing and control delivery.
Fourth party tracking and billing of online advertising is complicated and requires the industry to either address that complication or resign itself to living with it. Ignoring the issues will not make them go away and while the upcoming IAB impression exchange may resolve some issues, it will certainly not be a silver bullet for fourth party ad tracking.
