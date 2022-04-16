Finance
Abdominoplasty Effects – How to Deal With a Rash After the Procedure
Any plastic surgery has its risks, and an abdominoplasty is no different. This type of procedure is also known as a tummy tuck, and it helps give the appearance of a flat, smooth stomach. You will not lose weight from it, but you can get rid of any excess skin after weight loss, or perhaps eliminate the stomach pooch that comes with pregnancy.
Clearly, like any surgery, there is potential for negative effects after the operation, and a rash is one them.
Some people get the operation to get rid of the rash they have from extra skin. Perhaps they lost weight, or their skin has simply sagged with age. Either way, it often rubs against the lower stomach area and creates redness and irritation. Such people might be not so pleasantly surprised when they get a rash after the abdominoplasty, but this time as a result of something used during the surgery.
An irritation after an abdominoplasty could be caused by a number of things. For some people, the tape used to hold gauze in place after the surgery causes them to break out in pimple-like red dots. It can persist months after the tape has been removed. In such cases, once the tape is gone, you can use an exfoliating product to get rid of old skin.
A moisturizer can then help the area heal. If the rash is not near the incisions where the tape was, you could be allergic to medications you have been given, in which case you should stop taking it immediately and tell your surgeon.
In fact, any skin irritation should be reported to your surgeon immediately. He or she might tell you that it is temporary and perfectly normal for your situation. You could also be told to use over-the-counter skincare products to clear it up, or perhaps prescribed medication.
But your doctor might also realize that something is not right, and that you should be treated right away. The only way to make this realization in time is to let him or her know as soon as possible.
After an abdominoplasty, a rash might mean nothing, but it should not go unreported. In fact, you can expect myriad side effects after the surgery, from nausea to numbness in the area. But your doctor should be made aware of any effects, particularly if you were not warned of the possibility of it in the first place. It might be clichéd, but you are better safe than sorry.
Can Frottage Lead to an Itchy Penis?
Clearly, penetrative intercourse is one of the most pleasurable sexual activities around, but there is definitely something to be said for a little frottage. Like any form of direct-contact sexual activity, there are some risks to penis health that can be associated with frottage – and an itchy penis is one of them. Fortunately, taking a little extra care can often help keep the frottaged penis from descending into the realm of the itchy penis.
What is frottage?
If a person wants to be 100% technically correct, frottage refers to any kind of non-penetrative sexual activity in which the genitals of one partner are rubbed against or otherwise stimulated by any body part of another partner. Under this definition, a person being masturbated by another person (thereby engaging in hand-to-penis stimulation) would be engaging in frottage, as would a man whose penis brushed repeatedly against a partner’s thigh or breasts.
In practice, however, frottage is usually reserved for occasions in which there is non-penetrative genital-to-genital contact. So if two men rub their penises together, or a man rubs his penis against a woman’s vagina, they would be practicing frottage.
Is it safe?
The question often arises as to whether or not frottage is considered safe sex. The answer really depends upon the way in which safe sex is defined. For example, it is very unlikely (though not impossible) to contract HIV through bare-genital frottage. The practice is also not considered high risk for transmission of STIs like syphilis either. (Although again, it is not impossible for such transmission – and using condoms decreases the likelihood even further.)
However, there are a number of STIs that are more commonly associated with frottage. These include herpes, warts, scabies and chancroids. (Again, the use of condoms can reduce the risk of such infections.)
The itchy penis question
There also are more “benign” issues that could result from frottage, including those that can bring about an itchy penis condition. Some possible causes could be:
– Yeast. Rubbing a bare penis against another penis with thrush or against a vagina with a yeast infection can easily allow the infection to be passed on to a previously-clean penis.
– Latex allergy. If one partner wears a condom and the other does not, the latex may cause an allergic reaction if the bare penis is especially sensitive. In some cases, even if the penis does not have an allergy to latex, the condom may simply rub the delicate penis skin the wrong way.
– Contact dermatitis. An itchy penis and accompanying rash can easily develop on a penis that rubs against another penis or a vagina that has been exposed to harsh chemicals from soaps, detergents, perfumes, etc. If a metal cock ring is involved, or if the partner penis or vagina contains piercings that house metal components, the penis may react with a “rash” thanks to the friction caused by the metal.
Precautions
Those who are worried about getting an itchy penis from frottage can take some precautions. Wearing a condom (if one is not allergic to it) is always a good option for minimizing itch. Bathing the partner’s genitals with a non-allergenic soap and water mix can be fun as well as a good way to remove any potential itch-causing chemicals. And above all, ask if the partner has any issues (e.g., an STI, a yeast infection, etc.) before engaging in sexual play.
If frottage does lead to an itchy penis for simple dermatological reasons, know that using a superior penis health crème (health professionals recommend Man1 Man Oil, which is clinically proven mild and safe for skin) can help to alleviate the itchiness. Be sure to find a crème that contains a dynamic duo of moisturizers, such as a high end emollient (Shea butter is excellent) and a natural hydrator (simple vitamin E works well). Well-moisturized skin is less prone to itchiness. If the crème contains pantothenic acid (also called vitamin B5), so much the better. Pantothenic acid is used in products that fight eczema and other skin rashes, so it can help decrease the need to scratch the penis as well.
Frequently Asked Questions of a Brain Injury Lawyer
Brain injuries are suffered at a rate of approximately one million cases per year, through trauma alone. These are injuries suffered as the result of birth trauma, vehicular collisions, sports injuries, construction site accidents and over means. There are also non-traumatic brain injuries suffered through such means as carbon monoxide poisoning or lead poisoning. Professional lawyer handles many of the above described cases involving brain damage to children and adults. Here are some questions he is frequently asked in the course of his practice.
1. What are some less known symptoms of brain injury?
Head injuries resulting in concussion, mental retardation and amnesia are mostly commonly known results of an injury. However Professional lawyers know that there are many less known, but just as dangerous symptoms that come from traumatic brain injury, and realizing what they are can be very important to getting early intervention and treatment. These include:
a. Visual disturbances
b. Hearing loss
c. Changes in smell and taste
d. Hormonal dysfunction
e. Cranial diabetes
2. How is brain injury caused during birth?
Typically improperly managed labor and delivery is the main cause of traumatic injury in newborns. Obstetrician in charge of delivering the child is charged with closely watching the fetus for any sign of fetal distress. It is vital for the fetus to receive adequate supply of oxygen for his brain to function properly. If problems arise, such as irregular heartbeat or umbilical cord compression on the neck, and they are not caught in time, the failure to monitor may result in brain damage to the infant. Injury lawsuit arising out of trauma to the infant caused during birth needs to prove that the damages to the infant did not arise from unrelated causes such as premature birth or mother’s diabetes, but came directly as the result of the doctor’s negligence.
3. Why is it so difficult to determine brain injury in a child?
Statistics show that children are more likely to sustain permanent brain damage than adults when equal force is involved or impact is similar. However, it is more difficult to measure the extent of the damage in a child, in case of mild to moderate injury since adults can be tested via I.Q. tests or other psychological criteria, while the children due to their young age may not be as easily tested by objective tests and methods. Furthermore, in children some neurological disability may not show up for many years and is difficult to detect until their frontal lobe function, such as social interaction, or reading and writing skills affected by other parts of the brain, come into play.
An Expert lawyer will explain applicable statutes of limitation for starting a medical malpractice lawsuit against a negligent doctor that caused the injury. Typically, children enjoy a tolling of this statute, meaning that the brain injury lawsuit may be started later than for adult. This of course takes into the account the difficulty in diagnosing an injury in a child and the legislature has taken appropriate steps to make sure the interests of the child are not lost due to severe time limitations.
Choosing the Best Miami Lawyers
When you are in legal trouble, you need the help of good Miami lawyers. The criminal process can be complex and you will need experienced lawyers to guide you through the process. The time to seek the assistance of a lawyer is at the first sign of trouble. For many, this is upon arrest but for others it can be prior to arrest in anticipation of possible legal problems.
Miami lawyers can help you navigate the criminal process for start to finish. Your attorney can represent you at your first hearing and can fight immediately for reduced or lessened charges. Quality lawyers can also help try to get you the lowest possible bail and will help you post bail and get out of police custody.
Experienced Miami lawyers will review your case with you and go over all the details. The case review will determine what the next step will be. In some cases the attorney will work out a deal to get you a lesser sentence in exchange for a confession; this is called a “plea bargain” or “plea deal.” If the attorney feels that your chances of being acquitted at trial are minimal, he may advise you to take a plea deal. Sometimes a plea deal can keep you out of prison or may dramatically reduce your sentence.
The best lawyers will fight for your defense in every way possible. An experienced attorney will know what the best course of action is and be well-versed in both plea negotiations as well as trial law. The attorney should prepare in every way for trial in case a trial actually occurs. An attorney who only recommends plea bargains may not be providing the best defense. Your Miami lawyers will assist you every step of the way through hearings, trial and sentencing. The attorney will also be able to provide help with an appeal if the case warrants one. For information about one of the best Miami lawyers, visit JeffreyFeiler.com.
