Blockchain

Bitcoin Miners Receive Third Break This Year, Over 100K Blocks To Go Until The Halving

Published

3 mins ago

on

Bitcoin Mining
Bitcoin miners are celebrating the third break this year as their computational power increased due to a decrease of 1.26% in difficulty. This means that they will be able to mine more Bitcoins, and with it comes an endless supply of new coins. Miners also have another 108,160 blocks left until halving happens on or around May 3rd, 2024, which could bring some significant profits if prices keep going up.

On March 03, Bitcoin’s difficulty adjustment algorithm (DAA) dropped by 0.35% and again on March 17 by 1.49%. This is the third time in 2022 that the DAA dropped by 1.26% on Thursday at a block height of 731,808. 

Bitcoin saw a significant reduction in the difficulty adjustment algorithm on March 7, 2021. As a result, the DAA went down by 27.94%. This was one of the largest reductions in Bitcoin’s lifetime. However, since this change, the hashrate has increased.

With a 1.26% drop in DAA, miners find it easier to find the blocks. Two weeks ago, the difficulty was 28.59 trillion, and today with this decrease, the figures are 28.23 trillion. There are still 1,982 blocks left until the following DAA change.

Bitcoin is currently trading below its $40,000 support level with a 3.35% decline | Source: BTC/USD chart from Tradingview.com

Presently, the difficulty adjustment algorithm is expected to increase in the following change. The next DAA is estimated on April 28th. So the following change will happen two weeks from now. Using today’s Bitcoin price, the current block subsidy of 6.25BTC is worth $252,781. 

More Bitcoin Pools Joining As Just Over 100,000 Block Rewards To Go Until The Halving

Bitcoin miners get closer every day toward the block reward halving expected to occur on or around May 4, 2024. Some estimates assume it may appear on May 3, 2024. As a result, things are turning favorably for miners. Miners can expect a significant boost in revenue with this new halving schedule.

After halving, miners will see their reward cut in half, from 6.25 Bitcoins per block to 3.125 BTCs per block. The network produces about 900 coins daily (144 blocks), and Bitcoin’s inflation rate is 1.74%. So far, 90% of all imaginable bitcoins have already been minted- there are only 988481.23 left.

It’s been a smooth few days for the mining community as difficulty continues to change, making it easier to find Blocks. Foundry USA currently holds top honors among all other pools over the last three days. They found 72 blocks and 16.63% or 33.54 EH/s of hashpower.

In recent days, some more pools have joined. For example, there were 11 known Bitcoin mining pools two weeks ago, but now the numbers are 14. 

Price Analysis

Bitcoin is currently trading at $39,775 at the time of writing. The coin is below its $40,000 support level. Bitcoin price has decreased 3.35% in the past 24 hours and 8.48% in the past week. 

                 Featured image from Flickr.com, chart from Tradingview.com

 

Blockchain

SafeMoon Ex-CMO, YouTuber, Ben Phillips Charged for $12M Scam!

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 16, 2022

By

SafeMoon Ex-CMO, YouTuber, Ben Phillips Charged for $12M Scam!
  • Ex-CMO of SafeMoon pumps and dumps the altcoin repeatedly.
  • Generates a scam of $12M easily.
  • BscScan URLs put out his transactions.

When it comes to the crypto industry, one of the worst negative impacts of all times, is the artificial pumping up of the cryptos. Usually, most new crypto projects promote themselves in the best way possible, especially with the help of famous influencers and media celebrities. 

With the celebrity’s influence, the particular crypto gets pumped up high artificially, and dumps down drastically. Such repeated pump and dump, enables the owners of the scam projects to run-off after making good money. This is a usual practice being followed by almost all new projects. 

One such worst scams in recent times, owes to that of the SafeMoon (SAFEMOON). The former Chief Marketing Officer of SafeMoon, Ben Phillips, is also a very influential YouTuber too, is said to have made millions by promoting SafeMoon. 

The $12M Scam

Being a CMO as well as a famous influential YouTuber, owes to be a deadly combination here, rather a boon for Ben Phillips. Ben Phillips started off initially as only a YouTuber, and with his success he was approached by the team from SafeMoon. 

Ben Phillips, is indeed a truly an avid crypto and Non Fungible Token (NFT) enthusiast. And so, accepting the offer as the CMO of SafeMoon, Ben started to play his game, rather unnoticeably.

With his more than 4 million YouTube subscribers, Ben indeed influenced as many as he could, starting off with his interview for the SafeMoon project upon Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Ever since then he promoted SafeMoon, as much as he could making people buy them as much as possible. 

However, before his promotions, he bought SafeMoon for about $4 million on the PancakeSwap platform. After his successful artificial pumping, he sold off all his SafeMoon at such artificial high prices, thereby making a total of $16 million. And so, he accounts for a profit of $12 million evidently. 

All such activities of Ben Phillips have been depicted step by step by another YouTuber, Coffeezilla, with all the evidence put out abruptly.

Continue Reading

Blockchain

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slightly Recovers Amid Recent Fall Below $40K

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 16, 2022

By

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Shares Bitcoin-centric Vision for Future
16 mins ago |