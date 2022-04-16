Bitcoin Miners Receive Third Break This Year, Over 100K Blocks To Go Until The Halving

Bitcoin miners are celebrating the third break this year as their computational power increased due to a decrease of 1.26% in difficulty. This means that they will be able to mine more Bitcoins, and with it comes an endless supply of new coins. Miners also have another 108,160 blocks left until halving happens on or around May 3rd, 2024, which could bring some significant profits if prices keep going up.

On March 03, Bitcoin’s difficulty adjustment algorithm (DAA) dropped by 0.35% and again on March 17 by 1.49%. This is the third time in 2022 that the DAA dropped by 1.26% on Thursday at a block height of 731,808.

Bitcoin saw a significant reduction in the difficulty adjustment algorithm on March 7, 2021. As a result, the DAA went down by 27.94%. This was one of the largest reductions in Bitcoin’s lifetime. However, since this change, the hashrate has increased.

With a 1.26% drop in DAA, miners find it easier to find the blocks. Two weeks ago, the difficulty was 28.59 trillion, and today with this decrease, the figures are 28.23 trillion. There are still 1,982 blocks left until the following DAA change.

Presently, the difficulty adjustment algorithm is expected to increase in the following change. The next DAA is estimated on April 28th. So the following change will happen two weeks from now. Using today’s Bitcoin price, the current block subsidy of 6.25BTC is worth $252,781.

More Bitcoin Pools Joining As Just Over 100,000 Block Rewards To Go Until The Halving

Bitcoin miners get closer every day toward the block reward halving expected to occur on or around May 4, 2024. Some estimates assume it may appear on May 3, 2024. As a result, things are turning favorably for miners. Miners can expect a significant boost in revenue with this new halving schedule.

After halving, miners will see their reward cut in half, from 6.25 Bitcoins per block to 3.125 BTCs per block. The network produces about 900 coins daily (144 blocks), and Bitcoin’s inflation rate is 1.74%. So far, 90% of all imaginable bitcoins have already been minted- there are only 988481.23 left.

It’s been a smooth few days for the mining community as difficulty continues to change, making it easier to find Blocks. Foundry USA currently holds top honors among all other pools over the last three days. They found 72 blocks and 16.63% or 33.54 EH/s of hashpower.

In recent days, some more pools have joined. For example, there were 11 known Bitcoin mining pools two weeks ago, but now the numbers are 14.

Price Analysis

Bitcoin is currently trading at $39,775 at the time of writing. The coin is below its $40,000 support level. Bitcoin price has decreased 3.35% in the past 24 hours and 8.48% in the past week.

Featured image from Flickr.com, chart from Tradingview.com