Business Insurance 101: What You Need to Know
So you started your own business. You’ve seen a hole in the market or come up with a brilliant new idea. You’ve got things underway and maybe even started to make a bit of money. Well, before you take one step further, it’s time to think about insurance for your business. After all, you took a big risk starting your own company and that means you need to mitigate those risks as best you can.
The hardline fact about coverage and businesses is that you need it. Everything you have for your business, from vehicles to basic liability, requires insurance. Without it, you could put everything you’ve built in jeopardy, open yourself up to crippling financial issues, or even be in violation of the law. But not to worry, here are some basics about coverage of your business that can help you get the protection you need to succeed.
Types of Business Insurance
The first thing you need to understand about coverage and your business is the different types that exist. Depending on your business, you may need specific kinds of insurance. In general, business coverage can be broken down into three broad categories: insurance for owners or partners and key employees, coverage of business earnings and property, and liability insurance. Here is a breakdown of each different kind.
Insurance for Business Owners, Partners and Key Employees
If you own a business, you need specific types of coverage depending on how your business is set up. These can include, but are not limited to:
• Life insurance – This coverage protects your family if something happens to you. If you are the sole proprietor of your business, this insurance is key because business owners are personally liable for all the debts of the business.
• Disability insurance – In the event that you are injured or fall ill, disability insurance will provide you with an income for a specified amount of time.
• Partnership insurance or buy-sell coverage – If you have a partner in your business, this insurance will help you purchase your partner’s shares and continue running the business in the event of their death.
• Critical illness insurance – If you become critically ill, this coverage will give you a lump sum of money to help you through the situation.
• Key person insurance – This coverage protects you in the event of the death or loss of those employees who are most important to your business.
Insurance for Business and Property Earnings
On top of coverage that protects individuals, your business may also require the following types of insurance to protect its assets and earnings. Bear in mind that businesses run out of your home may require coverage beyond your home insurance. It is always a good idea to contact your coverage company to discuss running a business out of your home.
• Property insurance – This coverage covers any buildings or property owned by your business if it suffers damage or destruction from fire, earthquakes, avalanches and other such disasters.
• Contents insurance – If you have a property or building that stores things for your business, such as a warehouse or storefront, this policy covers the loss of those contents. Note that even if you are leasing space, you may still require contents insurance as your lease will likely make you responsible for what you put inside the leased space. Home business owners will need to contact their insurance companies to discuss what needs to be included in their home policy.
• Business interruption insurance – When disaster strikes, this policy will cover you for the time that your business cannot run at its proper efficiency.
• Vehicle insurance – If your company owns vehicles, you are legally required to have coverage. If you use your personal vehicle for your business, make sure that you contact your insurance company.
Liability Insurance
Liability covers you in the event of a mistake or accident for which you can be held responsible. There are three kinds to consider when you own a business: personal liability, product liability, and professional. These cover you from personal responsibility, something going wrong with your products, and from lawsuits filed by your clients, respectively.
Starting your own business is a big risk, but that doesn’t mean you should take unnecessary chances. If you own a business, you need the right coverage. Be sure to shop around and find the insurance package that’s right for your business. If you have any additional questions, we can help you make sense of your policies to ensure you have the right kinds of coverage from the right kinds of insurance companies.
Modernizing the Mutual Funds Law in the Cayman Islands
Cayman’s mutual fund industry is proof of Darwin’s theory that evolution takes place over long periods. Admittedly it is taking years rather than millennia, however, the process of modernizing the legislation governing Cayman’s mutual fund industry appears to be a complex process.
Rapid growth in Cayman’s hedge fund industry is the backdrop against which the current review of the regulatory regime is taking place. The number of funds registered or licensed with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) has been growing at a scarcely believable pace.
CIMA established a working group of representatives from the Cayman Islands Fund Administrators Association, the Cayman Islands Society of Professional Accountants, the Cayman Islands Law Society and the Cayman Islands Bar Association to evaluate the recommendations of CIMA’s own Policy and Research Division which has examined the regulation of the mutual funds industry.
The working group’s aim is to further improve the regulation of the funds industry, with a view to striking a balance between the demands of a competitive offshore financial centre and the international standards requested of a sophisticated offshore financial centre by a number of international bodies.
It is likely that four, rather than two, categories of funds will be established. The likely categories are a standard retail Public Fund offered to the public (no minimum subscription); Managed Private Fund with a licensed Cayman fund administrator providing the registered office (minimum subscription of US$10,000); Recognised Fund with equity interests listed on a prescribed stock exchange or licensed/registered in a prescribed jurisdiction and Professional Fund offered only to professional investors, with a high minimum subscription.
The name of Cayman’s “Mutual Funds Law” has caused confusion, so the working group proposes to name the amended Mutual Funds Law the “Investment Funds Law”. Those who had trouble reconciling a hedge fund as being a mutual fund should be able to accept a hedge fund is an investment fund.
A further proposal of the working group, whilst not intended to save market participants money is likely to have that result, namely the proposal to provide broader powers to CIMA to waive the requirements for an audit for licensed or registered funds. Instances where a fund was not launched or where a fund is wound up with only a few investors are examples of where such a waiver may prove desirable.
The above is just a flavour of the changes which can be expected, it is not a complete list of all the likely implemented reforms. Timing of the implementation is difficult to predict, however the review process has been going on for years and it may conclude soon, although the new laws and regulations will need to be drafted and approved giving time to prepare for the new regulatory regime.
Previously Cayman’s regulators have been able to achieve the delicate equilibrium, striking the right balance between regulation and the needs of the funds industry and they are intent on improving further an offshore jurisdiction already in high demand. Their hope is that the Cayman Islands will continue to be the natural selection of fund professionals.
Technical Support Services
What if someday you just woke up and find all your computer files vanished away? Everybody who has been using computers for quite sometime may have encountered numerous pesky errors like blue screen of death. Whether the problem includes software or hard drive, you can actually pull yourself through the mess. Thinking how? Simply with the help of online technical support services.
Whether it’s about troubleshooting PC errors or internet optimization or computer optimization or any other, the tech support is just a call away nowadays. The simplicity of these services has helped the technical support company to grow rapidly. Tech support services either online or by phone are very affordable, especially if the users have valid warranties. You can locate numerous online computer repair specialists by using simple keywords like technical support, computer support, online computer support etc on the Internet.
In spite of paying technicians for their home or office visit every time your computer gets a problem, you can avail exclusive support services for a one time payment. That’s again just possible with online computer support companies. They keep on bringing different support packages including a comprehensive array of services for a one low price. Since computer gaining importance and becoming critical to our everyday lives, you can’t take any risk with your PC’s functionality.
After narrowing down on the shortlisted results, you can visit each website to have a good idea about the services they undertake.
A remote computer repair person watches everything on a PC screen while working on your problem. Technology has advanced so much that you can even assume control anytime, just in case you feel that there is a breach of security. In certain cases, the instructions are given from a remote location and you follow these instructions to repair your computer. Most of the remote computer repairers disconnect the connection program, until and unless you want to reinstall the program for future use. Although the entire method is popular, it is always preferable that you get good references from the remote repairing company. This way you will able to verify their credentials better and ensure the safety of your data.
Remote computer repair is of great help in things like computer optimization support spyware removal, troubleshooting, virus and pest removal, software installation, up gradation, cleaning up of disk, and PC optimization. Needless to say, the success rate is also pretty high when it comes to remote computer repair. Another advantage with remote computer repair lies in the fact that it will save you money in the long run, since the technicians are working from their own location.
India Vs. Vietnam: – Why India Is Lagging Behind in Competition to Attract Global Manufacturing
Past few months, in fact past couple of years since the trade war has taken off, there has been much talks and actions in global companies to shift their manufacturing base from China to other countries. India has been thinking of itself as the front runner in this golden opportunity but to the surprise of many, came a country which we never thought of, would give us a very tough competition “Vietnam”.
The competition from Vietnam has been so hard for India that as per the report of Nomura capital, in the last year between the period of April 18 to August 19, around 56 US Companies relocated its manufacturing base from china, but only 3 companies came to India, Vietnam took 26 of them (Vietnam – 26, Taiwan – 11, Thailand – 8 Mexico – 6).
Indian government has been on the path of various reforms, Since last five year. Government has taken various initiatives such as “Make In India” lot of efforts has been taken for improving the “Ease of doing business” ranking by almost 65 Ranks up to come to 63rd position in global ranking from 142nd. What’s not working for India, is a serious matter to look into by India.
Let’s have a analysis at various factors that has led Vietnam to be front runner in taking advantage of the Trade war, to understand if in long term Vietnam remains a favourable destination for the global companies to be next global manufacturer, What India need to do to become global manufacturing leader.
Let’s first have highlight of both the countries and analysis:-
Criteria
Viet Nam
India
Political
Single Party Socialist Republic
Federal Parliamentarian Constitution Republic
Population
96.48 Million
1312 Million
GDP Growth rate
3.82%
3.10%
Per Capita Income
1964 USD
2104 USD
Un Employment Rate
2.15%
23.50%
Wages high skilled
465 USD Per month
143 USD Per month
Foreign Exchange Reserve
80741 Billion
501703 Billion
Foreign Direct Investment
6.70
1365
Corporate Tax rate – Manufacturing
20%
15%
Ease of Doing business Ranking
70
63
India and Vietnam both liberalized almost in same time period of 19989-90s since then both countries have grown at an average rate of 6-7% annually. But in past few years Vietnam is leapfrogging mainly due to its proximity with china.
Looking at the above global economic parameters, Vietnams population is very small in comparison to India i.e. almost 1/13th which makes itself a small size market comparison to India, but the argument of being a huge market has not worked for India till now. The most important factor in favour of Vietnam is, it’s a Single party socialist republic which is on the similar line of China. China also has exactly similar political environment, this really gives edge to Vietnam over India, as implementation of any policy in socialist country is not as challenging as it is in a democratic country. The companies moving to Vietnam knows that they will find a conducive environment like China in the country, given the authoritarian nature of the political system.
By opting to setup huge manufacturing base in countries like China and Vietnam the global business companies have clearly shown to have their preference to authoritarian economy as compared to democracy. They want to live in a democratic country but they want to economically promote socialist countries. The long term impact of promoting such socialist country can be seen now with the way china is handling its position on global platform & its responsibility as a global power. This can never be expected in a democratic country like India.
The factors like Per capita income, GDP Growth rates are on similar line for both the countries. The Unemployment rate in India is 23.5% which quite high as compared to Vietnam’s 2.15%. This as an economic indicator is in favour of Vietnam but it also implies that the labour cost would be cheap in India as compared to Vietnam at the same time it also indicates availability of huge manpower for the various industry if this unemployed manpower is skilled well, Government of India has already initiated major steps in this direction by giving major boost to various programs of skill development etc.
Vietnams balance of payment is positive, it has more export then import as compared to India where the balance of payment is negative still the foreign exchange reserves of India are way higher then Vietnam. India has consistently shown very high foreign direct investment as compared to Vietnam.
In measures as economic reform Indian government has reduced corporate tax rate for manufacturing companies to 15% making one of most competitive corporate tax rates in the region.
The enormous work that government of India has done in ease of doing business has led to it position coming to 63rd in 2019 from 142nd in 2014, this is a huge jump whereas Vietnam was on 99th Position in 2014, currently it’s on 70th position in 2019.
From the above economic parameters in the table it can be seen that India has potential to become next manufacturer to the world still we have seen that international companies have preferred Vietnam over India.
Based on my reading of various articles on India and Vietnam, comparing various reforms undertaken by both the countries its very much clear that India has been very aggressive in its reform process since last 5 years with new government be it GST implementation, Demonetisation, easing on various FDI Norms, Major steps on ease of doing business, initiatives like Digital India, Skill development mission and many more. Whereas Vietnam has been working on certain fundamentals like education, infrastructure also establishing themselves as investor friendly country to attract the foreign investment in the country.
Now lets have analysis of the major foreign direct investors in Vietnam comparing with the FDI made by these similar countries to India. Let’s have a look at countries investing in Vietnam in the year 2018 & 2019 comparing with investment by similar countries in India.
(B- Billion)
Investment
Vietnam
India
2018
2019
2017-18
2018-19
South Korea
7.20 B
7.92 B
1.05 B
0.98 B (Prov.)
Japan
8.60 B
8.50 B
1.63 B
2.97 B
From the above table we can see that the major FDI investment in Vietnam is received from its two top investors South Korea & Japan, both have been consistently having major FDI share in the Vietnam economy. The third country who’s share has been rising is china which has been investing through Hongkong.
Whereas India’s major FDI has been coming from Mauritius & Singapore which contributes approx. 50% of total FDI. The key thing for India here is to understand about Japans position for investing heavily in Vietnam. Japan has been a friendly country to India, India has always been a pro japan economy due to its friendly relations, but still India is not able to attract FDI from Japan in comparison to Vietnam. I think this shall be one of the major area on which government need to work on as even after such a good relation India is not able to attract FDI from Japan.
Further South Korea’s investment in India has never been that great, India has never focused majorly on building strong relationship with south Korea, as major focus has always been Europe, USA and Japan. It now time that India shall specifically focus Korea which can work very well strategically for India as an alternative to dependency on china at the same time Korea can play a really big role by investing in India to make India a front runner in becoming a global manufacturer.
Major investment in India is coming through Mauritius, a tax heaven country. Which indicates that globally India is not a low tax country. Gradually Mauritius has slipped to second position bringing Singapore to first position. Further the current decision of Government to reduce overall corporate tax rates specifically to manufacturing companies, We can assume that India will start receiving direct FDI from respective countries instead of routing through tax heavens like Mauritius.
With all the above analysis there are certain major factors for India to work on in order to compete with Vietnam, India needs to learn, work really hard on following factors to find some very important solution for the below factors:-
1. Socialist Vs Democratic structure : This is one of the biggest challenge India is facing due to its democratic setup to attract the foreign investment. The investors prefer socialist environment compared to democratic for safety of their investment and business. As they assume socialist environment is better for their business. But in the long term impact of the socialist economy would be similar to china. While china was looking to become economic superpower and a manufacturing hub for the world things were good but gradually it has reached to a stage of strong economic powerhouse it could not sustain in parallel with world on its socialist policies leading the global community to have very low faith.
Also Vietnam being socialist country has observed having issues with various key matters like Human rights, no freedom to press, citizens are surveillance online etc and many more such matter. These scenario India needs to present these factors to global business community with a long term prospective to bring this factor in its favour.
2. Raw Material availability :- India is full of resource and raw material, whereas Vietnam is majorly dependent on china for its raw material requirement it is not a resource producer. That means most of the raw materials need to be purchased outside of Vietnam, its from China. This indicates that even though the companies have shifted out of china still their dependencies will remain on china indirectly. So even after incurring heavy cost on shifting their manufacturing base from China to Vietnam it is really difficult to comment as their dependency will continue to be on china.
3. FDI share of Hong Kong:- Through the above Foreign direct investment data, we could clearly see that the major FDI in Vietnam are from South Korea and Japan, both these countries has been historically investing in Vietnam. But in past few years there is one country whose share of investment in Vietnam has been rapidly increasing from Hong Kong. Over the years, it has become the seventh largest investor in Vietnam. In 2018, it moved up to fifth, is now fourth place in total investment up to 2019. In the year 2019 Hong Kong has become the second largest FDI Country after Korea to make an investment of 7.8 Billion. It is understood that china is making these investment thorough Hong Kong post the trade war push between China & USA, it does not want Vietnam to become cautious of Chinese investment.
This is again alarming situation for companies looking to shift from china. If china continues to invest in Vietnam through Hong Kong then the whole effort of shift from china to Vietnam might be at stake as many of the business in Vietnam are supposed to be invested by Chinese investors.
4. Business Environment : This is one of the major factors which is required to be worked on by India. Vietnamese government is committed to creating a fair and attractive business environment for foreign investors, this can be seen by the 26 out of 56 companies shifting their base to Vietnam. Further being Single party socialist republic framework there is no boreoarctic lethargy. Whereas India in the eyes of global business community “Despite the government focusing on a ‘single-window’ process, it is still multiple doors that big investors, MNCs’ representatives have to go through. When someone is bringing money to your country, you do not sit on his proposal, waiting for him to approach you again & again; you should just decide, convey a “Yes” or “No”. It should be that simple. But that is not the case right now. Even if a ‘yes’ is given, the company’s representatives have to go to multiple offices, meet several officials.Whereas Vietnam provide only one government official who takes care of every requirement of the Investors.
5. Improvement in legal framework: Vietnam has been very aggressive in continues improvement in its legal framework which has really impressed the global business community. India has also taken major steps in these directors in past few years. The results of the same are expected to come in the futures years if India is able to show these efforts on the international platforms and the reach of these framework implementation reaches to the lowest level of its user. As historically India has many times failed to attract global community with its simplified legal framework & structure.
It’s really a right time for India to work very aggressively towards presenting itself as the only best option to the world to become global manufacturer, it must take care of the above key factors in order to be the next leader in the manufacturing sector. With the above key factor for the government of India to take appropriate action in its policy to attract more foreign direct Investment & make India a hub for manufacturing. The global companies looking to shift their manufacturing base shall consider about key factors relevant to the type of economic & political scenario of country where they are investing before taking appropriate decision.
