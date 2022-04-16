Finance
Car Insurance Reviews – 4 Big Benefits of Reading Them
One of the great things about reviews is that it means we don’t have to view something ourselves. That’s true of any type of review, including car insurance reviews. Finding the right auto insurance policy can seem like a pain-in-the-neck. But reviewing reviews can make the process extremely simple. Here are some the main benefits of such reviews:
1. They can save you money.
Calling or visiting auto insurers can be particularly expensive. The good news is that reviews about car insurance policies can save you a ton of money. Not only does this include the money that you’d spend getting information about certain policies, but it also includes the opportunity costs-the money that you could have made while conducting your search.
2. They can save you effort.
Between work, school, errands, and family time-most of us have no energy left for getting auto insurance quotes. Reviews give you the chance to learn the nuts and bolts of different auto insurance policies-from a single site. It couldn’t get much easier!
3. They can save you time.
While we often say that there aren’t enough hours in the day, our lives seem to get more hectic on a daily basis. While securing auto insurance is important, it can be a somewhat time-consuming process. That’s where car insurance reviews can help!
4. They are usually objective.
Look for reviews that don’t have any affiliation with an auto insurance company. That will help to ensure that the review is completely objective. While such reviews tend to be objective, warning lights should go off if the “review” is sponsored by a particular auto insurance provider. In those situations, there’s a 99.9% chance that the review will be positive!
To save time, money, and effort, consider reading some car insurance reviews. Ultimately this will also help to save you from headaches and buyer’s remorse.
Finance
Pet Health Insurance: Is It Right for You and Your Pet?
I just got back from a visit to the veterinarian to have my three dogs get their scheduled booster shots and tests. I saw a sign at the vet for a Senior Pet’s Wellness Insurance Plan which would cover a check-up along with necessary tests and some preventative care. I did not think I needed this insurance but it got me thinking about ways I could possibly have saved money on my vet bills. It has not been an affordability issue, but with all the talk about health insurance it got me thinking about care for my pets as they get older and may face possible future health problems.
Taking care of your pet’s health is a responsibility just like taking care of your own health. Just like with you, you can choose a health insurance plan for your pet. There are so many good pet health care companies to choose from. You may want to consider a company that offers a wellness insurance plan that would help with some of the costs associated with keeping your pet healthy through regular wellness check-ups. These plans may be a good choice if you visit your veterinarian on a regular basis and have your pet on a maintenance schedule.
Then there is the unforeseen situation where your pet may have had an accident or a major health issue which will result in your facing a large veterinarian bill. You can certainly pay these vet bills the normal way with your credit card or even taking out a loan. In this case the calamity health insurance would be most beneficial. You can look at pet insurance kind of like auto insurance – it is there if you need it but it probably won’t cover all the costs if anything should happen to your pet.
The best thing to do is to talk with your veterinarian about the pet health insurance companies out there and the ones your vet would recommend. You should also research these companies to see what they offer and how they differ. It is difficult to face a decision of whether or not to have procedures done for your pet if it comes down to cost. Sometimes your vet will lower costs in the event of a serious illness, but this should not be expected. Pet Health Insurance is there if you need it, and it could possibly save your pet’s life.
Finance
Top 10 Things to Know About Term Life Insurance
Obtaining life insurance to protect yourself and your family is very important to your loved ones. In California, there are many options available for you regarding term life insurance. If you are thinking about purchasing this type of insurance, or are wondering if you already have enough coverage, the following ten purchasing tips may answer many of the questions you may have.
Buying Term Life Insurance Coverage
1 – You should never wait until you are absolutely in dire need of coverage. By the time you actually need it, you may have much more difficulty qualifying for it. This could also cause your premiums to be much higher than you originally anticipated, which is a problem in and of itself. Buy coverage earlier in life and save yourself the worry later on in life.
2 – High financial ratings do not affect the level of coverage that you receive. This means you should look for “A” rated companies, but compare the rates offered to you as well, because a better rating does not necessarily mean a better premium or even better coverage.
3 – Have you been considering the purchase of $90,000 in this type of coverage, or $200,000 in coverage? Opt for $100,000 in coverage or $250,000 in coverage instead, because it usually does not cost that much more to add this additional coverage. Breakpoints are often offered at $100,000, $250,000, $500,000 and so on.
4 – Consider obtaining coverage directly through your company plan, at least for a short-term basis. However, be aware that most life insurance plans are not portable and therefore are lost if you ever leave the company.
Paying for Coverage
5 – Shop around online before you meet individually with any specific insurance agent. Many online life insurance companies can be an incredibly useful source of information, and you may find yourself saving a lot of money on your term life insurance premiums if you take the time to shop online before any decisions are made.
6 – If you can afford to pay annually instead of on a monthly basis when looking at premiums, opt for that. You can save as much as twenty percent of your premiums if you pay annually rather than monthly. You may still save if you pay quarterly or semi-annually instead, so explore this option with your broker.
Qualifying for California Term Life Insurance
7 – If you do not smoke, do not start. And if you do smoke, now would be a very good time for you to quit. Being a smoker simply is not going to help your cause if you are trying to qualify for insurance. Some companies may allow you to re-apply for a nonsmoker rate if you have not smoked in a year, so quit now and reap the benefits of cheaper rates a year from now.
8 – Control any blood pressure or cholesterol issues with medication, because insurance providers do not want to see any prevalent health issues going unattended. If you are already controlling a problem such as this, your company will more than likely look at it as a favorable thing.
9 – When trying to qualify, prepare yourself beforehand so that your results are favorable.
10 – Your term life insurance company has a unique way of judging your age. If you are closer to 31 than to 32 for example, you will be viewed as 31. If you are closer to the age of 32 than 31, you will be viewed as 32 years old. Premiums can easily increase with age, so if you are looking to purchase and qualify for good insurance, waiting really is not an option!
Finance
How to Hire a Good Insurance Agent, a Good Home Insurance Company and Save Money Too!
Home insurance is a fixed cost and better property management always looks to lower your bills. Here’s how you can judge a good company and compare prices and find a good agent to represent you. All the while saving money!
How to Find a Good Agent
Be sure you have choices
There are two kinds of agents. A captive agent will only represent one company. All his solutions to your problem will be solved by recommendations from his company. Since No company has a product line that is the best in every area you use an agent or agency that can represent a variety of companies. You are likely to find better price and product with more choice. Your Property Path has developed a simple procedure that will help you find the best product mix at a good price.
Interview a few agents and ask some basic questions.
1. How long have you been in this business
2. Can you represent many companies
3. How do you get paid
4. Has your license ever been suspended
How to Check Out the Company and Comparison Shop Prices
1. Insurance premiums can vary greatly. Comparison shop rates quote to get Insurance Agents to compete for your business. When agents compete for your business you win! Then follow this process to assure you are getting a good price with a strong home insurance company that you can trust.
2. Use the response list of insurance company’s from your competitive quotes at to begin to find your best price and strongest company available.
3. Verify agent or Brokers license. The License Registry is an affiliate of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). All complaints, suspensions arbitrations and other issues are here. Be sure to get your agents Insurance license number, it is often on business cards or letterhead
4. Check for Consumer Complaints. Your Insurance Company is as good as its ability and its willingness to pay. Don’t find out about how your Insurance Company does business after you need it to perform. Check for Insurance Company Complaints
a. National Association of Insurance Commissioners web site at http://www.naic.org to research the number and type of consumer complaints outstanding against a company.
b. Check your local Better Business Bureau. They have an area where you can check out an organization. Too many complaints and you should go elsewhere, even if you like the agent.
6. Check the Company’s Financial Ratings. Your Insurance Companies ability to pay is everything. Shop wisely and you will be better protected if disaster strikes.
When you use the comparison shopping tool at http://www.yourpropertypath.com. You can get four to six competitive bids from agents. Comparison shop the offers and let agents really compete for your business.
How to Find a Good Insurance Company
The financial score.
All insurance policy’s are a promise to pay based on the assets of the insurance company. Thats why a good financial rating is so important.
AAA
This is the highest rating given and the company’s ability to pay is very strong.
AA
Standard and Poors tells us the difference between AAA and AA is slight
A
The company is subject to economic swings, perhaps it carries high debt or has made some riskier insurance bets. The company ability to meet obligations is still strong
BBB
This rating is reserved for “adequate”. The company is more likely to run into difficulty during hard times.
Its easy to see that the financial ratings of a companies ability to pay under some circumstances could translate into a longer time before you see a check or really narrow definitions applied to problems you have. Stay with the higher ratings.
Compare similar coverage using a AAA company (likely the most expensive) against AA and single A company.
Howard Bell for yourpropertypath.com
