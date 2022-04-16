Finance
Choosing the Best Miami Lawyers
When you are in legal trouble, you need the help of good Miami lawyers. The criminal process can be complex and you will need experienced lawyers to guide you through the process. The time to seek the assistance of a lawyer is at the first sign of trouble. For many, this is upon arrest but for others it can be prior to arrest in anticipation of possible legal problems.
Miami lawyers can help you navigate the criminal process for start to finish. Your attorney can represent you at your first hearing and can fight immediately for reduced or lessened charges. Quality lawyers can also help try to get you the lowest possible bail and will help you post bail and get out of police custody.
Experienced Miami lawyers will review your case with you and go over all the details. The case review will determine what the next step will be. In some cases the attorney will work out a deal to get you a lesser sentence in exchange for a confession; this is called a “plea bargain” or “plea deal.” If the attorney feels that your chances of being acquitted at trial are minimal, he may advise you to take a plea deal. Sometimes a plea deal can keep you out of prison or may dramatically reduce your sentence.
The best lawyers will fight for your defense in every way possible. An experienced attorney will know what the best course of action is and be well-versed in both plea negotiations as well as trial law. The attorney should prepare in every way for trial in case a trial actually occurs. An attorney who only recommends plea bargains may not be providing the best defense. Your Miami lawyers will assist you every step of the way through hearings, trial and sentencing. The attorney will also be able to provide help with an appeal if the case warrants one. For information about one of the best Miami lawyers, visit JeffreyFeiler.com.
Finance
Technology Manufacturing Contracts: Don’t Start Work Without ‘Em
Below are a few key terms that may be clarified in such agreements.
Product and Pricing. Naturally, the agreement should include precise descriptions of the product, packaging and pricing, including design, specifications, materials, components, logos, and so forth. Such items are best described in addendums to the agreement, so they may be easily modified as needed. The agreement may also describe the process for making any price adjustments.
Quality and Inspections. The agreement should specify all governmental, environmental, industry, compatibility and customer quality requirements to be complied with, as well as required testing and certifications. It may permit quality audits by the customer (the customer may outsource that task if needed) and should clearly describe inspection rights and remedies for non-conforming products.
Forecasts and Volume. The manufacturer will want binding, rolling forecasts and a guaranteed minimum purchasing volume. The customer will typically provide only non-binding forecasts and will refuse to commit to a particular volume. Various compromises are possible.
Orders & Delivery. The agreement should describe placement and acceptance of orders, minimum order quantity, delivery terms, and respective rights and remedies concerning cancelation, modification or re-scheduling delivery of orders, all prime areas for potential disputes.
Intellectual Property. The agreement may state that each party’s Background IP shall remain its own property and may place restrictions on use of the customer’s trademarks and trade names.
Warranties and Indemnification. Usually, the manufacturer will be required to warrant that the goods comply with the specifications and are free from defects, and to provide spare parts and service for a certain period. The manufacturer will also, typically, agree to indemnify the customer in the event any goods are accused of intellectual property infringement. Such provisions are critical, but both parties have substantial room for negotiating the exact terms and any exceptions.
Term and Termination. The agreement should allow for termination immediately in the event of bankruptcy, or after a certain notice period in the event of default. The challenge is allowing for termination at will, while providing the other party with reasonable protection against resulting damages. In particular, the manufacturer may demand compensation for long lead-time parts or un-purchased inventory that fell within the customer’s forecasts.
Dispute Resolution. As with all contracts, the agreement should specify jurisdiction, venue, governing law and possibly alternative dispute resolution procedures in the event of a dispute.
The above list is not comprehensive, but just a sampling of important issues that may be nailed down in a manufacturing agreement, to simplify the resolution of future disputes. Once the business people reach agreement on the key points, they should call in Legal to ensure that all is stated clearly in an agreement and nothing is missed.
Finally, as the business team will be eager to move forward with the manufacturing, Legal should follow up to ensure that both parties sign the agreement and it is filed in a secure location.
Finance
Home Run Customer Service
How is the customer service at your business? Are your associates well- trained and do they work as a team? Are they knowledgeable and eager to share the information on your products?
Visit to an Apple Store:
Last weekend my husband and I went to the Apple store in MacArthur Center in Norfolk, Virginia at 11am to purchase several Apple products we had researched. The store was very crowded with customers when we arrived.
At the door of the Apple store, an Associate wearing an Apple logo shirt, greeted us with a smile of welcome, and remembered us from our last visit. She tapped in our name into her Apple phone screen sending an email to another associate to assist us.
A minute later, one of the 11 associates in the store, smiled, and asked us what we needed after shaking our hands and introducing themselves. When the associate didn’t know the answer they quickly excused themselves and asked another associate for assistance and came back with the information within two minutes.
We made our purchases in less than 15 minutes. We bought an Apple TV Package, a cable to connect the Apple TV, and an Apple watch band.
What 3 things made the customer service a “Home Run” for us?
1) We immediately liked our sales associate with their positive attitude and trusted them.
2) The sales associate “listened” to what we wanted and needed in the Apple product and told us the benefits of the product and how much it would cost. The sales associate had the solution to our problem.
3) The associate had a passion and eagerness to share their knowledge of their Apple products with us. The associate knew everything about their products and if they did not know the answer to our question they quickly excused themselves and asked another associate for assistance and came back with the information within two minutes.
What are three steps you need at your business to have “Home Run” customer service?
1) Your well-trained associates “greet” your customers at the door with a smile, wearing your store uniform to identify them, (Apple logo on shirt), introduce themselves, ask for your customers name, shake their hand, and ask what service the customer needs.
2) Your associates eagerly and politely assist your customers as quickly as possible. We were assisted within “a minute”. When your associate does not know the answer to your customers question, they quickly excuse themselves, and ask another associate for assistance and come back with the information within two minutes.
3) You business should have enough well-trained associates to help your customers. There were 11 well-trained associates at the Apple Store each in charge of different aspects of the sale. One associate brought the products to us. The well- trained associates at the Apple worked together as a team.
To have “Home Run” customer service at your business just like the Apple Store, train your associates following the above 3 steps and your business will have “Home Run ” customer service too!
Finance
How to Get the Best Homeowners Insurance Rates From Top Companies
With homeowners insurance you want full protection with a top company at an affordable price. But where do you begin to look?
A Job You Can Sit Down For
Fortunately, finding the perfect insurance policy no longer means you have to spend days on the phone or in your car calling and visiting insurance agencies. Instead, you can sit down at your computer and log on to an insurance comparison website.
These websites let you fill out a homeowners questionnaire right online and will then submit the application to multiple insurance companies. Before you know it, you’ll receive rate quotes from A-rated insurance companies. Then all you have to do is compare the quotes and choose a company. (See link below.)
What Should I Look For As I Compare Quotes?
So now you have quotes from several companies. How do you choose the best quote?
The easy answer would be to just pick the quote with the lowest price, but this may not always be the best choice. In addition to price, you need to consider several other factors:
* Does the policy use replacement cost or actual cash value when it comes time to pay a claim? Replacement cost is better, as it pays the actual cost to repair or replace your home and possessions regardless of depreciation.
* Is the policy an at-risk policy, covering all perils that aren’t specifically excluded. The cheaper alternative is a named perils policy, which only covers perils specifically named in the policy.
* Is the company financially stable? Go to AMBest.com or StandardAndPoors.com to check their financial rating.
* Check with your state department of insurance website to make sure the company is legally able to sell insurance in your state. Also check their complaint ratio to see how they treat their customers.
The Bottom Line
Your home is likely to be your biggest investment, so protect it with the best homeowners insurance you can afford.
Choosing the Best Miami Lawyers
Technology Manufacturing Contracts: Don’t Start Work Without ‘Em
Home Run Customer Service
How to Get the Best Homeowners Insurance Rates From Top Companies
Commercials Catapult Voice-Over Artist to Cult Status
Insurance in India
It’s A Wonderful Life
ADA To Rebound With Integration Of USDT And USDC On Cardano?
Marine Insurance – The Oldest Profession
Performance Bonds: How to Avoid Collateral
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
St. Paul teachers union members approve new contract
Podcasts You Should Know – Meet Kiki Monique of ‘I’m Sorry’
Video released of Ferguson shooting that injured officers, killed suspect
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
News4 weeks ago
St. Paul teachers union members approve new contract