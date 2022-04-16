Finance
CMM and Project Tracking and Oversight
The goal of the Software Project Tracking and Oversight Key Process Area (KPA) is to provide sufficient insight into project performance so that the project manager can detect variances between performance and the plan and take preventive or corrective action. This KPA influences all PMBOK knowledge areas and is most closely associated with the Monitoring and Controlling group of processes. As with the other KPAs Software Project Tracking and Oversight is organized into goals, commitments, abilities, activities, measurements, and verifications.
Goals
The goals of this KPA relate to and support project oversight and corrective actions. The goals are that results are tracked against project plans, that corrective actions are taken when there is a variance between planned results and actual results, and that corrective actions that change the project plan are agreed to by the affected groups. The abilities and activities all support the achievement of these goals.
Commitment to Perform
Commitments to this KPA are required at the executive level. The first commitment is that a software project manager be assigned to the project. This commitment will be made by default for most IT projects. The project manager responsible for the entire project is likely to be someone who is considered a “software project manager”, or at least has experience managing software projects. When larger projects require a sub-project for the creation of a software system or application to be defined, this commitment requires a project manager to be assigned to manage the sub-project. This is an organizational commitment, but might require you to identify and assign a project manager to manage the software sub-project if you are the overall project manager.
The second commitment is also at the organizational level and it is that project management follows a written organizational policy for managing software projects. PMs working out of a PMO or PMC should have such a policy to follow. If you are a project manager leading the charge for CMM/CMMI certification you should undertake the writing of this policy to govern your project and future projects for your organization.
Ability to Perform
There are 5 abilities required to meet CMM/CMMI level 2 criteria. The first ability is that software project has a project plan. The second is that the software project manager assigns work to the project team. This means not only that the project manager defines, organizes, and schedules the work in their plan, but that they direct individual team members to do the work. I believe that meeting the criteria for this ability requires the software project manager to be given the authority to direct the project resources work for the duration of the project. The best way for this authority to be officially granted is through the Project Charter which governs the project.
The third ability calls for adequate resources to be provided for tracking and oversight activities. Planning of the activities will be supported by the project’s plans and schedule. Adequate funding will be demonstrated by the budget for resources to perform oversight and tracking activities being part of the approved project budget. Ability 4 requires the software project manager to be trained in managing the “technical and personnel aspects” of the software project. I would argue that there is no better way of demonstrating this ability than by the certification of the software project manager as a Project Management Professional (PMPÂ®). The Project Management Institute oversee this certification and are recognized globally as the leaders in the area of project management certification and project management best practices. Certification of your software project manager is straight forward, providing PMI’s criteria for project management experience are met. Providing they are, the project manager can choose from a host of quality PMPÂ® courses or PMPÂ® exam preparation training products to prepare them for the certification exam. These courses will train project managers in Project Management best practices and their implementation, as well as helping the project manager pass their exam.
The final ability calls for first-line software managers to receive “orientation in the technical aspects of the software project”. CMMI defines a first-line software manager as someone who has direct management responsibility, including responsibility for providing technical direction, for staffing and activities of a single organizational unit. This definition matches the PMBOKÂ®’s definition of a functional manager. The first-line manager should be educated in the tools, processes, procedures, and standards used for the project.
Activities
Activities called for by CMM include:
- Use the project plan for tracking activities and communicating project status. The plan should be updated with information for work completed and made available to project stakeholders. Your MS Project file will satisfy this criterion and will convert your WBS/schedule to several formats that can be accessed by stakeholders who do not have MS Project on their desktop.
- The project plans are revised according to a documented procedure. This procedure will be your Change Management plan, or Integrated Change Control System (ICCS). The various components of the project plan specify how changes approved by the ICCS/Change Management plan are to be implemented. The activity also calls for a review of the revised project plan.
- Commitments made to external groups, and any changes to those commitments, are reviewed with senior management according to a documented procedure. In the context of tracking and oversight this activity will be described in the project’s Change Management plan.
- Approved changes to the software project are communicated to the members of the software engineering group and other software-related groups. Your Change Management plan, or Communications Management plan, should describe this.
- The sizes of work products, or changes to the work products are tracked and corrective actions taken as necessary. CMM uses the word “size” to refer to the number of lines of code, .html pages, or pages of documentation produced. The idea is to compare the actual size with the estimates for the purpose of identifying actions required to correct the estimation procedure and future estimates.
- Effort and costs are tracked and corrective actions taken when necessary. The cost management portion of the project plan will govern monitoring and controlling expenditures and identify how corrective actions are to be identified. The Change Management plan governs how changes to the cost estimates are to be made. Since software development projects frequently aren’t governed directly by budgets, this may be accomplished in the Time Management plan for the project.
- Critical computer resources are tracked and corrective actions taken when necessary. These will be tracked, along with other project resources, in the resource management plan.
- The schedule is tracked and corrective actions taken when necessary. The Time Management portion of the project plan will describe how this happens, including the analysis of late and early delivery dates on the plan.
- Technical activities are tracked and corrective action taken when necessary. Technical activities refer to the methods, procedures, and processes used to develop and test the software. Testing activities will be described in the Quality Management plan. Most of the methods, procedures, and processes associated with development of the software should be captured in the Configuration Management plan. Activities not covered by the Configuration Management or Quality Management plans should be described in a separate plan.
- Project risks are tracked. This is accomplished by the Risk Management plan
- Measurement data and re-planning data are recorded. This includes estimates and data associated with the estimates, plus data measuring completed work. Estimates will be captured in the WBS and schedule. Estimating tools and methods such as Function Point Analysis (FPA) will be described elsewhere.
- The software engineering group conducts periodic internal reviews to track technical progress, plans, performance, and issues against the plan. The software engineering group includes the first-line managers and software project manager. This activity is covered by your weekly status review meetings.
- Formal reviews to address accomplishments and results are conducted at selected project milestones. These formal reviews will correspond to your Gate Reviews.
Finance
Business Insurance 101: What You Need to Know
So you started your own business. You’ve seen a hole in the market or come up with a brilliant new idea. You’ve got things underway and maybe even started to make a bit of money. Well, before you take one step further, it’s time to think about insurance for your business. After all, you took a big risk starting your own company and that means you need to mitigate those risks as best you can.
The hardline fact about coverage and businesses is that you need it. Everything you have for your business, from vehicles to basic liability, requires insurance. Without it, you could put everything you’ve built in jeopardy, open yourself up to crippling financial issues, or even be in violation of the law. But not to worry, here are some basics about coverage of your business that can help you get the protection you need to succeed.
Types of Business Insurance
The first thing you need to understand about coverage and your business is the different types that exist. Depending on your business, you may need specific kinds of insurance. In general, business coverage can be broken down into three broad categories: insurance for owners or partners and key employees, coverage of business earnings and property, and liability insurance. Here is a breakdown of each different kind.
Insurance for Business Owners, Partners and Key Employees
If you own a business, you need specific types of coverage depending on how your business is set up. These can include, but are not limited to:
• Life insurance – This coverage protects your family if something happens to you. If you are the sole proprietor of your business, this insurance is key because business owners are personally liable for all the debts of the business.
• Disability insurance – In the event that you are injured or fall ill, disability insurance will provide you with an income for a specified amount of time.
• Partnership insurance or buy-sell coverage – If you have a partner in your business, this insurance will help you purchase your partner’s shares and continue running the business in the event of their death.
• Critical illness insurance – If you become critically ill, this coverage will give you a lump sum of money to help you through the situation.
• Key person insurance – This coverage protects you in the event of the death or loss of those employees who are most important to your business.
Insurance for Business and Property Earnings
On top of coverage that protects individuals, your business may also require the following types of insurance to protect its assets and earnings. Bear in mind that businesses run out of your home may require coverage beyond your home insurance. It is always a good idea to contact your coverage company to discuss running a business out of your home.
• Property insurance – This coverage covers any buildings or property owned by your business if it suffers damage or destruction from fire, earthquakes, avalanches and other such disasters.
• Contents insurance – If you have a property or building that stores things for your business, such as a warehouse or storefront, this policy covers the loss of those contents. Note that even if you are leasing space, you may still require contents insurance as your lease will likely make you responsible for what you put inside the leased space. Home business owners will need to contact their insurance companies to discuss what needs to be included in their home policy.
• Business interruption insurance – When disaster strikes, this policy will cover you for the time that your business cannot run at its proper efficiency.
• Vehicle insurance – If your company owns vehicles, you are legally required to have coverage. If you use your personal vehicle for your business, make sure that you contact your insurance company.
Liability Insurance
Liability covers you in the event of a mistake or accident for which you can be held responsible. There are three kinds to consider when you own a business: personal liability, product liability, and professional. These cover you from personal responsibility, something going wrong with your products, and from lawsuits filed by your clients, respectively.
Starting your own business is a big risk, but that doesn’t mean you should take unnecessary chances. If you own a business, you need the right coverage. Be sure to shop around and find the insurance package that’s right for your business. If you have any additional questions, we can help you make sense of your policies to ensure you have the right kinds of coverage from the right kinds of insurance companies.
Finance
Modernizing the Mutual Funds Law in the Cayman Islands
Cayman’s mutual fund industry is proof of Darwin’s theory that evolution takes place over long periods. Admittedly it is taking years rather than millennia, however, the process of modernizing the legislation governing Cayman’s mutual fund industry appears to be a complex process.
Rapid growth in Cayman’s hedge fund industry is the backdrop against which the current review of the regulatory regime is taking place. The number of funds registered or licensed with the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) has been growing at a scarcely believable pace.
CIMA established a working group of representatives from the Cayman Islands Fund Administrators Association, the Cayman Islands Society of Professional Accountants, the Cayman Islands Law Society and the Cayman Islands Bar Association to evaluate the recommendations of CIMA’s own Policy and Research Division which has examined the regulation of the mutual funds industry.
The working group’s aim is to further improve the regulation of the funds industry, with a view to striking a balance between the demands of a competitive offshore financial centre and the international standards requested of a sophisticated offshore financial centre by a number of international bodies.
It is likely that four, rather than two, categories of funds will be established. The likely categories are a standard retail Public Fund offered to the public (no minimum subscription); Managed Private Fund with a licensed Cayman fund administrator providing the registered office (minimum subscription of US$10,000); Recognised Fund with equity interests listed on a prescribed stock exchange or licensed/registered in a prescribed jurisdiction and Professional Fund offered only to professional investors, with a high minimum subscription.
The name of Cayman’s “Mutual Funds Law” has caused confusion, so the working group proposes to name the amended Mutual Funds Law the “Investment Funds Law”. Those who had trouble reconciling a hedge fund as being a mutual fund should be able to accept a hedge fund is an investment fund.
A further proposal of the working group, whilst not intended to save market participants money is likely to have that result, namely the proposal to provide broader powers to CIMA to waive the requirements for an audit for licensed or registered funds. Instances where a fund was not launched or where a fund is wound up with only a few investors are examples of where such a waiver may prove desirable.
The above is just a flavour of the changes which can be expected, it is not a complete list of all the likely implemented reforms. Timing of the implementation is difficult to predict, however the review process has been going on for years and it may conclude soon, although the new laws and regulations will need to be drafted and approved giving time to prepare for the new regulatory regime.
Previously Cayman’s regulators have been able to achieve the delicate equilibrium, striking the right balance between regulation and the needs of the funds industry and they are intent on improving further an offshore jurisdiction already in high demand. Their hope is that the Cayman Islands will continue to be the natural selection of fund professionals.
Finance
Technical Support Services
What if someday you just woke up and find all your computer files vanished away? Everybody who has been using computers for quite sometime may have encountered numerous pesky errors like blue screen of death. Whether the problem includes software or hard drive, you can actually pull yourself through the mess. Thinking how? Simply with the help of online technical support services.
Whether it’s about troubleshooting PC errors or internet optimization or computer optimization or any other, the tech support is just a call away nowadays. The simplicity of these services has helped the technical support company to grow rapidly. Tech support services either online or by phone are very affordable, especially if the users have valid warranties. You can locate numerous online computer repair specialists by using simple keywords like technical support, computer support, online computer support etc on the Internet.
In spite of paying technicians for their home or office visit every time your computer gets a problem, you can avail exclusive support services for a one time payment. That’s again just possible with online computer support companies. They keep on bringing different support packages including a comprehensive array of services for a one low price. Since computer gaining importance and becoming critical to our everyday lives, you can’t take any risk with your PC’s functionality.
After narrowing down on the shortlisted results, you can visit each website to have a good idea about the services they undertake.
A remote computer repair person watches everything on a PC screen while working on your problem. Technology has advanced so much that you can even assume control anytime, just in case you feel that there is a breach of security. In certain cases, the instructions are given from a remote location and you follow these instructions to repair your computer. Most of the remote computer repairers disconnect the connection program, until and unless you want to reinstall the program for future use. Although the entire method is popular, it is always preferable that you get good references from the remote repairing company. This way you will able to verify their credentials better and ensure the safety of your data.
Remote computer repair is of great help in things like computer optimization support spyware removal, troubleshooting, virus and pest removal, software installation, up gradation, cleaning up of disk, and PC optimization. Needless to say, the success rate is also pretty high when it comes to remote computer repair. Another advantage with remote computer repair lies in the fact that it will save you money in the long run, since the technicians are working from their own location.
CMM and Project Tracking and Oversight
Business Insurance 101: What You Need to Know
Modernizing the Mutual Funds Law in the Cayman Islands
Technical Support Services
India Vs. Vietnam: – Why India Is Lagging Behind in Competition to Attract Global Manufacturing
Time for Foreign Investments in Cyprus?
Student Loans – Suitable Financial Help For Your Education
The Keys To Wealth Creation
How Do Commercial Banks Make Profits?
How Event Software Increases Your Efficiency and Reduces Your Costs
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
Podcasts You Should Know – Meet Kiki Monique of ‘I’m Sorry’
Kanye West suspended from Instagram over Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson attacks, rapper violated harassment & bullying policies
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Podcasts You Should Know – Meet Kiki Monique of ‘I’m Sorry’