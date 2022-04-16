Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 16

- Boba Network is down 0.20% in the last 24 hours.
- Optimistic Rollup scaling solution Boba decreases gas expenses.
Let us take a look at the top 3 altcoins of great potential for investors in April 2022
Boba Network (BOBA)
As essential contributors to the OMG Foundation, the Enya team designed the Boba L2 Ethereum scaling and augmenting solution. Next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 Optimistic Rollup scaling solution Boba decreases gas expenses while improving transaction throughput and extending smart contract capabilities. The Optimistic Rollup departure time is reduced from seven days to just a few minutes thanks to community-driven liquidity pools, and LPs are given incentives for yield farming.
According to CMC, the Boba Network price today is $1.43 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,819,522 USD. Boba Network is down 0.20% in the last 24 hours.
SingularityDAO (SDAO)
Decentralized and autonomous, SingularityDAO is a key component of the SingularityNET AI Ecosystem, which aims to make the crypto economy more accessible. In addition, artificial Intelligence and Decentralized Finance (AI-DeFi) is a new economy that combines the best of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) with Decentralized AI.
According to CMC, the SingularityDAO price today is $1.72 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,088,962 USD. SingularityDAO has been down 0.97% in the last 24 hours.
JasmyCoin (JASMY)
The ERC 20 standard is used for JasmyCoin. Individuals and organizations might also use the token to transfer tokens through digital devices to prove value exchange or pay for services. The token may be used for a wide variety of purposes if it is not restricted.
According to CMC, the JasmyCoin price today is $0.017548 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $160,225,074 USD. JasmyCoin has been down 1.77% in the last 24 hours.