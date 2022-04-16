Connect with us

Blockchain

Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 16

Published

53 seconds ago

on

Ethereum (ETH) Perpetual Contract Price Analysis: April 16
  • On April 16, the bullish ETH price analysis is at  $3367.85.
  • ETH’s bearish market price analysis for April 16, 2022, is $3082.30.
  • Ethereum’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Ethereum Perpetual Future (ETH) price analysis on April 16, 2021, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Perpetual contracts are derivative contracts similar to futures that have no expiration date or settlement, allowing them to be held or traded for an indefinite amount of time. They are gaining popularity in crypto because they allow traders to hold leveraged positions without the burden of an expiration date. Unlike futures, perpetual contracts trade close to the index price of the underlying asset due to perpetual funding rates.

Ethereum (ETH)

A platform powered by blockchain technology is ethereum, well known for its native cryptocurrency called ether, ETH, or Ethereum. Blockchain technology creates distributed consensus about the state of the Ethereum network. New blocks are asses to the very long Ethereum blockchain to process Ethereum transactions and mint new ether coins or to execute smart contracts for Ethereum dApps.

Ethereum is used by tech giants and corporations to develop customized blockchain models. In the coming years, the increased use of Ethereum will lead the creators to switch from the proof-of-work to a new consensus algorithm. 

Ethereum has been trending up over the last few weeks s anticipation build for its massive software upgrade. Investors and developers are calling it the merge and it’s expected to happen over the next few months. It will change how transactions on Ethereum are ordered, making it more efficient and sustainable for widespread use. But until that happens, crypto experts are waiting to see how investors and companies building their tech on Ethereum’s platform respond to the changes. 

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis

ETH price analysis on April 16, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

ETH/USDT Perpetual Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

The lower line is identified as parallel to the trendline, running across the bottom. It is a bearish chart pattern defined by a trendline supporting the series of lower lows and a diagonal resistance level connecting the lower highs.

Currently, the price of ETH is $3035.76. If the pattern continues, the price of ETH might reach the resistance level of $3530 and the buy level of ETH is $3135. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $2930.

Ethereum (ETH) Moving Average

The ETH’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. However, ETH’s price touches 50 MA (short-term), and it has a high chance of moving above the 50-MA level. Possibly, ETH can also move above 200 MA (long-term) soon. Once it moves above 50 MA and 200 MA levels, it completely goes to a bullish state. Moreover, there is a high possibility of a Trend reversal at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

17,581 ETH Worth $53,456,915 USD Transferred to Unknown Wallet

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 16, 2022

By

20,515,997 USD Worth 6,447 Ethereum (ETH) Transferred to BigONE Exchange
  • Ethereum has been up 3% in the past day.
  • The ETH team has ambitious intentions to lower the energy required for crypto mining.

Amidst a market decline, some investors may worry whether they’ve lost out on the opportunity to invest in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and other cryptocurrencies as more and more institutional investors buy-in. The Ethereum team has ambitious intentions to lower the energy required for crypto mining. By transitioning from PoW to PoS consensus, the business expects to reduce Ether mining’s huge energy consumption by 99.95%—developers call this ‘The Merge.’

Despite certain financial markets being closed for the holiday weekend, Ethereum was still trading at its support level of $3,000 on Good Friday. Consequently, volatility has decreased marginally, with BTC trading around its floor of $40,000 at the time of writing.

Whales Back in Action

In its databases, Whale Alert compiles all of the transactions from various blockchains, analyses them, and then saves them in a uniform style. Thousands of known individual addresses, exchanges, and addresses are stored in these databases, which are regularly updated using artificial intelligence (AI).

An anonymous whale has sent 17,581 ETH to an unknown wallet. An analytics and surveillance business called Whale Alert also said that the deal was valued at $53,456,915 USD. ETH transfers at hundreds of millions of dollars every night show that the crypto whales are back in business. According to Whale Alert data, the transaction occurred on Sat, 16 Apr 2022, 05:59:58 UTC. On the other hand, ETH has been up 3% in the past day.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Ethereum price today is $3,039.66 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $9,719,803,305 USD.

Continue Reading

Blockchain

Top 3 Altcoins of Great Potential For Investors in April 2022

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 16, 2022

By

Top 3 Price Gainer Cryptocurrencies in the Last Hour
Altcoin News
  • Boba Network is down 0.20% in the last 24 hours.
  • Optimistic Rollup scaling solution Boba decreases gas expenses.

Let us take a look at the top 3 altcoins of great potential for investors in April 2022

Boba Network (BOBA)

As essential contributors to the OMG Foundation, the Enya team designed the Boba L2 Ethereum scaling and augmenting solution. Next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 Optimistic Rollup scaling solution Boba decreases gas expenses while improving transaction throughput and extending smart contract capabilities. The Optimistic Rollup departure time is reduced from seven days to just a few minutes thanks to community-driven liquidity pools, and LPs are given incentives for yield farming.

According to CMC, the Boba Network price today is $1.43 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $4,819,522 USD. Boba Network is down 0.20% in the last 24 hours.

SingularityDAO (SDAO)

Decentralized and autonomous, SingularityDAO is a key component of the SingularityNET AI Ecosystem, which aims to make the crypto economy more accessible. In addition, artificial Intelligence and Decentralized Finance (AI-DeFi) is a new economy that combines the best of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) with Decentralized AI.

According to CMC, the SingularityDAO price today is $1.72 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $7,088,962 USD. SingularityDAO has been down 0.97% in the last 24 hours.

JasmyCoin (JASMY)

The ERC 20 standard is used for JasmyCoin. Individuals and organizations might also use the token to transfer tokens through digital devices to prove value exchange or pay for services. The token may be used for a wide variety of purposes if it is not restricted.

According to CMC, the JasmyCoin price today is $0.017548 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $160,225,074 USD. JasmyCoin has been down 1.77% in the last 24 hours.

Continue Reading

Blockchain

Germany Overtakes Singapore as Number 1 in Terms of Most Crypto-friendly Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

April 16, 2022

By

Mexican President Plans to Adopt Bitcoin as Legal Tender
