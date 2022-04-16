Finance
Frequently Asked Questions of a Brain Injury Lawyer
Brain injuries are suffered at a rate of approximately one million cases per year, through trauma alone. These are injuries suffered as the result of birth trauma, vehicular collisions, sports injuries, construction site accidents and over means. There are also non-traumatic brain injuries suffered through such means as carbon monoxide poisoning or lead poisoning. Professional lawyer handles many of the above described cases involving brain damage to children and adults. Here are some questions he is frequently asked in the course of his practice.
1. What are some less known symptoms of brain injury?
Head injuries resulting in concussion, mental retardation and amnesia are mostly commonly known results of an injury. However Professional lawyers know that there are many less known, but just as dangerous symptoms that come from traumatic brain injury, and realizing what they are can be very important to getting early intervention and treatment. These include:
a. Visual disturbances
b. Hearing loss
c. Changes in smell and taste
d. Hormonal dysfunction
e. Cranial diabetes
2. How is brain injury caused during birth?
Typically improperly managed labor and delivery is the main cause of traumatic injury in newborns. Obstetrician in charge of delivering the child is charged with closely watching the fetus for any sign of fetal distress. It is vital for the fetus to receive adequate supply of oxygen for his brain to function properly. If problems arise, such as irregular heartbeat or umbilical cord compression on the neck, and they are not caught in time, the failure to monitor may result in brain damage to the infant. Injury lawsuit arising out of trauma to the infant caused during birth needs to prove that the damages to the infant did not arise from unrelated causes such as premature birth or mother’s diabetes, but came directly as the result of the doctor’s negligence.
3. Why is it so difficult to determine brain injury in a child?
Statistics show that children are more likely to sustain permanent brain damage than adults when equal force is involved or impact is similar. However, it is more difficult to measure the extent of the damage in a child, in case of mild to moderate injury since adults can be tested via I.Q. tests or other psychological criteria, while the children due to their young age may not be as easily tested by objective tests and methods. Furthermore, in children some neurological disability may not show up for many years and is difficult to detect until their frontal lobe function, such as social interaction, or reading and writing skills affected by other parts of the brain, come into play.
An Expert lawyer will explain applicable statutes of limitation for starting a medical malpractice lawsuit against a negligent doctor that caused the injury. Typically, children enjoy a tolling of this statute, meaning that the brain injury lawsuit may be started later than for adult. This of course takes into the account the difficulty in diagnosing an injury in a child and the legislature has taken appropriate steps to make sure the interests of the child are not lost due to severe time limitations.
Finance
Choosing the Best Miami Lawyers
When you are in legal trouble, you need the help of good Miami lawyers. The criminal process can be complex and you will need experienced lawyers to guide you through the process. The time to seek the assistance of a lawyer is at the first sign of trouble. For many, this is upon arrest but for others it can be prior to arrest in anticipation of possible legal problems.
Miami lawyers can help you navigate the criminal process for start to finish. Your attorney can represent you at your first hearing and can fight immediately for reduced or lessened charges. Quality lawyers can also help try to get you the lowest possible bail and will help you post bail and get out of police custody.
Experienced Miami lawyers will review your case with you and go over all the details. The case review will determine what the next step will be. In some cases the attorney will work out a deal to get you a lesser sentence in exchange for a confession; this is called a “plea bargain” or “plea deal.” If the attorney feels that your chances of being acquitted at trial are minimal, he may advise you to take a plea deal. Sometimes a plea deal can keep you out of prison or may dramatically reduce your sentence.
The best lawyers will fight for your defense in every way possible. An experienced attorney will know what the best course of action is and be well-versed in both plea negotiations as well as trial law. The attorney should prepare in every way for trial in case a trial actually occurs. An attorney who only recommends plea bargains may not be providing the best defense. Your Miami lawyers will assist you every step of the way through hearings, trial and sentencing. The attorney will also be able to provide help with an appeal if the case warrants one. For information about one of the best Miami lawyers, visit JeffreyFeiler.com.
Finance
Technology Manufacturing Contracts: Don’t Start Work Without ‘Em
Below are a few key terms that may be clarified in such agreements.
Product and Pricing. Naturally, the agreement should include precise descriptions of the product, packaging and pricing, including design, specifications, materials, components, logos, and so forth. Such items are best described in addendums to the agreement, so they may be easily modified as needed. The agreement may also describe the process for making any price adjustments.
Quality and Inspections. The agreement should specify all governmental, environmental, industry, compatibility and customer quality requirements to be complied with, as well as required testing and certifications. It may permit quality audits by the customer (the customer may outsource that task if needed) and should clearly describe inspection rights and remedies for non-conforming products.
Forecasts and Volume. The manufacturer will want binding, rolling forecasts and a guaranteed minimum purchasing volume. The customer will typically provide only non-binding forecasts and will refuse to commit to a particular volume. Various compromises are possible.
Orders & Delivery. The agreement should describe placement and acceptance of orders, minimum order quantity, delivery terms, and respective rights and remedies concerning cancelation, modification or re-scheduling delivery of orders, all prime areas for potential disputes.
Intellectual Property. The agreement may state that each party’s Background IP shall remain its own property and may place restrictions on use of the customer’s trademarks and trade names.
Warranties and Indemnification. Usually, the manufacturer will be required to warrant that the goods comply with the specifications and are free from defects, and to provide spare parts and service for a certain period. The manufacturer will also, typically, agree to indemnify the customer in the event any goods are accused of intellectual property infringement. Such provisions are critical, but both parties have substantial room for negotiating the exact terms and any exceptions.
Term and Termination. The agreement should allow for termination immediately in the event of bankruptcy, or after a certain notice period in the event of default. The challenge is allowing for termination at will, while providing the other party with reasonable protection against resulting damages. In particular, the manufacturer may demand compensation for long lead-time parts or un-purchased inventory that fell within the customer’s forecasts.
Dispute Resolution. As with all contracts, the agreement should specify jurisdiction, venue, governing law and possibly alternative dispute resolution procedures in the event of a dispute.
The above list is not comprehensive, but just a sampling of important issues that may be nailed down in a manufacturing agreement, to simplify the resolution of future disputes. Once the business people reach agreement on the key points, they should call in Legal to ensure that all is stated clearly in an agreement and nothing is missed.
Finally, as the business team will be eager to move forward with the manufacturing, Legal should follow up to ensure that both parties sign the agreement and it is filed in a secure location.
Finance
Home Run Customer Service
How is the customer service at your business? Are your associates well- trained and do they work as a team? Are they knowledgeable and eager to share the information on your products?
Visit to an Apple Store:
Last weekend my husband and I went to the Apple store in MacArthur Center in Norfolk, Virginia at 11am to purchase several Apple products we had researched. The store was very crowded with customers when we arrived.
At the door of the Apple store, an Associate wearing an Apple logo shirt, greeted us with a smile of welcome, and remembered us from our last visit. She tapped in our name into her Apple phone screen sending an email to another associate to assist us.
A minute later, one of the 11 associates in the store, smiled, and asked us what we needed after shaking our hands and introducing themselves. When the associate didn’t know the answer they quickly excused themselves and asked another associate for assistance and came back with the information within two minutes.
We made our purchases in less than 15 minutes. We bought an Apple TV Package, a cable to connect the Apple TV, and an Apple watch band.
What 3 things made the customer service a “Home Run” for us?
1) We immediately liked our sales associate with their positive attitude and trusted them.
2) The sales associate “listened” to what we wanted and needed in the Apple product and told us the benefits of the product and how much it would cost. The sales associate had the solution to our problem.
3) The associate had a passion and eagerness to share their knowledge of their Apple products with us. The associate knew everything about their products and if they did not know the answer to our question they quickly excused themselves and asked another associate for assistance and came back with the information within two minutes.
What are three steps you need at your business to have “Home Run” customer service?
1) Your well-trained associates “greet” your customers at the door with a smile, wearing your store uniform to identify them, (Apple logo on shirt), introduce themselves, ask for your customers name, shake their hand, and ask what service the customer needs.
2) Your associates eagerly and politely assist your customers as quickly as possible. We were assisted within “a minute”. When your associate does not know the answer to your customers question, they quickly excuse themselves, and ask another associate for assistance and come back with the information within two minutes.
3) You business should have enough well-trained associates to help your customers. There were 11 well-trained associates at the Apple Store each in charge of different aspects of the sale. One associate brought the products to us. The well- trained associates at the Apple worked together as a team.
To have “Home Run” customer service at your business just like the Apple Store, train your associates following the above 3 steps and your business will have “Home Run ” customer service too!
