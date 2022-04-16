Gym Network, the First Ever DeFi Platform With Integrated Affiliate System, Keeps Growing Rapidly Since Its Launch

GYM NETWORK got launched on 25 March 2022. It is a highly innovative DeFi platform that is the first to introduce affiliate marketing to decentralized finance, allowing users to earn commissions by referring others, while profiting from the platform themselves.

$26 MILLION TOTAL VALUE LOCKED WITHIN THE FIRST 3 WEEKS AFTER LAUNCH

Right after the launch GYM NETWORK’s total value locked (TVL) went to $13 Million almost immediately, not only as a result of the outstanding marketing activities, but also as a clear reflection of the high demand for its first product, the GYMNET Vault. Within 3 weeks after the launch the TVL has already surpassed $26 Million, quickly moving towards $30 Million. That makes for an average of more than $1.3 Million deposit value added per day!

GYM NETWORK HAS A VISION THAT GOES FAR BEYOND JUST BEING A DEFI PLATFORM

GYM NETWORK has ambitious goals laid out in a long-term roadmap, that reaches ahead into 2024, with the vision to become a metaverse that’s combining an ecosystem of diverse DeFi earning opportunities, allowing its users to access them via a single virtual world. The first available product within this metaverse ecosystem is the GYMNET Vault which allows users to deposit their favourite crypto currencies (it starts with BNB) and earn an interest rate on them. As they do this through the GYM NETWORK platform, they will also earn rewards in the form of the GYMNET Token. What the GYMNET Vault does is, it connects to other established DeFi platforms, such as Alpaca Finance, and puts a layer on it that allows the user to not only earn the interest rate offered by these other platforms but also the GYMNET rewards. Next to that they now have the opportunity to invite other users via their affiliate link provided by GYM NETWORK and earn commissions as a profit share from the interest rates and rewards of their referred partners. The deposit amount remains untouched and is fully available to be withdrawn anytime. “What I really like about GYM Network is the fact that I can earn high rewards at low risk and always access my funds whenever I want to,” says a GYM Network investor.

COMPOUND YOUR GYMNET REWARDS WITH YIELD FARMING

While the GYMNET Vault allows you to deposit a single asset like BNB to earn profits and rewards, you also have the option to increase your earnings by adding liquidity to the pool on PancakeSwap, the decentralized exchange (DEX) where GYMNET can be traded. Simply stake your LP-Tokens that you receive in return for providing liquidity in the form of the BNB/GYMNET trading pair in the GYM NETWORK Farming contract and you will soon start earning additional GYMNET rewards.

LET THE STATS SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES

Next to the vast increase of the GYMNET Vault in such a short time, there are even more impressive facts that highlight the huge success of the project while it’s still at its very beginning:

• TVL in the Vault: $26 Million

• Total Investors: 15,154

• GYMNET Market Capitalization: $435 Million

• DEX Liquidity Pool: $14,8 Million

• 24h Trading Volume: $1M+

• GYMNET steadily up over 60% since launch

• GYMNET Holders: 8,800

ABOUT GYM NETWORK

GYM NETWORK is a fully decentralized protocol operating on the Binance Smart Chain. It combines optimal yields with high rewards for its users. Thus, investors get easy access and save a lot of precious time using the DeFi project. Next to that, users can also earn commissions by referring new members into GYM NETWORK. The smart contracts are audited by Certik, a top contract auditing provider, which has audited leading cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and OKEx.

