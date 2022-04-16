Finance
How Do Commercial Banks Make Profits?
In order for any bank to survive without relying on liquidity measures like state intervention to salvage it, it must make profit from several sources. Commercial banks make their money from diverse schemes like investment, credit interest rates and the use of their own banking fees and for cards that they charge their customers.
By making a pool of the large capital base made up of cash deposits, a bank can be able to invest the money in the meantime in profitable schemes that have a financial implication in the bank and through advertising. Another most common standard of doing business by commercial banks is by charging interests on loans that can bring a large amount of profit ranging from a tenth of the amount lent to double the amount or more in certain long-term transactions. In special cases like loans that have a high risk value, especially those extended on an economically insecure basis, banks charge a high interest rate that will buffer the credit consequences in case of loss. In this manner a bank can make a high profit when external factors remain the same and the customer makes good his repayment.
Financial fees like those involved in opening of an account are some of the other means of making money for a bank. This is possible in a case where the commercial bank enjoys a large following which when other long term security measures are excluded has little effect on the custodial expenses that come with the deposit. Other charges include those contained in transfer fees and ATM fees for the city residents who have no access to the physical bank or are constrained by time to visit the real bank. Banks can also offer services of money transfer through cell phones by including service charges higher than normal rates in the telecommunication industry.
How Event Software Increases Your Efficiency and Reduces Your Costs
Reducing the number of events you are running is one way to handle budget reductions; however automating a number of the event processes involved is the more proactive and effective way of managing budget cuts. Most event organisers, whether in a local authority or in the commercial events market, just want to do more for less and the implementation of an online event software solution can help them achieve this by:
- Reducing staff costs through the automation of processes
- Promoting a paperless office through the implementation of a fully web based solution
- Closely monitoring and managing budgets and costs
- Giving you time savings through the integration with all internal business applications
- Implementing an unlimited user site licence which can be used across multiple services / disciplines
- Providing multiple deployment options with low installation costs
Event Efficiency & ROI
Event managers in both the commercial market and within local authorities can improve the efficiency of their event management practices by making use of event software. An online event solution, once implemented, will ensure your organisation adopts best practice event management processes by controlling and managing the automation of these activities from one central location. Utilising a software solution designed specifically for event management has proven to have huge cost and time saving benefits through the management of the following activities:
- Website Integration
- Event Microsites
- Online Registration
- Event Communication
- E-Invite
- E-Survey
- Badge Production
- Resource Management
- Management of Financials
- Travel Management
- Meeting Scheduler
- Event Reporting and Analysis
Measuring your event ROI is now more important than ever but how do you know how efficient your events are? Using event software is an effective way to increase efficiency, generate more revenue back to your business and to sustain your customers. Face to face event marketing is one of the easiest ways to measure whether you have met your event objectives and can be further simplified if you have the necessary tools in place, such as those found within an event software solution.
It is imperative that you are able to quantify the results and feedback post event and measure costs such as cost per delegate and overall event profitability; therefore allowing you to provide accurate projected sales forecast to your business. Event management systems let you do this and will process your event data for you making the evaluation and reporting process much simpler, less time consuming and more cost efficient.
Self Service Web Portal
So your budget has been reduced but how do you guarantee that your events don’t suffer because of this reduction? One way is to capture a delegates/citizens journey online through a self service web portal, this will demonstrate not only how committed you are to ensuring your delegates/citizens event journey is smooth but also ensuring your information is up to date, clean and accurate.
Implementing an online event solution with a fully functioning web self service portal will allow delegates to access their personal information from any location at any time. Delegates/citizens can view and book onto events via the categorised sections of the portal, from the comprehensive search mechanism and via the events calendar. Once booked onto an event, reminders, notifications and updates can easily be communicated to all relevant parties. Using an online, multi faceted event solution will enable you to manage, monitor and control all services online through a fully functioning self service portal. The portal will mimic your existing website using your specific branding and domain URLs for commercial and government services and for all types of events such as;
- Seminars
- Workshops
- Conferences
- Internal corporate meetings
- Training courses and
- Incentives
- Registrar appointments
- MOT registrations
- Bikeability
- Outdoor activities
- Refuse collection
- Pest control
The event booking portal is your delegates/citizens online view into the events/appointments that you are running and is the one place where they can manage their event bookings and their online events profile. An online comprehensive self service web portal will allow the event manager to be well organised, multi-task and provide your organisation with clear efficiency gains such as time savings, cost savings and improved event performance.
In the case of local authorities this will cut down costs significantly as delegates/citizens are only able to book appointments dependent on certain criteria. Using an example of booking a registrar appointment for notices of marriages, the criteria required to book such an appointment is dependent on a large number of variants. Applicants must answer a set of questions such as whether it is a civil partnership or not, nationalities, country of residence, district they live in, age, time of residence in said district etc. An online self service booking portal in such a case provides a cohesive journey for the citizen/delegate asking them these required qualification questions, leading to the final stage of allowing them to book an appointment online (if they meet the set criteria). If they are unable to book an appointment due to a failure to meet the requirements, the reasons are explained along with action steps to help them get to the next stage in the process. Giving citizens/delegates the ability to book appointments online in this way ensures the registrars time is utilised efficiently.
In the case of a commercial events organisation, utilising a self service portal has a number of clear and defined efficiency benefits, from clean and accurate data through to enhanced delegate management. A self service event portal will allow the delegate to register online – from the point of booking, to payment, to registering on the day; ensuring the delegates’ journey is quick, painless and error free. Events that have low efficiency are events that have been poorly organised and managed and will leave the delegates with an inadequate experience, resulting in reduced delegate attendance for future events.
Event management software can help event managers plan more successful events with a greater level of efficiency. But the benefits aren’t just to the event managers – delegates/citizens can reap the rewards of more flexible and appropriate communication, fewer errors and improved event experiences. With the event management industry being hit with rising costs, reduced budgets and lower delegate attendance, it’s crucial that businesses organising events are as efficient as possible and continually find ways to improve their event processes. It is the companies that tackle efficiency issues head on, and employ the use of technology who will ensure their events are successful now and in the future.
Interview Shoes – The RIGHT Styles For Men and Women
Interview attire advice often focuses on suit colors and cuts for men and whether to wear a skirt or slacks for women and the color of either. Other articles of interview attire are even more important. A case in point is shoes. For both men and women, wearing the right style and type of shoes can often serve as the most important and most visible item of interview attire.
For Men
For men there are four types of shoes that are acceptable for interviews. There are from most to least formal: the black oxford shoe, the black brogue shoe, the black tassel loafer and finally the black dress penny loafer. Each of these shoes has a distinct style and message. Regardless of which style of shoe is worn, they should be well maintained – meaning not scuffed or worn at the heel and highly polished.
The black leather oxford shoe. This is the classic tie shoe. It has either a plain to or a non-perforated cap toe. This is the dressiest of men’s shoes and are popular with investment bankers, government officials and other’s who must portray formality and consistency.
The black leather brogue shoe. Often described as the wing tip, this is slightly less formal than the oxford. It may be cap toed or have the wing shaped toe decoration both of which are perforated. Acceptable with suits, the brogue has been a favorite of businessmen for decades although it fell out of favor during the “casual Friday” dress down era of the 1990s.
The black leather tassel loafer. The tassel loafer has been around for decades. Once classified as Ivey League or preppy, it is now a business staple. It is a loafer with stitching around the toe and a pair of leather tassels. The shoe is not as formal as either the oxford or the brogue but is acceptable with business suits in all but the most formal and tradition bound professions.
The black leather penny loafer. This is not a casual loafer with the big “beef roll” and the rough hand stitching around the toe. The penny loafer for dress is more refined in cut and stitching. It looks like and is a dress shoe. The least formal of the business shoe styles, it is sleek and clean and works with suits for all but the most formal occasions.
What kinds of men’s shoes to avoid for interviews? First, the heavy soled and big toed lace and slip-on shoes popular with younger men should be avoided. Even if they say they are dress shoes, they say all the wrong things about one. Secondly, avoid casual shoes such as weekend loafers or other very casual shoes with leather, rubber or plastics soles. Finally, avoid trendy shoes. If attracted to a pair of shoes that would look great on the dance floor at a club or at a wild party, keep them for those events. Do no wear them to an interview. Trendy is not an interview look unless you are a fashion designer or in the arts.
The right kinds of shoes are available at stores and on-line. The most popular traditional interview shoes are sold by: Church’s Shoes (English design, very traditional), Alden (American and very traditional), Allen-Edmonds, Cole-Haan and Johnson & Murphy. Stores that carry the right kinds of shoes for interviews include: Brooks Brothers, Joseph A. Bank and Nordstrom.
For Women
While there are infinitely more styles of women’s shoes available than men’s, the styles that are appropriate for interviews are even more limited. The rules about the condition of shoes for women are the same as for men. The shoes must be in top condition and well maintained if not new. While all the colors for men included black and black, there are more possibilities fro women. While black and navy are safe bets 95% of the time. Other colors are OK but must complement the suit or outfit and should match the purse or handbag too. Avoid light colored shoes for interview and never wear white shoes to an interview unless it is for a nursing position. If brown, dark shades are best. Avoid suede and never wear shoes that have metallic sparkle, glitter or sequins for an interview (or for business ever).
The styles of shoes that are appropriate for women to wear for interviews fall into four categories: classic leather pump with a heel, the leather sling back style with a heel, the classic leather Mary Jane style shoe with a heel, the flat or ballet style shoe in leather. All should be leather. All should be well maintained and worn with neutral colored stockings or pantyhose regardless of the season or temperature (or knee highs if work with slacks).
The leather pump. Heel heights and shapes vary. This is the traditional shoe for women in business. Solid color.
The leather sling back style with a heel. Again heel heights and shapes very. This shoe while very traditional has an adjustable strap rather than a closed back. The shoe is classic and in good taste but with a bit more style and is considered a bit more dressy than the plain leather pump.
The classic leather Mary Jane shoe. This is not the flat soled cloth model or even the funky thick soled model worn by teens. It is basically a leather pump in style and cut with a thin strap ending in an adjustable buckle across the instep. Better with skirts than with slacks.
The flat or ballet style shoe in leather. This kind of shoe if made of fine leather and in a traditional cut is classic, flattering and is worn by women of all heights. But it is favored by very tall and strangely enough, very short women. It may be plain or decorated with a discrete bit of gold metal or grosgrain bow at the toe. The casual ballet slipper style in fabric, needlepoint or less dressy leather should be saved for wear with jeans or khakis.
What shoes are not appropriate for women to wear to interviews? Frankly, everything else unless the interview is not for business, non-profits or one of the professions. Anything in unnatural colors or with sparkles or anything novel just will not do. Flip flops are a no always. As are sandals. Big, clunky shoes are for teenagers or weekends. Loafers are for khakis and weekends. Tie shoes are not appropriate for women in business unless running an art gallery or a church order. Finally, strappy, very high heeled shoes should be left for weekends and never for work. Forget what they say in “Sex and the City”.
Women’s interview shoes are available at many women’s stores, shoe stores and department stores. The list is really too long to do justice here. Some of the more traditional sources are: Cole Haan, Talbots, Nordstrom, Lord and Taylor and Brooks Brothers plus the some of the designers who offer quality shoes in more classic styles.
Shoes speak volumes about a person. This is never truer than in an interview environment. Make sure the shoes that you wear say all the right things. While they will not guarantee a job, the will not be an obstacle if the points outlined above are observed.
Online Store Sells Gold Product Based on Digital Currency
Forces had fought over and burned cities to the ground to gain metals. All the time, every time Gold has stood the test of time, It is much easier to own it for yourself then it ever had before. There are Gold bullion rounds approved for Individual retirement accounts and certified too. So many are offered in 1 Oz and 1/10 Oz gold rounds, at the best prices people can find. Selections of gold coins, which are legal they are offered in 1/20 Oz, 1/10 Oz, ¼ Oz, ½ Oz, and 1 Oz sizes. They are IRA Approved that means good for Individual Retirement Accounts and Certified that means senior citizen and other targeted investors from the United States can rest painlessly on their assets. There are plentiful wealth builders to buyers who look for them with a lot of pieces purchased daily. Some are thought of as historic. Buying from a commerce website is buying directly from the supplier without any need for retail operations. A website that supplies no extra fees does assure the secure shipping and handling. The consumer is not worried getting factory made rounds that would be ordered freshly minted from the wholesale company, when somebody does place an order 100 coins or more. Product will be brand new and original. Customers regularly shop online in order to buy high quality.9999 fine gold bullion rounds and gold coins from The Mint.
One coin in the latest addition to the menu in the website is dedicated to the Cryptocurrency collection. It is the 1 oz in size. It is called Gold Bitcoin .9999 Fine Bullion Round. Customers look at a display with a Bitcoin icon designed on it in a physical form on the front side and a picture of the globe on the back side.
The coin had been struck in gold bullion form. It is.9999 Fine Gold or 24 kt
The condition is not designed for spending not designed for cashflow. It is a work of art.
It weighs 1 Troy Ounce. It Costs $1,289.40 or $1,341.00
It is reeded in it’s creation. This coin has a latin phrase that means many in numbers called vires. The Sku number is CRYPTOBITC1.0AU
Bitcoin is the first digital cashflow to transfer authority from a central point to some local government and is now remembered in Gold. Some people can purchase one to dozens from the site that sales people called the Mint. Voters who use Blockchain (a certain type of Bitcoin wallet) do purchase this coin in the United States of America.
The Wholesale source delivers free shipping on all orders $500 or more and delivery is secure in the United States of America. Fewer deliveries had been subjected to export laws.
