How Much Auto Insurance Terminology Do You Really Know?
Does your insurance agent speak English? You might think so-until you get a good look at your auto insurance policy! It can be hard to pick the English out of the muddle of Insurance-ese, Legal-ese and Big-Word-ese that jumbles up most policies and make it impossible for the average driver to understand without a dictionary in one hand and a thesaurus in the other!
Having a good grip on auto insurance terminology is a vital part of any successful insurance shopping endeavor. The question is, how much auto insurance terminology do you know?
1. At Fault – Believe it or not, this one isn’t quite as simple as it sounds. There are two variations on “At Fault” in the auto insurance dictionary. The person considered to be “at fault” in an accident is the one who caused it in the first place, and “at fault” insurance (as opposed to no-fault insurance) means that the person who was “at fault” is going to be paying all of the bills.
2. Bodily Injury Liability – This is the part of your insurance coverage that makes sure you’re not stuck with emergency room bills, ICU bills, outpatient bills and rehabilitative therapy expenses for someone else after you take a slide on a slick city street in the middle of winter and run head first into their vehicle.
3. Comprehensive Coverage – Regardless of what your personal religious beliefs happen to be, there’s no denying that “Acts of God” can do horrible things to your vehicle. When Mother Nature is the only one to blame for the damages to your car, your comprehensive auto insurance coverage will step in and pick up the bill.
4. Collision Coverage – Your liability insurance might pick up the tab for the other person’s repairs after you’ve been in an accident, but it’s not going to do anything about yours. That’s why you need to make sure you’re carrying collision coverage. Collision will get you back on the road after you’ve been in an accident or total your car and cut you a check so you’re not left for weeks without wheels trying to come up with the money to make it happen.
5. Continuously Insured – This is one of those auto insurance terms you really have to look out for, because your insurer’s definition of continuously insured and yours may be a lot different. Most of us don’t think much of it if we’re late with a payment and our coverage lapses a few days, but your insurance company isn’t going to be impressed. Continuously insured means continuously insured-no exceptions.
6. Deductible – This is what you owe them each time you file an auto insurance claim for the privilege of having them pick up the tab. Think of it as the five bucks you chip in toward dinner, only instead of single digits it hits double or triple.
7. Garaging Location – Where you park your car. The phrasing on this is a little misleading-it doesn’t matter whether you have a garage or not.
8. Limit – The maximum amount your insurer is going to pay out for your auto insurance claims. This will usually be separated on a “per person” and “per incident” basis.
9. No Fault – With no fault car insurance it doesn’t matter whodunit. Your auto insurance is going to take care of you, and theirs is going to take care of them. (But only the driver actually at fault is going to watch their insurance rates go up.)
10. Premium – The amount of money you pay your insurer each month for the privilege of being insured.
11. Primary Use – What you use your car for MOST of the time. No, they’re not being nosy. They’re just checking to make sure you’re not a traveling salesman who spends forty hours a week on the road. (Relative risk and all that-business use usually requires a commercial policy.)
12. Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage – Not everyone has the good sense to stay continuously covered by an auto insurance policy. If you have the bad luck to run into one of these drivers on the road you could spend years in court trying to get the money for your repairs. Uninsured motorist coverage saves you the trouble-your insurance company picks up the tab. You can figure the rest out later.
How to Save Money and Get Discount Life Insurance in Connecticut
A major part of the life insurance purchase process is knowing what to purchase. Before you get on line and begin submitting information to a host of Connecticut licensed insurance companies, make sure you know which type of insurance you need and can afford.
Underwriting factors such as your health, age and lifestyle habits serve to increase or decrease premiums, but there are fundamental rules that apply to life insurance. Here are a few of the basics:
1. Term: Term is the most basic and least expensive form of life insurance policy. They are in effect for a set period of time. The face value of the policy does not change and it remains in effect until the insured dies or the policy expires (whichever occurs first). If the policy expires, there are no return premiums due the insured.
If you have a term insurance policy, most companies offer the option to upgrade and convert the policy to a permanent life policy.
2. Permanent Policies: There are several variations on permanent policies, but the most common types are listed below:
o Whole Life: These policies accrue cash value over time and usually pay dividends to the policyholder.
o Universal: These policies are very flexible. They allow the policyholder to have a bit more control over the premium and the face value of the policy. It comes in handy if for a particular time in your life, your finances are a bit tight. You can reduce your premium payments until you get back on your feet. This is subject, of course, to the insurance company’s underwriting terms.
o Variable: These policies can prove to be risky. The death benefit and the value of the policy are based on the performance of outside investment fund. The cash value of the policy is not guaranteed, but the company will guarantee the death benefit will not fall below a pre-determined minimum.
Once you’ve determined the type of insurance that will work best in your situation, then you should begin approaching companies.
5 Useful Ways to Lower Your Auto Insurance
Driving a car and keeping it maintained has the potential to cost a lot of money over the long-term. So, it can benefit to look at ways to cut costs where possible, such as on a mandatory expense like auto insurance. Here are a few practical steps that have the ability to lower the auto insurance rates:
Get a quote before buying
Calling one or two insurance agents before buying a brand new vehicle can give an early indication of the likely insurance costs. The premiums for insurance can vary significantly with the different makes, models and age of vehicle. If the insurance for a particular vehicle is likely to be too expensive, it may be more practical to look elsewhere.
Revise coverage on old vehicles
For the older car that is free of finance, it may be worth revising the insurance coverage for collision only. This is the type of protection that is required if damage is coursed to a third-party vehicle. In many cases, this simple step can help to make a useful saving on the cost of insurance.
Use a single insurance company
Try to use a single insurance company for multiple policies, such as auto, home, travel, etc. A benefit of this is the ability to gain a multi-line discount, which is usually in the region of 10-15% of the total annual premium.
Careful driving
There are plenty of insurance policies that offer incentives for a lower premium. One of these incentives is a proven record of careful driving, which can include staying out of accidents and avoid speeding. This has the potential to give a further discount on the annual premium of about 5-7.5%. Also, by avoiding any traffic violations over a period of 3 years; it is possible to get a further deduction of costs.
Increase the deductible
A further simple step to control the costs is to increase the deductible amount. This is the first amount paid by the policy holder at the time of making a claim. By increasing the deductible from $250 to $500, there is the potential to make a substantial difference. The deductible can even be increased to an amount like $1,000, which should go a long way to control the insurance premium. But, it is sensible to only raise the deductible to an amount that is affordable, and easily payable in the event of needing to make an insurance claim.
Tips for Choosing the Best Motorcycle Insurance Policy
Choosing the right motorcycle insurance is an important consideration for many motorcycle owners. This insurance can pay for medical bills resulting from motorcycle accidents, as well as for motorcycle repair costs. And motorcycle insurance can also cover any outstanding loans on the bike. In fact, if you apply for a motorcycle purchase loan, most lenders will require you to obtain insurance as part of the loan application process.
Motorcycle insurance can be expensive, but there are several things you can do to make sure that you get the best possible rate. First of all, decide the total dollar amount of coverage that you will need, as well as the deductible amount. Usually you will want to get coverage that includes yourself or another driver, passengers, custom equipment, collisions, uninsured motorists, and medical payments.
Your state may have minimum limits that you must meet, so be sure to be aware of those before you start pricing policies. And then get quotes from several different insurance providers so that you can do a price comparison and select the cheapest policy. You can do this by talking with your insurance agent, or by doing an online search for motorcycle insurance quotes.
Always make sure that you are comparing policies with the same amount of coverage and deductible values. Remember that a deductible is the amount you yourself will have to pay for each claim that you file before the insurance will pay anything. The higher the deductible, the cheaper the policy, but you must always be sure that the deductible is not so high that you wouldn’t be able to pay it if you had an accident.
And when you are applying for motorcycle insurance, it is very important that you are honest when you answer the questions on the application form. A few things that come into consideration when you are applying for motorcycle insurance are your age, riding experience, driving record, and details about your bike, such as value, power, age of bike, and any special modifications. If you do not tell the truth about these items you may find later that the insurance company will not make any payments on your claims, leaving you to pay all medical and repair costs yourself.
Another tip to save money on your motorcycle insurance policy is to bundle it with other insurance that you already have. For example, if you currently have insurance on your home or other vehicles, that particular company will likely offer you a significant discount on insurance coverage for your motorcycle.
It is also a good idea to take a motorcycle safety course. This will help you earn a discount on your motorcycle insurance because motorcycle companies feel an educated and trained rider who understands safety issues is less likely to make common mistakes or to indulge in reckless behaviors.
Also most insurance companies will give you additional discounts if you are able to store your motorcycle being in a secure location like a garage or shed that reduces the chances of it getting hit, vandalized, stolen, or damaged by the natural elements. Even if you don’t have a building to store your bike in, you may be able to save money if it is parked in an area that is covered by a surveillance system.
Fitting your bike with high-end anti-theft accessories like disc locks, alarms, and satellite tracking is another way to save money on your motorcycle insurance costs. However, these devices themselves can cost several hundred dollars, so always check with your insurance company before purchasing them to make sure that the savings you will see in your insurance premiums will be worth the extra expense.
In addition, many insurance companies will give you an added discount if you won’t be riding your motorcycle during severe winter months when there is a higher chance of accidents due to poor road conditions. This is a great money-saving option for riders who live in the northern US. However, if you opt for this coverage, keep in mind that you won’t be able to take your bike out for a ride when a warm spell appears for a few days during the winter months.
Finally, keeping a clean driving record both in your motor vehicles and on your motorcycle will save you a great deal of money on your motorcycle insurance. Insurance companies love to reward those who have remained a low risk. They also want to keep your business. If you have paid your premiums on time for six months and have not have any claims or moving violations, then contact your insurance company and ask for them to review your policy for a lower price. Many insurance companies will automatically do this upon renewal of your policy, but if you have an annual policy then you should contact them after six months.
