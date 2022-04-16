Finance
How to Get the Best Homeowners Insurance Rates From Top Companies
With homeowners insurance you want full protection with a top company at an affordable price. But where do you begin to look?
A Job You Can Sit Down For
Fortunately, finding the perfect insurance policy no longer means you have to spend days on the phone or in your car calling and visiting insurance agencies. Instead, you can sit down at your computer and log on to an insurance comparison website.
These websites let you fill out a homeowners questionnaire right online and will then submit the application to multiple insurance companies. Before you know it, you’ll receive rate quotes from A-rated insurance companies. Then all you have to do is compare the quotes and choose a company. (See link below.)
What Should I Look For As I Compare Quotes?
So now you have quotes from several companies. How do you choose the best quote?
The easy answer would be to just pick the quote with the lowest price, but this may not always be the best choice. In addition to price, you need to consider several other factors:
* Does the policy use replacement cost or actual cash value when it comes time to pay a claim? Replacement cost is better, as it pays the actual cost to repair or replace your home and possessions regardless of depreciation.
* Is the policy an at-risk policy, covering all perils that aren’t specifically excluded. The cheaper alternative is a named perils policy, which only covers perils specifically named in the policy.
* Is the company financially stable? Go to AMBest.com or StandardAndPoors.com to check their financial rating.
* Check with your state department of insurance website to make sure the company is legally able to sell insurance in your state. Also check their complaint ratio to see how they treat their customers.
The Bottom Line
Your home is likely to be your biggest investment, so protect it with the best homeowners insurance you can afford.
Finance
Commercials Catapult Voice-Over Artist to Cult Status
If you think that TV commercials are just fillers to be sorted out from the “real” programs, then maybe you should think about it again. A recent string of commercials for GEICO have proven to be such a hit that they have been viewed by thousands of Youtube.com and MySpace.com visitors over and over again during the past few months.
The commercials feature voice-over artist D.C. Douglas introducing “real people” alongside celebrities such as Little Richard, Burt Bacharach, Verne Troyer (Mini Me), Peter Graves and Charo.
Douglas, a voice-over artist, has been deluged with requests to do more commercials following the success of the current string of GEICO ads. A seasoned professional, providing voice-over services to small, medium and large-scale advertisers alike, Douglas is awed by the response. “It really does just blow my mind,” he said.
But D.C. Douglas didn’t really need the GEICO commercials to be heard or seen. In addition to his voice-over work, he has a career as an actor in TV and movies which stretches back 20 years. He has been featured in guest star spots on several hit shows from “Beverly Hills: 90210” to “Las Vegas” to “What About Brian” and has appeared in films such as “Under Siege II,” “The Commission” and “Totally Blonde.”
In addition to his work as a character actor and voice-over artist, Douglas is also a successful writer and film producer. He has written and produced several award winning films. He does everything in these films: produces, writes, direct, acts, edits, animates and of course promotes them as well.
In 2005, Douglas’s film short, “Duck, Duck, Goose!” played over 20 festivals around the world and received several awards, including Best Short from the Seattle True Independent Film Festival and Best Actor from the Trenton Film Festival.
However, Douglas is not resting on his laurels and has a number of film projects lined up for this coming year, 2007. D.C. will be in five films, including “Deadwater” with Lance Henriksen and “Universal Remote: The Movie” with Charles Q. Murphy; the Hallmark Channel TV movie “Final Approach” with Lea Thompson and Anthony Michael Hall; and his own film short, “The Crooked Eye” starring opposite Fay Masterson.
Despite his current “voice over icon” status and increased profile brought about by the GEICO campaign, Douglas remains approachable and indeed available for anyone who needs a voice added to an advertisement. He jokingly says, “you can get national voice over talent with a click of your mouse.” His website http://www.myvoiceoverguy.com handles requests for smaller companies who cannot afford to go union. His union offers are handled by his Los Angeles agent Abrams Artists Agency. Not only can you find out about hiring Douglas on his site, you can also hear sound clips of those now famous GEICO commercials.
Finance
Insurance in India
Oriental Life Insurance Company, the first insurance company of India, was started by Europeans in Kolkata in 1818. The purpose of this company was to cater to the needs of European community. There was discrimination among the life of Europeans and that of Indians in the pre-independent era in India. Higher premiums were charged for lives of Indians in comparison with the lives of foreigners. Later in 1870 Bombay Mutual Life Assurance Society, the first company for Indians was established who covered Indian lives at normal rates.
As soon as the twentieth century started, companies in this field started growing up like mushrooms. For the first time the insurance business was regulated in the year 1912 as the Life Insurance Companies Act, and the Provident Fund Act were passed in that year. According to the former Act, 1912, it became necessary that the premium rate tables and periodical valuations of companies should be certified by an actuary.
National Insurance Company Ltd., founded in 1906, is still in existence and doing business today. There were only two type of insurance viz. life i.e. LIC and general i.e. GIC.
General Insurance Company had four subsidiary companies. With effect from December 2000, these subsidiaries have been de-linked from parent company and made as independent companies: Oriental Insurance Company Limited, New India Assurance Company Limited, National Insurance Company Limited and United India Insurance Company Limited.
Insurance in India is still a growing sector with huge potential. This sector in India has gone through a number of phases and changes, particularly in the recent years when the Govt. of India in 1999 opened up the this sector by allowing private companies to solicit insurance and also allowing FDI up to 26%. Ever since, the Indian insurance sector is considered as a booming market with every other global company in this sector wanting to have a lion’s share. Currently, the largest life insurance company in India is still owned by the government.
Finance
It’s A Wonderful Life
Sadly, many pro-choice advocates tend to label their counterparts primitive believers. It would seem that, to such ‘progressive’ people, all priests who oppose abortion are but a lower species, and their faithful are merely a primitive herd. However, they don’t dare to take a look at the man in the mirror, which is proof of hypocrisy and primitivism. Who is displaying a lack of tolerance in this story? Don’t they say that a lack of tolerance is typical of primitivism?
What is the definition of primitivism? Every person must decide for themself, because every person has been primitive on occasion, sooner or later in life (and by this I don’t mean being in the cradle as a child, because this is where we are at our most tolerant). We should sincerely think about it: if faith fosters love, compassion and kindness towards the other in people, then those who call all of this primitive must be the most primitive of all. Love connects people, hatred tears them apart. Each person, as a free individual, is entitled to free opinion, and life should be the judge of who’s right and who’s not. But how are we supposed to get an answer from life if we kill it to begin with?
I don’t know much about victories, but there is on thing I am sure of: compassion is the greatest of victories of the human spirit. I am writing from my own experience because, as a youth, I was a sceptic blinded by myself, by raw lust, alcohol, drugs, cynism, arrogance… and one day I arrived at the very edge of life. I thought I should simply leave this world because I never became as famous as I expected. I cheated on women who sincerely loved me due to raw lust, and then I felt His hand on my shoulder. With the voice of the wind, He said to me: “It’s not time for you to go. Even if you think that your aimless straying is over, know that you’ve only started off on the righteous path. Find your guide in poetry, and it shall take you into the hearts of many. Be the voice of those in need, be the voice of love, be the voice of freedom, and you will turn yourself and others into better people through your verses.”
Since that day, I feel much happier and fulfilled, not because I think that I’m special or free of sin, but because I realized that I am just a sinner who sincerely wants to better himself, and I can safely say that there is a higher holy force that makes us better. I do not know what He looks like, but I do know He exists, with all my heart and soul. I won’t attempt to look for Him here or there, because He teaches me that whenever you’re doing good unto others, He is within you. Ever since then, I have learned that faith accounts for a strong spirit, which is any person’s best ally in times of temptation, because weak-spirited people will be the first to fall. Who is falling?
Those who fail to show compassion for others;
Those who are ready to rebuff themselves for the sake of power and money (such people become slaves to greed);
Those who hate more than they love;
Those who want to rule over nature (A person can only feel all the enchantment of nature if they love it as they love themselves, and in synergy with nature – the sun and the wind – people shall create energy that will take them into space, to shake brotherly hands with other creatures of God);
Those who want to clone stem cells to create human beings in laboratories, while at the same time there are millions of people dying of hunger (We know that a human being is only complete with emotions, which come from the soul that can never be created by another human);
Those who hope that hunger will decimate humanity, because there is too much people in this world anyway (If that happens, the cloned man shall rule, and tears, laughter, sorrow, hope and faith will be gone, as well as humans with souls);
Those who attempt to cure the emptiness within with futile lust (To love is to place our happiness in the happiness of another – Leibniz);
Those who are afraid of solitude (of the man in the mirror);
Those who consider the faithful to be primitive.
Many people like to play with statistics, but I say that those who are slaves to statistics are slowly losing the most important thing that makes them human – their emotions. Yes, life teaches us that the day we master our own emotions, we lose them forever. And, regardless of statistics, we have to listen to our hearts, which tell us that faith doesn’t teach us anything bad. Is faith in compassion a bad kind of faith? Is helping those in need a bad kind of faith? Is faith in love a bad kind of faith? Is faith in the idea that every living being has the right to live a bad kind of faith? I will allow myself to quote a great comment by a forum member at a Croatian news portal: “Those who claim that there are ten thousand abortions a year due to a “bad social situation”, rape (or forced sex in marriage), or medical indications during pregnancy, are fools. Most of these abortions are performed on the younger female population. These are mostly young girls who get pregnant, and then their mothers, who are around 40 and do not want to become grandmothers, drag them to the doctor to have an abortion. The worst thing is the fact that many of them have several abortions. The fact that it’s almost like going to the dentist is shameful. I am sickened by this society’s hypocrisy. The World Down Syndrome Day wasn’t that long ago. Would any pro-choice supporters dare to say – in public, and on that particular day – that it’s acceptable to have an abortion if tests show that the child will suffer from Down’s syndrome. And in Croatia, abortions are performed for that reason, among others! And it is legal. The test is performed during week 11 of the pregnancy, so that the pregnant woman may have an abortion in case of bad test results, as abortion is legal up to week 19. What is the difference between such a pregnant woman and the Nazis, who considered the ill to be degenerate and freaks that should be extinguished?”
Why am I so touched by this unfortunate abortion story? Because I am an extramarital child of a poor mother with a rich soul. My late mother told me at her deathbed that my mother was a great dreamer, and that I must have inherited that trait from her. Grandma admitted that her young daughter was abandoned by her partner, who left her behind pregnant, with the promise that he would return for her as soon as he makes some money up north in the Big Apple, and he would take her to paradise, but she never heard from him again. Grandmother tried to talk her into having an abortion, because they were barely able to survive, even without a child, but at that point she joined her hands in prayer and, looking up, she said: “Thank God, she wouldn’t listen to me… your mother is a hero, she took up the toughest of jobs to be able to raise you… and when social services wanted to take you away and give you up for adoption to a wealthy couple from a big northern city, she said that it would happen only over her dead body!”
My mother drew her indomitable strength from the Texas prairie. She always stood upright like a cactus, she withstood the winter, the wind, the draughts – to cut a long story short, the capricious winds of destiny never drove her to her knees (sadly, the man who left her pregnant and left off to New York was a weak-spirited coward, even though he was Texan). When I went to football games as a youth, I used to compare the football coach to my mother. I remember the words of the late coach, who was adored by the fans almost as if he was a saint. He himself was a fan of the working class, and he used to tell his players: “We always have to think and play from game to game, because this is the credo of the people of this city. We are a reflection of the community we live in. People have to fight in order to survive. Just like them, as soon as we stop doing it, we don’t stand a chance. People identify themselves with us, we are a source of their hope, and we simply can’t let them down. What we feel when we take the field isn’t pressure. Pressure is when these people go home lacking the money to feed their kids.”
Yes, my mother was from a poor family, but her soul is noble, and that’s why I’m always proud to say that my mother is blue-blooded and nobility, because there is no greater nobility than love. I can proudly claim before the world that I have inherited my love of the earth, not just the golden Texas prairie, but our one only planet Earth, from my mother. SACRIFICE, modesty, humility, respect, hard work, faith… that’s the motto, not just of my humble family, but of most people across the proud Texas prairie. There is no government or money that could keep me from fighting for nature, and this is also why I fight against bankers, oil corporations, greedy dictators, political castes (by this, I don’t mean political visionaries like myself, who fight to save nature) because, lest we forget, global warming isn’t a natural process, but a product of human greed. I remember my mother singing the old “Tennessee Waltz” to me when I was a kid. If you listen to the immortal Patti Page, you will know the kind of singing voice my mother had when she was young. I’ll never forget watching her sing and look through a small window into the distance, like a golden bird locked in a cage. But instead of her, her baby bird left the cage and flew off into the world in his early youth. What sacrifice it must be to voluntarily imprison your youth and beauty into a small dark room for the sake of your child, I think while wistfully looking at a pale family photo. One Christmas Eve I asked her if she ever considered an abortion, and she looked into the distance and said in a tired voice: “I must admit that there were moments when I blamed all my troubles on God, but my faith was stronger… My faith kept me from falling, and an angel who whispered to me that I should look for work as a cleaner in the maternity ward. Those newborn children gave me the strength to stand up and fight. Yes, son, there were troubled times ahead, but I saw an ocean of craving in your big blue eyes that made it worth living for… “
After listening to this story, I often thought how great it would have been if all the newborn children had mothers like that. I never turned out to be wealthy, or a great politician, but I wrote some poems, novels and plays that made it worth to live. After all, who gave us the right to decide whether to have an abortion or not?! It’s not important what kind of country or family a child is born into, it might still become a great journalist, poet, actor, philosopher or humanist politician some day, someone who will make the world a better place to live. Or else, they might become the most important thing – a simple honorable human being.
Yes, life is wonderful in deed, and when you think that there is no way out, just remember Frank Capra’s classic movie “It’s a Wonderful Life”. The younger generation should watch that movie in school, because the movie, with acting virtuoso James Stewart, teaches us that life is worth fighting for even when you think that there is no way out and, what’s most important, how to remain human. Yes, this movie proves the positive power art can have on the human soul, and this is why the world should pay more attention to art that enriches all the values that make us human. Literature and motion pictures with noble messages deserve more attention from people, instead of slavery to raw profit.
It is common knowledge that every person has the freedom to choose between good and evil. When I read a true story about a homeless man in New York, who found a bag full of money and returned it to the owner, I was proud to be human, but when I read that the same man became homeless due to bankers’ greed, I am ashamed of being human. It is interesting to find out that the same story happened twice, in the U.S.A. and in Croatia. When journalists asked the Croatian homeless man in Split why he returned the money, he just shrugged and humbly replied: “Even though I lost everything, partly because of my own mistakes, and partly because of the bank’s usuries, all I want is to remain a faithful and honest man.” Yes, this man is a hero of mine. Of course, I do not promote poverty. I want to be successful, but I do not want to lose my soul in the process. I always vote for capitalism with a human face and a human soul. Yes to success, but no to greed! This is my life’s motto, lest we forget that greed is a disease much more dangerous than the pest or cholera. The Croatian political caste is proof of greed being a dark bottomless pit. Imagine a small and beautiful country blessed by mother nature, with a thousand islands and a clear azure sea, fertile lowlands and paradise green valleys, yet with many thousands people, both old and young, going through garbage bins because of the political caste’s greed. Now try to imagine how endless the politicians’ greed is: kind people who want to donate food to the poor must pay taxes to the state on any food or other goods they donate to the poor. Thus, the paradox is that it is easier to just throw away the food into garbage than to donate it to the poor. This political caste (the “reformed” communist party) isn’t satisfied by millions paid in bribery by “investors”, or by selling state-owned companies with brand names for peanuts, like insurance companies and banks, and other malversations. No, they simply must steal whatever little the paupers have left. Isn’t greed really an accursed disease? It doesn’t simply destroy the body, no, it also destroys the human soul. It is a dark bottomless pit that can never be filled, and it feeds on human souls. This is what my noble mother taught me. She would never allow herself to be separated from the family brooch she inherited, displaying a smiling Christ figure. There are many people who look down on people like her, and they think that gold credit cards give them the right to consider themselves the betters of the poor faithful. Well, they’re wrong! The worst kind of poverty is the poverty of the spirit. Those who are working their way towards power and money, looking down on the faithful, should know that those who ridicule faith are those who call His name the loudest on their deathbed. I do not support fanaticism in anything, and certainly not in faith, because the Creator teaches us that tolerance and love for others is the best way towards faith. So, even when I criticize greedy people, I do not hate them. Instead, I am doing it from the depths of my soul, hoping for them to see the world through the eyes of the faithful someday.
History teaches us that even the greatest among unbelievers experienced a sincere conversion at the end of their lives (and I don’t mean Pharisees). On his deathbed, Jean-Paul Sartre said to his best friend: “You know, Francois, I was a great skeptic all my life as far as faith is concerned… but there must be a higher deity that enriches the human soul with all those values I was searching for like a castaway on the ocean of temptation… “
Yes, and I would add: taking a step at a time on the path to true freedom isn’t easy, as the great Plato taught us. Weak-spirited people will choose their safety in the dark, while those who are blessed with faith search for light, becoming genuine messengers of freedom in their lifetime. Those who close the doors on a child at its conception should know that this is how they turn of the light of life on themselves.
Walter William Safar
