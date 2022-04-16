Finance
I Am Ready to Quit Selling Insurance
If you have made a decision to build a career selling insurance products, congratulations. You have made a choice that can positively impact your future, your finances and your family.
I wish I didn’t have to tell you but you have also made a decision to introduce one of the hardest experiences you will have in your life.
Disappointment. And why am I saying that?
Because the longer you stay in this business the more likely you will be to say “I am ready to quit selling insurance”. But why? Why do well over 80% of the agents that get their license and work for insurance companies quit within the first year? Let me give you a few reasons to consider:
1) Rejection by potential customers – you will need thick skin to make it in this business because you will hear the phrase “no thank you” so many times you will begin to think its your first name. People don’t typically run out to buy insurance. They have to be convinced that it is something they should seriously consider now. The one customer who knows for sure insurance is important is the person who has experienced first hand either death or illness with no insurance. That will not be the majority of your customers so they will say no often. Get us to it!
2) Financial Insufficiency – most insurance companies are extremely rich. A large part of that reason is they are an industry that gets most of their business from salespeople but they guarantee no wages. If a salesman doesn’t make a sale, he doesn’t get paid. This means that as a salesman you must have the financial resources to go to work everyday, keep your car running, pay for a phone service, wash your clothes so you look nice in front of customers, pay your household bills and eat while not getting a dime for your efforts. Most of us cannot afford to go to work everyday and handle the expenses of living with no money coming in.
On some policies you can get paid rather quickly while others takes weeks. So a new agent is expected to do all he has to in order to write and submit business. Yet he gets no money. It’s not long before he is out of the insurance business and taking a job with more financial stability.
3) Managerial Incompetence – one of the hardest challenges for a sale agent is to be working under an incompetent manager. Many times insurance companies promote managers from salesmen who did well in sales. However sales and management are two different animals. You can be an excellent salesman but not know the first thing about management. I have worked under managers who thought their job was to push you to sell. Salesmen need guidance in their careers to keep them focused on the goal; make money as quickly as possible.
Don’t quit. Find out how to win and fight until you do.
Buying A Car In America Is Very Easy – Tips For Buying A Car In USA
If you are going to stay at a particular place for quite some time say more than three months, then its better to buy a car rather than rent one. Buying a car involves quite some work. It’s better to be cautious while buying a car, ’cause owning a car brings you freedom and you own a vehicle but you need to maintain the car and take care of any problems.
The main concern while buying a car is its maintenance cost should not be high; otherwise you will loose a lot. So here is what experience tells us.
Buying a car in America is very easy, there are lots of used cars for sale and there is never a shortage. It is just the question of deciding the budget and type of car to be bought.
Most people prefer Japanese cars over American makes simply because of the easy re-salability. The most popular Japanese car makes are Honda and Toyota.
Types of models? There are two categories of cars, 2-door, 4-door. The 2-d are cheaper. Then comes the type of transmission (gear), automatic or stick shift. Most people buy automatic transmission. Such cars are very easy to drive. (Almost all-Indian cars are of the stick-shift variety).
Where to look? The local newspapers carry a lot of car sale advertisement everyday. You should see the paper and decide on the ones you are interested in. Next call up the owner at the tel. no. given, as early in the day as possible and fix up an appointment to visit and see the car. Test-drive it, if you like it and the price is ok, tell the owner that you’d like to get it checked up by a mechanic. This is the normal practice. There is nothing to feel shy about asking the car to be checked up. This will save you a lot of money later after purchasing the car from unforeseen problems that some used cars land up into.
Look up the yellow pages in the local tel. directory to get the list of car mechanics or just ask colleagues to recommend one. If that doesn’t work out, ask the local AAA (American Automobile Association) office to recommend someone to you. For a fee of about $25-30 the mechanic will check up the car and tell you the problems or possible problems if any.
Some people do it for free. It is good to tell the auto mechanic to check up the following things with additional care in addition to their regular: –
1) Brake cylinder, drum and worn out pads
2) Transmission. (This is the costliest part in an automatic car)
3) If it is a 4 speed never buy it. 5 speeds are ok.
4) Check for rust in bottom, radiators, muffler and tailpipe.
5) Check for vibrations when you brake from 40mph, without downshifting. If there are vibrations, either break pads or steering pinion is in bad shape. Get 4 people to sit in the car and you can make out if the suspensions are OK, when you make a sharp turn.
6) Most important, check for oil leaks, and whether the car gives you power speed/pick-up when you try to accelerate. You can feel if it’s OK.
7) Last, check for emission whether the smoke is black (thick), which means oil, is also burned with fuel => the car is beyond its life. The piston rings might be leaving a gap in the cylinders because of wear. In that case, don’t buy the car, because you will have to change the cylinder, piston and rings which will come to double the cost.
8) Ask the owner to give the records of the maintenance he has done, like new tires etc. Also, make sure you don’t go beyond 3rd hand purchase. There must be something seriously wrong with the car if people have changed owners drastically.
9) Air filter, valve etc. OK?
Ask the owner to discount the price of the car by the amount required for the repairs suggested by the mechanic. Or else ask him to get it repaired for you. The rates of the used cars have some standard values, which are generally not exceeded. These values can be checked up in something called “Blue Book” which is a text available in the public library or with car dealers. So car models classified as per Year of make have their value
listed in the Blue B OK. There is a cost deduction to be applied for the mileage that the car has been driven for, which is mentioned in most Blue Books. That gives a fair idea about the standard cost of any used car. Moreover there is ample scope for price negotiation. Generally private owners who sell through ads can give better discounts than used car dealers. Generally car dealers stick to the Blue Book Price but usually ask more.
Mileage is also a consideration while purchasing a used car. Lesser the better. The ideal average is 10000 miles per year. So a car manufactured in 1987 may have a driven mileage of about 70000 miles in 1994 and not more than 80000. These are approx. figures.
After buying a car you need to get it insured. You cannot drive a car in the U.S. without proper Insurance. The car has to be insured against collisions etc. There are various vehicle Insurance companies having various deals. Look up the yellow pages and call up some of them and ask for their rates. Then decide on one. The Insurance coverage period and the type of Insurance chosen and your age (more for less than 25 yr.) decide the amount to be paid. The “comprehensive”, “collision” is terms used by the Insurance companies to describe the type of insurance coverage. Get everything explained properly.
There is sometimes windscreen coverage too, for a nominal additional amount per month; this insures your windshield against damage (a windscreen replacement may cost about $200.00 approx. otherwise).
You have to get the emission testing done on your car before it can be registered. In case the previous owner has got it done and the test is valid still, then there is no need to do it again for the specified period. The valid test papers are required for Registration.
The local vehicle registration office will issue a temporary registration for 45 days and meanwhile process and prepare the proper number plates. The documents required to get a registration are – Car ownership (title) papers, Emission Test papers, and Car Insurance papers. After proper registration is done you can drive your car. However you should have a Driver’s License. Actually each state in the U.S. has different laws. Most states allow you to drive with an I.D.P. (International Driving Permit) for a year or so. But others require that you get a local Driver’s License. The driver’s license can be obtained from the local DMV office after a written and driving test. Refer to the section on obtaining a driver’s license for details.
Questionable Medicare Policies Under Fire
Due to highly questionable sales tactics and reports of outright fraud, seven major health insurers have agreed to suspend marketing for a certain form of Medicare policy.
Well known companies including Humana, the WellCare Group, and UnitedHealth Group have agreed that to discontinue marketing for the plan known as the private-fee-for-service plan until they can prove to officials that sales materials are accurate.
The actions taken against these plans that are sold by private insurers as an alternative to traditional Medicare are a result of an overwhelming number of complaints by consumers as well as a Senate committee hearing last month that looked into abuses.
According to the SF Gate, “Some agents violated Medicare rules by showing up uninvited at senior citizens centers, misleading beneficiaries about the products and, in a few cases, forging signatures to increase sales, according to government officials and consumers. In some cases, the agents erroneously assured new enrollees that their doctors would accept the policies.”
Abby Block, director of beneficiary choices for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said, “This voluntary agreement demonstrates the plans are stepping up to assure deceptive marketing practices end and beneficiaries fully understand what they are purchasing,”
Currently around 1.3 million seniors and disabled are subscribed to the Medicare fee-for-service policy. Medicare fee-for-service is the fasted growing form of Medicare managed plans. The new policy implemented by the seven well known Healthcare groups, which comprises more than 90% of all managed healthcare groups, has agreed to test employees on their product knowledge and register them with the government. Although during this time they have agreed to suspend their marketing, they are still allowed to sell the fee-for-service policies.
Taking The Guesswork Out Of Medicare Supplemental Insurance
Ignorance may be bliss about some things. But when it comes to making important decisions, this saying does not apply. This is certainly true concerning Medicare supplemental insurance and Medicare insurance. Much time, effort, and money may be saved by knowing the following facts.
First, a little information about Medicare. It is an insurance program provided by the federal government of the United states. It is for all citizens of the United States who are sixty-five years of age. It is available also for some who are younger, and have certain disabilities. Persons who have lived in America for five years consecutively, and are legal residents, may also qualify. Legal residents must, of course, meet the same criteria as other citizens.
Enrollment is automatic for those who are already receiving Social Security benefits when they become sixty-five. For those who turn sixty-five before receiving Social Security, they must enroll to receive Medicare. Three months before and three months after the sixty-fifth birthday is the ideal time to enroll. One may enroll after this enrollment period, but late fees may be charged. In addition to late fees, a permanent increased rate for Part B may apply.
Part A is coverage for in hospital or other facility stays. Home health services and hospice care may also be covered. There is no monthly premium for part A, but deductibles and co-pays, or other out of pocket costs may apply.
Part B is coverage for medical services. Doctors’ fees, lab tests, x-rays, screenings, and other outpatient services are in this category. Ambulance fees, mental health care, and needed medical equipment may also be covered. There is a premium for receiving part B. Out of pocket costs may sometimes apply as well.
Part D is a prescription plan to cover, at least partially, the cost of doctor prescribed medications. There is a premium for part D. Coverage is available only through a private insurance company.
As for supplemental insurance to help with health care costs not covered by Medicare, there are twelve standardized plans. These plans are often referred to as medigap policies. They help fill in the gaps in coverage that Medicare does not provide. A list of these plans can be obtained from the Medicare program. Each plan is governed by state and federal laws. It is required that each plan be easy to understand and list specific benefits.
Once the decision is made as to which plan is needed, a reputable company should be located. Medicare representatives of one’s resident state may provide a list of these. One may then find the company which offers the needed plan at an affordable price.
