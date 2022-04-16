Finance
Information Technology (IT) – An Overview
This present era is an era of information technology. This article is dealing with development of information technology in different facet of our life”
INTRODUCTION
In today’s world (IT) is all pervasive, everywhere, and in every facet of our day to day life. Prominently service sector involving railway, airlines, scientific and businesses establishments, banks, universities, schools, and most definitely in our homes. The phrase ‘information technology’ has many varying connotations in the same way as it has a wide spread presence. From the most mundane of things which a common person does to the most complex wizardry which only a techno savvy geek comprehends. Information technology can be seen and experienced in processes improving services to citizens and consumers (online transactions, bookings, university admissions, professional consultations, telecommunications, consumer products etc), increasing the productivity and efficiency of governments (computerization of government records, departments, e-cops), strengthening the legal and law enforcement systems (Judicial administration and Court Management) and in promoting the priority economic sectors (banking, agriculture, industry, marketing and the like), involving processes of manufacturing and production chain. Possibly the greatest impact Information technology has had is on blurring the time and geographical divide.
The penetration of the home computer or the personal computer phenomenon along with the Internet has increased the impact of information technology beyond our own imagination. Thus use of Internet has given the globe a shrinking effect. Every kind of information is only a few clicks away. In today’s world of competition -“information” is the key word to success. Availability of right information at the right time can make all the difference. Today relevant information outweighs the price of gold. The graphical user interface has simplified one of the most complex issues in the world. Indeed, the world is undergoing a second Industrial Revolution.
Information technology today touches every aspect of life, irrespective of location on the globe. Everyone’s daily activities are affected in form, content and time by the computer. Businesses, Governments and individuals all receive the benefits of this Information Revolution. While providing tangible benefits in time and money, the computer has also had an impact on everyday life, as computerized routines replace mundane human tasks. More and more of our businesses, industries, economies, hospitals and Governments are becoming dependent on computers. With the computer, the heretofore impossible has now become possible, The computer has allowed large volumes of data to be reduced to high-density, compact storage, nearly imperceptible to the human senses. It has allowed an exponential increase in speed, and even the most complex calculations can be completed in milliseconds. The miniaturization of processors has permitted worldwide connectivity and communication.
WHAT IS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY?
The broad subject concerned with all aspects of managing and processing information, especially within a large organization or company. Because computers are central to information management, computer departments within companies and universities are often called IT departments. Some companies refer to this department as IS (Information Services) or MIS (Management Information Services). The penguin dictionary of computers defines it as “a portmanteau phrase to cover all aspects of the art or science of processing data to produce information”. It includes computer software, hardware, programs, and databases, semiconductor chips that put together process and produce the output. Output can be expressed in human readable form (printouts) or in machine readable form (series of electronic pulses) which are further used to control a any other machine, tool or device. Information technology also includes networking of computers and databases exchanging and feeding information between one another.
Basic understanding of and about technology law warrants proper grasp and appreciation about technology itself. Inherently technology law, like any other emerging facts of law, is purely inter-disciplinary in nature. Hence, it is now proposed to explain and introduce some of essential and relevant aspects of information technology.
Importance of information technology
The importance of information technology cannot be ignored by banking and insurance sectors, except at the cost of elimination from the competition. This is so because the use of information technology produces certain advantages, which are not available when the traditional and conventional methods of doing business are used. The use of information technology generates the following advantages and benefits:
Ø easy handling of day to day affairs of an organization,
Ø speedy disposal of routine and daily works,
Ø assurance of authenticity, integrity and confidentiality in the functioning of the organization,
Ø cost economy,
Ø integration and interaction with the global institutions and organizations,
Ø better communication and presentation facilities,
Ø assurance of safety and sound security of the sensitive and valuable information, like trade secrets,
Ø instant transfer of data and information where the situation demands,
Ø it provides access to public documents which are digitalized by various department s of the Government,
Ø for making online payments of various bills and dues,
Ø to file statutory documents online , etc.
These benefits development of information technology can be claimed by all business ventures, including banking and insurance sectors, but apart from that its advantages are claimed by various other sectors which are discussed as follow :
1. Development to Banking business,
2. Development in Forensic Science and Police Wireless
3. Development in Railways
4. Development of IT in Agriculture
5. Role of Information Technology in Alternative Dispute Redressal & Judicial recognition
6. Development of IT in Health and Medicine
1) Development to Banking business
The benefits and advantages of information technology for the smooth and efficient functioning of the banking business cannot be disregarded and sidelined. This is more so when a bank proposes to deal in “Internet banking ” which is an important offshoot of information technology. Its proper and methodical use can bring the following advantages.
(A) Sound Payment System:
The usage of electronic means of funds movement and settlement is still in its stages of formative years. The various forms of electronic based payment, such as credit cards, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Stored Value cards, Shared Payment Network Service (SPNS) etc, are emerging at an incredible speed. Many banks have made initiatives aimed at electronic modes of funds movement. While this is a positive development, it needs to be ensured that such funds transfers are made in a high level of security so that no unauthorized usage occurs in the newer modes being implemented by banks. It is this area, which has been the focus of attention by the Reserve Bank – and the efforts have now resulted in the form of the Structured Financial Messaging Solution (SFMS).
The SFMS incorporates adequate security measures, including that of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), with encryption software equivalent to some of the best security measure in the world. The use of the SFMS over the INFINET would automatically provide safe, secure and efficient funds transfers with the added benefit of the settlement of inter-bank funds transfers taking place in the books of account of banks, maintained with the Reserve Bank, thereby providing for finality of the settlement. Further, the message formats used in SFMS are very similar to those used by SWIFT, resulting in ease of usage by the banking community in the country. This secure messaging backbone can be used for a number of intra-bank applications also.
(B) Effective Currency Management
The impact of technology on the issuances of Bank Notes and Currency Management by Central bank is apparent. The technology offers us immense opportunities to significantly improve our performance of this core function. Given the high value and volume of currency in circulation, the vast geographic spread of currency operations, the largest distribution channel for the supply of currency, prevalent marked preference for cash and currency handling practices, currency management in India is a challenging and strenuous task. In 1999, the Reserve Bank of India announced a “Clean Note Policy” to bring about improvements of the quality of notes in circulation and technology has played an indispensable role in enabling the Bank to provide better quality notes to the general public. The information technology makes the task of currency management easy, effective, economical and speedier.
2) Development in Forensic Science and Police Wireless
The modernization and manpower development of Information Technology in the Central Forensic Science Laboratories and GEQDs, which were started in the Seventh Plan, has had an immense development . The research areas envisaged pertain DNA finger printing; cadaver entomology; immuno-assay techniques; classification of handwriting characteristics; instrumental techniques for examining writing materials; computerized image processing of firearms and ammunition; development of computerized system for superimposition; immuno diagnostic technique, hair identification, range and time of firing and explosive analysis, etc.
It is thus expected that rapidity and sophistication would be introduced by way of video- fit techniques, laser-tracing, holography, image processing, computer aided automatic finger print identification system and initiatives taken in new frontier areas like forensic psychology. Suitable structure and mechanism would be evolved for the formulation, implementation and monitoring of S&T schemes under the Forensic Science.
In the area of police wireless, the main thrust has been to achieve communication link from the national capital up to rural police station through State Headquarters, Range Headquarters, and District Headquarters. This is proposed to be achieved through the development of high speed message switch, micro processor based specifically designed computerized connectors, pocket radio system, micro earth station and secrecy devices and multi-access radio telephone.
3) Development in Railways
Indian Railways is one of the largest systems in the world. It is said that information technology (IT), which is being introduced into various fields, is a key to the development in the 21st century. Technology innovative provider of the In Rule(TM) business rules engine for automating application decision logic that involves rules, calculations and dynamic user interfaces, today announced the expansion of its partner network in response to the needs of its growing customer base. The development of information and technology shows that safety, efficiency and convenience have been improved in the areas of railway use, operations and maintenance.
This is followed by a section on a new train control system for high-density lines that uses methods for transmitting information to the train about the distance to the position at which the train must stop, which is necessary for train control. This system is realized through the advanced application of information technology. Until now, it has been impossible to realize efficient operations in high-density lines due to limitations of existing signal technology. Further information technology has been used for train operation, security and ticket booking/issuing systems, must more actively apply information technology to improve safety, comfort and convenience.
Therefore, we are committing research and development to prevent accidents and dramatically improve passenger services by utilizing information technology to the maximum extent, to the Railway Technical Research Institute (RTRI). As a means to introduce information technology into various fields of transport service, we are promoting researches to construct a “Comprehensive Transport Information Providing System.” and will continue to implement the policies to utilize information technology.
4) Development of IT in Agriculture
Agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy. It accounts for 27% of GDP, contributes 21% of total exports, and raw materials to several industries. About two third of Indian population depends on the agricultural sector for their means of livelihood. Therefore IT has a major role to play in all facets of Indian agriculture. In addition to facilitating farmers in improving the efficiency and productivity of agriculture and allied activities, the potential of IT lies in bringing about an overall qualitative improvement in life by providing timely and quality information inputs for decision making. The personnel who work for the welfare of Indian farmers, such as extension workers, do not have access to latest information which hinders their ability to serve the farming community effectively. In the context nonagricultural, the potential of IT can be assessed broadly under two heads:
a) as a tool for direct contribution to agricultural productivity
and
b) as an indirect tool for empowering farmers to take informed and quality decisions which will have positive impact on the way agriculture and allied activities are conducted.
5) Role of Information Technology in Alternative Dispute Redersal and Judicial Recognition
Information technology provides opportunities to facilitate communication and so assist in prevention and management of disputes. ADR services can use information technology to provide information to parties in case of disputes arise between the parties and also to complement and substitute for, traditional information system. Information technology can also play a valuable role in supporting the quality of ADR practice through more effective supervision, assessment, training, information management, research and evaluation.
Dental Insurance – Discount Dental Plans Vs Dental Insurance
Discount dental plans are becoming more and more popular with savvy consumers. Some companies have now opted to offer their employees discount dental plans rather than dental insurance. So what’s the difference and how do you know what is right for you?
A discount dental plan is simply a membership in a network of dental providers that have agreed to perform services at a lower than market rate. As with insurance companies, you will find a wide range of providers offered (at least from the reputable companies) with a variety of specialties from general dentistry, to oral surgery, to orthodontics, periodontics, and more. You will find dental providers with a range of experience, but they are not all “fresh out of school and looking for work” as many often think. These are providers that have made a business decision to accept patients at less than market rate, knowing that they will get paid without having to hassle with insurance companies. In exchange for getting paid up front, they reduce their fees for their patients.
The Pros of Discount Dental Plans (vs. Dental Insurance):
1. Usually no waiting periods (sometimes a few days to get in the system)
2. Savings on almost all procedures including braces and cosmetic dentistry.
3. No paperwork to fill out and file with the insurance company.
4. Plans are usually very reasonably priced (Family coverage is usually under $80 per year)
5. No pre-existing condition exclusions.
6. You don’t need to be a part of a company plan to enroll. Anyone can enroll directly for a discount dental plan.
7. Excellent as a company benefit. Provides big savings for companies as there is no investment of time or administration on the part of the employer and it give the employee the satisfaction of having a dental plan to complement their medical plan.
The Cons of Discount Dental Plans
1. Payment is due at time of service. This is why the dental provider is agreeing to the discounted fee. He or she knows they are getting paid at the time of service. GOOD NEWS – You can very often apply for dental credit at your doctors office which will cover the fee.
2. Your dentist may not take the plans which means you may have to switch providers. GOOD NEWS – You can often discuss this with your dental provider and they might agree to use the payment plan of the dental plan that you have OR enroll in the program to get the benefit if being in the network.
Dental insurance is very similar to medical insurance, however focused on dental needs. Often a dental provider will give you the paperwork to file the claim with your company, asking for the payment at the time of service, but some will file for you and bill you later.
The Pros of Dental Insurance (vs. Discount Dental Plans)
1. Free check ups and cleanings. Some insurance plans will cover annual checkups and cleanings at 100%
2. Low deductibles which reduce out of pocket expenses.
The Cons of Dental Insurance
1. Not available to everyone. You must be a part of a company that offers a dental plan.
2. May have to file paperwork to get your claim paid.
3. You often pay more and still don’t get better coverage for specialists. I had a root canal once and even with insurance had to pay $600 out of pocket.
4. There is often a 30-day waiting period.
5. Pre-existing conditions may not be covered.
So which should you have? If you are with a company that offers dental insurance, by all means take it. If you are like the 75 million Americans that are uninsured or under insured, it makes sense to at least protect yourself with a
discount dental plan given the cost. If you are preparing to change jobs, you might want to add a discount dental plan to your financial plan so that you don’t have any surprises. It is worth an extra $80 per year to have that piece of mind.
Slow Is Smooth: The Basics of Mastery
“Slow is smooth and smooth is fast.”
-Bruce Lee
Interestingly enough, the above listed quote is also a United States Navy SEALs Maxim.
Bruce Lee may be the most well-known martial artist in current history. Lee was an author, a film star and actor, a husband and father. Yet, as busy as he was, he was so skilled in his art that he was still considered by many to be the greatest. He even created his own martial art Jeet Kune Do.
Another famous Lee-ism is “I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times.”
It is said that every day, Lee would practice his lead punch as well as his sidekick for up to six hours; his abdominal exercises up to four hours per day and always perform the basic bodyweight movements consisting of: sit-ups, push ups, pull ups and squats. Finishing off his day with up to another four hours of footwork.
Now you may be asking yourself how this man became the greatest by only practicing what appears to be a single kick, a single punch, some footwork and a few body weight exercises?
The basics. Lee realized the importance of simplicity and economy of motion. His Lead punch and his Side kick were not only his longest weapons, but his best attribute-wise. They were his two favorite strikes. Lee realized that by practicing these two strikes above the many other options, he will then be faster and more efficient than his opponents.
We also see the need for physical fitness. Lee did more abdominal workouts than anything else because he held the belief that one will be punched in the abdominals often and needed the muscular armor. Aside from that note, full body conditioning is important and even seemingly old exercises are still great choices!
It is common knowledge that throughout adolescence Michael Jordan was not the best at basketball. In fact the story goes that many of his childhood coaches told him to quit the sport as he showed himself inept.
“I’ve missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.”
-Michael Jordan
What did Jordan do? He has told many in interviews that he stayed up all night, skipping meals and his job shooting baskets in his driveway over and over & over again.
You see, greatness is a choice. Any can achieve greatness. One must have determination, will and drive; you must be willing to give up time or food or money. You must dedicate your being to your passion and you can achieve anything.
“I am the greatest, I said that even before I knew I was.”
-Muhammad Ali
What made Ali special is that he would tell himself and anyone who would listen for that matter that he was the greatest boxer in the world. This shows psychological drive. A common coaching phrase is that you are only trying to beat yourself yesterday.
The rest of the world didn’t matter. He told himself that he was great, as he mentioned, even before he knew he was. However, that isn’t only what made him ‘great,’ his training regimen was also quite similar to that of the others we’ve mentioned already.
Ali has mentioned that he would ‘imagine’ punching the bag even if there were no bag, in fact around to train with; there was no punching bag in sight. When there was a bag much of his training was done by slowly aligning each punch and only exerting a small amount of energy at the end of the strike only moving the bag slightly. Remember slow is smooth and smooth is fast?
These techniques of repetitive slow movements train for proper body mechanics and dispersion of energy.
Within the Martial arts the teacher usually asks the beginning students to stand in a fighting stance and hold that stance for hours. This creates muscle memory as well as train endurance.
These same instructors have the students practice the same punches and kicks over and over & over again. Day in and day out.
Almost like shooting hoops over and over and over; bag work over and over; footwork etc.
Many of the reality based styles of martial arts like Jeet Kune Do or Wing Chun, Filipino martial arts or some of the tactical schools found in any of the current issues of any fighting magazine have found success in simplicity.
Economy of motion, as Lee called it.
All of the masters of any art or sport or practice have found success in the repetition of the basics. The introductory principles are the keys to all other aspects of whatever you are learning is the ultimate key to success in all other aspects and progress.
Oh, and remember that part about giving up time?
“I hated every minute of training, but I said, ‘Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.”
-Muhammad Ali
Practice your basics. Choose greatness.
Business Person Versus Sales Person
How Elite Sales Professionals Operate
Consistently top performing sales professionals all have something in common. They have adjusted their approach to selling their products and services to align with the desires and needs of decision makers in our current economy. They understand it is not business as usual.
Today’s decision makers are making it crystal clear they do not have the time or the desire to meet with “sales people”. Here is their definition of a sales person:
• “A sales person is one who is focused on making a sale. Their motivation in meeting with me is to make commission dollars, and it shows. Sales people are focused on their product. A sales person attempts to create excitement around their product’s features in an effort to build interest. Sales people possess a limited understanding of my industry or my business and as a result offer little value and ultimately are a waste of my time. Its 2012, further cuts in an effort to “survive” is not a sound business strategy. We are focused on expansion and growth. I’m looking for ideas to gain a competitive advantage. I want to meet with and establish mutually beneficial relationships with “business people” who possess depth of knowledge and business insight. Products are falling out of the rafters. Good business ideas, now those are harder to come by.”
This definition of a “sales person” was obtained from 24 recent interviews with decision makers in large publicly traded companies such as Cigna, Lego and Verizon Wireless, and smaller privately held companies as well.
What Decision Makers Want
• “Demonstrate to me you have “some” understanding of my industry.”
• “Show me you have been to my website and you have an understanding of the products/services we provide and that you have a feel for who our customers are.”
• “Avoid any behavior that sends me the message you are focused on “making a sale” or “chasing commission dollars”. Focus everything you say and do on helping me attain my objectives.”
• “Ask me “relevant” questions. Give thought to the questions you want to ask me. Ask me questions that make it clear to me you have “some” understanding of the objectives a person in my position is most likely to have. With this preparation I will view you as credible and will help you fill in the blanks.”
• “Give me some ideas that will help me gain a competitive advantage.”
Business Person versus Sales Person
________________________________________
Information Overload
Social media and the internet dump so much information on us that we have been conditioned to pay attention to only that information which is meaningful and relevant to our world.
Here are some staggering statistics:
• Facebook: 175 million users log on every day updating 30 billion pieces of content monthly
• Twitter : 25 billion tweets went out in 2011
• YouTube: 2 billion videos are viewed every day
• LinkedIn: 1 new member signs up every second
In one day you receive more information than your grandparents did in an entire year!
How to Establish Credibility and Trust with Decision Makers
To gain an understanding of how to establish credibility in the eyes of decision makers we need to understand what is most important to them at this time. Here are the 5 areas decision makers are focused on:
1. Ideas on how they can attract and on-board new customers. They want to grow their top line revenues.
2. Decision makers want to hold on to their base of clients. The cost to bring on new customers is high and as a result they cannot afford to lose any good customers.
3. They want to sell additional products and services to their existing accounts. In general when selling additional products and series to an existing customer the sales cycle is shorter, the cost of sale is less and as a result the margin is higher. This is a formula for business success.
4. Decision makers want to see their team getting more done in the same 8 hour period without adding to payroll.
5. They want to “hold the line” on expenses. Notice they are not saying they want to “save money”. Since the recession started in 2008 companies have been cutting in order to survive. Many have cut into muscle. At this point in 2012 they are looking to grow and they understand that growth requires an investment.
Your Course of Action is Clear
Immediately begin thinking of yourself as a business person with depth versus a sales person pushing products. This shift of perspective is critical. We think and act along the lines of how we view our role and contribution. Secondly, take a vertical market approach to your business. Study the vertical markets you serve and begin to identify ways in which companies in those verticals can accomplish some of the 5 objectives listed above. And lastly, embrace the reality that all of us today will only pay attention to what matters to us. Shift your focus in every aspect of your business to focus exclusively on the goals, plans and objectives of your prospects and customers. Commit to making the shift from “product pusher” to “value contributor”.
