Finance
Insurance Agency Email Marketing and Preview Text
Insurance agency owners, principals and marketers should be taking advantage of preview text for all their email campaigns. If you are unfamiliar with preview text and its role with insurance email marketing campaigns, read on:
What is preview text?
It is the text snippet below (or next to) an email subject line in the email client inbox. It provides additional detail into the subject matter of the email and improves the look and feel of the delivered email, which translates into the overall professionalism of the message and campaign. Correct use of preview text prevents garbled or unrecognizable text under your email subject line.
Who uses it?
All major email clients now support this feature, including Outlook, Gmail and Apple Mail. Gmail refers to this as Snippets, Apple Mail calls it a preview, and in Outlook it’s a Message Preview.
What happens when you don’t use it correctly?
As show below, the preview text is pulling an image name as opposed to information that would be helpful to the reader, thus impacting campaign professionalism and expertise. Graphically rich emails, or emails that begin with an image often cause problems.
- Incorrect Text Example: //img.rt2546?ca.98239841349230491=999
- Proper Text Example: New Webinar Available on Industry Compliance
Insurance agency marketers should review each message, especially with graphically rich emails, to ensure their preview text is correct. Considering the challenge in getting your email delivered, getting past spam filters, and preventing bulk email labeling or Boolean poisoning issues with your message, it’s important to make sure all your email campaigns are using preview text properly.
Additional tips
Here are a few additional tips to help you. It’s best to customize the preview text to compliment the subject line, as opposed to repeating the subject line. For example, let’s say your subject line is:
- Webinar – Industry Compliance Rules, Regulations & Recent Changes
Don’t repeat the subject line. Compliment your subject line with different, relevant, and helpful detail. For example:
- Join us tomorrow for this important webinar
Also, insurance agency marketers should try to keep your text short and to the point. Though email client views can vary dramatically, try to keep your text between 35-40 characters. This should allow all or most of your recipients to read it in its entirety. Longer text will truncate, just as a long subject line can do when viewed by your prospects and clients. That said, for more complicated messages, you can use more characters, but try to make sure the essence of your message is contained within the first 40 characters. Your mantra should be short, succinct, and impactful.
Finance
Car Insurance Reviews – 4 Big Benefits of Reading Them
One of the great things about reviews is that it means we don’t have to view something ourselves. That’s true of any type of review, including car insurance reviews. Finding the right auto insurance policy can seem like a pain-in-the-neck. But reviewing reviews can make the process extremely simple. Here are some the main benefits of such reviews:
1. They can save you money.
Calling or visiting auto insurers can be particularly expensive. The good news is that reviews about car insurance policies can save you a ton of money. Not only does this include the money that you’d spend getting information about certain policies, but it also includes the opportunity costs-the money that you could have made while conducting your search.
2. They can save you effort.
Between work, school, errands, and family time-most of us have no energy left for getting auto insurance quotes. Reviews give you the chance to learn the nuts and bolts of different auto insurance policies-from a single site. It couldn’t get much easier!
3. They can save you time.
While we often say that there aren’t enough hours in the day, our lives seem to get more hectic on a daily basis. While securing auto insurance is important, it can be a somewhat time-consuming process. That’s where car insurance reviews can help!
4. They are usually objective.
Look for reviews that don’t have any affiliation with an auto insurance company. That will help to ensure that the review is completely objective. While such reviews tend to be objective, warning lights should go off if the “review” is sponsored by a particular auto insurance provider. In those situations, there’s a 99.9% chance that the review will be positive!
To save time, money, and effort, consider reading some car insurance reviews. Ultimately this will also help to save you from headaches and buyer’s remorse.
Finance
Pet Health Insurance: Is It Right for You and Your Pet?
I just got back from a visit to the veterinarian to have my three dogs get their scheduled booster shots and tests. I saw a sign at the vet for a Senior Pet’s Wellness Insurance Plan which would cover a check-up along with necessary tests and some preventative care. I did not think I needed this insurance but it got me thinking about ways I could possibly have saved money on my vet bills. It has not been an affordability issue, but with all the talk about health insurance it got me thinking about care for my pets as they get older and may face possible future health problems.
Taking care of your pet’s health is a responsibility just like taking care of your own health. Just like with you, you can choose a health insurance plan for your pet. There are so many good pet health care companies to choose from. You may want to consider a company that offers a wellness insurance plan that would help with some of the costs associated with keeping your pet healthy through regular wellness check-ups. These plans may be a good choice if you visit your veterinarian on a regular basis and have your pet on a maintenance schedule.
Then there is the unforeseen situation where your pet may have had an accident or a major health issue which will result in your facing a large veterinarian bill. You can certainly pay these vet bills the normal way with your credit card or even taking out a loan. In this case the calamity health insurance would be most beneficial. You can look at pet insurance kind of like auto insurance – it is there if you need it but it probably won’t cover all the costs if anything should happen to your pet.
The best thing to do is to talk with your veterinarian about the pet health insurance companies out there and the ones your vet would recommend. You should also research these companies to see what they offer and how they differ. It is difficult to face a decision of whether or not to have procedures done for your pet if it comes down to cost. Sometimes your vet will lower costs in the event of a serious illness, but this should not be expected. Pet Health Insurance is there if you need it, and it could possibly save your pet’s life.
Finance
Top 10 Things to Know About Term Life Insurance
Obtaining life insurance to protect yourself and your family is very important to your loved ones. In California, there are many options available for you regarding term life insurance. If you are thinking about purchasing this type of insurance, or are wondering if you already have enough coverage, the following ten purchasing tips may answer many of the questions you may have.
Buying Term Life Insurance Coverage
1 – You should never wait until you are absolutely in dire need of coverage. By the time you actually need it, you may have much more difficulty qualifying for it. This could also cause your premiums to be much higher than you originally anticipated, which is a problem in and of itself. Buy coverage earlier in life and save yourself the worry later on in life.
2 – High financial ratings do not affect the level of coverage that you receive. This means you should look for “A” rated companies, but compare the rates offered to you as well, because a better rating does not necessarily mean a better premium or even better coverage.
3 – Have you been considering the purchase of $90,000 in this type of coverage, or $200,000 in coverage? Opt for $100,000 in coverage or $250,000 in coverage instead, because it usually does not cost that much more to add this additional coverage. Breakpoints are often offered at $100,000, $250,000, $500,000 and so on.
4 – Consider obtaining coverage directly through your company plan, at least for a short-term basis. However, be aware that most life insurance plans are not portable and therefore are lost if you ever leave the company.
Paying for Coverage
5 – Shop around online before you meet individually with any specific insurance agent. Many online life insurance companies can be an incredibly useful source of information, and you may find yourself saving a lot of money on your term life insurance premiums if you take the time to shop online before any decisions are made.
6 – If you can afford to pay annually instead of on a monthly basis when looking at premiums, opt for that. You can save as much as twenty percent of your premiums if you pay annually rather than monthly. You may still save if you pay quarterly or semi-annually instead, so explore this option with your broker.
Qualifying for California Term Life Insurance
7 – If you do not smoke, do not start. And if you do smoke, now would be a very good time for you to quit. Being a smoker simply is not going to help your cause if you are trying to qualify for insurance. Some companies may allow you to re-apply for a nonsmoker rate if you have not smoked in a year, so quit now and reap the benefits of cheaper rates a year from now.
8 – Control any blood pressure or cholesterol issues with medication, because insurance providers do not want to see any prevalent health issues going unattended. If you are already controlling a problem such as this, your company will more than likely look at it as a favorable thing.
9 – When trying to qualify, prepare yourself beforehand so that your results are favorable.
10 – Your term life insurance company has a unique way of judging your age. If you are closer to 31 than to 32 for example, you will be viewed as 31. If you are closer to the age of 32 than 31, you will be viewed as 32 years old. Premiums can easily increase with age, so if you are looking to purchase and qualify for good insurance, waiting really is not an option!
Insurance Agency Email Marketing and Preview Text
Car Insurance Reviews – 4 Big Benefits of Reading Them
Pet Health Insurance: Is It Right for You and Your Pet?
Top 10 Things to Know About Term Life Insurance
How to Hire a Good Insurance Agent, a Good Home Insurance Company and Save Money Too!
Information Technology (IT) – An Overview
Dental Insurance – Discount Dental Plans Vs Dental Insurance
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Slightly Recovers Amid Recent Fall Below $40K
Slow Is Smooth: The Basics of Mastery
Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis: April 16
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
St. Paul teachers union members approve new contract
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch