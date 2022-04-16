Finance
Interview Shoes – The RIGHT Styles For Men and Women
Interview attire advice often focuses on suit colors and cuts for men and whether to wear a skirt or slacks for women and the color of either. Other articles of interview attire are even more important. A case in point is shoes. For both men and women, wearing the right style and type of shoes can often serve as the most important and most visible item of interview attire.
For Men
For men there are four types of shoes that are acceptable for interviews. There are from most to least formal: the black oxford shoe, the black brogue shoe, the black tassel loafer and finally the black dress penny loafer. Each of these shoes has a distinct style and message. Regardless of which style of shoe is worn, they should be well maintained – meaning not scuffed or worn at the heel and highly polished.
The black leather oxford shoe. This is the classic tie shoe. It has either a plain to or a non-perforated cap toe. This is the dressiest of men’s shoes and are popular with investment bankers, government officials and other’s who must portray formality and consistency.
The black leather brogue shoe. Often described as the wing tip, this is slightly less formal than the oxford. It may be cap toed or have the wing shaped toe decoration both of which are perforated. Acceptable with suits, the brogue has been a favorite of businessmen for decades although it fell out of favor during the “casual Friday” dress down era of the 1990s.
The black leather tassel loafer. The tassel loafer has been around for decades. Once classified as Ivey League or preppy, it is now a business staple. It is a loafer with stitching around the toe and a pair of leather tassels. The shoe is not as formal as either the oxford or the brogue but is acceptable with business suits in all but the most formal and tradition bound professions.
The black leather penny loafer. This is not a casual loafer with the big “beef roll” and the rough hand stitching around the toe. The penny loafer for dress is more refined in cut and stitching. It looks like and is a dress shoe. The least formal of the business shoe styles, it is sleek and clean and works with suits for all but the most formal occasions.
What kinds of men’s shoes to avoid for interviews? First, the heavy soled and big toed lace and slip-on shoes popular with younger men should be avoided. Even if they say they are dress shoes, they say all the wrong things about one. Secondly, avoid casual shoes such as weekend loafers or other very casual shoes with leather, rubber or plastics soles. Finally, avoid trendy shoes. If attracted to a pair of shoes that would look great on the dance floor at a club or at a wild party, keep them for those events. Do no wear them to an interview. Trendy is not an interview look unless you are a fashion designer or in the arts.
The right kinds of shoes are available at stores and on-line. The most popular traditional interview shoes are sold by: Church’s Shoes (English design, very traditional), Alden (American and very traditional), Allen-Edmonds, Cole-Haan and Johnson & Murphy. Stores that carry the right kinds of shoes for interviews include: Brooks Brothers, Joseph A. Bank and Nordstrom.
For Women
While there are infinitely more styles of women’s shoes available than men’s, the styles that are appropriate for interviews are even more limited. The rules about the condition of shoes for women are the same as for men. The shoes must be in top condition and well maintained if not new. While all the colors for men included black and black, there are more possibilities fro women. While black and navy are safe bets 95% of the time. Other colors are OK but must complement the suit or outfit and should match the purse or handbag too. Avoid light colored shoes for interview and never wear white shoes to an interview unless it is for a nursing position. If brown, dark shades are best. Avoid suede and never wear shoes that have metallic sparkle, glitter or sequins for an interview (or for business ever).
The styles of shoes that are appropriate for women to wear for interviews fall into four categories: classic leather pump with a heel, the leather sling back style with a heel, the classic leather Mary Jane style shoe with a heel, the flat or ballet style shoe in leather. All should be leather. All should be well maintained and worn with neutral colored stockings or pantyhose regardless of the season or temperature (or knee highs if work with slacks).
The leather pump. Heel heights and shapes vary. This is the traditional shoe for women in business. Solid color.
The leather sling back style with a heel. Again heel heights and shapes very. This shoe while very traditional has an adjustable strap rather than a closed back. The shoe is classic and in good taste but with a bit more style and is considered a bit more dressy than the plain leather pump.
The classic leather Mary Jane shoe. This is not the flat soled cloth model or even the funky thick soled model worn by teens. It is basically a leather pump in style and cut with a thin strap ending in an adjustable buckle across the instep. Better with skirts than with slacks.
The flat or ballet style shoe in leather. This kind of shoe if made of fine leather and in a traditional cut is classic, flattering and is worn by women of all heights. But it is favored by very tall and strangely enough, very short women. It may be plain or decorated with a discrete bit of gold metal or grosgrain bow at the toe. The casual ballet slipper style in fabric, needlepoint or less dressy leather should be saved for wear with jeans or khakis.
What shoes are not appropriate for women to wear to interviews? Frankly, everything else unless the interview is not for business, non-profits or one of the professions. Anything in unnatural colors or with sparkles or anything novel just will not do. Flip flops are a no always. As are sandals. Big, clunky shoes are for teenagers or weekends. Loafers are for khakis and weekends. Tie shoes are not appropriate for women in business unless running an art gallery or a church order. Finally, strappy, very high heeled shoes should be left for weekends and never for work. Forget what they say in “Sex and the City”.
Women’s interview shoes are available at many women’s stores, shoe stores and department stores. The list is really too long to do justice here. Some of the more traditional sources are: Cole Haan, Talbots, Nordstrom, Lord and Taylor and Brooks Brothers plus the some of the designers who offer quality shoes in more classic styles.
Shoes speak volumes about a person. This is never truer than in an interview environment. Make sure the shoes that you wear say all the right things. While they will not guarantee a job, the will not be an obstacle if the points outlined above are observed.
Finance
Online Store Sells Gold Product Based on Digital Currency
Forces had fought over and burned cities to the ground to gain metals. All the time, every time Gold has stood the test of time, It is much easier to own it for yourself then it ever had before. There are Gold bullion rounds approved for Individual retirement accounts and certified too. So many are offered in 1 Oz and 1/10 Oz gold rounds, at the best prices people can find. Selections of gold coins, which are legal they are offered in 1/20 Oz, 1/10 Oz, ¼ Oz, ½ Oz, and 1 Oz sizes. They are IRA Approved that means good for Individual Retirement Accounts and Certified that means senior citizen and other targeted investors from the United States can rest painlessly on their assets. There are plentiful wealth builders to buyers who look for them with a lot of pieces purchased daily. Some are thought of as historic. Buying from a commerce website is buying directly from the supplier without any need for retail operations. A website that supplies no extra fees does assure the secure shipping and handling. The consumer is not worried getting factory made rounds that would be ordered freshly minted from the wholesale company, when somebody does place an order 100 coins or more. Product will be brand new and original. Customers regularly shop online in order to buy high quality.9999 fine gold bullion rounds and gold coins from The Mint.
One coin in the latest addition to the menu in the website is dedicated to the Cryptocurrency collection. It is the 1 oz in size. It is called Gold Bitcoin .9999 Fine Bullion Round. Customers look at a display with a Bitcoin icon designed on it in a physical form on the front side and a picture of the globe on the back side.
The coin had been struck in gold bullion form. It is.9999 Fine Gold or 24 kt
The condition is not designed for spending not designed for cashflow. It is a work of art.
It weighs 1 Troy Ounce. It Costs $1,289.40 or $1,341.00
It is reeded in it’s creation. This coin has a latin phrase that means many in numbers called vires. The Sku number is CRYPTOBITC1.0AU
Bitcoin is the first digital cashflow to transfer authority from a central point to some local government and is now remembered in Gold. Some people can purchase one to dozens from the site that sales people called the Mint. Voters who use Blockchain (a certain type of Bitcoin wallet) do purchase this coin in the United States of America.
The Wholesale source delivers free shipping on all orders $500 or more and delivery is secure in the United States of America. Fewer deliveries had been subjected to export laws.
Finance
The Nuts and Bolts of a Business Plan
Do you need investors? Looking for a loan? Do you want to apply for a grant? Or has the time just come to do a self-analysis of your business? Are you expanding your business? Looking for new markets? Seeking the next level in your business? These are all times that you need a business plan? What are the nuts and bolds of a business plan?
All business plans have more or less the same sections some even have the same content.
However, when they arrive at the investor’s or lender’s table some remain where they are and others pass to the “I’ll read them later” pile or worse still the trash can! So how do you make your business plan readable and memorable for all the best reasons.
Let’s look at what really is at the heart of a business plan. A business plan is a methodology that defines and integrates the activities that are necessary for a business idea to become a company and provides expectations that prove it will be profitable. In other words, it is the hook to get an investor and tell them that your idea is innovative and will be very profitable. Note those two important words: innovative and profitable. No investor will be interested in a company that is not going to be profitable enough to give them their investment back plus a very healthy profit. Now the what could be an interesting word – innovative. For a company to be successful it must have something that is different to all the other companies working in the same market. After all if your company is going to be the same as all the others, they are hardly going to move over and let you take their customers. No, your company needs to have something different that will attract these customers away from what they buy all the time. So innovative in some way, be it products, business model or service.
Lets add another word that your need to prove within your business plan – viable. Your investor or lender wants to see that you company is going to be viable. If you do a Google search about the “Internet Bubble” of circa 1995 you will see that thousands of investors invested and lent to new fangled internet companies that promised to make them millions of dollars in easy profits. Memories are long and now investors look to see that new companies are going to be viable for the for seeable future so that they continue to receive an income stream and have a good chance of getting their loan or investment back.
Your business plan should be a communication tool selling an original idea that serves to attract and convince people that you have the ability to implement the plan by establishing and managing the company.
At the beginning we highlighted other reasons for business planning. In addition to raising funds, your business plan is also the best tool for you to assess the viability of your business.
So that is the NUTS of a business plan, lets look at the BOLTS that hold it together:
Professional: Internally it should be well structured with an index, page numbers, headings and bulleted paragraphs that explain complex matter. Plenty of graphics break up the boredom of too many words. Externally it should be expertly bound and have a colorful and attractive cover page. It stands to reason that full company details and contact information should also be on the front cover.
Tempting. Written in a way that encourages the reader to assess the possibilities of entering the business. Take care of the writing style, be concise but not brief and certainly not so wordy that tiredness beckons. Keep to the point, zwoding extraneous information that does not support your business planning or business model. Avoid jargon and if you must use initials ensure that the first example is spelt out completely with the initials in brackets afterwards.
Dynamic. You have to be creative, but with some restraint. It is best if you tell a story but not one that is found in the fiction section of a library. If the business you propose does not invite big flourishes, save them. It can be counterproductive to distract the reader. Creativity is important as long as you highlight something about the business and is there to keep the attention of the reader. Creativity must only be used to paint a picture of how the business will operate in the future.
Accurate. Clarity is fundamental, but so is accuracy and truthfulness about the current state of your company and its future aims. A little bit of license is offered by the reader but they do expect you to be truthful about your figures, customer numbers and state of the production of your goods.
Ordered. Guide your reader through your business plan and put supporting documentation within the appendix of the report. Although the key information should be in the main sections of the report, in the appendices you can include secondary data, market study results, resumes of professionals and any letters from recommendation or favorable report.
The last big BOLT that will hold your business plan together is CARE. Your business plan is not just something you have to rush through in order to get your funding. It is the description of what your business looks like now and what you want it to look like in the future. Most business plans start at about 20 pages long for a small business setting out in the world to a maximum of 50 pages for a business seeking major funding. Whatever the size of your business plan, and please practice writing complex ideas succinctly, it should be written with care – after all a good business plan is a roadmap to company success!
Finance
The Process and Benefits of Getting Online Cash Loans
People have financial problems that put them under a huge burden and they need some ready solution. They can opt for online cash loans to handle these problems. Getting online loans is easier than people think. Not only is it less time consuming, but also provides you various alternatives to match your needs. You may need cash for meeting urgent needs or unforeseen expenses. For this you can apply for online instant personal loans also known as online cash loans. You can apply these loans almost effortlessly without much documentation and get cash immediately.
It is much easier to meet the minimum requirement for getting an online cash loan. You should be minimum 18 years old. You should have a regular job and reasonable income to repay the loan. A bank account is where loan check will be deposited. The financial institution will need the documents in proof of above to be submitted before approving your online cash loan. After scrutinizing and assessing your documents, the bank will approve a reasonable amount of loan in your favor as an emergency cash help.
You can easily get a personal loan up to $1000 online. The interest burden is more than the principal amount of loan. Once you have obtained the loan, you will be required to repay the first installment within one month.
You can apply for internet loans. The application process for online cash loan is very fast and easy and the applicants do not require traveling to the lending office. The lenders provide simple application forms on their websites. You can fill these forms in less than half an hour and submit. After your application is reviewed and loan is approved, the loan amount will be credited to your bank account. You will get information on phone or by email. You have to pay the loan back in time. You should apply online cash loan in case you really need it and at the same time go for that much loan only which you can repay easily.
Online personal loans provide a great way to the people for borrowing immediate cash. People with bad credit also can avail this as there is no check on credit history. Lender gets only a copy of the pay slip of the borrower. People with bad credit score do not struggle here and there. They go for these online loans. The online cash loans have opened a new mode for getting personal loans for the people with bad credit as it does not need much documentation.
In most ways, online money loans are identical to conventional loans. The borrower is lent a specific amount of money according to his repaying capacity on mutually agreed terms. The loan amount is to be repaid, along with interest, within a specified time. You should pay off your online cash loan in time to avoid getting into a huge debt.
These unsecured online money loans provide major support to the people in need of money in any emergency according to their repayment capacity.
