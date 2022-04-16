Finance
Marine Insurance – The Oldest Profession
Insurance brokers were already an established feature of the London commercial scene by the time of Queen Anne. At the beginning of the eighteenth century Stuart and Hanoverian England controlled most of the trade runs around the Globe and the British Empire was in its early heyday.
Insurance Brokers came into existence because the insurance of ships (hulls and cargoes) emerged slowly as the part-time occupation of a large and disorganised group of private individuals, some with specialised knowledge such as merchants, ship owners and bankers, but including a wide range of people whose only common characteristic was that they had capital to speculate and large profits were available for risk seekers during these enterprising times of discovery. The first insurance broker was a Marine insurance broker and came into being as a response to a need at the time.
This miscellaneous group of individuals included, at one time or another, such diverse figures as Samuel Pepys, the Admiralty civil servant and famous diarist, and Daniel Defoe, the celebrated journalist and novelist, but no doubt there were hundreds if not thousands of others who, in the gambling spirit of the age, were willing to put their signature to, that is to underwrite, a list of people sharing a risk.
Because of the hazardous nature of marine insurance, no one would gamble more than a fraction of his (or her) fortune on any particular vessel, and so someone had to run round the City to assemble a list of names to provide cover for each of the ships leaving port, the so called Lloyds List provided by an early bookies runner.
As Gibb writes in his Lloyds of London, the brokers were the fixed point in a floating market.
It was they who were the professionals, the full-time men who depended on insurance for their daily work and livelihoods, who kept recognised offices, knew the responsible underwriters and, through long experience, were best informed on the nature of marine risk.
Over the next 300 years of so until the present day, the evolution of insurance broking saw many ups and downs, but was characterised by three outstanding features: the growth, diversification and, most recently, amalgamation of insurance broker firms. Insurance products themselves have followed the insurance broker evolutionary path and likewise responded to the needs of the times.
How Mr Pepys would marvel at the way Insurance is now transacted everywhere across the Internet.
Performance Bonds: How to Avoid Collateral
This is a nasty subject. Not because collateral for surety bonds is inherently bad, but because it is a subject of great angst for contractors and their insurance / bond agents. For example:
- Why is the bonding company taking money from me when they can see I’m in a weak cash position? I need it to successfully perform the new project.
- You don’t pay me interest on the money? Why not?
- When the job is half done, you will not release part of the collateral?
- You will not release the collateral upon acceptance / completion of the contract?
- You will not release the collateral until the warranty period ends?
- Etc. Plenty of aggravating phone calls and emails.
With all this aggravation ahead, why do some bonding companies require collateral? The reason is to protect themselves in the event of a bond claim.
When a contract surety loss occurs, the claims department hopes to have two dependable resources for financial recovery:
- The unpaid balance of the contract goes to the surety as they complete the work
- The surety sues the applicant / company and its owners to recover the loss
Collateral requirements arise when the surety wants to have
certainty. If a problem develops, they don’t want to find that the client has no money left, or they declared bankruptcy… or left the country. If they are to write the bond, they want a
guaranteed way of having financial recovery.
Bearing in mind that collateral is a dear price to pay for a bond, let’s look at an alternative approach that helps the surety, but doesn’t take a big bite out of the contractor!
“Retainage” is money the project owner hold back (retains) to assure the final completion of the project and payment of related bills. If the retainage is 10%, the contractor receives 90% of the funds they are owed as the job progresses. At the end, the contract owner / obligee will still be holding 10% to keep the contractor interested in reaching total, satisfactory completion. In this manner, the retainage money protects both the obligee and the surety – making a bond claim less likely.
“Surety Consent to Release of Final Payment” is a voluntary procedure obligees may use as a courtesy to the surety. The last bit of contract funds may be useful leverage to get the contractor moving for the final contract adjustments. There may be building cracks, broken glass, defective lights, painting errors – small stuff that the obligee cares about but the contractor may find annoying to correct. The Surety Consent is another way for the bonding company the avoid a claim. “Fix this problem or we will not agree to release your final payment.”
How can these two useful tools be incorporated to guarantee they will help the surety, and therefore replace the need for collateral?
The answer is to add a condition to the bond (mandatory compliance required by the obligee) stating that there may be no release or reduction of retainage or final payment without the prior written consent of the surety. Now the bonding company is guaranteed to have a financial resource available and the amount is known in advance – just like collateral. But the contractor didn’t have to drain the company bank account to accomplish it: Win-win!
What if the contract terms do not provide for a retainage procedure? One can be added by contract amendment. If Funds Control (an escrow agent) is in use to handle the contract disbursements, a retainage procedure can be added to the funds control agreement.
Keep this alternative procedure in mind if your bond underwriter needs help to be more creative with the underwriting solution.
Speaking of Funds Control, watch for our article next week “Performance Bonds: How to Avoid Funds Control.”
I Am Ready to Quit Selling Insurance
If you have made a decision to build a career selling insurance products, congratulations. You have made a choice that can positively impact your future, your finances and your family.
I wish I didn’t have to tell you but you have also made a decision to introduce one of the hardest experiences you will have in your life.
Disappointment. And why am I saying that?
Because the longer you stay in this business the more likely you will be to say “I am ready to quit selling insurance”. But why? Why do well over 80% of the agents that get their license and work for insurance companies quit within the first year? Let me give you a few reasons to consider:
1) Rejection by potential customers – you will need thick skin to make it in this business because you will hear the phrase “no thank you” so many times you will begin to think its your first name. People don’t typically run out to buy insurance. They have to be convinced that it is something they should seriously consider now. The one customer who knows for sure insurance is important is the person who has experienced first hand either death or illness with no insurance. That will not be the majority of your customers so they will say no often. Get us to it!
2) Financial Insufficiency – most insurance companies are extremely rich. A large part of that reason is they are an industry that gets most of their business from salespeople but they guarantee no wages. If a salesman doesn’t make a sale, he doesn’t get paid. This means that as a salesman you must have the financial resources to go to work everyday, keep your car running, pay for a phone service, wash your clothes so you look nice in front of customers, pay your household bills and eat while not getting a dime for your efforts. Most of us cannot afford to go to work everyday and handle the expenses of living with no money coming in.
On some policies you can get paid rather quickly while others takes weeks. So a new agent is expected to do all he has to in order to write and submit business. Yet he gets no money. It’s not long before he is out of the insurance business and taking a job with more financial stability.
3) Managerial Incompetence – one of the hardest challenges for a sale agent is to be working under an incompetent manager. Many times insurance companies promote managers from salesmen who did well in sales. However sales and management are two different animals. You can be an excellent salesman but not know the first thing about management. I have worked under managers who thought their job was to push you to sell. Salesmen need guidance in their careers to keep them focused on the goal; make money as quickly as possible.
Don’t quit. Find out how to win and fight until you do.
Buying A Car In America Is Very Easy – Tips For Buying A Car In USA
If you are going to stay at a particular place for quite some time say more than three months, then its better to buy a car rather than rent one. Buying a car involves quite some work. It’s better to be cautious while buying a car, ’cause owning a car brings you freedom and you own a vehicle but you need to maintain the car and take care of any problems.
The main concern while buying a car is its maintenance cost should not be high; otherwise you will loose a lot. So here is what experience tells us.
Buying a car in America is very easy, there are lots of used cars for sale and there is never a shortage. It is just the question of deciding the budget and type of car to be bought.
Most people prefer Japanese cars over American makes simply because of the easy re-salability. The most popular Japanese car makes are Honda and Toyota.
Types of models? There are two categories of cars, 2-door, 4-door. The 2-d are cheaper. Then comes the type of transmission (gear), automatic or stick shift. Most people buy automatic transmission. Such cars are very easy to drive. (Almost all-Indian cars are of the stick-shift variety).
Where to look? The local newspapers carry a lot of car sale advertisement everyday. You should see the paper and decide on the ones you are interested in. Next call up the owner at the tel. no. given, as early in the day as possible and fix up an appointment to visit and see the car. Test-drive it, if you like it and the price is ok, tell the owner that you’d like to get it checked up by a mechanic. This is the normal practice. There is nothing to feel shy about asking the car to be checked up. This will save you a lot of money later after purchasing the car from unforeseen problems that some used cars land up into.
Look up the yellow pages in the local tel. directory to get the list of car mechanics or just ask colleagues to recommend one. If that doesn’t work out, ask the local AAA (American Automobile Association) office to recommend someone to you. For a fee of about $25-30 the mechanic will check up the car and tell you the problems or possible problems if any.
Some people do it for free. It is good to tell the auto mechanic to check up the following things with additional care in addition to their regular: –
1) Brake cylinder, drum and worn out pads
2) Transmission. (This is the costliest part in an automatic car)
3) If it is a 4 speed never buy it. 5 speeds are ok.
4) Check for rust in bottom, radiators, muffler and tailpipe.
5) Check for vibrations when you brake from 40mph, without downshifting. If there are vibrations, either break pads or steering pinion is in bad shape. Get 4 people to sit in the car and you can make out if the suspensions are OK, when you make a sharp turn.
6) Most important, check for oil leaks, and whether the car gives you power speed/pick-up when you try to accelerate. You can feel if it’s OK.
7) Last, check for emission whether the smoke is black (thick), which means oil, is also burned with fuel => the car is beyond its life. The piston rings might be leaving a gap in the cylinders because of wear. In that case, don’t buy the car, because you will have to change the cylinder, piston and rings which will come to double the cost.
8) Ask the owner to give the records of the maintenance he has done, like new tires etc. Also, make sure you don’t go beyond 3rd hand purchase. There must be something seriously wrong with the car if people have changed owners drastically.
9) Air filter, valve etc. OK?
Ask the owner to discount the price of the car by the amount required for the repairs suggested by the mechanic. Or else ask him to get it repaired for you. The rates of the used cars have some standard values, which are generally not exceeded. These values can be checked up in something called “Blue Book” which is a text available in the public library or with car dealers. So car models classified as per Year of make have their value
listed in the Blue B OK. There is a cost deduction to be applied for the mileage that the car has been driven for, which is mentioned in most Blue Books. That gives a fair idea about the standard cost of any used car. Moreover there is ample scope for price negotiation. Generally private owners who sell through ads can give better discounts than used car dealers. Generally car dealers stick to the Blue Book Price but usually ask more.
Mileage is also a consideration while purchasing a used car. Lesser the better. The ideal average is 10000 miles per year. So a car manufactured in 1987 may have a driven mileage of about 70000 miles in 1994 and not more than 80000. These are approx. figures.
After buying a car you need to get it insured. You cannot drive a car in the U.S. without proper Insurance. The car has to be insured against collisions etc. There are various vehicle Insurance companies having various deals. Look up the yellow pages and call up some of them and ask for their rates. Then decide on one. The Insurance coverage period and the type of Insurance chosen and your age (more for less than 25 yr.) decide the amount to be paid. The “comprehensive”, “collision” is terms used by the Insurance companies to describe the type of insurance coverage. Get everything explained properly.
There is sometimes windscreen coverage too, for a nominal additional amount per month; this insures your windshield against damage (a windscreen replacement may cost about $200.00 approx. otherwise).
You have to get the emission testing done on your car before it can be registered. In case the previous owner has got it done and the test is valid still, then there is no need to do it again for the specified period. The valid test papers are required for Registration.
The local vehicle registration office will issue a temporary registration for 45 days and meanwhile process and prepare the proper number plates. The documents required to get a registration are – Car ownership (title) papers, Emission Test papers, and Car Insurance papers. After proper registration is done you can drive your car. However you should have a Driver’s License. Actually each state in the U.S. has different laws. Most states allow you to drive with an I.D.P. (International Driving Permit) for a year or so. But others require that you get a local Driver’s License. The driver’s license can be obtained from the local DMV office after a written and driving test. Refer to the section on obtaining a driver’s license for details.
