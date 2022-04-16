Finance
Marketing Financial Services Is Set for Major Changes in 2012
Financial services play a very important role in the economy of a place simply because this is a set of businesses that manage money. These institutions include banks, credit unions, insurance companies, credit card companies and any other institution that is in the business of managing money. 2012 is a year that has immense financial opportunities for a financial service company with the right marketing strategy and plan. Financial marketing services need to have proper and real solutions to counter present challenges while making use of the available resources and at the same time minimizing on unnecessary costs.
One of the greatest features and elements that played a major role in marketing financial services during the past year was ICT and mobile telephone services. This is an area that needs to be tapped into again during this year. The internet and mobile phones have brought so many service and goods closer home which is an advantage to consumers and created a wide international market to the existing financial service businesses including other business too. This is an area that needs to be tapped into more due to the available resources. Mobile phones that are internet enabled ensure that information is passed on whenever and wherever.
One of the greatest breakthroughs in marketing financial services is market research. Research plays a very integral role in planning the success of any business. Hence helps a business realize the markets mindset through which a great business plans is created. Financial services need to take advantage of research in order for them to create new ways in which to satisfy their clients’ needs, maintain the existing client, plan to increase their niche market and at the same time come up with ways in which they can increase their presence in the market.
Financial marketing services will see to it that businesses make use of the tough economic situations to ensure that they have a solution for the existing challenges that the market is facing. Once the research is done, financial institutions need to ensure that they are communicating what the clients need to hear so as to be at purr with them. This creates an understanding under which the client will see the need of using the financial solution that a financial institution has to offer and at the same ensure that the business has all the necessary tools to meet the same. A winning financial service marketing plan is one that is client driven, offers quality service and at the same time promises client satisfaction.
Help For Homeowners Late on Their Mortgage Payment
There are many options to homeowners experiencing difficulty paying their mortgage. What are they and how can they work for your situation?
Loan modification: The lender modifies your loan terms by either lowering your interest rate, making your interest rate fixed if you are in an adjustable rate mortgage (ARM), or extending your loan length from a 30 year to a 40 year term. The goal is to get your monthly payment to 31% of your gross(before tax) monthly income. To get started with this call your lender and ask them to consider your for the HAMP (Home Affordable Modification Program). This works best if you are currently employed in some capacity.
Forbearance: A lender takes what is past due including fees and divides it up into smaller payments over several months to help you catch up. Careful- you still have to make your regular mortgage payment on top of this. This is mostly for those with short term loss of work or short term illness who got behind but are now able to catch up or will be in the near future. To get started with this option call your lender and let them know your situation but make sure you can afford the payment PLUS your regular monthly payment.
Short Sale: Selling your house with an agent even though you owe more on it that is is currently worth. The lender pays the agents commissions and the bank will have to approve the sales price. You must be able to show 3 things: You have NO assets (aside from a 401k), you have a hardship, and you are late on your mortgage or you will be late soon if you do not sell. A hardship can be illness, death of loved one, divorce, unemployment, payment increase (due to ARM), extreme debt, transfer of employment. Note: Some lenders like you to go through the loan modification process first The new HAFA program is due to start in April of 2010.
Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure: Often referred to as a friendly foreclosure. This must be approved by your lender and getting their approval can be difficult. How does it work? The lender lets you send them the keys and sign over the deed to the bank. This can be detrimental to your credit. Call you lender and have them explain their process. The bank can still pursue you for a deficiency judgment at a later time.
Deed for Lease: Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac backed loans may allow this option. Here you sign over the deed and they allow you to rent the property back from them for a negotiated monthly rent.
Foreclosure: The bank takes back the property. The house is sold in an effort for the bank to recover some of what they are owed. You can be pursued for a deficiency judgment by the bank.
The first step you should take if you are having trouble paying your mortgage is call your lender…Let them know. Ask them to consider you for the HAMP loan modification program. Next, call a free consumer debt counselor and get their help reviewing your financial situation so you know what payment you can afford.
If your are unemployed and have no means to cover your mortgage consider getting roommates or renting your house and finding something more affordable. A short sale may enable you to get out from under your payments and rent for less until your are able to purchase again. There are housing assistance programs in most areas to offer financial help with housing expenses. Ask a friend or relative to let you stay with them until you can get back on your feet. The key is to be proactive, know your options and work with your lender. If you decide to do a short sale get a trained real estate agent. In any case the worst thing to do is nothing. Don’t allow your home to go to foreclosure, it can be emotionally traumatic and very damaging to your credit. There are plenty of other options.
Asset Management Software Online
Asset management software applications that are connected to an enterprise wide network or the Internet are referred to as online asset management applications. Connecting these applications to a network offers several benefits. In case of online asset management applications for manufacturing companies, trans-receivers are embedded in critical pieces of equipment which communicate with the asset management application allowing maintenance personnel to track the functioning of the equipment in real time, taking preventive maintenance measures and quickly attending to breakdowns. Online asset management applications also help companies manage their inventory from any location by simply using a Web browser.
Online digital asset management applications help information technology departments monitor all the hardware and software installed on the enterprise network. The advanced versions of these applications also help managers remotely control the hardware and software applications installed on the servers.
For media and advertising agencies, creative products like artwork, videos and images are also digital assets. Specialized web-based asset management applications for this industry help media companies automate the process of viewing, publishing, maintaining, and marketing their multimedia gallery or store. Software product development companies use online asset management applications for electronic distribution and management of the digital products they have developed.
Human resource online asset management applications help the HR department to track employee performance, manage talent and identify star performers. These applications also help in working out hiring plans, storing resumes, and tracking hiring status.
Several finance Web sites also offer their customers a feature to track their financial assets such as stocks and mutual fund investments online. These Web sites track stock price movements in real time and net asset values of mutual funds on a daily basis. Using the Internet a customer can log on anytime to these Web sites to get the latest status on their financial assets.
Selling Reclaimed Lumber
My business partner and I decided to invest in a project that would provide cash flow, profitability, and ultimately an asset at the end. We decided to purchase a 115 year old bourbon barn, dismantle it, and sell the material that was dismantled. We had no previous experience in salvage, demolition, or the wood industry. The purpose of this article is to share our experiences. Hopefully the reader will learn from our (mis-) adventures. The article is organized into sections titled business model, sales and marketing, and operations. Also, included is a history of our barn.
Business Model – 6 insights
1. There is no trade association or certified agents in the reclaimed lumber market. In general, the reclaimed wood industry is a fragmented market with tens of local or regional brokers and manufacturers.
2. The buying and selling of the wood commodity involves at least one, often two brokers. As the seller, brokers are not working for you. They are typically getting paid by the buyer and then taking their fees or percentages and then paying the seller. There is a natural conflict of interest with only one broker is involved.
3. Buyers of reclaimed lumber do not always do a site inspection of the material prior to purchase. Digital photos and samples along with the broker’s advice or inspection are part of the deal. Unfortunately, buyers may not know what they have received until they offload or add value to the material at a later date.
4. Parties involve often feel positive about the business deals: buyer, seller, and broker/s. Not one of the seven different sales transactions with different buyers and brokers did we feel that the deal was executed as agreed to (load out, final count, species, grading).
5. Part of the reason why players feel shafted is that terms are not usually put in writing. No contracts, deals kept changing (put it in writing). Sometimes players will put it in an email but it is mostly over the phone.
6. Fuel increases and a poor economy hurt our venture’s profitability. Because reclaimed lumber is typically used for housing (flooring was the biggest demand), a dip in the housing market hurt our plan. Also, as the wood commodity dipped for pulp, many potential customers were looking at new wood versus our aged wood.
Sales and Marketing – 7 points
1. One of the mistakes we made in the project was not selling the material early. In retrospect, we should have marketed the material early to form relationships and find channels to sell our product into. We waited until all of the lumber was down on the ground and bundled, which hurt our cash flow. Also, it takes time to meet new buyers and develop networks (if you are in it for the first time). Another mistake we made was not stacking, also known as sticker stacking, our wood as we were dismantling. We learned that a best practice is to procure the “sticks”, such as tobacco sticks, prior to taking them down. The sticks are placed between the board rows in order to let the wood breathe and prevent rot. Stacking the lumber also makes loading the lumber easier. Our recommendation is not to wait to obtain the sticks. Unfortunately, we had to buy them from a saw mill and overpaid.
2. The more value that you can add the more revenue you will get also the more risk you take on. Value added activities could be sorting, cutting, drying, delivering, and finishing. We found that it is truly worth the investment to count each stack and mark each bundle with type, board feet, and location. If you don’t then you are setting yourself up for shrink issues, revenue loss, disputes, etc. It is imperative, as basic as it seems, to define the terms of the sale.
3. Species would seem to be important to prospective buyers, but it seemed like each broker and potential buyer claimed the wood was a different species that what it was or what another expert said. Also, the species rarely yielded a higher price for us. More important than species, dimensions were what brought a higher price. The longer and wider the material, the more demand we found for our product at always at a higher price.
4. The uses of our material varied. We sold to buyers and brokers that worked in flooring, cabinetry, home improvement and furniture. If the wood has defects, such as worm holes or bolt holes, it still has value (often more value).
5. Screen prospective buyers and brokers diligently. It was usually unproductive to meet buyers on site unless they are serious, established, and broker material as a full time occupation. It is important to get aligned with a broker that he works for your. Brokers may bring in multiple parties to buy your material. There also may be a broker for the buyer and a broker for the seller.
6. The intranet is a good place to start to generate interest in your material. Wood Planet.com, Craigslist, and Google searches on “Reclaimed Lumber” generated good leads.
7. It helps to have a great story to tell about the barn that you reclaimed (see “Our Bourbon Barn”).
Operations – 9 tips
1. Count the board feet of your material it after it is stacked, so that you know if there is shrinkage and show the buyer that you are organized. It helps to put a placard on each stack identifying the quantity, type, etc.
2. Train your crew on the types of species so they do not mix oak in with poplar or pine. A knife cut to show grain, a simple map board, or a scale can indicate the different grades and species of wood.
3. Make sure that there is space for flat bed semi trucks can be easily loaded and maneuvered.
4. Safety and security: make sure that you are diligent in the way that you secure the wood and equipment. Unfortunately, we encountered multiple thefts or material and tools. Make sure that the project has safety gear, processes, and training.
5. Capital equipment: we should have purchased a long fork lift. If you make the capital investment you can sell it once the project is over. It is an opportunity to reduce labor costs.
6. Organize before you take down the barn. We should have planned better on where we would put the stacks of wood.
7. Don’t work your crew in poor conditions. W spent hundreds of hours working our crew in muddy, wet conditions where the productivity was bad.
8. Make sure you have licenses, insurance, permits and cash. Having insurance for you crew and having the funds to pay the crew is important. Several of our crew members to include one of the principles stepped on nails.
9. Take plenty of photos of all phases of the project, even before the project. Have samples ready to ship.
Summary
My partner says that he would never tear down another barn. I disagree. If I got a really good deal I think that the lessons we learned would make the next project so much more profitable and satisfying.
Our Bourbon Barn: A Rich Kentucky History from its Owners and Descendants
Mr. Wertheimer, from Little Rock, had planned to get into the Restaurant business. He met the Ripey’s at a party, and they got into the Liquor business together. Mr. Wertheimer became the co-owner of the Hoffman Distillery Company with the Ripey Family (of Lawrenceburg, KY) in the 1940s (shortly before WWII). Mr. Wertheimer’s grandson, Edward, was born in 1933 said that the distillery and warehouse was erected 50-65 years before he was born, dating the barn back to the 1880s. Our barrel barn was the oldest warehouse on the distillery property. There were a total three warehouses at one time. The other two were erected after his grandfather got co-ownership. Edward spent much of his youth having fun on the creek in Lawrenceburg. Later, Edward Wertheimer, of Cincinnati, sold the property to Julian Van Winkle III in 1981. It was renamed the Commonwealth Distillery Company, where bourbon was labeled under Old Rip Van Winkle. Julian (of Louisville) sold to the owner (in 2000) we purchased it from in 2007. Sadly, much of this history is lost (not recorded), which is one the author’s purposes of the article.
Prior to WWII, the bourbon barrels were floated down the creek, which feeds the Salt River, which connects the bourbon distillery to its original warehouse. Barrel handlers manually lifted the barrels from the creek and placed into the warehouse. The barrels were full and waterproof. After trucks were common place in this region of Kentucky, the barrels were no longer floated down the river. Another interesting fact was that there is a shed across the road where a government gauger lived. The shed still exists. Every barrel was taxed and had to be stamped by the government employee.
