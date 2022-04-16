Finance
No Medical Life Insurance: A Solution for the Hard-To-Insure
Life insurance is a crucial way to ensure the wellbeing of one’s family in the event of a tragedy. Unfortunately, however, traditional life coverage is not an option for many people for a whole host of reasons. Over 30,000 traditional life coverage applications are turned down every single year. People can find themselves rejected by traditional life protection for anything from having a chronic illness to working at a dangerous job. The good news is that there is another option for these people: no medical life insurance. It is a type of life coverage that doesn’t require you to undergo a medical examination for your application to be accepted. There are two kinds of no medical insurance policies: simplified issue life protection and guaranteed issue life insurance.
Simplified Issue Insurance Plan
When you apply for simplified issue insurance policy, you do not need to be examined by a doctor. You may, however, be required to fill out a questionnaire about your health and history, which usually includes somewhere between three and 12 questions. These can include questions about any chronic medical conditions you may suffer from, whether you’ve been turned down for traditional insurance in the past, if you have any regular activities that put you at risk (such as smoking or a high-risk occupation), and more. Generally speaking, the higher the number of questions on one of these applications, the lower the premium will be, and vice versa. It’s important to keep in mind that the face amount on a simplified issue policy is often limited to $150,000 dollars.
Guaranteed Issue Life Insurance
Guaranteed issue insurance plan does not require applicants to submit to a medical examination or fill out a health questionnaire. These policies, as a result, are very popular for people with severe illnesses. That said, the downside to these policies is that they are much more expensive and have much lower coverage amounts for non-accidental deaths – generally around $25,000. On top of that, with many guaranteed issue policies, if you die within the first two years, the payout your beneficiary receives will be limited to a return of premium. Despite this, however, guaranteed issue policies are oftentimes the only option for the seriously ill, and as no information about medical condition is required to apply for one of these policies, very few applicants are turned down; the most common reason for a denial is if an applicant is above the maximum age limit, which is usually 75.
Who Should Consider No Medical Life Protection?
This type of life insurance is a great option for a wide variety of people. If you’ve been turned down for traditional insurance in the past or are likely to be, such as if you suffer from a chronic illness, work a high-risk job, or have previously been convicted for driving under the influence, life insurance policies that exclude medical exams are still an option for you. Furthermore, many people are uncomfortable with undergoing a medical exam, for personal, religious, or any other reasons. These people may find themselves much more comfortable with simplified issue insurance policy.
How You Can Buy No Medical Life Insurance
There are a few ways to purchase this kind of life protection. The first is to buy the insurance from direct agents, who are employed by and work for specific insurance companies. Or you can buy a policy from an insurance broker. Brokers are independent, but unlike agents, they sell the products of multiple insurance companies. These are the main sources from which you can purchase life insurance without a medical exam. Find out more about the policy and get a free no medical life insurance quote today.
Finance
Fed Hikes Interest Rates Again
On November 1, 2005, the Federal Reserve Bank [Fed] raised interest rates one quarter of a percentage point. Since Summer 2004, outgoing Fed Chairman Alan Greenspan has been raising interest rates on a regular basis since hitting its low point of just 1%. Now at 4%, Greenspan is expected to raise rates two more times before exiting office in January 2006. Will the higher rates stave off inflation? Will the new Chairman continue Greenspan’s incremental adjustments upward or will he let rates level off? Speculation is rampant but there is one thing you can know for sure: you will pay more for many of life’s expenses.
A rate hike by the Fed means that you will likely pay more for something including:
Credit cards. Not known for showing much restraint, you can bet credit card companies will continue to jack up interest rates except for their best customers. Rates of 12, 15, and even 21% or more are reappearing.
Mortgage rates. Holders of fixed rate mortgages are fine, but those with variable rate mortgages will pay more. A lot more if they haven’t felt previous rate hikes and their mortgages are due for an upward adjustment. More money to pay mortgages means less money for disposable items.
Car loans. If you need a new car and can still find zero percent financing, then grab the offer. Car loans, personal loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loan consolidations, will all continue to increase.
Add in high fuel prices, anticipated hikes in medical costs, and Americans are getting squeezed. With the holiday season fast bearing down upon us, retailers will have to slash prices in order to attract customers who are holding a dwindling cash reserve.
For people not holding excessive debt, the Fed rate increase will be have little or no effect on them. For everyone else, the pinch is on!
Finance
The Cosmetic Corporate Governance – Will Companies Learn Lessons From the Global Financial Crisis!
The impact of the crises started to diminish. Still, all key players, including top executives, regulators and investors, have much to learn from the global financial failures. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Steering group has issued a report entitled Corporate Governance Lessons from the Financial Crisis. This Report concludes that among major contributors to the financial crisis are failures and weaknesses in corporate governance arrangements. When they were put to a test, corporate governance routines did not serve their purpose to safeguard against excessive risk taking in a number of financial services institutions.
Other key contributors to the global financial crises include failures in transparency, failures in lending standards; failures in prudential standards; failures in risk-management.
As to the remuneration of top executives, the real problem was not the amount they receive; it is how companies pay them. The bad bonus culture encourages a short-term thinking: hit as many deals as you can this year and get a larger bonus! That approach pushed executives to focus their attention to achieving short term objectives at the expense of sustainable growth objectives.
Most financial institutions link compensation to quarterly performance, encouraging short-term gambles. When the bets win, executives get the rewards, but when the bets sour, as they have in the latest financial crunch, the executives who took the risks do not have to return their fat-cat bonuses. The executives were, in most cases, no longer gambling with their own net worth. It was the shareholders who took the hit. Thus the executive greed acted as fuel thrown on the fires of and contributed to the blazing global financial crisis. The right approach if we are going to keep the financial system from being misused by top executives’ greed again is to maintain a partnership between the top executives and have their net worth tied to the organisations’ well-being. As a result, they would be cautious about taking big risks and discourage the malpractice of running after short terms gains. Also, we need to replace bonuses with better, longer-term compensation such as deferred cash pay and restricted stock.
The directors of the troubled institutions appear to have provided only the thin-surfaced supervision to control the greed of top executives. The boards of the collapsed firms carry the full responsibility. Each month they see the numbers. They are also responsible for compliance with regulations. And they set the remunerations packages for the top executives. However the troubled firms just ticked the boxes for good corporate governance in their annual reports. In other words, there organisations presented an obvious example of the cosmetic corporate governance to fool different stockholders including investors, rating agencies and regulators!
The current global financial crisis has shed light on how poor risk management could lead to catastrophic results. The risk management systems have failed in many cases due to corporate governance procedures rather than the inadequacy of computer models alone.
With the advent of new products such as sophisticated derivatives and certificate of deposits, they posed unknown risks. Risk management may not have been up to the task since many of the standard quantitative models and users of these models regularly misjudged the systematic nature of risks. To some extent this was due to product complexity and over-reliance on quantitative analysis. Sadly, many risk evaluations were wrong including those provided by rating agencies.
The directors of the collapsed financial institutions should have better understanding of the risk implication at the time of taking decisions related to sophisticated products such as derivatives. The reality is many board members had inadequate knowledge on the sophisticated new products and likely were embarrassed to show that they lack the adequate knowledge! Here where directors’ education and orientation fails as best corporate governance best practice. On going education is important to ensure that the directors are familiar with all aspects of the company’s affairs with a particular focus on risks. Each director must receive customized orientation programs in areas where he\she lack adequate knowledge in order to be able to effectively undertake the fiduciary oversight role.
Finally, the concept that in bad times companies would be more interested in supporting their profitability and accordingly will not have time for corporate governance is irrational. The integrity cannot be compromised because corporate governance is not seasonal – it is for all times and must be embedded in senior corporate executives and directors. Companies must not put corporate governance on the shelf in bad times. It is like a muscle, must be exercised or it will atrophy
Finance
The Risk/ Reward Of Buying Investment Real Estate
Like, nearly, everything else, in life, purchasing, and owning, investment real estate, should be considered, on a risk/ reward basis/ scale! While, many have earned their fortunes, or supplemented their incomes, buying these types of properties, doing so, is not true, for all! There are many possibilities, both, positive, and negative, and a wise buyer/ investor, recognizes, understands, and analyzes, as many of these, as possible, in order to make the smartest decision! With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, some of these types of considerations, variables, etc.
1. The purchase price: The process begins, with closely, examining, and considering, whether the price, you purchase the property at, will serve your objective! Do you know, the realistic range, of rents, you might be able to charge, for tenants’ leases, etc? How easily, should you, be able, to rent these, so there are fewer vacancies? What might be your cash flow, after considering your financial outputs, both up – front, as well as on a monthly basis? How will you determine the rents, you charge? Are you certain, you aren’t over – paying, for this investment? What rate – of – return, are you seeking, and how will you get there? How realistic are your objectives?
2. Upgrades needed: What condition is it in? Will you need to make certain repairs, upgrades, etc, at the onset? If you think you will need to upgrade, soon, what will be your strategy, and focus, and will you be disciplined, enough, to – create a realistic, workable, time – table? Remember to factor – in, any expenditures, in these areas, you will need, to make, in order to determine, your overall cost of purchase!
3. Potential upgrades: Fully consider, and budget, for future upgrades, which you, envision, will need, to be performed! When you determine these, and adjust, your projections, accordingly, you begin to better understand, the correlation between the potential rewards, versus the possible risks!
4. Cosmetic and structural: There are 2 basic forms of upgrades, to consider, cosmetic, and structural. Obviously, the latter, cannot be delayed, while, you sometimes, might be able to delay the former. However, whether it makes sense to proceed, immediately, with a cosmetic change, it’s important to weigh, whether doing so, might make, the property, more sought – out, viable, and potentially, able to generating, enough additional revenue, to make this a smart approach. Before purchasing, it’s important to have a qualified, Home Inspector, or Engineer, comprehensively, examine, the entire structure, in terms of its overall quality, and expectations!
5. Rental income: Examine, on the lower – end, what the property (unit – by – unit), might deliver, in terms of rental income. Make your projections, based on only about 75 – 80% of these figures, in order, to ensure, you are able to handle the cash flow!
Examine potential investment property, using the risk/ reward approach! Don’t do this emotionally, but, do so, in a logical, analytical manner!
No Medical Life Insurance: A Solution for the Hard-To-Insure
Fed Hikes Interest Rates Again
The Cosmetic Corporate Governance – Will Companies Learn Lessons From the Global Financial Crisis!
The Risk/ Reward Of Buying Investment Real Estate
Top 7 Things You Need To Know About Buying A House
17,581 ETH Worth $53,456,915 USD Transferred to Unknown Wallet
Marketing Financial Services Is Set for Major Changes in 2012
Help For Homeowners Late on Their Mortgage Payment
Top 3 Altcoins of Great Potential For Investors in April 2022
Asset Management Software Online
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
Podcasts You Should Know – Meet Kiki Monique of ‘I’m Sorry’
Kanye West suspended from Instagram over Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson attacks, rapper violated harassment & bullying policies
The Fresh and Vibrant Spring Cocktails to Celebrate the New Season
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Podcasts You Should Know – Meet Kiki Monique of ‘I’m Sorry’