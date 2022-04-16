Finance
Not All Marketing Consultants Are Created Equal
In my interviews people discover through (HMA) Hidden Marketing Assets, how to engage the client. How to design a system specifically for them and implement it over time, usually within 3 to 6 months. These results come by a systematic series of proven steps.
What the consultants do is develop a unique selling proposition. Several top companies have great USP’S, and take Toyota, who is recognized as number one because of Reliability. Solid Comfort, the Furniture Manufacturer says in their USP: “Deliveries On Time 99.9% Of The Time.” This was but One item in their Ten Point Promise.
Another USP would be: “We offer a 10-point promise of reliability to help increase your profit.” This USP is helping set record sales 2 years in a row for Solid Comfort. They have it integrated in their brochure. They have it integrated on their business cards and on their web site. I have to emphasize to the HMA consultants that the beauty of this marketing system is that steps 1 and 2 (of 8) can have such a powerful impact; The USP and the Integration.
Even the sales people making calls now talk about their “on-time delivery guarantee.”
I would also say that as we are learning over the years. That through all of these stories and case studies, there were some consultants that have failed and some HMA consultants will. There will be some USP’S that do not work. If I were to identify the number one reason it doesn’t work, it is that the sales people have not gotten around it and sold it to the customers.
Finance
PPC Marketing and Its Major Benefits
Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising is a technique which enables you to promote and advertise your business online. PPC is a form of sponsored advertising where you pay the platform site (Google AdWords, Bing Ads etc.), and in turn, they display your advertisements. The payment you make is based on the number of clicks your sponsored ad gets. PPC enables you to derive great results for all kinds of brands and increases the inbound traffic within a very brief period of time, but the campaign needs to be well-timed and optimized. An organized campaign simply outweighs the risks and drastically increases the number of visitors you get on your website, in a very short span of time.
A business needs to grow fast. A PPC campaign can be launched quickly and unlike SEO, it increases the target traffic and leads on your website within a limited period of time. It is the most effective and efficient way when reaching target audience timely is the only concern. Everything involving the PPC campaign can be measured. Since you only pay when an interested target clicks on your ad, you can actually see where your money is going. The campaign costs, profit, clicks, visits etc. can all be measured.
PPC further allows a greater degree of command over your campaign and its costs. You can maintain a daily budget absolutely according to your needs. You are free to decide the amount you’re willing to spend daily and there would be no further spending. The daily budget can be changed anytime thus making the campaign a lot more flexible. Since the budget is in complete control, and every aspect of the campaign is measurable, monitoring and controlling the campaign becomes really easy. Thus, enabling you to respond to your problems and optimize the campaign accordingly.
Targeting the right audience at the right time becomes easier. A PPC campaign enables location targeting and delivery options. Also, you can choose the devices you need to target, i.e. desktops, mobiles, etc. This sort of flexibility helps in bringing the right product to the right audience. A PPC campaign, therefore, is an ideal choice for both local and global businesses alike.
However easy and viable PPC marketing might seem on the surface, the process of optimizing your campaign takes some time and effort and a particular style of campaign might not work for all types of businesses & brand promotion.
Finance
Cloud Computing: History, Benefits and Training
Cloud Computing
Cloud Computing is the method of delivery of computing services over the internet. These computing services include storage, servers, databases, software, analytics and more. Cloud Computing is an information technology paradigm that enables us to access shared computing sources with minimal management effort. By the help of Cloud Computing, we can use computing resources online over the internet without investing money in building and maintaining computing infrastructure. In this way, Cloud Computing enables organizations to focus on their core business instead of making effort in building high-level computer infrastructure. Another great benefit of Cloud Computing is, it provides “pay-as-you-go” or “pay-per-use” model means you need to pay only for the resources you have used. It reduces your operating expenses.
History
The phrase Cloud Computing firstly appeared in 1996 (mentioned in a Compaq internal document). Later on, the term was popularized in 2006 as amazon.com released its Elastic Cloud Computing platform “Amazon web services”. In early 1993 the term cloud was used to refer to a network of distributed computing.
Benefits
The rise of Cloud Computing has offered organizations and individuals a number of benefits including the ability to access any software or resources on any device without having to install it on your local device. Here are some of the top benefits.
- Flexibility
One of the major benefits is the scalability. If your business needs increase, it’s easy to scale your cloud resources from remote servers. Hence, Cloud Computing is ideal for businesses with growing demands for resources.
- Cost
It reduces the capital cost of building and maintaining computing infrastructure. You can easily access any resource via cloud without having to run on-site data centers and hire TI experts for managing this large infrastructure.
- Productivity
On-site traditional computing infrastructure requires a lot of hardware setup and time-consuming infrastructure management. It increases your productivity by removing these time-consuming tasks and enables organizations to focus on their core business.
- Performance
Most of the cloud service providers regularly upgrade the services to the latest generation in order to boost the performance and provide fast and efficient computing services. This increases the productivity of organizations who share it’s resources.
- Pay-per-Use
Another great benefit is,the providers offer you “pay-as-you-go” based services means you only have to pay for the services you use. This reduces the management cost of organizations.
- Security
It gives you a better security because the data is stored in the cloud, you can access your data and resources from anywhere even if you’ve lost your laptop. And also you can easily delete your personal data from your lost machine so that no one can access it.
- Work from anywhere
If you have an internet connection and a laptop in your hand, you can work from any location by accessing cloud resources over the internet. Cloud services are also offering mobile application so that you can also access resources on your smartphone.
Type of services
Generally, It services fall into three categories i.e. IaaS (infrastructure as a service), PaaS (platform as a service), and SaaS (Software as a service). These three Cloud Computing services are sometimes called the Cloud Computing stack because they build a stack as they sit on top of one another. Here’s an overview of these three services.
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
Infrastructure as a service is one of the main categories of services. It provides virtualized computing resources such as virtual machines, storage, networks, and operating systems to individuals or an organization from a cloud provider.
Platform as a Service (PaaS)
Platform as a service is a category of service that provides the platform for developers to build applications and services over the internet. PaaS provides the on-demand development environment for developing, testing, and managing software applications.
Software as a Service (SaaS)
Software as a service is a category of it’s services that provides on-demand software application over the internet. Cloud providers host and manage software application and allow their users to connect to the application and access the application over the internet.
Finance
The Marketing Mix – How to Create a Business Formula For Success
Estate Agents have nailed their formula for success on the head: ‘location, location, location’. If you don’t happen to be in the estate agency business, what would be your formula for success? What should you be looking for to create the best conditions for your business to thrive? Have you heard of the marketing mix and how to use it to create a business formula for success?
The marketing mix formula evolved over 40 years ago when it was realized that there were 4 main ingredients necessary for marketing success and they became known as the 4 ‘P’s.
The following is the traditional marketing mix for creating a successful business formula:
1) Product Branding – What do you have to meet your customer needs? Product branding includes name, design, function and quality, but also should include things like packaging and the back-up services that will be available, such as accessories, warranties and repairs.
2) Price – setting the correct price. The best marketing mix tactic is to research your competitor’s products and price get a clue as to where your place should be in the market. Traditionally, it has been seen that consumers place a higher value on the more expensive products, but there has been a shift in the trend. People are buying what they need as opposed to what they want so take this into consideration. Price testing will be essential to achieving the right level to balance your profits.
3) Promotion – what advertisement plan do you have to market your product or service? Whether online or offline, getting traffic to view your business is the lifeline to building a successful business.
Choosing the correct marketing option for your budget is essential. For instance, paying for a hugely expensive web site will only work if you know how to generate lots of interest to lead people to view your business. You will need to have a good understanding of how the internet is used and what part keyword research has in growing a long-lasting business.
4) Place – where is your business going to be based? Actually this is where the “location, location, location” comes into play. So many excellent businesses have gone bust due to the simple mistake of opening a shop where there is not enough foot traffic, car parking or other businesses to generate a healthy passing trade. Careful research will show how busy the area is in a 24 hour period. If there is an active newsagent, mini-market or hairdresser nearby, you can piggy-back on their foot traffic and gain a valuable resource to building up your business base.
As you can see, the marketing mix can provide a helpful framework for success, especially if all four elements are used in your own business situation. If you need more help in learning how to use the internet to market your product, check us out. Training is continually up-dated in online marketing. Simply add it to your marketing mix and create an even better business formula for success.
