Pokmi Brings POKEN To Over 200 Countries Following $PKN Listing On MEXC

Paris, France, 16th April, 2022, Chainwire

Pokmi’s POKEN has been listed on the MEXC exchange, enabling the team to expand its reach. The biggest and largest decentralized uncensored collection on the internet checks off another crucial milestone on its multi-chain journey as $PKN is now live on one of the top crypto exchanges.

The listing of Pokmi’s POKEN ($PKN) on MEXC marks a significant development for the number 1 uncensored creativity NFT marketplace. $PKN is a cross-network payment method offering financial, technical, and legal solutions for content creators across non-fungible tokens, decentralized finance, and the Metaverse.

Pokmi was founded by Fred Coppula, Marco Gargniga, and Nils Lataillade to revolutionize the entertainment industry. The NFT platform aims to transform the adult content industry into a more ethical, transparent, and fair model for users and content creators. Achieving this mission is possible through blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens. Both technology stacks pave the way for unprecedented use cases and benefits for all parties.

To expand the appeal of and accessibility of its $PKN token, Pokmi has secured a listing on the MEXC exchange. As a result, the multi-chain token now resides on this platform, along with Pancakeswap and Uniswap. Granting broader audience access to this token and the ecosystem it represents is a significant step forward for the Pokmi team.

The Pokmi co-founders confirm the MEXC listing is a big step to getting $PKN in the hands of more users by stating: “To own $PKN is to have the power to create the future of uncensored content.” POKEN is powering all transactions on the Pokmi platform, as it facilitates buying, selling, leasing, and renting NFTs.”

The listing of $PKN on MEXC will help shape the decentralized adult industry. Moreover, the listing attributes to the French company’s dedication to establishing a rock-solid global presence and revolutionizing the adult industry globally. MEXC is accessible in over 200 countries, enabling substantial exposure for the $PKN token.

Pokmi raised over $10.7 million through a 2021 Initial Coin Offering, enabling the development of the Pokmi platform and establishing an initial user base of more than 80,000 persons. Adult content production continues to boom exponentially, allowing Pokmi to become a significant player in the industry over the coming years.

A crucial aspect of Pokmi is how it gives back power to creators and value to content. With the deployment of exciting features like POK&PLAY, innovative ways of consuming and distributing content are born.

Following the MEXC listing, Pomi’s team will focus on further enhancing the ecosystem and platform. Numerous changes, upgrades, and new features will be released in the coming months. More news will be communicated through the official Pokmi social media channels.

About Poken

POKEN (PKN), the cryptocurrency powering the Pokmi ecosystem. PKN is a multi-chain token, whose utility is powering transactions on the Pokmi marketplace with the possibility to buy, sell, lease and rent NFTs.

About Pokmi

Pokmi is the number 1 uncensored creativity NFT marketplace, giving back value to content and power to creators. To provide more ethics and transparency to an otherwise opaque sector, Pokmi focuses on creating value across the three main verticals of the crypto industry: NFTs, DeFi and metaverse. The company undertook an ICO last year and raised USD 10.7M that allowed developing the Pokmi platform, attracting more than 80,000 users and USD 2.5 M of NFT bids.

Contacts