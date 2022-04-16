Blockchain
Pokmi Brings POKEN To Over 200 Countries Following $PKN Listing On MEXC
Paris, France, 16th April, 2022, Chainwire
Pokmi’s POKEN has been listed on the MEXC exchange, enabling the team to expand its reach. The biggest and largest decentralized uncensored collection on the internet checks off another crucial milestone on its multi-chain journey as $PKN is now live on one of the top crypto exchanges.
The listing of Pokmi’s POKEN ($PKN) on MEXC marks a significant development for the number 1 uncensored creativity NFT marketplace. $PKN is a cross-network payment method offering financial, technical, and legal solutions for content creators across non-fungible tokens, decentralized finance, and the Metaverse.
Pokmi was founded by Fred Coppula, Marco Gargniga, and Nils Lataillade to revolutionize the entertainment industry. The NFT platform aims to transform the adult content industry into a more ethical, transparent, and fair model for users and content creators. Achieving this mission is possible through blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens. Both technology stacks pave the way for unprecedented use cases and benefits for all parties.
To expand the appeal of and accessibility of its $PKN token, Pokmi has secured a listing on the MEXC exchange. As a result, the multi-chain token now resides on this platform, along with Pancakeswap and Uniswap. Granting broader audience access to this token and the ecosystem it represents is a significant step forward for the Pokmi team.
The Pokmi co-founders confirm the MEXC listing is a big step to getting $PKN in the hands of more users by stating: “To own $PKN is to have the power to create the future of uncensored content.” POKEN is powering all transactions on the Pokmi platform, as it facilitates buying, selling, leasing, and renting NFTs.”
The listing of $PKN on MEXC will help shape the decentralized adult industry. Moreover, the listing attributes to the French company’s dedication to establishing a rock-solid global presence and revolutionizing the adult industry globally. MEXC is accessible in over 200 countries, enabling substantial exposure for the $PKN token.
Pokmi raised over $10.7 million through a 2021 Initial Coin Offering, enabling the development of the Pokmi platform and establishing an initial user base of more than 80,000 persons. Adult content production continues to boom exponentially, allowing Pokmi to become a significant player in the industry over the coming years.
A crucial aspect of Pokmi is how it gives back power to creators and value to content. With the deployment of exciting features like POK&PLAY, innovative ways of consuming and distributing content are born.
Following the MEXC listing, Pomi’s team will focus on further enhancing the ecosystem and platform. Numerous changes, upgrades, and new features will be released in the coming months. More news will be communicated through the official Pokmi social media channels.
About Poken
POKEN (PKN), the cryptocurrency powering the Pokmi ecosystem. PKN is a multi-chain token, whose utility is powering transactions on the Pokmi marketplace with the possibility to buy, sell, lease and rent NFTs.
About Pokmi
Pokmi is the number 1 uncensored creativity NFT marketplace, giving back value to content and power to creators. To provide more ethics and transparency to an otherwise opaque sector, Pokmi focuses on creating value across the three main verticals of the crypto industry: NFTs, DeFi and metaverse. The company undertook an ICO last year and raised USD 10.7M that allowed developing the Pokmi platform, attracting more than 80,000 users and USD 2.5 M of NFT bids.
Gym Network, the First Ever DeFi Platform With Integrated Affiliate System, Keeps Growing Rapidly Since Its Launch
GYM NETWORK got launched on 25 March 2022. It is a highly innovative DeFi platform that is the first to introduce affiliate marketing to decentralized finance, allowing users to earn commissions by referring others, while profiting from the platform themselves.
$26 MILLION TOTAL VALUE LOCKED WITHIN THE FIRST 3 WEEKS AFTER LAUNCH
Right after the launch GYM NETWORK’s total value locked (TVL) went to $13 Million almost immediately, not only as a result of the outstanding marketing activities, but also as a clear reflection of the high demand for its first product, the GYMNET Vault. Within 3 weeks after the launch the TVL has already surpassed $26 Million, quickly moving towards $30 Million. That makes for an average of more than $1.3 Million deposit value added per day!
GYM NETWORK HAS A VISION THAT GOES FAR BEYOND JUST BEING A DEFI PLATFORM
GYM NETWORK has ambitious goals laid out in a long-term roadmap, that reaches ahead into 2024, with the vision to become a metaverse that’s combining an ecosystem of diverse DeFi earning opportunities, allowing its users to access them via a single virtual world. The first available product within this metaverse ecosystem is the GYMNET Vault which allows users to deposit their favourite crypto currencies (it starts with BNB) and earn an interest rate on them. As they do this through the GYM NETWORK platform, they will also earn rewards in the form of the GYMNET Token. What the GYMNET Vault does is, it connects to other established DeFi platforms, such as Alpaca Finance, and puts a layer on it that allows the user to not only earn the interest rate offered by these other platforms but also the GYMNET rewards. Next to that they now have the opportunity to invite other users via their affiliate link provided by GYM NETWORK and earn commissions as a profit share from the interest rates and rewards of their referred partners. The deposit amount remains untouched and is fully available to be withdrawn anytime. “What I really like about GYM Network is the fact that I can earn high rewards at low risk and always access my funds whenever I want to,” says a GYM Network investor.
COMPOUND YOUR GYMNET REWARDS WITH YIELD FARMING
While the GYMNET Vault allows you to deposit a single asset like BNB to earn profits and rewards, you also have the option to increase your earnings by adding liquidity to the pool on PancakeSwap, the decentralized exchange (DEX) where GYMNET can be traded. Simply stake your LP-Tokens that you receive in return for providing liquidity in the form of the BNB/GYMNET trading pair in the GYM NETWORK Farming contract and you will soon start earning additional GYMNET rewards.
LET THE STATS SPEAK FOR THEMSELVES
Next to the vast increase of the GYMNET Vault in such a short time, there are even more impressive facts that highlight the huge success of the project while it’s still at its very beginning:
• TVL in the Vault: $26 Million
• Total Investors: 15,154
• GYMNET Market Capitalization: $435 Million
• DEX Liquidity Pool: $14,8 Million
• 24h Trading Volume: $1M+
• GYMNET steadily up over 60% since launch
• GYMNET Holders: 8,800
Keep in mind that these figures have bee
ABOUT GYM NETWORK
GYM NETWORK is a fully decentralized protocol operating on the Binance Smart Chain. It combines optimal yields with high rewards for its users. Thus, investors get easy access and save a lot of precious time using the DeFi project. Next to that, users can also earn commissions by referring new members into GYM NETWORK. The smart contracts are audited by Certik, a top contract auditing provider, which has audited leading cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance and OKEx.
Yield App Launches Referral Program
Tallinn, Estonia, 16th April, 2022, Chainwire
Digital wealth platform launches program allowing customers to earn up to 1,000 YLD together with their friends
Yield App, a global FinTech company and digital asset platform, is thrilled to unveil its hotly anticipated Referral Program, which will allow its customers to earn exciting rewards together with their friends.
The brand new program turns referrals into a game, allowing customers to earn rewards in the platform’s native YLD token for each referral. Existing customers can make as many referrals as they like and earn up to 1,000 YLD per referral.
A referred customer must sign up for a Yield App account and pass KYC level 2 to begin using the platform. They must then become a Silver Tier member and deploy $1,000 into any Yield App portfolio(s) for 30 consecutive days to earn their reward. At the end of the period, the existing customer and their friend both receive a reward of up to 1,000 YLD, chosen at random.
Unlike other similar promotions, Yield App’s Referral Program differentiates itself by giving new customers as long as they need to accumulate the necessary amount of assets to qualify for a referral reward. Customers can refer as many friends as they like, but they must be a new Yield App customer and each individual can only ever use one referral code.
Tim Frost, CEO of Yield App, says: “We are delighted to launch our Referral Program, which our community has been requesting for some time. Our community of Yielders is a key pillar of our success and we look forward to growing it further with the help of this new promotion.”
“Yield App’s mission is to make the power of digital assets available to everyone, everywhere in the world. What better way to do this than by rewarding our loyal customers for spreading the word.”
Yield App believes that everyone should have access to the best earning opportunities. Its mission is to unlock the full potential of digital assets and make them available to the world. To achieve this, it provides an innovative platform that bridges traditional and decentralized finance in the easiest way possible. Customers simply deposit their digital assets to earn market-leading annual rates on stablecoins, BTC and ETH. At the core of the platform’s strategy is its $YLD token, which rewards loyal community members with a higher yield the more YLD they hold in their on-platform wallets.
For the full terms and conditions of the Yield App Referral Program, please visit our blog.
About YIELD
App Yield App believes that everyone should have access to the best earning opportunities. Its mission is to unlock the full potential of digital assets, combine them with the most rewarding opportunities available across all financial markets and make these available to the world. To achieve this, the company provides an innovative digital wealth platform that bridges traditional and decentralized finance in the easiest way possible. For more information, visit www.yield.app.
ADA To Rebound With Integration Of USDT And USDC On Cardano?
One of the best performer assets in the crypto top 10 by market cap, Cardano (ADA) keeps strengthening its ecosystem. As the network prepares for its next major Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) event, called Vasil, its DeFi sector could add some of the most popular assets in the space.
Related Reading | Majority Of Cardano (ADA) Holders In Loss As Price Slides To $1
At the time of writing, ADA’s price trades at $0.95 with a 2% profit in the last 24-hours.
Cardano could soon have native support for Tether (USDT), and USD Coin (USDC). Charles Hoskinson, this network’s inventor, and CEO at Input Output Global (IOG), shared his enthusiasm for WingRiders.
Wingriders is one of the most exciting DEXes to launch on Cardano and now they are bringing stablecoins! https://t.co/Rpsl9znhyl
— Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) April 12, 2022
A decentralized exchange running on Cardano, WingRiders partnered with another two projects called Flint Wallet and Milkomeda, created to provide sidechains with friendly user and developer UX, to launch these stablecoins on the mainnet.
According to a Medium post, Milkomeda will implement the Ethereum Virtual Machine on their Cardano sidechain. This sidechain will operate with a synthetic version of ADA called wrapped ADA (wADA).
In practice, this will allow users to leverage the Milkomeda sidechain and wADA to connect with Ethereum, as seen in the diagram below. This will remove friction from the process of trading ERC-20 tokens with native Cardano tokens. WingRiders said:
Milkomeda itself is an EVM based side chain of Cardano — supporting the ERC20 tokens stored for the user (for example on their Flint wallet or again using Metamask). A gateway will lock these ERC-20 tokens then issue Cardano native equivalents of these tokens on to the Cardano blockchain. This can be done via the Flint wallet.
Bitcoin And Ethereum To Integrate With Cardano (ADA)?
As WingRiders explained, the tokens on one side of the two chains will enter a smart contract to be “locked” as the synthetic versions are minted on the other side. In the case of the stablecoins, these digital assets will be “pre-mined” before the user request them and they will be “locked on the Cardano mainnet”.
In that way, users can benefit from a “simple” way to transact on this network. Stablecoin is some of the most important digital assets because it can operate as a “liquidity accelerator” and onboard new users, fresh capital, and new assets, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, to the ecosystem.
However, bridges have become objects of attack by bad actors. Some of the biggest DeFi hacks in recent times have occurred on these platforms. Therefore, the potential for this partnership and ADA’s performance seems great, but not without potential tradeoffs.
Related Reading | Here’s Why ADA Could Replicate Ethereum’s 2017 bullish break-out
The inventor of Cardano trusts the team behind the initiative. According to Hoskinson, IOG has been working with WingRiders for “years” on multiple projects. The inventor of Cardano said:
We’ve worked with the team for years. They are the ones who did the ledger integration for cardano and also adalite. I like and respect their engineers. They also caught the bug in Minswap and did a responsible disclosure saving the DApp from hackers. Good people get callouts.
