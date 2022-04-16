PPC Marketing and Its Major Benefits

A lot of services you may come across or sign up to, commonly provide good information on how to make more money from your website…..they assume you are already making some to begin with. Some of them can go into great detail which is great, but it doesn’t help you if you are starting from scratch. How can you go from nothing, to making money from your website?

This mini-series will offer some advice, networks and services, to give you a head start and get you on your way to bringing in some money from your site.

This particular entry in the series is going to focus on advertising, in essence, offering something related to your site, to your visitors and receiving money based on a click/action/impression.

1. Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising

Exactly what it says on the tin – you get paid every time an advert is clicked.

Google AdSense is the most popular option under this category, but there are also others. Basically you need to sign up with the network and paste some code snippets on your website. The network will then serve contextual ads (either text or images) relevant to your website, and you will earn a certain amount of money for every click.

The profitability of PPC advertising depends on the general traffic levels of the website and, most importantly, on the click-through rate (CTR) and cost per click (CPC). The CTR depends on the design of the website. Ads placed abode the fold or blended with content, for instance, tend to get higher CTRs. The CPC, on the other hand, depends on the nice of the website. Mortgages, financial products and college education are examples of profitable niches (clicks worth a couple of dollars are not rare), while tech-related topics tend to receive a smaller CPC (sometimes as low as a couple of cents per click).

The source of the traffic can also affect the overall CTR rate. Organic traffic (the one that comes from search engines) tends to perform well because these visitors were already looking for something, and they tend to click on ads more often. Social media traffic, on the other hand, presents terribly low CTRs because these visitors are tech-savvy and they just ignore ads.

Popular CPC advertising networks:

• Google Adsense

• Yahoo! Publisher Network (YPN)

• BidVertiser

• Chitika

• Clicksor

2. CPM Advertising Networks

Cost per impression – you get paid every time an advertiser’s advert is displayed to a visitor of you site.

CPM advertising networks behave pretty much as PPC networks, except that you get paid according to the number of impressions (i.e., page views) that the ads displayed on your site will generate. CPM stands for Cost per Mile, and it refers to the cost for 1,000 impressions.

A blog that generates 100,000 page views monthly displaying an advertising banner with a $1 CPM, therefore, will earn $100 monthly.

CPM rates vary with the network, the position of the ad and the format. The better the network, the higher the CPM rate (because they have access to more advertisers). The closer you put the ad to the top of the page, the higher the CPM. As a general rule: “The bigger the format (in terms of pixels), the higher the CPM.”

You can get as low as $0,10 and as high as $10 per 1,000 impressions (more in some special cases). CPM advertising tends to work well on websites with a high page views per visitor ratio (e.g., online forums, magazines and so on).

List of popular CPM advertising networks:

• Casale Media

• Burst Media

• Value Click

• Advertising.com

• Tribal Fusion

• Right Media

3. Direct Banner Advertising

Selling your own advertising space is one of the most lucrative monetization methods, first and foremost, because it enables you to cut out the middleman commissions and to determine your own rates. The most popular banner formats on the web are the 728×90 leader board, the 120×600 skyscraper, the 300×250 rectangle and the 125×125 button.

The difficulty of direct banner advertising is that you need to have a big audience to get qualified advertisers, and you will need to spend time managing the sales process, the banners and the payments.

Starting the process to make money from your website is readily available, advertising on the site is quick and easy and you can mix and match the various forms of advert (PPC, CPM or banner ads) that best suit your website and your visitors. Making money online is a numbers game. The single most important aspect of making money from your website is visitors. The more visitors you have, the higher your potential clicks your ads will receive. The more visitors you have, the more impressions your ads will have. More visitors = more money.