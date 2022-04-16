Finance
Questionable Medicare Policies Under Fire
Due to highly questionable sales tactics and reports of outright fraud, seven major health insurers have agreed to suspend marketing for a certain form of Medicare policy.
Well known companies including Humana, the WellCare Group, and UnitedHealth Group have agreed that to discontinue marketing for the plan known as the private-fee-for-service plan until they can prove to officials that sales materials are accurate.
The actions taken against these plans that are sold by private insurers as an alternative to traditional Medicare are a result of an overwhelming number of complaints by consumers as well as a Senate committee hearing last month that looked into abuses.
According to the SF Gate, “Some agents violated Medicare rules by showing up uninvited at senior citizens centers, misleading beneficiaries about the products and, in a few cases, forging signatures to increase sales, according to government officials and consumers. In some cases, the agents erroneously assured new enrollees that their doctors would accept the policies.”
Abby Block, director of beneficiary choices for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said, “This voluntary agreement demonstrates the plans are stepping up to assure deceptive marketing practices end and beneficiaries fully understand what they are purchasing,”
Currently around 1.3 million seniors and disabled are subscribed to the Medicare fee-for-service policy. Medicare fee-for-service is the fasted growing form of Medicare managed plans. The new policy implemented by the seven well known Healthcare groups, which comprises more than 90% of all managed healthcare groups, has agreed to test employees on their product knowledge and register them with the government. Although during this time they have agreed to suspend their marketing, they are still allowed to sell the fee-for-service policies.
Finance
Taking The Guesswork Out Of Medicare Supplemental Insurance
Ignorance may be bliss about some things. But when it comes to making important decisions, this saying does not apply. This is certainly true concerning Medicare supplemental insurance and Medicare insurance. Much time, effort, and money may be saved by knowing the following facts.
First, a little information about Medicare. It is an insurance program provided by the federal government of the United states. It is for all citizens of the United States who are sixty-five years of age. It is available also for some who are younger, and have certain disabilities. Persons who have lived in America for five years consecutively, and are legal residents, may also qualify. Legal residents must, of course, meet the same criteria as other citizens.
Enrollment is automatic for those who are already receiving Social Security benefits when they become sixty-five. For those who turn sixty-five before receiving Social Security, they must enroll to receive Medicare. Three months before and three months after the sixty-fifth birthday is the ideal time to enroll. One may enroll after this enrollment period, but late fees may be charged. In addition to late fees, a permanent increased rate for Part B may apply.
Part A is coverage for in hospital or other facility stays. Home health services and hospice care may also be covered. There is no monthly premium for part A, but deductibles and co-pays, or other out of pocket costs may apply.
Part B is coverage for medical services. Doctors’ fees, lab tests, x-rays, screenings, and other outpatient services are in this category. Ambulance fees, mental health care, and needed medical equipment may also be covered. There is a premium for receiving part B. Out of pocket costs may sometimes apply as well.
Part D is a prescription plan to cover, at least partially, the cost of doctor prescribed medications. There is a premium for part D. Coverage is available only through a private insurance company.
As for supplemental insurance to help with health care costs not covered by Medicare, there are twelve standardized plans. These plans are often referred to as medigap policies. They help fill in the gaps in coverage that Medicare does not provide. A list of these plans can be obtained from the Medicare program. Each plan is governed by state and federal laws. It is required that each plan be easy to understand and list specific benefits.
Once the decision is made as to which plan is needed, a reputable company should be located. Medicare representatives of one’s resident state may provide a list of these. One may then find the company which offers the needed plan at an affordable price.
Finance
Insurance Agency Email Marketing and Preview Text
Insurance agency owners, principals and marketers should be taking advantage of preview text for all their email campaigns. If you are unfamiliar with preview text and its role with insurance email marketing campaigns, read on:
What is preview text?
It is the text snippet below (or next to) an email subject line in the email client inbox. It provides additional detail into the subject matter of the email and improves the look and feel of the delivered email, which translates into the overall professionalism of the message and campaign. Correct use of preview text prevents garbled or unrecognizable text under your email subject line.
Who uses it?
All major email clients now support this feature, including Outlook, Gmail and Apple Mail. Gmail refers to this as Snippets, Apple Mail calls it a preview, and in Outlook it’s a Message Preview.
What happens when you don’t use it correctly?
As show below, the preview text is pulling an image name as opposed to information that would be helpful to the reader, thus impacting campaign professionalism and expertise. Graphically rich emails, or emails that begin with an image often cause problems.
- Incorrect Text Example: //img.rt2546?ca.98239841349230491=999
- Proper Text Example: New Webinar Available on Industry Compliance
Insurance agency marketers should review each message, especially with graphically rich emails, to ensure their preview text is correct. Considering the challenge in getting your email delivered, getting past spam filters, and preventing bulk email labeling or Boolean poisoning issues with your message, it’s important to make sure all your email campaigns are using preview text properly.
Additional tips
Here are a few additional tips to help you. It’s best to customize the preview text to compliment the subject line, as opposed to repeating the subject line. For example, let’s say your subject line is:
- Webinar – Industry Compliance Rules, Regulations & Recent Changes
Don’t repeat the subject line. Compliment your subject line with different, relevant, and helpful detail. For example:
- Join us tomorrow for this important webinar
Also, insurance agency marketers should try to keep your text short and to the point. Though email client views can vary dramatically, try to keep your text between 35-40 characters. This should allow all or most of your recipients to read it in its entirety. Longer text will truncate, just as a long subject line can do when viewed by your prospects and clients. That said, for more complicated messages, you can use more characters, but try to make sure the essence of your message is contained within the first 40 characters. Your mantra should be short, succinct, and impactful.
Finance
Car Insurance Reviews – 4 Big Benefits of Reading Them
One of the great things about reviews is that it means we don’t have to view something ourselves. That’s true of any type of review, including car insurance reviews. Finding the right auto insurance policy can seem like a pain-in-the-neck. But reviewing reviews can make the process extremely simple. Here are some the main benefits of such reviews:
1. They can save you money.
Calling or visiting auto insurers can be particularly expensive. The good news is that reviews about car insurance policies can save you a ton of money. Not only does this include the money that you’d spend getting information about certain policies, but it also includes the opportunity costs-the money that you could have made while conducting your search.
2. They can save you effort.
Between work, school, errands, and family time-most of us have no energy left for getting auto insurance quotes. Reviews give you the chance to learn the nuts and bolts of different auto insurance policies-from a single site. It couldn’t get much easier!
3. They can save you time.
While we often say that there aren’t enough hours in the day, our lives seem to get more hectic on a daily basis. While securing auto insurance is important, it can be a somewhat time-consuming process. That’s where car insurance reviews can help!
4. They are usually objective.
Look for reviews that don’t have any affiliation with an auto insurance company. That will help to ensure that the review is completely objective. While such reviews tend to be objective, warning lights should go off if the “review” is sponsored by a particular auto insurance provider. In those situations, there’s a 99.9% chance that the review will be positive!
To save time, money, and effort, consider reading some car insurance reviews. Ultimately this will also help to save you from headaches and buyer’s remorse.
