Selling Reclaimed Lumber
My business partner and I decided to invest in a project that would provide cash flow, profitability, and ultimately an asset at the end. We decided to purchase a 115 year old bourbon barn, dismantle it, and sell the material that was dismantled. We had no previous experience in salvage, demolition, or the wood industry. The purpose of this article is to share our experiences. Hopefully the reader will learn from our (mis-) adventures. The article is organized into sections titled business model, sales and marketing, and operations. Also, included is a history of our barn.
Business Model – 6 insights
1. There is no trade association or certified agents in the reclaimed lumber market. In general, the reclaimed wood industry is a fragmented market with tens of local or regional brokers and manufacturers.
2. The buying and selling of the wood commodity involves at least one, often two brokers. As the seller, brokers are not working for you. They are typically getting paid by the buyer and then taking their fees or percentages and then paying the seller. There is a natural conflict of interest with only one broker is involved.
3. Buyers of reclaimed lumber do not always do a site inspection of the material prior to purchase. Digital photos and samples along with the broker’s advice or inspection are part of the deal. Unfortunately, buyers may not know what they have received until they offload or add value to the material at a later date.
4. Parties involve often feel positive about the business deals: buyer, seller, and broker/s. Not one of the seven different sales transactions with different buyers and brokers did we feel that the deal was executed as agreed to (load out, final count, species, grading).
5. Part of the reason why players feel shafted is that terms are not usually put in writing. No contracts, deals kept changing (put it in writing). Sometimes players will put it in an email but it is mostly over the phone.
6. Fuel increases and a poor economy hurt our venture’s profitability. Because reclaimed lumber is typically used for housing (flooring was the biggest demand), a dip in the housing market hurt our plan. Also, as the wood commodity dipped for pulp, many potential customers were looking at new wood versus our aged wood.
Sales and Marketing – 7 points
1. One of the mistakes we made in the project was not selling the material early. In retrospect, we should have marketed the material early to form relationships and find channels to sell our product into. We waited until all of the lumber was down on the ground and bundled, which hurt our cash flow. Also, it takes time to meet new buyers and develop networks (if you are in it for the first time). Another mistake we made was not stacking, also known as sticker stacking, our wood as we were dismantling. We learned that a best practice is to procure the “sticks”, such as tobacco sticks, prior to taking them down. The sticks are placed between the board rows in order to let the wood breathe and prevent rot. Stacking the lumber also makes loading the lumber easier. Our recommendation is not to wait to obtain the sticks. Unfortunately, we had to buy them from a saw mill and overpaid.
2. The more value that you can add the more revenue you will get also the more risk you take on. Value added activities could be sorting, cutting, drying, delivering, and finishing. We found that it is truly worth the investment to count each stack and mark each bundle with type, board feet, and location. If you don’t then you are setting yourself up for shrink issues, revenue loss, disputes, etc. It is imperative, as basic as it seems, to define the terms of the sale.
3. Species would seem to be important to prospective buyers, but it seemed like each broker and potential buyer claimed the wood was a different species that what it was or what another expert said. Also, the species rarely yielded a higher price for us. More important than species, dimensions were what brought a higher price. The longer and wider the material, the more demand we found for our product at always at a higher price.
4. The uses of our material varied. We sold to buyers and brokers that worked in flooring, cabinetry, home improvement and furniture. If the wood has defects, such as worm holes or bolt holes, it still has value (often more value).
5. Screen prospective buyers and brokers diligently. It was usually unproductive to meet buyers on site unless they are serious, established, and broker material as a full time occupation. It is important to get aligned with a broker that he works for your. Brokers may bring in multiple parties to buy your material. There also may be a broker for the buyer and a broker for the seller.
6. The intranet is a good place to start to generate interest in your material. Wood Planet.com, Craigslist, and Google searches on “Reclaimed Lumber” generated good leads.
7. It helps to have a great story to tell about the barn that you reclaimed (see “Our Bourbon Barn”).
Operations – 9 tips
1. Count the board feet of your material it after it is stacked, so that you know if there is shrinkage and show the buyer that you are organized. It helps to put a placard on each stack identifying the quantity, type, etc.
2. Train your crew on the types of species so they do not mix oak in with poplar or pine. A knife cut to show grain, a simple map board, or a scale can indicate the different grades and species of wood.
3. Make sure that there is space for flat bed semi trucks can be easily loaded and maneuvered.
4. Safety and security: make sure that you are diligent in the way that you secure the wood and equipment. Unfortunately, we encountered multiple thefts or material and tools. Make sure that the project has safety gear, processes, and training.
5. Capital equipment: we should have purchased a long fork lift. If you make the capital investment you can sell it once the project is over. It is an opportunity to reduce labor costs.
6. Organize before you take down the barn. We should have planned better on where we would put the stacks of wood.
7. Don’t work your crew in poor conditions. W spent hundreds of hours working our crew in muddy, wet conditions where the productivity was bad.
8. Make sure you have licenses, insurance, permits and cash. Having insurance for you crew and having the funds to pay the crew is important. Several of our crew members to include one of the principles stepped on nails.
9. Take plenty of photos of all phases of the project, even before the project. Have samples ready to ship.
Summary
My partner says that he would never tear down another barn. I disagree. If I got a really good deal I think that the lessons we learned would make the next project so much more profitable and satisfying.
Our Bourbon Barn: A Rich Kentucky History from its Owners and Descendants
Mr. Wertheimer, from Little Rock, had planned to get into the Restaurant business. He met the Ripey’s at a party, and they got into the Liquor business together. Mr. Wertheimer became the co-owner of the Hoffman Distillery Company with the Ripey Family (of Lawrenceburg, KY) in the 1940s (shortly before WWII). Mr. Wertheimer’s grandson, Edward, was born in 1933 said that the distillery and warehouse was erected 50-65 years before he was born, dating the barn back to the 1880s. Our barrel barn was the oldest warehouse on the distillery property. There were a total three warehouses at one time. The other two were erected after his grandfather got co-ownership. Edward spent much of his youth having fun on the creek in Lawrenceburg. Later, Edward Wertheimer, of Cincinnati, sold the property to Julian Van Winkle III in 1981. It was renamed the Commonwealth Distillery Company, where bourbon was labeled under Old Rip Van Winkle. Julian (of Louisville) sold to the owner (in 2000) we purchased it from in 2007. Sadly, much of this history is lost (not recorded), which is one the author’s purposes of the article.
Prior to WWII, the bourbon barrels were floated down the creek, which feeds the Salt River, which connects the bourbon distillery to its original warehouse. Barrel handlers manually lifted the barrels from the creek and placed into the warehouse. The barrels were full and waterproof. After trucks were common place in this region of Kentucky, the barrels were no longer floated down the river. Another interesting fact was that there is a shed across the road where a government gauger lived. The shed still exists. Every barrel was taxed and had to be stamped by the government employee.
Vehicle Insurance Basics
What Exactly is Automobile Insurance
Car insurance is designed to provide protection to you in the event you injure others, including property damages and bodily injury, as a result of an accident. Furthermore, depending on the coverage and plan you have, it will provide reimbursement to you for injuries and damage done to your vehicle. In its most basic form, car insurance is a contract, made between you and your carrier. You agree to pay a set price, referred to as premiums, in exchange for selected coverages.
The type of policy you have is written out in detail in the declaration page, so make sure you always read it and understand the exact coverage you have. It’s always smart to go through your policy thoroughly and make sure you don’t have any overlapping items, such as rental insurance. This is often covered on your credit card agreement, so you might just be wasting money having it. Remember, you can always upgrade your insurance and cancel it anytime.
What does automobile insurance cover?
This is a common question new customers always ask agents. The answer is, it depends on the plan and policy type you buy.
There are four main categories of protection.
* Liability Insurance
This covers injuries to the other party, damage to their vehicle and also property damages. If you have a vehicle not worth very much and you don’t drive too often, liability only insurance may make sense. It is much cheaper than comprehensive, with pricing in some states starting at $29 for good drivers.
* Collision Insurance
This will pay for damage and medical costs pertaining to you. It’s smart to buy it if your vehicle is newer and worth more than $12,000.
* Comprehensive Insurance
This is the gold standard of coverage. This type of policy costs more but has wide ranging protection. It coincides with collision and will repair of replace your automobile for events that cause damage or a loss, not relating to an vehicular accident. This means if your car is stolen, you will be protected and can get it replaced for its current market value. Also, weather related damages done to your auto will also be covered. Typical examples are flooding, fires and animal incidents.
* Uninsured Motorists Insurance
There are more people driving on the roads uninsured than ever before. Buying uninsured motorists insurance will protect you from these lawless drivers. If you get involved in an accident with someone with no insurance, you will insured up to your policy limits.
It is important to know that every state has different insurance mandatory coverage and laws. You should familiarize yourself with the mandated limits in your state and stay current with changing laws.
The Most Common Car Insurance Coverages
Each type of coverage you purchase contains a set of limits, policy terms and multiple conditions. Bodily injury is an all important one.
It will pay for, as the name implies, bodily injuries sustained from an incident you were found to be at fault causing. A good liability policy will also pay for legal fees, up to certain predefined limits, in the event you are sued in court.
Liability will also pay for damages you caused to another persons property, almost always their automobile, after an at-fault accident occurred. Medical insurance will most often cover you and the passengers riding along in your vehicle who were hurt in a crash. Another advantage of having good medical coverage is, it will cover medical costs in the event you are hit by a car walking as a pedestrian.
There are several states that have PIP or personal injury protection laws as opposed to medical coverage. Some people refer to this as no-fault coverage. PIP insurance will most often pay for medical, funeral, income loss and a variety of other costs that relate to bodily injuries sustained after a vehicle accident.
What you Need to Know Before Buying Car Insurance
The most important thing to think about when buying auto insurance is getting coverage that meets your needs. What are your specific needs, including your budget and tolerance of risk. Remember, you should think of a worse case scenario, such as buying enough coverage to replace your car and protecting the assets you have accumulated.
In general, the higher your personal net worth, the more insurance protection you will need. Lawyers also target people who have large amounts of money with vigorous lawsuits, claiming pain and suffering damages. Your insurance plan should follow your asset growth and protect you to the fullest.
Hail, Wind, and Flood – How Much is an Hour of Your Time Worth Before the Storm?
How much is an hour of your time worth? Would you believe it could be worth thousands of dollars? Millions of home-owner’s policies are issued in conjunction with the mountain of paperwork associated with new mortgages, and it is easy for the majority of first time home buyers to overlook their insurance policies until it is too late. It is only after a catastrophic event, such as a hail storm or flood, that people are forced to pay attention to the conditions of their insurance policy. You should take an hour of time to review your entire policy annually, and discuss any concerns you may have with your agent. Pay specific attention to your exclusions section, and your declarations page. The Policy Declarations page is a quick snapshot of the most important policy details, which are simplified for better understanding below.
What exclusions are listed in your policy? The exclusions section of your insurance policy lists the situations that the insurance company will not pay for in the event of a loss. This section is discreetly placed in your policy pages and is not on your declarations page, but this section is one of the most important. All basic home-owners’ policies exclude events such as earthquakes, sewage backups, nuclear explosions, war, mud slides, and sink holes just to name a few. Your policy will not cover flooding. Flood coverage can be purchased through your agent, but is not part of your homeowners’ policy. It is underwritten through The National Flood Insurance Program, governed by FEMA. You may live outside of the flood plane, but the fact is, if you live within five miles of ANY water source, then you need flood insurance. The good news is, the further away from the flood plane you are, the cheaper the insurance. There are also ancillary exclusions that are not covered except with the proper endorsements.
Endorsements are additions to your home-owner’s policy that may be added on to your basic policy much like luxury options on a new car. And just like the new car they will add to the bottom line price, but have a relatively small impact on the monthly payment. These additions are things that most people assume are already covered in their policy. These include, but are not limited to sewage backups, broken windows/glass, fallen trees, wind driven rain, and building-code required upgrades. Make certain that you carefully read all of your policy’s exclusions and endorsements.
How much is your deductible for wind and hail damage? Your deductible is the portion of a claim amount that you are required to contribute for your repairs. That amount is then deducted from the total payout you receive from your insurance company. A higher deductible usually means a lower premium, but many companies have been systematically raising deductibles rather than noticeably raising premiums. On most policies these days you will have two types of deductible. One deductible will be for general perils, and usually amount to $500-$1000. You will notice that there is a separate wind/hail deductible. This deductible is where some insurance companies have decided to recoup some expenses in states with higher than normal risk such as Florida, Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. You may think that you have a $500 deductible when 2 inch hail crashes through your window, but you may not have realized that your insurance company raised your deductible to anywhere from 1%-5% of your policy limits.
Your policy limits are the maximum amount that your insurance company will pay out in the event of a total loss, such as a tornado or fire. Policy limits are set by you or your mortgage company when the policy is first taken out, but upon renewal most companies will use your current county’s appraisal amount. You should make sure that your policy limits are set at your home value plus at least 15%. If the value of your home is $100,000 then your policy limit should be at least $115,000 for your dwelling. It generally costs 15-20% more to replace, than to build new. What are your policy limits?
Do you have an RCV or ACV policy? The difference between these two policies can amount to several thousands of dollars out of pocket. The Replacement Cost Value (RCV) is the value of replacing your damaged items with current market rates. The insurance company will then depreciate these items based on their age and compare them based on their useful life expectancy. For example: a roof shingle that has a thirty year warranty and is ten years old will have a depreciation ratio of 10/30. The formulated depreciation amount is subtracted from the RCV to reach the Actual Cash Value (ACV). If you have a RCV policy, the depreciation that is retained by the insurance company will be issued to you after the replacement of your damaged items is complete. If you have an ACV policy the depreciation that is retained by the insurance company is non-recoverable and you will not be issued this amount. The benefit of an ACV policy is a lower monthly premium payment, which makes it attractive for rental properties and non living structures such as barns. You should discuss the pros and cons of each type of policy with your agent to determine which is best for your situation.
These are very basic insurance concepts. To have more detailed policy and claim questions answered you can visit http://www.hailandwind.com/ and submit a question to the forum. You can also acquire more detailed information from your state’s Department of Insurance website, and you can call your insurance agent if you need to make any changes. He or she will be happy to take your call. It only takes about an hour to read your insurance policy, and you should read it every time it is renewed. Make sure you know what is excluded and endorsed. Find out if you can afford your deductible in the case of a claim. Match your policy limits to the value of your property, plus 15-20%, and determine which policy you need, ACV or RCV. One hour of your time could save you thousands!
How Much Auto Insurance Terminology Do You Really Know?
Does your insurance agent speak English? You might think so-until you get a good look at your auto insurance policy! It can be hard to pick the English out of the muddle of Insurance-ese, Legal-ese and Big-Word-ese that jumbles up most policies and make it impossible for the average driver to understand without a dictionary in one hand and a thesaurus in the other!
Having a good grip on auto insurance terminology is a vital part of any successful insurance shopping endeavor. The question is, how much auto insurance terminology do you know?
1. At Fault – Believe it or not, this one isn’t quite as simple as it sounds. There are two variations on “At Fault” in the auto insurance dictionary. The person considered to be “at fault” in an accident is the one who caused it in the first place, and “at fault” insurance (as opposed to no-fault insurance) means that the person who was “at fault” is going to be paying all of the bills.
2. Bodily Injury Liability – This is the part of your insurance coverage that makes sure you’re not stuck with emergency room bills, ICU bills, outpatient bills and rehabilitative therapy expenses for someone else after you take a slide on a slick city street in the middle of winter and run head first into their vehicle.
3. Comprehensive Coverage – Regardless of what your personal religious beliefs happen to be, there’s no denying that “Acts of God” can do horrible things to your vehicle. When Mother Nature is the only one to blame for the damages to your car, your comprehensive auto insurance coverage will step in and pick up the bill.
4. Collision Coverage – Your liability insurance might pick up the tab for the other person’s repairs after you’ve been in an accident, but it’s not going to do anything about yours. That’s why you need to make sure you’re carrying collision coverage. Collision will get you back on the road after you’ve been in an accident or total your car and cut you a check so you’re not left for weeks without wheels trying to come up with the money to make it happen.
5. Continuously Insured – This is one of those auto insurance terms you really have to look out for, because your insurer’s definition of continuously insured and yours may be a lot different. Most of us don’t think much of it if we’re late with a payment and our coverage lapses a few days, but your insurance company isn’t going to be impressed. Continuously insured means continuously insured-no exceptions.
6. Deductible – This is what you owe them each time you file an auto insurance claim for the privilege of having them pick up the tab. Think of it as the five bucks you chip in toward dinner, only instead of single digits it hits double or triple.
7. Garaging Location – Where you park your car. The phrasing on this is a little misleading-it doesn’t matter whether you have a garage or not.
8. Limit – The maximum amount your insurer is going to pay out for your auto insurance claims. This will usually be separated on a “per person” and “per incident” basis.
9. No Fault – With no fault car insurance it doesn’t matter whodunit. Your auto insurance is going to take care of you, and theirs is going to take care of them. (But only the driver actually at fault is going to watch their insurance rates go up.)
10. Premium – The amount of money you pay your insurer each month for the privilege of being insured.
11. Primary Use – What you use your car for MOST of the time. No, they’re not being nosy. They’re just checking to make sure you’re not a traveling salesman who spends forty hours a week on the road. (Relative risk and all that-business use usually requires a commercial policy.)
12. Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage – Not everyone has the good sense to stay continuously covered by an auto insurance policy. If you have the bad luck to run into one of these drivers on the road you could spend years in court trying to get the money for your repairs. Uninsured motorist coverage saves you the trouble-your insurance company picks up the tab. You can figure the rest out later.
