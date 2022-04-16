Finance
Social Media Marketing Is a Joke – It’s Time We Admit It
The only hope: let’s go back to its roots.
The best thing that ever happened to social media marketing was the hacking of the 2016 US election of Donal Trump by the Russians. Why? Because it laid bare what many in social media marketing has known for a long, long time: that social media platforms are a joke, their valuations are based on imaginary users, and their integrity lies somewhere between Lucifer and that guy who eats people’s faces in the movies.
For marketing consultants such as myself, recommending existing social platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram has been increasingly difficult, because -quite frankly- many of us don’t trust the metrics.
And why should we? Facebook doesn’t.
This is from Facebook’s 2017 SEC filing (emphasis mine):
The numbers for our key metrics, which include our daily active users (DAUs), monthly active users (MAUs), and average revenue per user (ARPU), are calculated using internal company data based on the activity of user accounts. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates of our user base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage of our products across large online and mobile populations around the world.
The largest data management company in the world says it doesn’t really know if its numbers are accurate. Estimates? What marketing professional wants estimated results after the fact?
It gets worse. Emphasis mine:
In the fourth quarter of 2017,
we estimate that duplicate accounts may have represented approximately 10% of our worldwide MAUs. We believe the percentage of duplicate accounts is meaningfully higher in developing markets such as India, Indonesia, and the Philippines, as compared to more developed markets.
In the fourth quarter of 2017, we estimate that false accounts may have represented approximately 3-4% of our worldwide MAUs.
Let that sink in. Facebook is admitting that “approximately” 10% of its monthly active users are fake. Interestingly, they don’t mention what percentage of their daily active users are fake.
And that’s the problem with social media. You don’t know what’s real and what’s fake anymore.
Social media hasn’t been real for a while.
As marketers and advertisers, we pride ourselves on accuracy. In the olden times of marketing and advertising, we obsessed over rating numbers of tv shows, readership for print promotions, and delivery success rates for direct mail.
In all cases, the platforms of the day were heavily audited. You knew, with fair certainty, was the audiences were for any particular medium or channel because there was usually a point of review somewhere for the numbers.
Traditional media such as radio, TV, and print had been around long enough that there were thousands of case studies one could study the success or failures of individual campaigns. Because these mediums were part of the public record, it was easy to work backward to see what mix of media and budget worked and what didn’t.
As an industry, we could quickly establish benchmarks for success – not just based on our personal experiences- but in the collective experiences of very clear strategies laid bare for everyone to dissect.
Well, that all went out the window with social media.
Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram’s numbers were always a joke.
In days of yore, company valuation was based on revenues, assets, and human capital, and performance.
That all changed when someone came up with the concept of “daily active users.”
The race to gain users became the driving force for social media platforms in a way that we’ve never seen before. Now, the obsession with user growth opened the door to advertising and marketing fraud on a scale that just wasn’t possible previously.
Let’s get something clear: any platform that allows for people to create thousands of fake profiles so others can buy likes, followers, retweets, or shares is toxic to advertisers and brands alike.
Now, I understand that the word “allows” is doing a lot of work in that sentence, so let me expand a bit what I mean.
I don’t think I’ll get many arguments when I say that -regardless of what I think of them- the most successful social media platforms on the planet are also some of the most sophisticated technological enterprises on the planet. They have -arguably- some of the best AI around, as their entire business models revolve around being able to crunch numbers, facts, and obscure pieces of data millions of times a second.
They are also massive corporations, with an army of lawyers and IP bulldogs waiting to protect their brand against any hostile outside forces.
So explain to me, how is it, that even after all we have seen in the news people can still buy Facebook likes, or Twitter followers, or Instagram fans?
The reason: it was always a scam. And we got conned along with everyone else.
If your company is valued on your number of users and the activity of those users on your platform, what do you care if they are fake or not? If you did, you’d hire an armada of auditors to ensure the integrity of your userbase. I don’t believe they ever did and will never do this.
Social platforms deploy their honey trap.
Initially, social platforms such as Facebook and Twitter lured brands and companies onto their platforms with promises of free marketing and advertising. The ability to quickly grow a fanbase and follower base, without the need of hiring marketing shmucks like me. Why waste time on hiring a professional when you can do it all yourself for nothing?
At first, I was a supporter of this. I believed that marketing and advertising was often something that only larger companies could afford, and that small business marketing was being left behind. Social media marketing allowed for even a mom and pop shop to compete online.
So many businesses spent countless hours and thousands of dollars in human resources to grow their followers online.
Having lured them into their honey trap, social media companies then held followers and fans hostages. You had to pay to have access to the userbase that you built up and cultivated.
Suddenly the numbers didn’t make any sense. You had to pay to promote or boost posts when previously it was free. The result was disastrous for many businesses. The ROI’s didn’t add up, but with so many of their customers on these platforms, they had little choice but to continue to try and get whatever value they could for them.
Moreover, the move to such promotions opened up the Pandora’s box to further abuses. The drive for revenue seemingly caused social platforms to continue to look the other way on fake profiles and social media bots because they drove ad sales. Personal data was harvested and manipulated in ways that users could not fathom and did not agree to.
Mostly, it did something to marketing that I’m not sure we can recover. For many digital marketing firms and marketing agencies, it forced us to down the Kool-aid with everyone else. People that should have known better doubled down on social media marketing for our clients when we knew -for most of them- it was unnecessary.
Marketing and advertising agencies became accomplices after the fact.
Like I said earlier, marketing and advertising agencies and consultants are supposed to obsess with accuracy. We want our clients to have the very best ROI available.
However, like professionals in any business vertical, we’re self-serving.
One of my favourite examples of how people who would know better will say anything for a buck is real estate agents.
Have you EVER heard a real estate agent tell you it’s a wrong time to buy a house? In all of my days, I have never read an article by a real estate agent saying that people should hold off on a purchase. House prices going up? A great time to buy; you’ll make your money back immediately! House prices going down? It’s a buyers market! Lock in your savings now!
Marketing and advertising professionals did something similar with social media marketing.
We saw the platforms’ rise in popularity and didn’t want to get caught in a lurch. The buzz was building behind them, and clients were often demanding us to help them. So -even though Facebook and Twitter were mostly unproven with little to no actual case studies to speak of- many firms told their clients to throw money into the black hole of social.
What was the result? The majority of social media campaigns are disasters. I only know of a fraction of companies that continue with any seriousness on social media compared to the rates companies did with traditional advertising or even SEO and non-social digital ads.
You see it in the positioning. When digital marketers talk about social media, they discuss it regarding “reach,” “exposure,” “presence,” “awareness.” That’s code word for “throw your money away.” Do an online search of the effectiveness of social media, and you will find the results filled with SEO and social media marketers praising the platforms and the strategies.
Real marketers talk about ROI. Impact on sales, and impact on lead generation. You can’t pay the rent on brand awareness. I’m saying this as someone who builds brands for a living.
And it’s not just me saying this. One of the largest brands in the world, Proctor & Gamble, gutted their ad budget and walked away from a host of agencies because of digital advertising and marketing fraud.
Social sharing has been automated to death:
According to Buzzsumo, average social shares per article had declined by 50 percent in 2017 in comparison to 2015. Their data also shows how fast most hot topics become saturated with articles, leading to only a relatively few winners getting the majority of the societal shares and hyperlinks.
Another found that, that bots automate nearly two-thirds -66%- of all HTML links posted on Twitter.
Again, if social media platforms truly valued their user-experience and cared about social being social, they would have banned such practices years ago. No more social automation. If you want to engage with your fans and followers, you have to be there for them. You have to be live, online, ready to connect.
However, bots are good for business. They boost their daily active user accounts; they make their platforms look more popular than they are. Bots post content, bots like content, bots share content, bots follow people, bots message people -it’s endless.
Bots account for an ungodly 52% of internet traffic in 2017. That number is only set to rise further as social media continues to be an arms race. Caught in the middle of all of this are businesses who think their digital marketing metrics have any meaning.
Your Influencer isn’t that influential.
I’m a firm believer in influencer marketing because I believe it is a natural extension of relationship marketing. People will buy from people they trust and will accept the suggestions of people they like.
However, with the growth of online influencers, things have taken a turn for the surreal.
First off, many fans and followers of social media influencers are as fake as anything. Social media bots follow celebrities as a means to spam their pages and/or a means to scrape a list of people to spam later with content.
Secondly, as marketers and advertisers, we are supposed to care about accuracy. But the ability to verify the fan base of an influencer is almost impossible within the platforms. You have to go to third-party apps to try and get any real understanding of the legitimacy. Moreover, even then, you are at the mercy of the third-party to provide you with accurate data. Should Instagram decide to shut down the API to these applications, you will have no idea how popular your influencer is.
The future of social media: live, direct, and transparent.
The way to solve the social media problem we’re facing today is simple: social media was great when it was social and personal. A return to the basics is needed.
No more automation
If you don’t have the time or the energy or the interest actually to ENGAGE with human beings, then social media is not for you. What’s more, you’re not for social media.
Automation should stop. Period. Let’s return to a more natural engagement between brands, companies, customers and leads. Human interaction is the most powerful driver of revenue and sales, as is the best metric for the real value of a platform.
See and be seen
The use of live video to establish authenticity in an age where everything is anonymous will be a dominant driver of change in the next five years. Instead of hiding behind memes, and curated content, companies should leverage influencers and their employees to champion their brands. Reconnect with the basics: one-to-one or one-to-many communications.
The revolt of investors
I genuinely believe that the majority of social media firms have fudged the books when it comes to their userbase, activity, and popularity. It’s time for investors to demand third-party audits of the data before the entire house of card falls on people’s heads.
Look, I’m a marketing consultant. I enjoy using social media. It allows me to stay in touch with the people and the brands I care about most in the world. But at the heart of it is a flaw -a glitch in the Matrix- that needs to be sorted out.
There’s a bubble out there, and social media firms that allow for fake profiles and anonymous users are at the heart of it.
5 Ways To Be A Better Affiliate
We’ve all been there. You sign up to an affiliate program and you obtain your affiliate link….and then you stare at it. Staring at your affiliate link will not make you any money. Neither will spamming your link over myspace or forums. If you are doing that stop it…it is either illegal or it should be illegal. In this short article I will give you 5 steps in the right direction.
#1
Buy a domain and hosting package. The best way to get something indexed on the web for people to see, is to put it there on a piece of “Virtual Real Estate” that you own. Remember, you don’t get something for nothing so plunk down a little cash and start building your own site.
#2
Arm yourself with all the free tools you can get. Don’t own Adobe Dreamweaver? No problem, NVU or Trellian Web page are two free site building tools that will get you to an acceptable level of web design. Hey…it’s free. Bookmark http://www.download.com you can search for tons of free programs there, and better yet you can filter out the trial period software and search for only free license software (meaning it is really, really free).
#3
Build your own email list. This is another step that is crucial if you want to make a substantial amount of income online. Some clients I work with are able to make sales only because they are able to promote to 50,000+ targeted leads at the click of a button. I suggest 1shoppincart.com for beginners. First of all it’s inexpensive, and also, if you ever want to create your own product, you can upgrade your service level to include a shopping cart. For now, all you want is to capture leads through a squeeze page or newsletter opt-in.
#4
Get a blog and use it. Blogs are free. Get one and update it daily.
#5
Dabble in Pay-Per-Click advertising. It may not be for you, so sign up for a Google AdWords account and try it out. You can set a budget, so keep that in mind while you test it out. I personally made my first check from PPC sales as an affilaite of dentalplans.com. PPC is now incredibly complex so you may want to study up on the subject before you throw your change at the strategy.
Well, those are my 5 steps. All of them can and are easily expanded into a science of their own. Now you get an idea of what it takes to earn income online through affiliate programs…a lot of work. Not to worry though once you get good at it, it will seem easy. As any thing in life the beginning is not easy, but marketing as an affiliate can be incredibly rewarding.
Cheers, and I’ll see you out there.
-Jared Masa
5 Social Media Marketing Strategies to Improve Your Efforts in 2017
Social media is considered to be the number one daily activity among Americans and 76% Facebook users’ worldwide visit the site daily. An average time spent on emailing and Google is more than anything else. A research concluded that 93% of marketers use social media platforms to promote their business. Social media is getting bigger and bigger day by day. If you are not using social media for your brand, then you are simply ignoring a huge amount of customers. Here are few social media strategies to boost your online presence.
Create a Game Plan & stick to it
Having no execution strategy means your content is a total waste. Set limits to a number of tweets you want to publish per day. This number may vary as per requirement but you must at least publish four tweets in a day for just setting a benchmark. Before setting a fixed number, first study your competitors, study SMO Company, how much they are posting in a day because it is important to be active but not overly active. Compile your content so that it is easy to read and handy whenever needed. Prepare the content for a week in advance but also be ready to make changes accordingly.
Treat each social media platform as an individual entity
Each platform must be treated as a different or separate entity. There are contents which you can share on every platform and there are other contents like some joke which are not suitable for LinkedIn. You need to make a strategy to make content suitable for each platform. You can share corporate related stuff on LinkedIn but as Instagram is a more visually driven platform, you must share more pictures on it to engage more audience at your account. Whereas you can mostly share anything on Twitter & Facebook, these are platforms where you can share your views on a particular topic or can ask others to share their views as well. Paying attention to demographic of your followers on each platform help you to prepare content that can be appealing to them.
Go above & beyond in customer service
Whenever a visitor doesn’t get a response when he posts on your Facebook page or tweets at your handle, trust is lost. Due to this lack of communication, he will turn to your competitor (SMO Media Agency) to get the all the answers to his questions. But if you response on time, he will be highly impressed and will be flattered by your company. Higher the chances that he will become one of your loyal clients. Responding on time and solving problem are two of the key points to win your customer’s heart and making loyal to your brand for forever. It’s humanizing to take the time to respond to a personal query which also builds your authority. Sometimes people give negative remarks on your accounts, at that point without panicking, look what you can do change that negative remark into a positive one. Increase the level of your services; ask each customer what are the things or areas in which they think you are lacking in. Improve those things so that when the next time customer returns to you, he can feel the change and can appreciate you for not ignoring his feedback.
Embrace Mishaps
In this fast-paced world of social media, mistakes are unavoidable. Embrace these hiccups rather than just ignoring them. The small mistake like missing of a comma is not that big thing to make an announcement for, people must have already noticed it and decided to ignore it but if you keep on publishing it, it will only create a mess. But sometimes the problem is bigger than that, like delivery of wrong product, in that case proactively respond in an active and an apologetic manner and tell your customer what is going to be your next step so that your customer can know that you are actively working to make things right. No matter how big mistake you have made don’t feel sad, instead embrace them, apologize for them and make things correct.
Track & Talk
Tracking is often considered to be time-consuming and tedious. But it only takes few hours monthly to track down the things, to track whether your strategy is creating right results or not. What are the things you can change to increase your output more? Always keep a track of your number of followers, your post reach, post sharing, likes on a particular post, in which time frame audience response more. Keep a list of hashtags suitable for your company and others which may not be suitable for your brand but has a large number of reach. Study what your competitors are doing, follow them and be ahead of them.
The History of Internet Marketing – Learn More About It
The early existence of internet marking started in the early 1990’s when text-based and simple websites were predominantly used in offering product or service information around the world. The Bristol-Myers Squibb was the first company that officially launched an online marketing campaign. A US-based drug company, the Bristol-Myers Squibb launched the use of online marketing to basically develop the public awareness in using a certain drug called “Excedrin”. During the tax season in 1997, law and marketing firms declared the Excedrin as a “Tax Headache” supplement from online advertising websites. Bristol-Myers provided an online free sample of the drug to American internet users.
According to Linda Himelstein of Business Week, the use of the World Wide Web in promoting Excedrin resulted to series of good responses coming from Bristol-Myers. Himelstein also wrote in her article that in just one or two days, the Brtistol-Myers already estimated 30,000 added names in their online customer list. Standardized technology industries such as Microsoft and IBM began to incorporate their internet providers and several software programs in the Bristol-Myer’s existing marketing campaigns. Both industries also began throwing away millions of dollars from online marketing efforts to give way for the Bristol-Myer’s campaign. Several websites such as Yahoo is said to be one of the online-based firms that was able to quickly acquire high amount of profit from marketing. Yahoo successfully targeted the “never before seen” type of messages from the online marketing industry. The highly trafficked website generated the monitoring of hits every online advertisement acquires per day. In 2000, many online marketing firms were forced by Yahoo to tighten their online advertising revenue. During the same year, Yahoo reported that the firms’ customer bases dwindled during the “Cooling Stage” of the US economy.
The expenses used for internet marketing in the US, Canada and other neighboring countries totaled to 300 Billion Dollars in 1996. In 1994, the average online marketing figure totaled to 175 Billion Dollars which were all spent for traditional advertising campaigns in one year. The industry began to rise when the number of internet users and home based businessmen or entrepreneurs continued to increase in America during the mid-1990’s. In the year 1997, the online advertising industry’s budget increased to $1 billion. Online marketing expertise and advertisement writer Bill McRea wrote in his article that one of the most popular online marketing firms in America and some European countries today is the “Houston Online Marketing”. According to McRea, the Houston online marketing has several advantages that comprises well with affiliated online marketing firms in the US including several western and European countries as well. The benefits provided by McRea include the following:
• Online consumers can easily log onto the website and get to know the overall features of the product or service any time of the day.
• These companies could save more money due to the website’s necessity in reducing sales force rates and online advertising expenses.
