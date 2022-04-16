Social Media Marketing Tips – Following the 80%-20% Rule

So you have thought about getting into online or internet marketing? How about things like email marketing? Well then you need to know what things are. You need to know what a website is, what a squeeze page or an opt-in page is. You even need to know what the difference is between a newsletter and an auto-responder. Now how about all the other terms that you hear, such as domain names, html codes, servers, content management systems and hosting. All these terms you need to at least have a basic understanding of.

You may be questioning why you need to know all of these internet marketing terms, but the reason is very simple why you need to at least know what they mean. It will give you a better understanding of how to spend your time, what you really need to learn about and what you should just let someone else handle. You can for example get someone to take care of building the basics of your site and get a Content management system build into your site, for the same cost as just you would pay for hosting. That means that you can get rid of having to know anything about website design software, hosting, setting up emails and all that stuff. So basically you would be cutting the tech stuff you need to understand and be able to work with about 60%. Imagine the time that would save you?

What are the basic terms you need to know? Well you should know what an html code is, you do not have to know how to write them, just know what they are. (In most cases you can just copy and paste them.) You should know what affiliates and affiliate marketing is. Know what SEO, PPC and what the difference between a newsletter and an auto-responder is. It would also help if you knew the difference between types of websites, such as the difference between a directory, search engine, e-commerce, and squeeze page along with an informational site. They all serve a different purpose and need a slightly different approach when it comes to internet marketing.

Internet marketing becomes a lot simpler once you understand the terminology being used online and in the internet marketing world. People often get spooked by how many terms internet marketers use when they are talking about how to do effective internet marketing. The truth is that half of the terminology is not a need to know thing, it is a helpful to know thing. Other internet marketers have a tendency of making it sound like internet marketing is a complex thing because of the terminology, but it really is not. Once you get more familiar with it, you will understand that some of the most common terms used are actually quite simple. Most of them serve no purpose and you do not need to know them, but of course how would many of the affiliate marketers survive if they told you that you didn’t need to know how to write html codes, understand what SEO, PPC and Ad-words is?

The simple truth about internet marketing is that the terminology is used to sell you many things you do not need. What most of these fail to give you information about is how to use the tools behind the terms. You can actually get a free guide to all the terms used in internet marketing on www.10make90.com/startupkit.php, so you can begin to get an understanding of what these terms really mean. This way you will not have to spend money on learning the basics and can focus on learning what really matters, how you can get started with internet marketing.