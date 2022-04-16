Taking The Guesswork Out Of Medicare Supplemental Insurance

Share Pin 0 Shares

Ignorance may be bliss about some things. But when it comes to making important decisions, this saying does not apply. This is certainly true concerning Medicare supplemental insurance and Medicare insurance. Much time, effort, and money may be saved by knowing the following facts.

First, a little information about Medicare. It is an insurance program provided by the federal government of the United states. It is for all citizens of the United States who are sixty-five years of age. It is available also for some who are younger, and have certain disabilities. Persons who have lived in America for five years consecutively, and are legal residents, may also qualify. Legal residents must, of course, meet the same criteria as other citizens.

Enrollment is automatic for those who are already receiving Social Security benefits when they become sixty-five. For those who turn sixty-five before receiving Social Security, they must enroll to receive Medicare. Three months before and three months after the sixty-fifth birthday is the ideal time to enroll. One may enroll after this enrollment period, but late fees may be charged. In addition to late fees, a permanent increased rate for Part B may apply.

Part A is coverage for in hospital or other facility stays. Home health services and hospice care may also be covered. There is no monthly premium for part A, but deductibles and co-pays, or other out of pocket costs may apply.

Part B is coverage for medical services. Doctors’ fees, lab tests, x-rays, screenings, and other outpatient services are in this category. Ambulance fees, mental health care, and needed medical equipment may also be covered. There is a premium for receiving part B. Out of pocket costs may sometimes apply as well.

Part D is a prescription plan to cover, at least partially, the cost of doctor prescribed medications. There is a premium for part D. Coverage is available only through a private insurance company.

As for supplemental insurance to help with health care costs not covered by Medicare, there are twelve standardized plans. These plans are often referred to as medigap policies. They help fill in the gaps in coverage that Medicare does not provide. A list of these plans can be obtained from the Medicare program. Each plan is governed by state and federal laws. It is required that each plan be easy to understand and list specific benefits.

Once the decision is made as to which plan is needed, a reputable company should be located. Medicare representatives of one’s resident state may provide a list of these. One may then find the company which offers the needed plan at an affordable price.