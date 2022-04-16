Finance
The Cosmetic Corporate Governance – Will Companies Learn Lessons From the Global Financial Crisis!
The impact of the crises started to diminish. Still, all key players, including top executives, regulators and investors, have much to learn from the global financial failures. The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Steering group has issued a report entitled Corporate Governance Lessons from the Financial Crisis. This Report concludes that among major contributors to the financial crisis are failures and weaknesses in corporate governance arrangements. When they were put to a test, corporate governance routines did not serve their purpose to safeguard against excessive risk taking in a number of financial services institutions.
Other key contributors to the global financial crises include failures in transparency, failures in lending standards; failures in prudential standards; failures in risk-management.
As to the remuneration of top executives, the real problem was not the amount they receive; it is how companies pay them. The bad bonus culture encourages a short-term thinking: hit as many deals as you can this year and get a larger bonus! That approach pushed executives to focus their attention to achieving short term objectives at the expense of sustainable growth objectives.
Most financial institutions link compensation to quarterly performance, encouraging short-term gambles. When the bets win, executives get the rewards, but when the bets sour, as they have in the latest financial crunch, the executives who took the risks do not have to return their fat-cat bonuses. The executives were, in most cases, no longer gambling with their own net worth. It was the shareholders who took the hit. Thus the executive greed acted as fuel thrown on the fires of and contributed to the blazing global financial crisis. The right approach if we are going to keep the financial system from being misused by top executives’ greed again is to maintain a partnership between the top executives and have their net worth tied to the organisations’ well-being. As a result, they would be cautious about taking big risks and discourage the malpractice of running after short terms gains. Also, we need to replace bonuses with better, longer-term compensation such as deferred cash pay and restricted stock.
The directors of the troubled institutions appear to have provided only the thin-surfaced supervision to control the greed of top executives. The boards of the collapsed firms carry the full responsibility. Each month they see the numbers. They are also responsible for compliance with regulations. And they set the remunerations packages for the top executives. However the troubled firms just ticked the boxes for good corporate governance in their annual reports. In other words, there organisations presented an obvious example of the cosmetic corporate governance to fool different stockholders including investors, rating agencies and regulators!
The current global financial crisis has shed light on how poor risk management could lead to catastrophic results. The risk management systems have failed in many cases due to corporate governance procedures rather than the inadequacy of computer models alone.
With the advent of new products such as sophisticated derivatives and certificate of deposits, they posed unknown risks. Risk management may not have been up to the task since many of the standard quantitative models and users of these models regularly misjudged the systematic nature of risks. To some extent this was due to product complexity and over-reliance on quantitative analysis. Sadly, many risk evaluations were wrong including those provided by rating agencies.
The directors of the collapsed financial institutions should have better understanding of the risk implication at the time of taking decisions related to sophisticated products such as derivatives. The reality is many board members had inadequate knowledge on the sophisticated new products and likely were embarrassed to show that they lack the adequate knowledge! Here where directors’ education and orientation fails as best corporate governance best practice. On going education is important to ensure that the directors are familiar with all aspects of the company’s affairs with a particular focus on risks. Each director must receive customized orientation programs in areas where he\she lack adequate knowledge in order to be able to effectively undertake the fiduciary oversight role.
Finally, the concept that in bad times companies would be more interested in supporting their profitability and accordingly will not have time for corporate governance is irrational. The integrity cannot be compromised because corporate governance is not seasonal – it is for all times and must be embedded in senior corporate executives and directors. Companies must not put corporate governance on the shelf in bad times. It is like a muscle, must be exercised or it will atrophy
Finance
The Risk/ Reward Of Buying Investment Real Estate
Like, nearly, everything else, in life, purchasing, and owning, investment real estate, should be considered, on a risk/ reward basis/ scale! While, many have earned their fortunes, or supplemented their incomes, buying these types of properties, doing so, is not true, for all! There are many possibilities, both, positive, and negative, and a wise buyer/ investor, recognizes, understands, and analyzes, as many of these, as possible, in order to make the smartest decision! With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, some of these types of considerations, variables, etc.
1. The purchase price: The process begins, with closely, examining, and considering, whether the price, you purchase the property at, will serve your objective! Do you know, the realistic range, of rents, you might be able to charge, for tenants’ leases, etc? How easily, should you, be able, to rent these, so there are fewer vacancies? What might be your cash flow, after considering your financial outputs, both up – front, as well as on a monthly basis? How will you determine the rents, you charge? Are you certain, you aren’t over – paying, for this investment? What rate – of – return, are you seeking, and how will you get there? How realistic are your objectives?
2. Upgrades needed: What condition is it in? Will you need to make certain repairs, upgrades, etc, at the onset? If you think you will need to upgrade, soon, what will be your strategy, and focus, and will you be disciplined, enough, to – create a realistic, workable, time – table? Remember to factor – in, any expenditures, in these areas, you will need, to make, in order to determine, your overall cost of purchase!
3. Potential upgrades: Fully consider, and budget, for future upgrades, which you, envision, will need, to be performed! When you determine these, and adjust, your projections, accordingly, you begin to better understand, the correlation between the potential rewards, versus the possible risks!
4. Cosmetic and structural: There are 2 basic forms of upgrades, to consider, cosmetic, and structural. Obviously, the latter, cannot be delayed, while, you sometimes, might be able to delay the former. However, whether it makes sense to proceed, immediately, with a cosmetic change, it’s important to weigh, whether doing so, might make, the property, more sought – out, viable, and potentially, able to generating, enough additional revenue, to make this a smart approach. Before purchasing, it’s important to have a qualified, Home Inspector, or Engineer, comprehensively, examine, the entire structure, in terms of its overall quality, and expectations!
5. Rental income: Examine, on the lower – end, what the property (unit – by – unit), might deliver, in terms of rental income. Make your projections, based on only about 75 – 80% of these figures, in order, to ensure, you are able to handle the cash flow!
Examine potential investment property, using the risk/ reward approach! Don’t do this emotionally, but, do so, in a logical, analytical manner!
Finance
Top 7 Things You Need To Know About Buying A House
House buying can be a tricky business especially when you are doing it for the first time. There are, however, some top 7 tips you need to read before buying your house. Some of these tips may seem like no-brainers but take your time to consider each one before you start looking for a home.
1. Do not buy a house if you are not the committing type
This may sound too simplistic to be a point, but trust me buying a house is a commitment, a very long commitment at that, so if you are the rolling stone type then rather consider renting, it’s the equivalent of dating and buying a house is the equivalent of getting married.
2. Calculate what you can afford
Figure out how much you can afford to spend on a new home. You need to know your exact monthly expenditures. A budget will help guide you in the right price range of homes, this will help you get clear on what you are looking for so that you do not spend time looking at houses above your price range. Many sites, dealing with house buying have a tool called a home loan calculator, so make use of it and tally up all your expenses, and incomes and see what you are left with at the end of the month.
3. Save up
Start saving! If you have decided that you are serious about buying a home then I suggest you start saving money every month to put towards a down payment on your home. It is also very important to settle all debt as you will need a good credit history. Banks will not likely give you a loan if you have a bad credit history. So pay off all debts and then start saving.
4. Get bond savvy
Do some research while you are saving. Find out about terms such as fixed interest rates, interest rates, property tax and closing costs.
5. Get pre- approved
You have done your personal budgeting; now let the professionals verify the amount you can afford to spend on a bond. When you are pre -approved on a loan you can make a serious offer if you come across a house that you like, knowing with confidence that you can afford to buy it.
6. Buy in a place close to schools and malls
Something important to remember when buying a home is to buy in an area that is close to schools and shopping centres or public transportation, because if you decide to sell your house one day these are the factors people consider when buying a home. It also boosts property values.
7. Get clear about what you are looking for
Yes I am sure we would all love a house with a sauna and indoor swimming pool, but make sure that even if you are approved for a bigger loan that you don’t go and buy a bigger property with features that you don’t really need. Keep it simple and get really clear about the basics.
Finance
Marketing Financial Services Is Set for Major Changes in 2012
Financial services play a very important role in the economy of a place simply because this is a set of businesses that manage money. These institutions include banks, credit unions, insurance companies, credit card companies and any other institution that is in the business of managing money. 2012 is a year that has immense financial opportunities for a financial service company with the right marketing strategy and plan. Financial marketing services need to have proper and real solutions to counter present challenges while making use of the available resources and at the same time minimizing on unnecessary costs.
One of the greatest features and elements that played a major role in marketing financial services during the past year was ICT and mobile telephone services. This is an area that needs to be tapped into again during this year. The internet and mobile phones have brought so many service and goods closer home which is an advantage to consumers and created a wide international market to the existing financial service businesses including other business too. This is an area that needs to be tapped into more due to the available resources. Mobile phones that are internet enabled ensure that information is passed on whenever and wherever.
One of the greatest breakthroughs in marketing financial services is market research. Research plays a very integral role in planning the success of any business. Hence helps a business realize the markets mindset through which a great business plans is created. Financial services need to take advantage of research in order for them to create new ways in which to satisfy their clients’ needs, maintain the existing client, plan to increase their niche market and at the same time come up with ways in which they can increase their presence in the market.
Financial marketing services will see to it that businesses make use of the tough economic situations to ensure that they have a solution for the existing challenges that the market is facing. Once the research is done, financial institutions need to ensure that they are communicating what the clients need to hear so as to be at purr with them. This creates an understanding under which the client will see the need of using the financial solution that a financial institution has to offer and at the same ensure that the business has all the necessary tools to meet the same. A winning financial service marketing plan is one that is client driven, offers quality service and at the same time promises client satisfaction.
