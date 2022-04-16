Finance
The History of Internet Marketing – Learn More About It
The early existence of internet marking started in the early 1990’s when text-based and simple websites were predominantly used in offering product or service information around the world. The Bristol-Myers Squibb was the first company that officially launched an online marketing campaign. A US-based drug company, the Bristol-Myers Squibb launched the use of online marketing to basically develop the public awareness in using a certain drug called “Excedrin”. During the tax season in 1997, law and marketing firms declared the Excedrin as a “Tax Headache” supplement from online advertising websites. Bristol-Myers provided an online free sample of the drug to American internet users.
According to Linda Himelstein of Business Week, the use of the World Wide Web in promoting Excedrin resulted to series of good responses coming from Bristol-Myers. Himelstein also wrote in her article that in just one or two days, the Brtistol-Myers already estimated 30,000 added names in their online customer list. Standardized technology industries such as Microsoft and IBM began to incorporate their internet providers and several software programs in the Bristol-Myer’s existing marketing campaigns. Both industries also began throwing away millions of dollars from online marketing efforts to give way for the Bristol-Myer’s campaign. Several websites such as Yahoo is said to be one of the online-based firms that was able to quickly acquire high amount of profit from marketing. Yahoo successfully targeted the “never before seen” type of messages from the online marketing industry. The highly trafficked website generated the monitoring of hits every online advertisement acquires per day. In 2000, many online marketing firms were forced by Yahoo to tighten their online advertising revenue. During the same year, Yahoo reported that the firms’ customer bases dwindled during the “Cooling Stage” of the US economy.
The expenses used for internet marketing in the US, Canada and other neighboring countries totaled to 300 Billion Dollars in 1996. In 1994, the average online marketing figure totaled to 175 Billion Dollars which were all spent for traditional advertising campaigns in one year. The industry began to rise when the number of internet users and home based businessmen or entrepreneurs continued to increase in America during the mid-1990’s. In the year 1997, the online advertising industry’s budget increased to $1 billion. Online marketing expertise and advertisement writer Bill McRea wrote in his article that one of the most popular online marketing firms in America and some European countries today is the “Houston Online Marketing”. According to McRea, the Houston online marketing has several advantages that comprises well with affiliated online marketing firms in the US including several western and European countries as well. The benefits provided by McRea include the following:
• Online consumers can easily log onto the website and get to know the overall features of the product or service any time of the day.
• These companies could save more money due to the website’s necessity in reducing sales force rates and online advertising expenses.
Fourth Party Ad Serving – Because Third Party Wasn’t Confusing Enough – Third Party Served Reporting
Over the last 6 months or so, I have noticed a dramatic increase in the number of online advertising contracts requesting fourth party billing. Fourth party billing occurs when the advertiser, through their agency chooses to serve a creative from one vendor, say Eyeblaster, but wants the impression reporting and billing based on another vendor such as DoubleClick or Atlas, making them the fourth party.
At first thought this seems crazy, but it really doesn’t get any better the longer you think about it, it stays crazy.
This is accomplished in a few different ways, basically boiling down to one of two methods. For lack of a better term we can call them front-end and back-end. In the front-end system, information is embedded in the third party creative script that calls the fourth party vendor to log an impression. In the back-end setup, all the logging is done by a back-end call from the third party vendor to the fourth party vendor, without any exposure in the creative source.
While front-end can be a little easier for a publisher to manage, neither of these setups is truly ideal for a few different reasons.
Let’s start with front-end tracking. This means that there is a code in the 3rd party creative trafficked to the publisher that will initiate the call to the 4th party vendor. In most cases this code is obscured and not readily apparent when looking at the code. To the best of my knowledge, only Eyewonder has an implementation that clearly shows the relative fourth party tag. Even Eyewonder doesn’t always seem to use this format, but when they do, it greatly enhances the publisher’s ability to establish the relationship and track and bill the item correctly. Sadly, most other front-end implementations use codes that are not part of the normal reporting process and don’t make the relationship clear. Even when that is the case, front-end tracking has the advantage of locking the relationship between the third and fourth parties and preventing the creative change out issues that back-end tracking can have.
Back-end tracking accomplishes the same objective, logging an impression from the third party to the fourth party, but it does it completely on the back-end. The third party doesn’t embed the tracking in the creative, instead using a system setup option to create the relationship on their end.
There are 2 big problems with this approach. First, there is no way for the publisher to even attempt to establish the relationship between third and fourth party tracking since the creative script doesn’t even carry a clue about the details. The second challenge is that the vendors can change out the relationship mid-flight without any notification to the publisher.
There are also the general problems of both methods. Since publishers are asked to serve a creative from one vendor, but report delivery through another vendor, the publisher needs the relationship clearly defined. However, agencies don’t seem to get this and rarely provide any documentation that would help clarify it. In fact, agencies often seem to completely lack any understanding of this arrangement that they themselves create.
Imagine that you have a VISA credit card and one day you get a message from them telling you that you are now required to pay your VISA bill to a MasterCard account. However, they don’t tell you what the new account number is. When you ask them what the account number is, they either don’t reply or do reply but don’t give you the information, instead asking you what you mean.
That is a pretty good metaphor for how the notification and implementation of 4th party implementations often work. In fact, that example is not the worst case scenario. In the worst case scenario, they agencies don’t specify the relationship before the campaign launches and only inform the publisher weeks or months later by disputing billing.
Imagine, that in the VISA / MasterCard example above, they waited until after the fact to let you know and told you that you had improperly paid your bill to the wrong account for months and informed you that you should have made payments to the MasterCard account, for which they still refuse to give you the account number. Again, as confused a situation as it sounds like, it is an accurate picture of the issue publishers are facing.
So what is the solution?
While there is no single solution to the issue there are a few decisions to be made and guidelines to be considered so publishers can at least feel they have done their due diligence and prepared themselves.
The first thing publishers should ask themselves is if they even want to accept these terms. Given the complication above, publishers may consider pushing back, or at the very least, setting some minimum standards for how it should be handled. But the situation is complicated enough that publishers should operate from a position of conditional acceptance on their terms, not unqualified obligation.
If publishers decide that they are going to accept fourth party terms and do so with some conditions, there are a few things that should be high on their list.
Since the agencies create the relationships between the third and fourth party tracking, publishers should require that the agencies make that information available in a simple format. The best scenario would be that all fourth party tracking be embedded as either a direct call or a comment in the third party creative script, similar to the Eyewonder example above. This would have the advantage of being done once during setup and negating the need for follow-up communication. It would also be a permanent solution and even years later the tracking relationship could be investigated. Lastly, it would have the benefit of being part of the creative setup and as new creative assets are tracked they would have the solution built into them.
If a single step solution like the above can’t be achieved, then the agencies need to understand that they will need to provide the publishers some way of relating the third to fourth party tracking. A simple spreadsheet would suffice, but this is still not as good a solution as the embedded solution above, since that information will need to be communicated and managed throughout the life of the campaign and for some time afterward.
Not only do agencies need to supply the key to establishing the relationships, but they need to do it in a timely manner. How do you define timely? Before the placement goes live, since revealing the relationship afterward can severely limit the ability to adjust pacing and control delivery.
Fourth party tracking and billing of online advertising is complicated and requires the industry to either address that complication or resign itself to living with it. Ignoring the issues will not make them go away and while the upcoming IAB impression exchange may resolve some issues, it will certainly not be a silver bullet for fourth party ad tracking.
The Instagram Marketing Strategy For Success
Posting At The Right Time
Timing is everything when using Instagram marketing. Your engagement depends on your timing. If you post at a bad time you might end up being unnoticed. Early morning or late in the evening is the optimal time to post. Do not post during or between the 9-5 business hours. The worst day for engagement in a week is Sunday while Monday and Thursday tend to have highest Instagram follower engagement and traffic.
Follow Similar Instagram Profiles
Follow people who follow the same interest you like. If you follow people with similar interests you will be sure to get noticed. Plus, they are more likely to follow you back. Reach out to people who you believe would be interested in your products.
Get a Suitable Instagram Name
It is unlikely that people will be searching for you by your name unless, you are a celebrity. So create names revolving around your business website or the industry that you are working in. Now, when people related to your industry search the relative keywords, it is more likely that your profile will show up. Here is a powerful Instagram marketing strategy. Make your “user name” identical to what you are selling because that is what people are searching for.
Wisely Use The Description
When writing your description make sure to let people know about the benefits of you and your business. Add a link to your channel or advertising campaign to direct the people on your page.
Add Texts To Images And Use Hashtags
Honestly, Instagram is more about images than plain texts. Adding images is a great way to let people know how wonderful your product or service is. Use visually strong content that will attract attention.
Everybody needs to use hashtags on Instagram and if you want your business to be noticed then you have use hashtags. Using hashtags will make sure you end up on the list of the trending keywords that people are searching for.
If you want to use Instagram as a marketing channel then you need to use the simple features of Instagram in the most efficient manner. Your Instagram marketing will be a success if you post many unique pictures. Also, now you have the ‘Instagram stories’ feature which is a cool powerful tool that you can use to your advantage. These marketing tips will make you stand out from the rest of the pack. All of the techniques above are an Instagram marketing strategy that will help build a huge fan base.
Various Segments of the Healthcare Industry
The healthcare industry has various divisions such as, nursing, residential care facilities, physician’s offices, dentist’s offices, home healthcare services and other health practitioners.
Hospitals offer their patients complete care. They provide everything starting from the diagnosis to surgeries and long time treatments. Hospitals generally specify their area. For instance, some are only for the cancer patients or some only for the leprosy patients. The most common are those hospitals that provide treatment to all diseases. These hospitals are for all and do not cater to only a part of the ill public.
Hospital offer care 24 x 7 and thus, they give full treatment that may normally include everything from the patient’s diet requirements, hygiene to everything possible related with its care.
The healthcare staff includes such a category of workers that depend on the finance, the location, the management style and method of the organization. Hospital staff normally consists of those people, who are reliable and comfortable working in shifts. The obvious reason for this is the amount and quality of care the patients in a hospital needs.
Another type of healthcare is the nursing care. It provides the patients with full-fledged care under nurses and doctors, who are present overnight. These types of healthcare facilities are normally costly and thus, the common people cannot afford the expenses.
In these nursing homes, patients can stay under observation for a longer period and thus, the patients here are those suffering from serious and fatal diseases including AIDS and cancer.
These nursing care centers even cater to women during pregnancy. These may also include drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers. The next segment of the healthcare industry falls into those areas that work according to the private practitioners namely dentists, physicians, homeopaths, orthodontics, acupuncturists and periodontics.
