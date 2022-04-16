Finance
The Marketing Mix – How to Create a Business Formula For Success
Estate Agents have nailed their formula for success on the head: ‘location, location, location’. If you don’t happen to be in the estate agency business, what would be your formula for success? What should you be looking for to create the best conditions for your business to thrive? Have you heard of the marketing mix and how to use it to create a business formula for success?
The marketing mix formula evolved over 40 years ago when it was realized that there were 4 main ingredients necessary for marketing success and they became known as the 4 ‘P’s.
The following is the traditional marketing mix for creating a successful business formula:
1) Product Branding – What do you have to meet your customer needs? Product branding includes name, design, function and quality, but also should include things like packaging and the back-up services that will be available, such as accessories, warranties and repairs.
2) Price – setting the correct price. The best marketing mix tactic is to research your competitor’s products and price get a clue as to where your place should be in the market. Traditionally, it has been seen that consumers place a higher value on the more expensive products, but there has been a shift in the trend. People are buying what they need as opposed to what they want so take this into consideration. Price testing will be essential to achieving the right level to balance your profits.
3) Promotion – what advertisement plan do you have to market your product or service? Whether online or offline, getting traffic to view your business is the lifeline to building a successful business.
Choosing the correct marketing option for your budget is essential. For instance, paying for a hugely expensive web site will only work if you know how to generate lots of interest to lead people to view your business. You will need to have a good understanding of how the internet is used and what part keyword research has in growing a long-lasting business.
4) Place – where is your business going to be based? Actually this is where the “location, location, location” comes into play. So many excellent businesses have gone bust due to the simple mistake of opening a shop where there is not enough foot traffic, car parking or other businesses to generate a healthy passing trade. Careful research will show how busy the area is in a 24 hour period. If there is an active newsagent, mini-market or hairdresser nearby, you can piggy-back on their foot traffic and gain a valuable resource to building up your business base.
As you can see, the marketing mix can provide a helpful framework for success, especially if all four elements are used in your own business situation. If you need more help in learning how to use the internet to market your product, check us out. Training is continually up-dated in online marketing. Simply add it to your marketing mix and create an even better business formula for success.
Mini-Series: “How To Start Making Money From Your Website” 1: Advertising
A lot of services you may come across or sign up to, commonly provide good information on how to make more money from your website…..they assume you are already making some to begin with. Some of them can go into great detail which is great, but it doesn’t help you if you are starting from scratch. How can you go from nothing, to making money from your website?
This mini-series will offer some advice, networks and services, to give you a head start and get you on your way to bringing in some money from your site.
This particular entry in the series is going to focus on advertising, in essence, offering something related to your site, to your visitors and receiving money based on a click/action/impression.
1. Pay-per-click (PPC) Advertising
Exactly what it says on the tin – you get paid every time an advert is clicked.
Google AdSense is the most popular option under this category, but there are also others. Basically you need to sign up with the network and paste some code snippets on your website. The network will then serve contextual ads (either text or images) relevant to your website, and you will earn a certain amount of money for every click.
The profitability of PPC advertising depends on the general traffic levels of the website and, most importantly, on the click-through rate (CTR) and cost per click (CPC). The CTR depends on the design of the website. Ads placed abode the fold or blended with content, for instance, tend to get higher CTRs. The CPC, on the other hand, depends on the nice of the website. Mortgages, financial products and college education are examples of profitable niches (clicks worth a couple of dollars are not rare), while tech-related topics tend to receive a smaller CPC (sometimes as low as a couple of cents per click).
The source of the traffic can also affect the overall CTR rate. Organic traffic (the one that comes from search engines) tends to perform well because these visitors were already looking for something, and they tend to click on ads more often. Social media traffic, on the other hand, presents terribly low CTRs because these visitors are tech-savvy and they just ignore ads.
Popular CPC advertising networks:
• Google Adsense
• Yahoo! Publisher Network (YPN)
• BidVertiser
• Chitika
• Clicksor
2. CPM Advertising Networks
Cost per impression – you get paid every time an advertiser’s advert is displayed to a visitor of you site.
CPM advertising networks behave pretty much as PPC networks, except that you get paid according to the number of impressions (i.e., page views) that the ads displayed on your site will generate. CPM stands for Cost per Mile, and it refers to the cost for 1,000 impressions.
A blog that generates 100,000 page views monthly displaying an advertising banner with a $1 CPM, therefore, will earn $100 monthly.
CPM rates vary with the network, the position of the ad and the format. The better the network, the higher the CPM rate (because they have access to more advertisers). The closer you put the ad to the top of the page, the higher the CPM. As a general rule: “The bigger the format (in terms of pixels), the higher the CPM.”
You can get as low as $0,10 and as high as $10 per 1,000 impressions (more in some special cases). CPM advertising tends to work well on websites with a high page views per visitor ratio (e.g., online forums, magazines and so on).
List of popular CPM advertising networks:
• Casale Media
• Burst Media
• Value Click
• Advertising.com
• Tribal Fusion
• Right Media
3. Direct Banner Advertising
Selling your own advertising space is one of the most lucrative monetization methods, first and foremost, because it enables you to cut out the middleman commissions and to determine your own rates. The most popular banner formats on the web are the 728×90 leader board, the 120×600 skyscraper, the 300×250 rectangle and the 125×125 button.
The difficulty of direct banner advertising is that you need to have a big audience to get qualified advertisers, and you will need to spend time managing the sales process, the banners and the payments.
Starting the process to make money from your website is readily available, advertising on the site is quick and easy and you can mix and match the various forms of advert (PPC, CPM or banner ads) that best suit your website and your visitors. Making money online is a numbers game. The single most important aspect of making money from your website is visitors. The more visitors you have, the higher your potential clicks your ads will receive. The more visitors you have, the more impressions your ads will have. More visitors = more money.
Social Media Marketing Is a Joke – It’s Time We Admit It
The only hope: let’s go back to its roots.
The best thing that ever happened to social media marketing was the hacking of the 2016 US election of Donal Trump by the Russians. Why? Because it laid bare what many in social media marketing has known for a long, long time: that social media platforms are a joke, their valuations are based on imaginary users, and their integrity lies somewhere between Lucifer and that guy who eats people’s faces in the movies.
For marketing consultants such as myself, recommending existing social platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram has been increasingly difficult, because -quite frankly- many of us don’t trust the metrics.
And why should we? Facebook doesn’t.
This is from Facebook’s 2017 SEC filing (emphasis mine):
The numbers for our key metrics, which include our daily active users (DAUs), monthly active users (MAUs), and average revenue per user (ARPU), are calculated using internal company data based on the activity of user accounts. While these numbers are based on what we believe to be reasonable estimates of our user base for the applicable period of measurement, there are inherent challenges in measuring usage of our products across large online and mobile populations around the world.
The largest data management company in the world says it doesn’t really know if its numbers are accurate. Estimates? What marketing professional wants estimated results after the fact?
It gets worse. Emphasis mine:
In the fourth quarter of 2017,
we estimate that duplicate accounts may have represented approximately 10% of our worldwide MAUs. We believe the percentage of duplicate accounts is meaningfully higher in developing markets such as India, Indonesia, and the Philippines, as compared to more developed markets.
In the fourth quarter of 2017, we estimate that false accounts may have represented approximately 3-4% of our worldwide MAUs.
Let that sink in. Facebook is admitting that “approximately” 10% of its monthly active users are fake. Interestingly, they don’t mention what percentage of their daily active users are fake.
And that’s the problem with social media. You don’t know what’s real and what’s fake anymore.
Social media hasn’t been real for a while.
As marketers and advertisers, we pride ourselves on accuracy. In the olden times of marketing and advertising, we obsessed over rating numbers of tv shows, readership for print promotions, and delivery success rates for direct mail.
In all cases, the platforms of the day were heavily audited. You knew, with fair certainty, was the audiences were for any particular medium or channel because there was usually a point of review somewhere for the numbers.
Traditional media such as radio, TV, and print had been around long enough that there were thousands of case studies one could study the success or failures of individual campaigns. Because these mediums were part of the public record, it was easy to work backward to see what mix of media and budget worked and what didn’t.
As an industry, we could quickly establish benchmarks for success – not just based on our personal experiences- but in the collective experiences of very clear strategies laid bare for everyone to dissect.
Well, that all went out the window with social media.
Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram’s numbers were always a joke.
In days of yore, company valuation was based on revenues, assets, and human capital, and performance.
That all changed when someone came up with the concept of “daily active users.”
The race to gain users became the driving force for social media platforms in a way that we’ve never seen before. Now, the obsession with user growth opened the door to advertising and marketing fraud on a scale that just wasn’t possible previously.
Let’s get something clear: any platform that allows for people to create thousands of fake profiles so others can buy likes, followers, retweets, or shares is toxic to advertisers and brands alike.
Now, I understand that the word “allows” is doing a lot of work in that sentence, so let me expand a bit what I mean.
I don’t think I’ll get many arguments when I say that -regardless of what I think of them- the most successful social media platforms on the planet are also some of the most sophisticated technological enterprises on the planet. They have -arguably- some of the best AI around, as their entire business models revolve around being able to crunch numbers, facts, and obscure pieces of data millions of times a second.
They are also massive corporations, with an army of lawyers and IP bulldogs waiting to protect their brand against any hostile outside forces.
So explain to me, how is it, that even after all we have seen in the news people can still buy Facebook likes, or Twitter followers, or Instagram fans?
The reason: it was always a scam. And we got conned along with everyone else.
If your company is valued on your number of users and the activity of those users on your platform, what do you care if they are fake or not? If you did, you’d hire an armada of auditors to ensure the integrity of your userbase. I don’t believe they ever did and will never do this.
Social platforms deploy their honey trap.
Initially, social platforms such as Facebook and Twitter lured brands and companies onto their platforms with promises of free marketing and advertising. The ability to quickly grow a fanbase and follower base, without the need of hiring marketing shmucks like me. Why waste time on hiring a professional when you can do it all yourself for nothing?
At first, I was a supporter of this. I believed that marketing and advertising was often something that only larger companies could afford, and that small business marketing was being left behind. Social media marketing allowed for even a mom and pop shop to compete online.
So many businesses spent countless hours and thousands of dollars in human resources to grow their followers online.
Having lured them into their honey trap, social media companies then held followers and fans hostages. You had to pay to have access to the userbase that you built up and cultivated.
Suddenly the numbers didn’t make any sense. You had to pay to promote or boost posts when previously it was free. The result was disastrous for many businesses. The ROI’s didn’t add up, but with so many of their customers on these platforms, they had little choice but to continue to try and get whatever value they could for them.
Moreover, the move to such promotions opened up the Pandora’s box to further abuses. The drive for revenue seemingly caused social platforms to continue to look the other way on fake profiles and social media bots because they drove ad sales. Personal data was harvested and manipulated in ways that users could not fathom and did not agree to.
Mostly, it did something to marketing that I’m not sure we can recover. For many digital marketing firms and marketing agencies, it forced us to down the Kool-aid with everyone else. People that should have known better doubled down on social media marketing for our clients when we knew -for most of them- it was unnecessary.
Marketing and advertising agencies became accomplices after the fact.
Like I said earlier, marketing and advertising agencies and consultants are supposed to obsess with accuracy. We want our clients to have the very best ROI available.
However, like professionals in any business vertical, we’re self-serving.
One of my favourite examples of how people who would know better will say anything for a buck is real estate agents.
Have you EVER heard a real estate agent tell you it’s a wrong time to buy a house? In all of my days, I have never read an article by a real estate agent saying that people should hold off on a purchase. House prices going up? A great time to buy; you’ll make your money back immediately! House prices going down? It’s a buyers market! Lock in your savings now!
Marketing and advertising professionals did something similar with social media marketing.
We saw the platforms’ rise in popularity and didn’t want to get caught in a lurch. The buzz was building behind them, and clients were often demanding us to help them. So -even though Facebook and Twitter were mostly unproven with little to no actual case studies to speak of- many firms told their clients to throw money into the black hole of social.
What was the result? The majority of social media campaigns are disasters. I only know of a fraction of companies that continue with any seriousness on social media compared to the rates companies did with traditional advertising or even SEO and non-social digital ads.
You see it in the positioning. When digital marketers talk about social media, they discuss it regarding “reach,” “exposure,” “presence,” “awareness.” That’s code word for “throw your money away.” Do an online search of the effectiveness of social media, and you will find the results filled with SEO and social media marketers praising the platforms and the strategies.
Real marketers talk about ROI. Impact on sales, and impact on lead generation. You can’t pay the rent on brand awareness. I’m saying this as someone who builds brands for a living.
And it’s not just me saying this. One of the largest brands in the world, Proctor & Gamble, gutted their ad budget and walked away from a host of agencies because of digital advertising and marketing fraud.
Social sharing has been automated to death:
According to Buzzsumo, average social shares per article had declined by 50 percent in 2017 in comparison to 2015. Their data also shows how fast most hot topics become saturated with articles, leading to only a relatively few winners getting the majority of the societal shares and hyperlinks.
Another found that, that bots automate nearly two-thirds -66%- of all HTML links posted on Twitter.
Again, if social media platforms truly valued their user-experience and cared about social being social, they would have banned such practices years ago. No more social automation. If you want to engage with your fans and followers, you have to be there for them. You have to be live, online, ready to connect.
However, bots are good for business. They boost their daily active user accounts; they make their platforms look more popular than they are. Bots post content, bots like content, bots share content, bots follow people, bots message people -it’s endless.
Bots account for an ungodly 52% of internet traffic in 2017. That number is only set to rise further as social media continues to be an arms race. Caught in the middle of all of this are businesses who think their digital marketing metrics have any meaning.
Your Influencer isn’t that influential.
I’m a firm believer in influencer marketing because I believe it is a natural extension of relationship marketing. People will buy from people they trust and will accept the suggestions of people they like.
However, with the growth of online influencers, things have taken a turn for the surreal.
First off, many fans and followers of social media influencers are as fake as anything. Social media bots follow celebrities as a means to spam their pages and/or a means to scrape a list of people to spam later with content.
Secondly, as marketers and advertisers, we are supposed to care about accuracy. But the ability to verify the fan base of an influencer is almost impossible within the platforms. You have to go to third-party apps to try and get any real understanding of the legitimacy. Moreover, even then, you are at the mercy of the third-party to provide you with accurate data. Should Instagram decide to shut down the API to these applications, you will have no idea how popular your influencer is.
The future of social media: live, direct, and transparent.
The way to solve the social media problem we’re facing today is simple: social media was great when it was social and personal. A return to the basics is needed.
No more automation
If you don’t have the time or the energy or the interest actually to ENGAGE with human beings, then social media is not for you. What’s more, you’re not for social media.
Automation should stop. Period. Let’s return to a more natural engagement between brands, companies, customers and leads. Human interaction is the most powerful driver of revenue and sales, as is the best metric for the real value of a platform.
See and be seen
The use of live video to establish authenticity in an age where everything is anonymous will be a dominant driver of change in the next five years. Instead of hiding behind memes, and curated content, companies should leverage influencers and their employees to champion their brands. Reconnect with the basics: one-to-one or one-to-many communications.
The revolt of investors
I genuinely believe that the majority of social media firms have fudged the books when it comes to their userbase, activity, and popularity. It’s time for investors to demand third-party audits of the data before the entire house of card falls on people’s heads.
Look, I’m a marketing consultant. I enjoy using social media. It allows me to stay in touch with the people and the brands I care about most in the world. But at the heart of it is a flaw -a glitch in the Matrix- that needs to be sorted out.
There’s a bubble out there, and social media firms that allow for fake profiles and anonymous users are at the heart of it.
5 Ways To Be A Better Affiliate
We’ve all been there. You sign up to an affiliate program and you obtain your affiliate link….and then you stare at it. Staring at your affiliate link will not make you any money. Neither will spamming your link over myspace or forums. If you are doing that stop it…it is either illegal or it should be illegal. In this short article I will give you 5 steps in the right direction.
#1
Buy a domain and hosting package. The best way to get something indexed on the web for people to see, is to put it there on a piece of “Virtual Real Estate” that you own. Remember, you don’t get something for nothing so plunk down a little cash and start building your own site.
#2
Arm yourself with all the free tools you can get. Don’t own Adobe Dreamweaver? No problem, NVU or Trellian Web page are two free site building tools that will get you to an acceptable level of web design. Hey…it’s free. Bookmark http://www.download.com you can search for tons of free programs there, and better yet you can filter out the trial period software and search for only free license software (meaning it is really, really free).
#3
Build your own email list. This is another step that is crucial if you want to make a substantial amount of income online. Some clients I work with are able to make sales only because they are able to promote to 50,000+ targeted leads at the click of a button. I suggest 1shoppincart.com for beginners. First of all it’s inexpensive, and also, if you ever want to create your own product, you can upgrade your service level to include a shopping cart. For now, all you want is to capture leads through a squeeze page or newsletter opt-in.
#4
Get a blog and use it. Blogs are free. Get one and update it daily.
#5
Dabble in Pay-Per-Click advertising. It may not be for you, so sign up for a Google AdWords account and try it out. You can set a budget, so keep that in mind while you test it out. I personally made my first check from PPC sales as an affilaite of dentalplans.com. PPC is now incredibly complex so you may want to study up on the subject before you throw your change at the strategy.
Well, those are my 5 steps. All of them can and are easily expanded into a science of their own. Now you get an idea of what it takes to earn income online through affiliate programs…a lot of work. Not to worry though once you get good at it, it will seem easy. As any thing in life the beginning is not easy, but marketing as an affiliate can be incredibly rewarding.
Cheers, and I’ll see you out there.
-Jared Masa
