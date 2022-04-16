Finance
The Risk/ Reward Of Buying Investment Real Estate
Like, nearly, everything else, in life, purchasing, and owning, investment real estate, should be considered, on a risk/ reward basis/ scale! While, many have earned their fortunes, or supplemented their incomes, buying these types of properties, doing so, is not true, for all! There are many possibilities, both, positive, and negative, and a wise buyer/ investor, recognizes, understands, and analyzes, as many of these, as possible, in order to make the smartest decision! With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, some of these types of considerations, variables, etc.
1. The purchase price: The process begins, with closely, examining, and considering, whether the price, you purchase the property at, will serve your objective! Do you know, the realistic range, of rents, you might be able to charge, for tenants’ leases, etc? How easily, should you, be able, to rent these, so there are fewer vacancies? What might be your cash flow, after considering your financial outputs, both up – front, as well as on a monthly basis? How will you determine the rents, you charge? Are you certain, you aren’t over – paying, for this investment? What rate – of – return, are you seeking, and how will you get there? How realistic are your objectives?
2. Upgrades needed: What condition is it in? Will you need to make certain repairs, upgrades, etc, at the onset? If you think you will need to upgrade, soon, what will be your strategy, and focus, and will you be disciplined, enough, to – create a realistic, workable, time – table? Remember to factor – in, any expenditures, in these areas, you will need, to make, in order to determine, your overall cost of purchase!
3. Potential upgrades: Fully consider, and budget, for future upgrades, which you, envision, will need, to be performed! When you determine these, and adjust, your projections, accordingly, you begin to better understand, the correlation between the potential rewards, versus the possible risks!
4. Cosmetic and structural: There are 2 basic forms of upgrades, to consider, cosmetic, and structural. Obviously, the latter, cannot be delayed, while, you sometimes, might be able to delay the former. However, whether it makes sense to proceed, immediately, with a cosmetic change, it’s important to weigh, whether doing so, might make, the property, more sought – out, viable, and potentially, able to generating, enough additional revenue, to make this a smart approach. Before purchasing, it’s important to have a qualified, Home Inspector, or Engineer, comprehensively, examine, the entire structure, in terms of its overall quality, and expectations!
5. Rental income: Examine, on the lower – end, what the property (unit – by – unit), might deliver, in terms of rental income. Make your projections, based on only about 75 – 80% of these figures, in order, to ensure, you are able to handle the cash flow!
Examine potential investment property, using the risk/ reward approach! Don’t do this emotionally, but, do so, in a logical, analytical manner!
Top 7 Things You Need To Know About Buying A House
House buying can be a tricky business especially when you are doing it for the first time. There are, however, some top 7 tips you need to read before buying your house. Some of these tips may seem like no-brainers but take your time to consider each one before you start looking for a home.
1. Do not buy a house if you are not the committing type
This may sound too simplistic to be a point, but trust me buying a house is a commitment, a very long commitment at that, so if you are the rolling stone type then rather consider renting, it’s the equivalent of dating and buying a house is the equivalent of getting married.
2. Calculate what you can afford
Figure out how much you can afford to spend on a new home. You need to know your exact monthly expenditures. A budget will help guide you in the right price range of homes, this will help you get clear on what you are looking for so that you do not spend time looking at houses above your price range. Many sites, dealing with house buying have a tool called a home loan calculator, so make use of it and tally up all your expenses, and incomes and see what you are left with at the end of the month.
3. Save up
Start saving! If you have decided that you are serious about buying a home then I suggest you start saving money every month to put towards a down payment on your home. It is also very important to settle all debt as you will need a good credit history. Banks will not likely give you a loan if you have a bad credit history. So pay off all debts and then start saving.
4. Get bond savvy
Do some research while you are saving. Find out about terms such as fixed interest rates, interest rates, property tax and closing costs.
5. Get pre- approved
You have done your personal budgeting; now let the professionals verify the amount you can afford to spend on a bond. When you are pre -approved on a loan you can make a serious offer if you come across a house that you like, knowing with confidence that you can afford to buy it.
6. Buy in a place close to schools and malls
Something important to remember when buying a home is to buy in an area that is close to schools and shopping centres or public transportation, because if you decide to sell your house one day these are the factors people consider when buying a home. It also boosts property values.
7. Get clear about what you are looking for
Yes I am sure we would all love a house with a sauna and indoor swimming pool, but make sure that even if you are approved for a bigger loan that you don’t go and buy a bigger property with features that you don’t really need. Keep it simple and get really clear about the basics.
Marketing Financial Services Is Set for Major Changes in 2012
Financial services play a very important role in the economy of a place simply because this is a set of businesses that manage money. These institutions include banks, credit unions, insurance companies, credit card companies and any other institution that is in the business of managing money. 2012 is a year that has immense financial opportunities for a financial service company with the right marketing strategy and plan. Financial marketing services need to have proper and real solutions to counter present challenges while making use of the available resources and at the same time minimizing on unnecessary costs.
One of the greatest features and elements that played a major role in marketing financial services during the past year was ICT and mobile telephone services. This is an area that needs to be tapped into again during this year. The internet and mobile phones have brought so many service and goods closer home which is an advantage to consumers and created a wide international market to the existing financial service businesses including other business too. This is an area that needs to be tapped into more due to the available resources. Mobile phones that are internet enabled ensure that information is passed on whenever and wherever.
One of the greatest breakthroughs in marketing financial services is market research. Research plays a very integral role in planning the success of any business. Hence helps a business realize the markets mindset through which a great business plans is created. Financial services need to take advantage of research in order for them to create new ways in which to satisfy their clients’ needs, maintain the existing client, plan to increase their niche market and at the same time come up with ways in which they can increase their presence in the market.
Financial marketing services will see to it that businesses make use of the tough economic situations to ensure that they have a solution for the existing challenges that the market is facing. Once the research is done, financial institutions need to ensure that they are communicating what the clients need to hear so as to be at purr with them. This creates an understanding under which the client will see the need of using the financial solution that a financial institution has to offer and at the same ensure that the business has all the necessary tools to meet the same. A winning financial service marketing plan is one that is client driven, offers quality service and at the same time promises client satisfaction.
Help For Homeowners Late on Their Mortgage Payment
There are many options to homeowners experiencing difficulty paying their mortgage. What are they and how can they work for your situation?
Loan modification: The lender modifies your loan terms by either lowering your interest rate, making your interest rate fixed if you are in an adjustable rate mortgage (ARM), or extending your loan length from a 30 year to a 40 year term. The goal is to get your monthly payment to 31% of your gross(before tax) monthly income. To get started with this call your lender and ask them to consider your for the HAMP (Home Affordable Modification Program). This works best if you are currently employed in some capacity.
Forbearance: A lender takes what is past due including fees and divides it up into smaller payments over several months to help you catch up. Careful- you still have to make your regular mortgage payment on top of this. This is mostly for those with short term loss of work or short term illness who got behind but are now able to catch up or will be in the near future. To get started with this option call your lender and let them know your situation but make sure you can afford the payment PLUS your regular monthly payment.
Short Sale: Selling your house with an agent even though you owe more on it that is is currently worth. The lender pays the agents commissions and the bank will have to approve the sales price. You must be able to show 3 things: You have NO assets (aside from a 401k), you have a hardship, and you are late on your mortgage or you will be late soon if you do not sell. A hardship can be illness, death of loved one, divorce, unemployment, payment increase (due to ARM), extreme debt, transfer of employment. Note: Some lenders like you to go through the loan modification process first The new HAFA program is due to start in April of 2010.
Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure: Often referred to as a friendly foreclosure. This must be approved by your lender and getting their approval can be difficult. How does it work? The lender lets you send them the keys and sign over the deed to the bank. This can be detrimental to your credit. Call you lender and have them explain their process. The bank can still pursue you for a deficiency judgment at a later time.
Deed for Lease: Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac backed loans may allow this option. Here you sign over the deed and they allow you to rent the property back from them for a negotiated monthly rent.
Foreclosure: The bank takes back the property. The house is sold in an effort for the bank to recover some of what they are owed. You can be pursued for a deficiency judgment by the bank.
The first step you should take if you are having trouble paying your mortgage is call your lender…Let them know. Ask them to consider you for the HAMP loan modification program. Next, call a free consumer debt counselor and get their help reviewing your financial situation so you know what payment you can afford.
If your are unemployed and have no means to cover your mortgage consider getting roommates or renting your house and finding something more affordable. A short sale may enable you to get out from under your payments and rent for less until your are able to purchase again. There are housing assistance programs in most areas to offer financial help with housing expenses. Ask a friend or relative to let you stay with them until you can get back on your feet. The key is to be proactive, know your options and work with your lender. If you decide to do a short sale get a trained real estate agent. In any case the worst thing to do is nothing. Don’t allow your home to go to foreclosure, it can be emotionally traumatic and very damaging to your credit. There are plenty of other options.
