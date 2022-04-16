Finance
Time for Foreign Investments in Cyprus?
Due to the economic recession in most countries, every country is searching for foreign and local investors in order to help regenerate its economy and provide employment.
Cyprus is one of these countries with numerous schemes to attract this category of large scale investors, but then what type of investment can a possible investor do in Cyprus in order to make his worth while?
Real estate is out at this point of time for the known reasons,unless for investors who have access to potential buyers and can be involved in the marina and golf projects. But even these (the latter in particular) there are so many projects around that it makes their attraction difficult to sustain. Already one (existing) golf project in Pafos is expanding with another 18 hole golf offering in addition to the existing unsold (first golf project) of around 300 units, another 400 units for the new phase/expansion and all these in addition to the numerous resales. This is one and there are another 4 golf projects with permits. Limassol marina is doing well, but then it is the first and only one, it is in Limassol and its results cannot be projected similarly to the other two marinas and the one pending (in Pafos).
In our search to ascertain some sort of suitable investment opportunities in Cyprus, the only ones we came up with is that of touristic base projects and health care/ spots and education.
Tourism is on the up, whereas the future expectations are positive with respect to top quality hotels on the beach. This new generation of hotels must be combined with spa, entertainment and large scale conference halls which can accommodate around 1.000 people. These hotels are more suitable to Limassol and Pafos, as opposed to other areas, since conference people combine a conference with entertainment and as such locations such as Polis, Paralimni etc are not in first priority. Even hotels with some sort of golf facilities/connections are not doing as well as one would expect with the golf connection.
Water parks and theme parks is another option, but then examining the water parks, one has managed to survive, plus another two whose financial results are not so clear. Another 2 which operated for a while shut down. Theme parks need a lot of land in suitable areas which is not easily found in tourist locations.
Health-private hospitals are another option especially for those who can provide top medical brains and equipment, in order to attract our Arab neighbors. A connection with say an Israeli hospital is one way and which can attract part of the over 200 mil. Arab residents, as well as from other countries. The cost of equivalent care must be checked however. A most successful local heart hospital for example, is charging more or less the same as a specialized German hospital. So is there a future for this (let alone the free Governmental hospitals – be it with a lot of failings)??
Higher education is another option usually a branch of a European university is also to be considered not so much to cover the local needs but the Middle East, as well as far eastern countries. The degrees given must be equivalent and the fees charged much be less in order to make it competitive.
Sports centers are another option taking advantage of the good weather. A sports set up which will include in addition football, tennis, swimming, gymnastics etc, to cooperate with local authorities and use the existing dams for sailing, canoeing and other water sports could be an all year operation, attracting foreign teams for training. The recent success by a Russian firm to establish a sailing school in Pafos is a start, as is the expected Scuba diving investments (to be) all over the island.
Using the old Larnaca airport or the under utilized Pafos airport for light plane training/pilots could be another, depending on local costs in relation to those, abroad.
There must be other, but whatever one decides to adopt, funding is the major problem since local finance is not available and incoming foreign investors must have their funding in place. Another problem is the bureaucracy which takes too much time. Notwithstanding that the Government has set up a “fast-track” procedure, time is still a problem – see Qatar deal, the Larnaca Shopping Mall, the Russian Conference Hall at Alamanos and so many other who left due to time. We have a somewhat problematic attitude, as people, we are afraid. A most recent example is the old Limassol port which is being developed into a “fishing/entertainment” port, but because a couple of the buildings block the view to the sea (from where?) there is a lot of discussion to demolish them and thus placing the whole project under question. We hope that now that we are “poor”, we will put some sort of sense in our head and we could forget some of our peculiar behaviors.
The ending of this Government’s term will, hopefully, open the door to casino and other investments and a more liberal approach to such matters. Time is not with us we are afraid and other countries in more or less the same economic situation such as ours are watching and talking to the limited international investors that have left
Student Loans – Suitable Financial Help For Your Education
Want to fulfill your dream of higher education but are facing a shortage of finance? Want to entail finance for your educational needs? Stop worrying! Simply opt for the most fruitful financial tool of student loans. These loans are especially designed to provide strong monetary backing to the students so that they can resume their education without worrying about finances. Student loans provide you sufficient financial assistance to assist your dream of higher education.
With the help of these loans student can meet their number of educational needs such as paying electricity bills, accommodation charges, library or examination fee, commuting expenses, purchasing books and pay food expense. The loan amount can be strictly used for educational purposes only.
The loan amount for student loans generally provided on the basis of type of course you want to apply for. Students can apply for graduate and post graduate courses. You can even opt for professional, regular and part time courses as per your choice.
These loans can be easily and conveniently availed through most popular online medium. Online processing is fast, easy and effortless which saves a lot of your time and energy. To find best loan deal with better terms and conditions, a careful comparison of different loan quotes is required.
However, these loans are offered at lower rate of interest so that you don’t find it difficult to repay. The repayment term is quite flexible and students are allowed to pay back the amount when they start earning.
Bad credit holders can also apply without any restriction! Yes student loans are open to all types of borrowers because there is no credit verification process involve. So, there is nothing to worry if students are struggling with bad credit factors like arrears, defaults, CCJs, late payments, bankruptcy and missed payments. Now bad credit students can easily entail finance to go for higher education without any hassles.
The Keys To Wealth Creation
We are only on this earth for a short time and wealth creation can seem a real mystery. A lot of people apparently have no problem becoming wealthy but others struggle to make sense of how to get on their feet, let alone experience financial abundance.
No matter how discouraged you currently are about your financial situation, you too can become wealthy if you are willing to learn the keys to wealth creation.
The first step to wealth creation is to actually get some perspective. If you are reading this article on your own computer, you are really already wealthy. Compared to most of the world’s population, a warm comfortable home, plenty of good food and the benefits of a first world society are signs of great wealth.
Unfortunately, most of us take these things for granted and do not recognize them as wealth. Understandably, when we struggle to support ourselves from week to week we can feel poor. Certainly, when we are under financial stress it is hard to feel wealthy.
However, wealth is a state of mind. Our focus predicts the outcomes in our lives so we need to control the way we think if we want to become wealthy. For example, if you are always thinking about bills you’ll find it difficult to pay them. If you wallow in how bad your life is, you can become entrenched in poverty.
The way you think about wealth will determine whether or not you have any. It starts in your mind. The answer to poverty is abundance, so focus on all the abundance in your life right now. You will have to be disciplined to ignore mounting bills or insufficient income and focus on all the things you have to be grateful for.
With the right mindset, your world will suddenly present a host of new opportunities to choose from. All you have to do is open up to the possibilities and appreciate everything that is in your life already. Begin to pay attention to the good and you will see more good appearing in your life.
Wealth begins in the mind. You will find that your thoughts and emotions are the powerful creators of your life experiences. If you want to experience prosperity, take charge of your mind. Ask yourself better questions. Look positively at your current circumstances to find the seeds of future abundance.
Sometimes you cannot think prosperous thoughts until you get rid of unhelpful beliefs about wealth. Pay attention to the things you say to yourself about money and begin to turn negative statements around. Once you think prosperous thoughts and speak prosperous words you will be in a better position to become wealthy. Be patient with yourself and make one change at a time.
Once you have put your mind into the right gear to become wealthy, the next step is to deliberately look for opportunities to become prosperous and successful. Remember, we get what we focus on. Simply by focusing on opportunities, we will find them showing up in our lives.
Then we have to take action. Wealth doesn’t magically appear. We have to take the right action to create it. So, as well as discovering wealth creation opportunities, you need to take action to turn them into reality.
Perhaps your local community can benefit from a product or service you can sell. Alternatively, online opportunities for wealth creation abound. Whether you can sell your services online or market products, there is a vast potential to create wealth on the internet. Begin to focus on the possibilities.
Be proactive and be willing to continually make adjustments in your life to improve your financial position. Do you waste a lot of time in front of the television? How about reading up on internet marketing instead? Perhaps you could invest in your education instead of being the passive beneficiary of somebody else’s creativity while your watching “the box.”
This article doesn’t have all the answers. It is meant to be a gentle push in the right direction. If you use these ideas to start you on your journey to wealth, you will be well on your way to a more prosperous life.
Spiritual teachers say that the teacher appears when the student is ready. By being willing to change and looking for the answers all around you, you are showing that you are ready. You will find that people and opportunities will begin to appear in your life that will move you towards a more successful and abundant future.
How Do Commercial Banks Make Profits?
In order for any bank to survive without relying on liquidity measures like state intervention to salvage it, it must make profit from several sources. Commercial banks make their money from diverse schemes like investment, credit interest rates and the use of their own banking fees and for cards that they charge their customers.
By making a pool of the large capital base made up of cash deposits, a bank can be able to invest the money in the meantime in profitable schemes that have a financial implication in the bank and through advertising. Another most common standard of doing business by commercial banks is by charging interests on loans that can bring a large amount of profit ranging from a tenth of the amount lent to double the amount or more in certain long-term transactions. In special cases like loans that have a high risk value, especially those extended on an economically insecure basis, banks charge a high interest rate that will buffer the credit consequences in case of loss. In this manner a bank can make a high profit when external factors remain the same and the customer makes good his repayment.
Financial fees like those involved in opening of an account are some of the other means of making money for a bank. This is possible in a case where the commercial bank enjoys a large following which when other long term security measures are excluded has little effect on the custodial expenses that come with the deposit. Other charges include those contained in transfer fees and ATM fees for the city residents who have no access to the physical bank or are constrained by time to visit the real bank. Banks can also offer services of money transfer through cell phones by including service charges higher than normal rates in the telecommunication industry.
