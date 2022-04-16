Finance
Tips for Choosing the Best Motorcycle Insurance Policy
Choosing the right motorcycle insurance is an important consideration for many motorcycle owners. This insurance can pay for medical bills resulting from motorcycle accidents, as well as for motorcycle repair costs. And motorcycle insurance can also cover any outstanding loans on the bike. In fact, if you apply for a motorcycle purchase loan, most lenders will require you to obtain insurance as part of the loan application process.
Motorcycle insurance can be expensive, but there are several things you can do to make sure that you get the best possible rate. First of all, decide the total dollar amount of coverage that you will need, as well as the deductible amount. Usually you will want to get coverage that includes yourself or another driver, passengers, custom equipment, collisions, uninsured motorists, and medical payments.
Your state may have minimum limits that you must meet, so be sure to be aware of those before you start pricing policies. And then get quotes from several different insurance providers so that you can do a price comparison and select the cheapest policy. You can do this by talking with your insurance agent, or by doing an online search for motorcycle insurance quotes.
Always make sure that you are comparing policies with the same amount of coverage and deductible values. Remember that a deductible is the amount you yourself will have to pay for each claim that you file before the insurance will pay anything. The higher the deductible, the cheaper the policy, but you must always be sure that the deductible is not so high that you wouldn’t be able to pay it if you had an accident.
And when you are applying for motorcycle insurance, it is very important that you are honest when you answer the questions on the application form. A few things that come into consideration when you are applying for motorcycle insurance are your age, riding experience, driving record, and details about your bike, such as value, power, age of bike, and any special modifications. If you do not tell the truth about these items you may find later that the insurance company will not make any payments on your claims, leaving you to pay all medical and repair costs yourself.
Another tip to save money on your motorcycle insurance policy is to bundle it with other insurance that you already have. For example, if you currently have insurance on your home or other vehicles, that particular company will likely offer you a significant discount on insurance coverage for your motorcycle.
It is also a good idea to take a motorcycle safety course. This will help you earn a discount on your motorcycle insurance because motorcycle companies feel an educated and trained rider who understands safety issues is less likely to make common mistakes or to indulge in reckless behaviors.
Also most insurance companies will give you additional discounts if you are able to store your motorcycle being in a secure location like a garage or shed that reduces the chances of it getting hit, vandalized, stolen, or damaged by the natural elements. Even if you don’t have a building to store your bike in, you may be able to save money if it is parked in an area that is covered by a surveillance system.
Fitting your bike with high-end anti-theft accessories like disc locks, alarms, and satellite tracking is another way to save money on your motorcycle insurance costs. However, these devices themselves can cost several hundred dollars, so always check with your insurance company before purchasing them to make sure that the savings you will see in your insurance premiums will be worth the extra expense.
In addition, many insurance companies will give you an added discount if you won’t be riding your motorcycle during severe winter months when there is a higher chance of accidents due to poor road conditions. This is a great money-saving option for riders who live in the northern US. However, if you opt for this coverage, keep in mind that you won’t be able to take your bike out for a ride when a warm spell appears for a few days during the winter months.
Finally, keeping a clean driving record both in your motor vehicles and on your motorcycle will save you a great deal of money on your motorcycle insurance. Insurance companies love to reward those who have remained a low risk. They also want to keep your business. If you have paid your premiums on time for six months and have not have any claims or moving violations, then contact your insurance company and ask for them to review your policy for a lower price. Many insurance companies will automatically do this upon renewal of your policy, but if you have an annual policy then you should contact them after six months.
Finance
Types of Medical Malpractice Insurance
One of the first elements attorneys consider in a malpractice case is the type of insurance the accused medical professional has and the liability coverage limits of the specific policy. Different insurance types and liability limits warrant different case strategies.
If you are considering filing a medical malpractice claim, you may find it helpful to know more about malpractice insurance and how it may impact your case. There are two primary types of medical malpractice insurance coverage: claims-made and occurrence coverage.
Claims-made medical malpractice coverage
Similar to home or auto insurance policies, claims-made insurance policies cover malpractice that takes place during the policy period. Unlike traditional home or auto insurance, however, for a claim to be covered, it must also be reported to the insurance company during the active policy period.
If a claims-made malpractice policy is switched to a new carrier or canceled for any reason without provisions to extend coverage beyond the coverage period, no benefits will be paid, even if the act of malpractice occurred while the policy was in force. Instead, a medical provider could be held personally liable for the costs associated with your claim, without a liability cap.
Your attorney knows to explore the insurance coverage of the accused medical provider in your claim to determine exactly how coverage-or lack of coverage-may impact your case.
Occurrence medical malpractice policies
An occurrence policy insures for any incident that occurs while the policy is in effect, regardless of when a claim is filed, even if the policy has been canceled since the act of malpractice occurred. Occurrence policies take into account current and future claims of malpractice, although the limits of liability are those in effect when the incident occurred.
Under an occurrence insurance policy, your medical malpractice lawyer knows going into the lawsuit what the liability limits will be in your case and plans the strategy of your case accordingly.
How does malpractice coverage work?
Imagine an incident of malpractice occurred on July 1, 2004. The treating physician became aware that there may be a possible claim on July 1, 2005 and notified the insurance carrier then. On July 1, 2006, a medical malpractice claim was filed.
- An occurrence policy in effect on July 1, 2004 would cover the claim, despite when the actual lawsuit was filed or notification made to the insurance company.
- A claims-made policy in effect on July 1, 2006 would cover the claim, as long as the retroactive date is no later than July 1, 2004.
- A claims-made policy in effect on July 1, 2004, but terminated as of July 1, 2005 would deny the claim because the active coverage period ended before the claim was reported to the insurance company. If the physician did not purchase “tail” coverage to extend the provisions of his malpractice insurance of 2004, the physician may become personally liable for the costs associated with this malpractice claim.
Finance
Understanding Auto Insurance
Many times, people ignore buying insurance coverage while purchasing a car, considering auto insurance as an aspect that would increase the financial burden. However, buying car insurance is vital as it considerably reduces financial burden incurred due to an accident or property damage.
Most people have a faint idea about their insurance requirements. According to the law, car insurance should cover certain minimal requirements in order to be considered as valid. The primary coverages included in car insurance are liability coverage, personal injury protection, medical expenses, death benefits, property damage liability, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, comprehensive coverage and collision coverage. Each state has different requirements pertaining to these coverages. Understanding these coverages could significantly reduce the insurance costs.
Liability insurance coverage is mandatory under most of the State jurisdictions. Liability insurance provides coverage against injury caused to the person driving the car. It also provides coverage to people injured and to the property damaged during the accident. The minimum required amount for liability coverage differs from state to state. However, liability coverage is not a compulsion is States such as New Hampshire, Tennessee, South Carolina and Wisconsin.
Certain States require insurance policies that provide personal injury protection and also cover all the medical expenses incurred at the time of treatment. Also available are certain policies that provide financial coverage against any lost wages, if the person insured is injured in any accident. It is always wise to select a policy that includes death benefit option, so that in case of the unforeseen death of the insured person during an accident, the policy provides financial security to the family.
Collision coverage covers any vehicle damage that has occurred due to a collision. Comprehensive coverage covers issues such as theft, fire, and damages due to falling objects, missiles, explosions, earthquakes, flood and riots.
Finance
How to Compare Low Cost Car Insurance in California
Without a doubt the best way to find low cost car insurance in California is to compare prices. Although the process of contacting several agents to get quotes may seem a bit tedious and time consuming it can result in a substantial savings. The most important thing to note when you are ready to undertake this low rate finding mission is what coverage do you absolutely need and what coverage is optional.
If you drive an older vehicle you may want to purchase only the minimum amount of liability insurance required by law in the state. This amounts to $15,000 for the medical expenses of one injured person, $30,000 for the medical expenses of two or more injured people and then an additional $5,000 which would be used to cover the vehicle of the person you hit. Obviously this coverage isn’t going to be enough if you happen to hit a late model mini van and injure an entire family.
A better approach is to compare low cost insurance rates for a policy that provides enough coverage that should you cause a collision, you won’t be facing bankruptcy. If you have a newer car, you’ll also want to ask about collision and comprehensive coverage. These protect you in the event that your own vehicle is damaged and needs repair or replacement.
You’ll need to divulge any prior accidents you’ve been responsible for as well as how many speeding tickets you’ve accumulated while driving. The agents will also ask questions pertaining to your age, the average number of miles you travel each week or month as well as the type of car you want to insure.
Ask each agent you contact about the length of the policy they are quoting you on as well as what payment arrangements they prefer. This will help you to determine which company has the lowest rates per six month period or perhaps even per year.
Tips for Choosing the Best Motorcycle Insurance Policy
Types of Medical Malpractice Insurance
Pokmi Brings POKEN To Over 200 Countries Following $PKN Listing On MEXC
Understanding Auto Insurance
How to Compare Low Cost Car Insurance in California
Gym Network, the First Ever DeFi Platform With Integrated Affiliate System, Keeps Growing Rapidly Since Its Launch
Ways To Choose The Motorcycle Insurance And Car Warranties
6 Financial Rules of Thumb
Wholesale Secrets Revealed – the Holy Grail of Wholesale!
What Home Buyers Should Know About FHA Financing
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
Podcasts You Should Know – Meet Kiki Monique of ‘I’m Sorry’
Kanye West suspended from Instagram over Kim Kardashian/Pete Davidson attacks, rapper violated harassment & bullying policies
The Fresh and Vibrant Spring Cocktails to Celebrate the New Season
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Podcasts You Should Know – Meet Kiki Monique of ‘I’m Sorry’