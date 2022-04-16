Finance
Top 10 Things to Know About Term Life Insurance
Obtaining life insurance to protect yourself and your family is very important to your loved ones. In California, there are many options available for you regarding term life insurance. If you are thinking about purchasing this type of insurance, or are wondering if you already have enough coverage, the following ten purchasing tips may answer many of the questions you may have.
Buying Term Life Insurance Coverage
1 – You should never wait until you are absolutely in dire need of coverage. By the time you actually need it, you may have much more difficulty qualifying for it. This could also cause your premiums to be much higher than you originally anticipated, which is a problem in and of itself. Buy coverage earlier in life and save yourself the worry later on in life.
2 – High financial ratings do not affect the level of coverage that you receive. This means you should look for “A” rated companies, but compare the rates offered to you as well, because a better rating does not necessarily mean a better premium or even better coverage.
3 – Have you been considering the purchase of $90,000 in this type of coverage, or $200,000 in coverage? Opt for $100,000 in coverage or $250,000 in coverage instead, because it usually does not cost that much more to add this additional coverage. Breakpoints are often offered at $100,000, $250,000, $500,000 and so on.
4 – Consider obtaining coverage directly through your company plan, at least for a short-term basis. However, be aware that most life insurance plans are not portable and therefore are lost if you ever leave the company.
Paying for Coverage
5 – Shop around online before you meet individually with any specific insurance agent. Many online life insurance companies can be an incredibly useful source of information, and you may find yourself saving a lot of money on your term life insurance premiums if you take the time to shop online before any decisions are made.
6 – If you can afford to pay annually instead of on a monthly basis when looking at premiums, opt for that. You can save as much as twenty percent of your premiums if you pay annually rather than monthly. You may still save if you pay quarterly or semi-annually instead, so explore this option with your broker.
Qualifying for California Term Life Insurance
7 – If you do not smoke, do not start. And if you do smoke, now would be a very good time for you to quit. Being a smoker simply is not going to help your cause if you are trying to qualify for insurance. Some companies may allow you to re-apply for a nonsmoker rate if you have not smoked in a year, so quit now and reap the benefits of cheaper rates a year from now.
8 – Control any blood pressure or cholesterol issues with medication, because insurance providers do not want to see any prevalent health issues going unattended. If you are already controlling a problem such as this, your company will more than likely look at it as a favorable thing.
9 – When trying to qualify, prepare yourself beforehand so that your results are favorable.
10 – Your term life insurance company has a unique way of judging your age. If you are closer to 31 than to 32 for example, you will be viewed as 31. If you are closer to the age of 32 than 31, you will be viewed as 32 years old. Premiums can easily increase with age, so if you are looking to purchase and qualify for good insurance, waiting really is not an option!
How to Hire a Good Insurance Agent, a Good Home Insurance Company and Save Money Too!
Home insurance is a fixed cost and better property management always looks to lower your bills. Here’s how you can judge a good company and compare prices and find a good agent to represent you. All the while saving money!
How to Find a Good Agent
Be sure you have choices
There are two kinds of agents. A captive agent will only represent one company. All his solutions to your problem will be solved by recommendations from his company. Since No company has a product line that is the best in every area you use an agent or agency that can represent a variety of companies. You are likely to find better price and product with more choice. Your Property Path has developed a simple procedure that will help you find the best product mix at a good price.
Interview a few agents and ask some basic questions.
1. How long have you been in this business
2. Can you represent many companies
3. How do you get paid
4. Has your license ever been suspended
How to Check Out the Company and Comparison Shop Prices
1. Insurance premiums can vary greatly. Comparison shop rates quote to get Insurance Agents to compete for your business. When agents compete for your business you win! Then follow this process to assure you are getting a good price with a strong home insurance company that you can trust.
2. Use the response list of insurance company’s from your competitive quotes at to begin to find your best price and strongest company available.
3. Verify agent or Brokers license. The License Registry is an affiliate of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). All complaints, suspensions arbitrations and other issues are here. Be sure to get your agents Insurance license number, it is often on business cards or letterhead
4. Check for Consumer Complaints. Your Insurance Company is as good as its ability and its willingness to pay. Don’t find out about how your Insurance Company does business after you need it to perform. Check for Insurance Company Complaints
a. National Association of Insurance Commissioners web site at http://www.naic.org to research the number and type of consumer complaints outstanding against a company.
b. Check your local Better Business Bureau. They have an area where you can check out an organization. Too many complaints and you should go elsewhere, even if you like the agent.
6. Check the Company’s Financial Ratings. Your Insurance Companies ability to pay is everything. Shop wisely and you will be better protected if disaster strikes.
When you use the comparison shopping tool at http://www.yourpropertypath.com. You can get four to six competitive bids from agents. Comparison shop the offers and let agents really compete for your business.
How to Find a Good Insurance Company
The financial score.
All insurance policy’s are a promise to pay based on the assets of the insurance company. Thats why a good financial rating is so important.
AAA
This is the highest rating given and the company’s ability to pay is very strong.
AA
Standard and Poors tells us the difference between AAA and AA is slight
A
The company is subject to economic swings, perhaps it carries high debt or has made some riskier insurance bets. The company ability to meet obligations is still strong
BBB
This rating is reserved for “adequate”. The company is more likely to run into difficulty during hard times.
Its easy to see that the financial ratings of a companies ability to pay under some circumstances could translate into a longer time before you see a check or really narrow definitions applied to problems you have. Stay with the higher ratings.
Compare similar coverage using a AAA company (likely the most expensive) against AA and single A company.
Howard Bell for yourpropertypath.com
Information Technology (IT) – An Overview
This present era is an era of information technology. This article is dealing with development of information technology in different facet of our life”
INTRODUCTION
In today’s world (IT) is all pervasive, everywhere, and in every facet of our day to day life. Prominently service sector involving railway, airlines, scientific and businesses establishments, banks, universities, schools, and most definitely in our homes. The phrase ‘information technology’ has many varying connotations in the same way as it has a wide spread presence. From the most mundane of things which a common person does to the most complex wizardry which only a techno savvy geek comprehends. Information technology can be seen and experienced in processes improving services to citizens and consumers (online transactions, bookings, university admissions, professional consultations, telecommunications, consumer products etc), increasing the productivity and efficiency of governments (computerization of government records, departments, e-cops), strengthening the legal and law enforcement systems (Judicial administration and Court Management) and in promoting the priority economic sectors (banking, agriculture, industry, marketing and the like), involving processes of manufacturing and production chain. Possibly the greatest impact Information technology has had is on blurring the time and geographical divide.
The penetration of the home computer or the personal computer phenomenon along with the Internet has increased the impact of information technology beyond our own imagination. Thus use of Internet has given the globe a shrinking effect. Every kind of information is only a few clicks away. In today’s world of competition -“information” is the key word to success. Availability of right information at the right time can make all the difference. Today relevant information outweighs the price of gold. The graphical user interface has simplified one of the most complex issues in the world. Indeed, the world is undergoing a second Industrial Revolution.
Information technology today touches every aspect of life, irrespective of location on the globe. Everyone’s daily activities are affected in form, content and time by the computer. Businesses, Governments and individuals all receive the benefits of this Information Revolution. While providing tangible benefits in time and money, the computer has also had an impact on everyday life, as computerized routines replace mundane human tasks. More and more of our businesses, industries, economies, hospitals and Governments are becoming dependent on computers. With the computer, the heretofore impossible has now become possible, The computer has allowed large volumes of data to be reduced to high-density, compact storage, nearly imperceptible to the human senses. It has allowed an exponential increase in speed, and even the most complex calculations can be completed in milliseconds. The miniaturization of processors has permitted worldwide connectivity and communication.
WHAT IS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY?
The broad subject concerned with all aspects of managing and processing information, especially within a large organization or company. Because computers are central to information management, computer departments within companies and universities are often called IT departments. Some companies refer to this department as IS (Information Services) or MIS (Management Information Services). The penguin dictionary of computers defines it as “a portmanteau phrase to cover all aspects of the art or science of processing data to produce information”. It includes computer software, hardware, programs, and databases, semiconductor chips that put together process and produce the output. Output can be expressed in human readable form (printouts) or in machine readable form (series of electronic pulses) which are further used to control a any other machine, tool or device. Information technology also includes networking of computers and databases exchanging and feeding information between one another.
Basic understanding of and about technology law warrants proper grasp and appreciation about technology itself. Inherently technology law, like any other emerging facts of law, is purely inter-disciplinary in nature. Hence, it is now proposed to explain and introduce some of essential and relevant aspects of information technology.
Importance of information technology
The importance of information technology cannot be ignored by banking and insurance sectors, except at the cost of elimination from the competition. This is so because the use of information technology produces certain advantages, which are not available when the traditional and conventional methods of doing business are used. The use of information technology generates the following advantages and benefits:
Ø easy handling of day to day affairs of an organization,
Ø speedy disposal of routine and daily works,
Ø assurance of authenticity, integrity and confidentiality in the functioning of the organization,
Ø cost economy,
Ø integration and interaction with the global institutions and organizations,
Ø better communication and presentation facilities,
Ø assurance of safety and sound security of the sensitive and valuable information, like trade secrets,
Ø instant transfer of data and information where the situation demands,
Ø it provides access to public documents which are digitalized by various department s of the Government,
Ø for making online payments of various bills and dues,
Ø to file statutory documents online , etc.
These benefits development of information technology can be claimed by all business ventures, including banking and insurance sectors, but apart from that its advantages are claimed by various other sectors which are discussed as follow :
1. Development to Banking business,
2. Development in Forensic Science and Police Wireless
3. Development in Railways
4. Development of IT in Agriculture
5. Role of Information Technology in Alternative Dispute Redressal & Judicial recognition
6. Development of IT in Health and Medicine
1) Development to Banking business
The benefits and advantages of information technology for the smooth and efficient functioning of the banking business cannot be disregarded and sidelined. This is more so when a bank proposes to deal in “Internet banking ” which is an important offshoot of information technology. Its proper and methodical use can bring the following advantages.
(A) Sound Payment System:
The usage of electronic means of funds movement and settlement is still in its stages of formative years. The various forms of electronic based payment, such as credit cards, Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Stored Value cards, Shared Payment Network Service (SPNS) etc, are emerging at an incredible speed. Many banks have made initiatives aimed at electronic modes of funds movement. While this is a positive development, it needs to be ensured that such funds transfers are made in a high level of security so that no unauthorized usage occurs in the newer modes being implemented by banks. It is this area, which has been the focus of attention by the Reserve Bank – and the efforts have now resulted in the form of the Structured Financial Messaging Solution (SFMS).
The SFMS incorporates adequate security measures, including that of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI), with encryption software equivalent to some of the best security measure in the world. The use of the SFMS over the INFINET would automatically provide safe, secure and efficient funds transfers with the added benefit of the settlement of inter-bank funds transfers taking place in the books of account of banks, maintained with the Reserve Bank, thereby providing for finality of the settlement. Further, the message formats used in SFMS are very similar to those used by SWIFT, resulting in ease of usage by the banking community in the country. This secure messaging backbone can be used for a number of intra-bank applications also.
(B) Effective Currency Management
The impact of technology on the issuances of Bank Notes and Currency Management by Central bank is apparent. The technology offers us immense opportunities to significantly improve our performance of this core function. Given the high value and volume of currency in circulation, the vast geographic spread of currency operations, the largest distribution channel for the supply of currency, prevalent marked preference for cash and currency handling practices, currency management in India is a challenging and strenuous task. In 1999, the Reserve Bank of India announced a “Clean Note Policy” to bring about improvements of the quality of notes in circulation and technology has played an indispensable role in enabling the Bank to provide better quality notes to the general public. The information technology makes the task of currency management easy, effective, economical and speedier.
2) Development in Forensic Science and Police Wireless
The modernization and manpower development of Information Technology in the Central Forensic Science Laboratories and GEQDs, which were started in the Seventh Plan, has had an immense development . The research areas envisaged pertain DNA finger printing; cadaver entomology; immuno-assay techniques; classification of handwriting characteristics; instrumental techniques for examining writing materials; computerized image processing of firearms and ammunition; development of computerized system for superimposition; immuno diagnostic technique, hair identification, range and time of firing and explosive analysis, etc.
It is thus expected that rapidity and sophistication would be introduced by way of video- fit techniques, laser-tracing, holography, image processing, computer aided automatic finger print identification system and initiatives taken in new frontier areas like forensic psychology. Suitable structure and mechanism would be evolved for the formulation, implementation and monitoring of S&T schemes under the Forensic Science.
In the area of police wireless, the main thrust has been to achieve communication link from the national capital up to rural police station through State Headquarters, Range Headquarters, and District Headquarters. This is proposed to be achieved through the development of high speed message switch, micro processor based specifically designed computerized connectors, pocket radio system, micro earth station and secrecy devices and multi-access radio telephone.
3) Development in Railways
Indian Railways is one of the largest systems in the world. It is said that information technology (IT), which is being introduced into various fields, is a key to the development in the 21st century. Technology innovative provider of the In Rule(TM) business rules engine for automating application decision logic that involves rules, calculations and dynamic user interfaces, today announced the expansion of its partner network in response to the needs of its growing customer base. The development of information and technology shows that safety, efficiency and convenience have been improved in the areas of railway use, operations and maintenance.
This is followed by a section on a new train control system for high-density lines that uses methods for transmitting information to the train about the distance to the position at which the train must stop, which is necessary for train control. This system is realized through the advanced application of information technology. Until now, it has been impossible to realize efficient operations in high-density lines due to limitations of existing signal technology. Further information technology has been used for train operation, security and ticket booking/issuing systems, must more actively apply information technology to improve safety, comfort and convenience.
Therefore, we are committing research and development to prevent accidents and dramatically improve passenger services by utilizing information technology to the maximum extent, to the Railway Technical Research Institute (RTRI). As a means to introduce information technology into various fields of transport service, we are promoting researches to construct a “Comprehensive Transport Information Providing System.” and will continue to implement the policies to utilize information technology.
4) Development of IT in Agriculture
Agriculture is the backbone of the Indian economy. It accounts for 27% of GDP, contributes 21% of total exports, and raw materials to several industries. About two third of Indian population depends on the agricultural sector for their means of livelihood. Therefore IT has a major role to play in all facets of Indian agriculture. In addition to facilitating farmers in improving the efficiency and productivity of agriculture and allied activities, the potential of IT lies in bringing about an overall qualitative improvement in life by providing timely and quality information inputs for decision making. The personnel who work for the welfare of Indian farmers, such as extension workers, do not have access to latest information which hinders their ability to serve the farming community effectively. In the context nonagricultural, the potential of IT can be assessed broadly under two heads:
a) as a tool for direct contribution to agricultural productivity
and
b) as an indirect tool for empowering farmers to take informed and quality decisions which will have positive impact on the way agriculture and allied activities are conducted.
5) Role of Information Technology in Alternative Dispute Redersal and Judicial Recognition
Information technology provides opportunities to facilitate communication and so assist in prevention and management of disputes. ADR services can use information technology to provide information to parties in case of disputes arise between the parties and also to complement and substitute for, traditional information system. Information technology can also play a valuable role in supporting the quality of ADR practice through more effective supervision, assessment, training, information management, research and evaluation.
Dental Insurance – Discount Dental Plans Vs Dental Insurance
Discount dental plans are becoming more and more popular with savvy consumers. Some companies have now opted to offer their employees discount dental plans rather than dental insurance. So what’s the difference and how do you know what is right for you?
A discount dental plan is simply a membership in a network of dental providers that have agreed to perform services at a lower than market rate. As with insurance companies, you will find a wide range of providers offered (at least from the reputable companies) with a variety of specialties from general dentistry, to oral surgery, to orthodontics, periodontics, and more. You will find dental providers with a range of experience, but they are not all “fresh out of school and looking for work” as many often think. These are providers that have made a business decision to accept patients at less than market rate, knowing that they will get paid without having to hassle with insurance companies. In exchange for getting paid up front, they reduce their fees for their patients.
The Pros of Discount Dental Plans (vs. Dental Insurance):
1. Usually no waiting periods (sometimes a few days to get in the system)
2. Savings on almost all procedures including braces and cosmetic dentistry.
3. No paperwork to fill out and file with the insurance company.
4. Plans are usually very reasonably priced (Family coverage is usually under $80 per year)
5. No pre-existing condition exclusions.
6. You don’t need to be a part of a company plan to enroll. Anyone can enroll directly for a discount dental plan.
7. Excellent as a company benefit. Provides big savings for companies as there is no investment of time or administration on the part of the employer and it give the employee the satisfaction of having a dental plan to complement their medical plan.
The Cons of Discount Dental Plans
1. Payment is due at time of service. This is why the dental provider is agreeing to the discounted fee. He or she knows they are getting paid at the time of service. GOOD NEWS – You can very often apply for dental credit at your doctors office which will cover the fee.
2. Your dentist may not take the plans which means you may have to switch providers. GOOD NEWS – You can often discuss this with your dental provider and they might agree to use the payment plan of the dental plan that you have OR enroll in the program to get the benefit if being in the network.
Dental insurance is very similar to medical insurance, however focused on dental needs. Often a dental provider will give you the paperwork to file the claim with your company, asking for the payment at the time of service, but some will file for you and bill you later.
The Pros of Dental Insurance (vs. Discount Dental Plans)
1. Free check ups and cleanings. Some insurance plans will cover annual checkups and cleanings at 100%
2. Low deductibles which reduce out of pocket expenses.
The Cons of Dental Insurance
1. Not available to everyone. You must be a part of a company that offers a dental plan.
2. May have to file paperwork to get your claim paid.
3. You often pay more and still don’t get better coverage for specialists. I had a root canal once and even with insurance had to pay $600 out of pocket.
4. There is often a 30-day waiting period.
5. Pre-existing conditions may not be covered.
So which should you have? If you are with a company that offers dental insurance, by all means take it. If you are like the 75 million Americans that are uninsured or under insured, it makes sense to at least protect yourself with a
discount dental plan given the cost. If you are preparing to change jobs, you might want to add a discount dental plan to your financial plan so that you don’t have any surprises. It is worth an extra $80 per year to have that piece of mind.
