Top 3 Solana Ecosystem Coins by Social Activity as per CryptoDep

Let us look at the top 3 Solana ecosystem coins by social activity.
Solana (SOL)
The first time this year, Solana ($SOL) broke over a major technical mark in March, a month when it generated double-digit gains and was the best-performing cryptocurrency asset among the top currencies. This month saw a 23.2 percent increase in the price of Solana, which had previously failed to break the $100 barrier. In addition, for the first time since October 2021, the cryptocurrency enjoyed double-digit gains and broke past its 50-day moving average.
According to CMC, the Solana price today is $101.75 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $904,838,943 USD. Solana is up 0.20% in the last 24 hours.
Ren (REN)
Interoperability and liquidity are two of the primary goals of the open protocol Ren (REN). Even while 2021 was a great year for decentralized finance initiatives like Ren, excessive Ethereum (ETH) fees led to reduced activity for many protocols, and DeFi took a back seat to more popular sectors like non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In the end, Ren is meant to help DeFi initiatives overcome the difficulties of getting started and securing funding.
According to CMC, the Ren price today is $0.331459 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $24,591,381 USD. Ren is up 0.72% in the last 24 hours.
Raydium (RAY)
Raydium is a Solana blockchain-based AMM and liquidity provider for Serum, a decentralized cryptocurrency exchange (DEX). When funds are transferred into Raydium, they are immediately transformed into limit orders on Serum’s order books. This is unique among AMMs. In addition, there is no limit to the order flow and liquidity that Raydium LPs may access via this arrangement with Serum.
According to CMC, the Raydium price today is $2.72 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $13,698,650 USD. Raydium has been up 0.39% in the last 24 hours.