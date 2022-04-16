Top 7 Things You Need To Know About Buying A House

Share Pin 0 Shares

House buying can be a tricky business especially when you are doing it for the first time. There are, however, some top 7 tips you need to read before buying your house. Some of these tips may seem like no-brainers but take your time to consider each one before you start looking for a home.

1. Do not buy a house if you are not the committing type

This may sound too simplistic to be a point, but trust me buying a house is a commitment, a very long commitment at that, so if you are the rolling stone type then rather consider renting, it’s the equivalent of dating and buying a house is the equivalent of getting married.

2. Calculate what you can afford

Figure out how much you can afford to spend on a new home. You need to know your exact monthly expenditures. A budget will help guide you in the right price range of homes, this will help you get clear on what you are looking for so that you do not spend time looking at houses above your price range. Many sites, dealing with house buying have a tool called a home loan calculator, so make use of it and tally up all your expenses, and incomes and see what you are left with at the end of the month.

3. Save up

Start saving! If you have decided that you are serious about buying a home then I suggest you start saving money every month to put towards a down payment on your home. It is also very important to settle all debt as you will need a good credit history. Banks will not likely give you a loan if you have a bad credit history. So pay off all debts and then start saving.

4. Get bond savvy

Do some research while you are saving. Find out about terms such as fixed interest rates, interest rates, property tax and closing costs.

5. Get pre- approved

You have done your personal budgeting; now let the professionals verify the amount you can afford to spend on a bond. When you are pre -approved on a loan you can make a serious offer if you come across a house that you like, knowing with confidence that you can afford to buy it.

6. Buy in a place close to schools and malls

Something important to remember when buying a home is to buy in an area that is close to schools and shopping centres or public transportation, because if you decide to sell your house one day these are the factors people consider when buying a home. It also boosts property values.

7. Get clear about what you are looking for

Yes I am sure we would all love a house with a sauna and indoor swimming pool, but make sure that even if you are approved for a bigger loan that you don’t go and buy a bigger property with features that you don’t really need. Keep it simple and get really clear about the basics.