Trendy Mortgage Refinancing and Second Mortgage Programs: A Brief Review

Finance
The combination of rising interest rates (although still historically low) and rising home prices has caused the robust mortgage market to slow from its record pace. This has motivated lenders to either introduce creative new loan products or to more aggressively market existing products. If you have not shopped for a second mortgage in a while, you will find numerous new products from which to choose. Following is a brief review of some of the new and popular products available today.
Interest Only – With this loan program you are paying only the interest on your mortgage and are not paying any principal. This reduces your monthly payments and can allow you to afford a larger home or save more money on a mortgage refinancing or home purchase loan. If used carefully, you can also free up cash flow that can be used for investment purposes or to pay down high interest rate debt.
Negative Amortization – These are often marketed using the phrase “option arm” or “choice mortgage”. With this loan type, your payment does not cover all of the monthly interest. Often, your mortgage balance is increasing and the underlying interest rate is usually a monthly variable rate. These loans are used to dramatically reduce your monthly payment and can be used for a mortgage refinancing or home purchase. This program should be reserved for the more sophisticated borrower and it is important that you understand the terms of the loan.
40 Year Amortization – Rather than paying off in 30 years, this loan pays off in 40 years. As with the Negative Amortization and Interest Only, this program is used to reduce your monthly payment.
Stated Income / Reduced Income Documentation Loans – There are a variety of these loan products available, but they are primarily used to for individuals with difficult to verify income. These can be used for mortgage refinancing, second mortgages and home purchase loans. As lenders have become more comfortable with credit scoring, these products have become very popular. Essentially the lender is relying on the credit score for their loan decision. They realize that borrowers with higher credit scores will pay their mortgage and they do not need to fully verify their income.
ALT A Programs – The “ALT” is short for Alternative and the “A” refers to the borrower category. These are categories of mortgages that fall outside the more stringent guidelines of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Generally these mortgage refinancing programs allow for more flexibility with regards to loan to values and income documentation requirements and can be used for home purchase, mortgage refinancing and second mortgages.
Hybrid Second Mortgages – Traditionally, your options for a second mortgage were either a fixed rate, fixed term loan or a variable rate, open ended line of credit. Now, you can have the benefit of both. You can start your second mortgage as a variable rate home equity line of credit and then lock in all or a portion of it to a fixed rate for a fixed number of years.
Investing Basics – Risk vs. Reward
In 2005, people spent 125% of what they made. They spent money they had not earned yet so they built up debt and paid interest on that debt every month. If you spent less than you made than you actually were paid interest on your money, just the opposite. The return you can expect from that hard earned money greatly depends on the level of risk associated to it. No risk does not equal any reward however; risk is not a big scary animal we all run from.
The first thing to decide is how much money you want your investments to make. It could be from 1% to 30% and everything in between. One percent return is incredibly low but very safe. Actually, 100% safe since that is what your savings account is paying. If you think that you are making money in your savings account than you forgot to think about inflation. Let’s assume that inflation is around 3% a year. If your investments are making 3%, you broke even. You did not make a dime because inflation took 3% of the buying power your money had a year ago away. $100 today is only worth $97 in one year. If you investment made 3%, which is $3, you are back at $100. Take 3% off your return and that is your real return.
If you want a high return than do not expect to be risk averse. The higher the reward the higher the risk you need to consider. Bonds currently are sitting around 5%. This is a safe 5% and you will not lose that money. Once you consider inflation, it suddenly turns into gas money. Stocks have beaten every other investment in any 20 year period. Stocks make most cringe but there are many ways to enjoy the rewards of the stock market without worrying that you are losing your children’s college fund. You can buy an index fund that invests in the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones. The S&P 500 is 500 companies if you invested $500, $1 would be in every single company. The S&P makes around 10% a year. There is a very slim chance the S&P would go to zero although there are correction years. That is why you need to invest long term. If you start buying in one of those correct years, you will lose money but think long term and you will realize to buy heavy in those correction years. Buy low and sell high is the game but many of us do it the opposite way.
When investing, not only is risk and reward important, but also your age. This may be new to you but age is very important to investing. Age tells us what level of risk we should expect. If you are in you 20s, you should be investing in the highest risk funds possible. The reason is that a person has longer to replace that money if he loses it all. A senior citizen does not have those years and the advice is just the opposite. Little to no risk and invest in only fixed income which is bonds and CDs and 100% safe alternatives. The older you get the less risk you should be allowing. 10% fixed income for every decade you are old is a general rule. Do the math and determine your risk level.
There are many safe investments out there but as the saying goes, “no pain, no gain”. The reward for “the pain” is the 10% and upwards return you could enjoy.
Are You In FATCA Compliance?
The Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act was enacted by the Congress in 2010 as part of the Hiring Incentives to Restore Employment (HIRE) Act to combat tax evasion by US persons holding investments in offshore accounts. The United States Treasury Department and the IRS continue to develop guidance concerning FATCA. The Act generally requires foreign financial institutions to report certain information about certain financial accounts held by U.S taxpayers or by foreign entities in which U.S taxpayers hold a substantial ownership interest and pay the taxes they owe.
FATCA generally requires the reporting of foreign financial assets, including some common ones such as, financial accounts held at foreign financial institutions. Foreign stocks or securities not held in a financial account. Foreign partnership interests and mutual funds. Some less commonly reported are ones such as, investment assets held by foreign or domestic grantor trusts for which you are the grantor. Foreign issued life insurance or annuity contracts with a cash value. Foreign hedge funds and foreign private equity funds.
U.S law treats U.S persons and foreign persons differently for tax purposes. U.S national refers to an individual born in the United States, Puerto Rico, Guam, U.S Virgin Islands. Individual who were born in American Samoa or were born in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands who have elected to be treated as U.S nationals. The Child Citizenship Act, applied to both adopted and biological children of U.S citizens which provide for the automatic acquisition of U.S citizenship after meeting certain conditions. An alien is any individual who is not a U.S citizen or U.S national, you are considered a nonresident alien unless you meet one of two tests. You are a resident alien of the United States for tax purposes if you meet either the green card test or the substantial presence test for the calendar year (January 1-December 31). You are a resident, for U.S federal tax purposes, if you are a Lawful Permanent Resident of the United States at any time during the calendar year. This is known as the “green card” test. To meet the United States resident for tax purpose test, you must be physically present in the United States (U.S) on at least:
1) 31 days during the current year and
2) 183 days during the 3 year period that includes the current year and the two years immediately before that.
Under FATCA, U.S taxpayers holding financial assets outside the United States must report those assets to the IRS. It’s in addition to the long-standing requirement to report with tax return known as FinCEN Form 114 Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts known as FBAR. FATCA require foreign financial institutions to report directly to the IRS information about financial accounts held by U.S taxpayers or by foreign entities wherein U.S taxpayers hold a substantial ownership interest. The reporting institutions not only include banks, but other financial institutions such as investment entities, brokers, and certain insurance companies. Some non-financial foreign entities also have to report of their U.S. owners. We can see that’s the reason when one try’s to set up a new account with a foreign financial institution, they ask information about citizenship.
FATCA requires U.S taxpayers who hold foreign financial assets with aggregate value of more than the reporting threshold (at least $50000) to report information about those assets on Form 8938 along with tax returns. Reporting thresholds vary based on whether you file a joint income tax return or live abroad. If you are single or file separately from your spouse, you must submit Form 8938 if you have more than $200,000 of foreign financial assets at the end of the year and you live abroad or more than $50,000, if you live in the United States. US Citizen whose tax home is in a foreign country and has been present in a foreign country or countries for at least 330 days out of a consecutive 12 month period is considered to live abroad. When you are filing married joint tax return and living abroad, one should file Form 8938 when the total value of foreign financial assets is more than $400,000 on the last day of the tax year or more than $600,000 at any time during the year. These thresholds apply even if only one spouse resides abroad. If you are not married then the total value of financial assets is more than $200,000 on the last day of the tax year or more than $300,000 any time during the year.
One should file Form 8938 if you file as single and total value of foreign financial assets is more than $50,000 on the last day of the tax year or more than $75,000 at any time during the tax year. In case filing tax return as married filing jointly, then the total value of foreign financial assets is more than $100,000 on the last day of the tax year or more than $150,000 at any time during the tax year. If you file as married filing separate then the total value of foreign financial assets is more than $50,000 on the last day of the tax year or more than $75,000 at any time during the tax year. While calculating the value of foreign financial assets, threshold, include one-half the value of any specified foreign financial asset jointly owned with your spouse. But for reporting purpose the entire value is to be reported on form 8938.
Foreign Financial Assets:
Foreign financial assets include foreign financial accounts and foreign non-account assets held for investment (as opposed to held for use in a trade or business), such as foreign stock and securities, foreign financial instruments, contracts with non-US persons and interests in foreign entities. These are to be reported.
Foreign currency is not a specified foreign financial asset. Foreign real estate is not a specified foreign financial asset if used as a personal residence or a rental property. If the real estate is held through a foreign entity, then the interest in the entity is to be reported if the total value of all specified foreign financial assets is greater than the reporting threshold that applied. Directly held tangible assets, such as art, antiques, jewelry, cars and other collectibles, are not specified foreign financial assets. Directly held precious metals, such as gold, are not specified foreign financial assets. However, gold certificates issued by a foreign person may be foreign financial asset and need to be reported based upon reporting threshold.
Exceptions:
You don’t have to report an asset if a financial account is maintained by a US payer. A US payer includes a US branch of a foreign financial institution, a foreign branch of a US financial institution, and certain foreign subsidiaries of US corporations. Therefore, financial accounts with such entities do not have to be reported. You don’t have to report assets if the person having beneficial interest in a foreign trust or a foreign estate, don’t know or have reason to know of the interest. If you receive a distribution from a foreign trust or foreign estate, you have the knowledge of your interest in the trust or estate. You don’t have to report if you have interest in a social security, social insurance or other similar program of a foreign government, as these are not considered specified foreign financial assets. If specified foreign financial assets has been reported on other Forms then you don’t have to report them a second time on Form 8938.
Normally a reasonable estimate of the highest fair market value of the asset during the tax year is reported and one needs to determine the value of specified foreign financial assets to know whether the value exceeds the threshold applicable based on the filing status etc. To determine fair market value of a specified foreign financial asset a reasonable estimate is sufficient based upon the publicly available information from reliable financial sources or other verifiable sources. For foreign assets the value is denominated in foreign currency. One has to use the US Department of Treasury’s Bureau of Fiscal Service’s foreign currency exchange rates to convert the denomination into US dollars. The exchange rate is based on the exchange rate on the last day of the tax year.
Effect of Non-Compliance:
Penalty for non-compliance is huge. If one has to file Form 8938 but does not file it, then IRS imposes $10,000 failure to file penalty, an additional penalty of up to $50,000 for continued failure to file after IRS notification, and a 40 percent penalty on an understatement of tax attributable to non-disclosed assets. If one fails to file or properly report an asset on Form 8938, statute of limitations is extended by three years following the time one provides the required information. If one omits from gross income more than $5000 attributable to specified foreign financial assets, the statue of limitations is extended to six years after you file your return. Exceptions apply if the failure is due to reasonable cause, then the statute of limitations is extended only with regard to the item or items related to such failure and not for the entire tax return. If the failure to disclose is due to reasonable cause and not due to willful neglect, no penalty will be imposed. Reasonable cause is determined on a case-by-case basis, based on facts and circumstances.
IRS has announced new streamlined compliance procedure, if you are a non-resident US taxpayer. Contact a tax professional to get your case visited to ensure compliance with FACTA.
A Look At Philip Judge – The Man Behind Younique Wealth Systems
The man at the helm of Younique Wealth Systems, Philip Judge, has immeasurable experience in the wealth management and precious metals industry.
Philip’s experience comes from his extensive work with wealthy families, in the wealth management and precious metals industry, in helping and advising them in protecting, preserving and growing their wealth.
Everything Philip Judge has done to date, is driven by purpose. Philip has worked as a private bullion banker for two decades.
The Anglo Far East Bullion Company was co-founded in 1991 by Philip Judge. The Anglo Far East Bullion Company is a world leading private gold and silver bullion custodial company. The Anglo Far East Company offers bullion custodial banking services to high net worth individuals and institutions, and bases its services in Switzerland.
The Anglo Far East Company deals with high net worth and wealthy individuals and clients.
In 1998, Philip Judge produced a documentary titled Millenium Money. The film won a first place Gold Award at the US Film Festival. For many people who have watched Millenium Money, a total shift in mindset has resulted, around the area of money and finances.
Philip Judge is also behind The Anglo Energy Company, which was started in 2003. The company was established at a time when global energy prices were low. Philip Judge however, understood the concept of peak oil, and believed energy, commodities and precious metals would increase dramatically in the years ahead. Many people thought he was just crazy. Given the current prices however, we can safely conclude that Philip Judge is good at his market timing and positioning.
We live in a world where we are consuming more energy than we are discovering. This is Philip’s business acument and market positioning at its best.
Philip Judge had an idea, to place wealth, knowledge and wisdom into the hands of ordinary people. This led to the launch of Younique Wealth Systems to the world in 2008.
Younique Wealth Systems is the leading gold distribution and wealth education company in the world, operating with distributors and customers in over 60 countries.
The Younique Wealth Sense Program – Acquiring The Wisdom And Knowledge Of The Generationally Wealthy
Through his experiences, background and knowledge, Philip Judge has served as a trustee, investment strategy advisor and researcher with many sophisticated investors, family and corporate trusts, and private venture capitalists.
Philip Judge’s knowledge and wisdom adds value to the Younique Wealth Systems’ Wealth Sense Program. The secrets of the wealthy are taught to individuals through Younique’s Wealth Sense Program.
The wealthy individuals are separated from all other people, because of the knowledge they have, and the fact that they apply this knowledge.
The ordinary man receives the knowledge and wisdom of the generationally wealthy, via Younique’s Bullion Business Opportunity, its bullion products and Younique’s Wealth Sense Program. This is up to date knowledge, based on Philip’s experiences working with wealthy families, and similar experiences of his leadership and management teams.
Throughout time, there have been certain groups of people whose wealth has always grown consistently. These wealthy families and individuals consistently grow, maintain and protect their wealth, whether during times of political unrest, social upheaval or war. These groups of people are the generationally wealthy families, including kinds and queens.
These groups of people have relevant knowledge and wisdom, and they take action based on this knowledge. Philip has worked with generationally wealthy individuals and families. The wealthy do certain things in a certain way. They are focussed on long-term wealth creation.
Philip Judge is very good at timing markets, and has a wealth of knowledge and wisdom from his experiences.
Learn more about Philip Judge and the knowledge and wisdom shared in the Younique Gold Tribe.
