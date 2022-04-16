Finance
Understanding Internet Marketing Terms The Foundation For Online Success
So you have thought about getting into online or internet marketing? How about things like email marketing? Well then you need to know what things are. You need to know what a website is, what a squeeze page or an opt-in page is. You even need to know what the difference is between a newsletter and an auto-responder. Now how about all the other terms that you hear, such as domain names, html codes, servers, content management systems and hosting. All these terms you need to at least have a basic understanding of.
You may be questioning why you need to know all of these internet marketing terms, but the reason is very simple why you need to at least know what they mean. It will give you a better understanding of how to spend your time, what you really need to learn about and what you should just let someone else handle. You can for example get someone to take care of building the basics of your site and get a Content management system build into your site, for the same cost as just you would pay for hosting. That means that you can get rid of having to know anything about website design software, hosting, setting up emails and all that stuff. So basically you would be cutting the tech stuff you need to understand and be able to work with about 60%. Imagine the time that would save you?
What are the basic terms you need to know? Well you should know what an html code is, you do not have to know how to write them, just know what they are. (In most cases you can just copy and paste them.) You should know what affiliates and affiliate marketing is. Know what SEO, PPC and what the difference between a newsletter and an auto-responder is. It would also help if you knew the difference between types of websites, such as the difference between a directory, search engine, e-commerce, and squeeze page along with an informational site. They all serve a different purpose and need a slightly different approach when it comes to internet marketing.
Internet marketing becomes a lot simpler once you understand the terminology being used online and in the internet marketing world. People often get spooked by how many terms internet marketers use when they are talking about how to do effective internet marketing. The truth is that half of the terminology is not a need to know thing, it is a helpful to know thing. Other internet marketers have a tendency of making it sound like internet marketing is a complex thing because of the terminology, but it really is not. Once you get more familiar with it, you will understand that some of the most common terms used are actually quite simple. Most of them serve no purpose and you do not need to know them, but of course how would many of the affiliate marketers survive if they told you that you didn’t need to know how to write html codes, understand what SEO, PPC and Ad-words is?
The simple truth about internet marketing is that the terminology is used to sell you many things you do not need. What most of these fail to give you information about is how to use the tools behind the terms. You can actually get a free guide to all the terms used in internet marketing on www.10make90.com/startupkit.php, so you can begin to get an understanding of what these terms really mean. This way you will not have to spend money on learning the basics and can focus on learning what really matters, how you can get started with internet marketing.
Research on Event Software Shows the Use of Technology in Event Management is Growing
A recent study into the uses of event software in the event management industry shows that event organisers are embracing the use of various technologies to help plan and manage their events. The research was conducted online, during the month of November 2009. Participants were asked to rate what type of event software they use on a regular basis. The four most popular tools were:
– Email Marketing
– Online Registrations
– Online Surveys
– Event Reporting & Analysis
13% of respondents said that the use of email marketing was now one of the main event software tools being used to help manage their events. This increase in use can be attributed to the advancing sophistication of such tools, as well as their ability to provide a cost effect method of promotion during the current recession.
Email marketing can be used to promote an event beforehand, to send targeted personalised invitations and to manage delegate surveys after the event has occurred. Email marketing software can now track how many emails are opened, deleted, what links were clicked, if the email was forwarded onto someone else and many more measurements. This is enabling event managers to learn from their past campaigns, helping to shape future promotions into more cost effective and efficient campaigns.
Linked into a database or CRM system, email marketing helps make the recipient/delegate selection even easier. The database can be segmented into various groups, with the message in the email invite tailored accordingly. Integrating the email software tool with a CRM system also means that the contact data will remain current and up to date at all time – automatically updated as and when contact information changes.
Since email marketing saves on printing and postage costs, it is now also becoming the method of choice for those organisations wishing to cut down on their event costs, as well as providing a more ethical, lower carbon option of event promotion.
After the event has occurred, event managers can use their email marketing tool to send follow up surveys. These can be personalised based on the delegate and can be automatically generated after the event. A link in the email will take the delegate to a webpage where they can complete an online survey. Event managers can easily track who has completed the survey and who has not yet even read the survey email; allowing them to make their follow up calls more productive.
Over half of all respondents of the survey (56%) also stated that the ability to allow delegates to register online was also an important part of modern event management. Online event registration empowers delegates to manage their own registration process – by removing event managers from this stage, it enables them to focus on more productive areas. Online registration forms can be customised to the individual event, ensuring that the specific data required from delegates is easily obtained. Registration forms can also be saved as a template, allowing them to be easily replicated for future, similar events.
Directing delegates to the host website to register also helps to boost website traffic and can be used in conjunction with online promotions to help increase the number of website visitors and online conversions in other areas.
The use of events software to help manage part or all of the event management process can be further extended to cover the post event analysis. Ensuring events provide a high ROI is one of the key metrics that event managers are measured on. Being able to effectively measure ROI and other KPIs quickly and effectively is now something that event planners demand. The use of event management software to quickly and accurately create post event reports means that event organisers are able to effectively evaluate the success of their events.
Used in conjunction with the email surveys mentioned earlier, event software reporting tools can measure event metrics such as:
· Attendance vs. Delegate registrations
· Expense to Revenue Ratio
· Conversion rate of invites sent vs. delegate registrations
· Delegate Lead Quantity and Quality
· Opportunities and Sales Cycle
Automatically importing the results of the email surveys into the event management software enables the user to create customised and event-specific reports. These can be done automatically by the software and has the ability to drill down into very minute detail. Quite often the process of creating post-event reports can be a very time consuming job, however the use of event software to help manage this activity means that event managers are able to quickly and easily see the results of their events.
Event software is now one of the fastest growing areas in the event management sector. Taking advantage of the benefits of automation and online software tools is helping to keep the event industry afloat during this recession. Increasing efficiency and reducing the cost of event management all helps increase the return on investment provided to both delegates and event hosts. Many event managers are choosing to use a full end-to-end event management software solution that encompasses:
– Website registrations
– Email marketing for promotion, invites and post event surveys
– Automatic badge production
– Resource management
– Online payment facilities
– Sophisticated reporting suites
Making the investment in a total event solution that offers all the event management functions required for event planning can help make the difference between a poor event and a successful event.
Not All Marketing Consultants Are Created Equal
In my interviews people discover through (HMA) Hidden Marketing Assets, how to engage the client. How to design a system specifically for them and implement it over time, usually within 3 to 6 months. These results come by a systematic series of proven steps.
What the consultants do is develop a unique selling proposition. Several top companies have great USP’S, and take Toyota, who is recognized as number one because of Reliability. Solid Comfort, the Furniture Manufacturer says in their USP: “Deliveries On Time 99.9% Of The Time.” This was but One item in their Ten Point Promise.
Another USP would be: “We offer a 10-point promise of reliability to help increase your profit.” This USP is helping set record sales 2 years in a row for Solid Comfort. They have it integrated in their brochure. They have it integrated on their business cards and on their web site. I have to emphasize to the HMA consultants that the beauty of this marketing system is that steps 1 and 2 (of 8) can have such a powerful impact; The USP and the Integration.
Even the sales people making calls now talk about their “on-time delivery guarantee.”
I would also say that as we are learning over the years. That through all of these stories and case studies, there were some consultants that have failed and some HMA consultants will. There will be some USP’S that do not work. If I were to identify the number one reason it doesn’t work, it is that the sales people have not gotten around it and sold it to the customers.
PPC Marketing and Its Major Benefits
Pay-per-click (PPC) advertising is a technique which enables you to promote and advertise your business online. PPC is a form of sponsored advertising where you pay the platform site (Google AdWords, Bing Ads etc.), and in turn, they display your advertisements. The payment you make is based on the number of clicks your sponsored ad gets. PPC enables you to derive great results for all kinds of brands and increases the inbound traffic within a very brief period of time, but the campaign needs to be well-timed and optimized. An organized campaign simply outweighs the risks and drastically increases the number of visitors you get on your website, in a very short span of time.
A business needs to grow fast. A PPC campaign can be launched quickly and unlike SEO, it increases the target traffic and leads on your website within a limited period of time. It is the most effective and efficient way when reaching target audience timely is the only concern. Everything involving the PPC campaign can be measured. Since you only pay when an interested target clicks on your ad, you can actually see where your money is going. The campaign costs, profit, clicks, visits etc. can all be measured.
PPC further allows a greater degree of command over your campaign and its costs. You can maintain a daily budget absolutely according to your needs. You are free to decide the amount you’re willing to spend daily and there would be no further spending. The daily budget can be changed anytime thus making the campaign a lot more flexible. Since the budget is in complete control, and every aspect of the campaign is measurable, monitoring and controlling the campaign becomes really easy. Thus, enabling you to respond to your problems and optimize the campaign accordingly.
Targeting the right audience at the right time becomes easier. A PPC campaign enables location targeting and delivery options. Also, you can choose the devices you need to target, i.e. desktops, mobiles, etc. This sort of flexibility helps in bringing the right product to the right audience. A PPC campaign, therefore, is an ideal choice for both local and global businesses alike.
However easy and viable PPC marketing might seem on the surface, the process of optimizing your campaign takes some time and effort and a particular style of campaign might not work for all types of businesses & brand promotion.
