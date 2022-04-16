Finance
Vehicle Insurance Basics
What Exactly is Automobile Insurance
Car insurance is designed to provide protection to you in the event you injure others, including property damages and bodily injury, as a result of an accident. Furthermore, depending on the coverage and plan you have, it will provide reimbursement to you for injuries and damage done to your vehicle. In its most basic form, car insurance is a contract, made between you and your carrier. You agree to pay a set price, referred to as premiums, in exchange for selected coverages.
The type of policy you have is written out in detail in the declaration page, so make sure you always read it and understand the exact coverage you have. It’s always smart to go through your policy thoroughly and make sure you don’t have any overlapping items, such as rental insurance. This is often covered on your credit card agreement, so you might just be wasting money having it. Remember, you can always upgrade your insurance and cancel it anytime.
What does automobile insurance cover?
This is a common question new customers always ask agents. The answer is, it depends on the plan and policy type you buy.
There are four main categories of protection.
* Liability Insurance
This covers injuries to the other party, damage to their vehicle and also property damages. If you have a vehicle not worth very much and you don’t drive too often, liability only insurance may make sense. It is much cheaper than comprehensive, with pricing in some states starting at $29 for good drivers.
* Collision Insurance
This will pay for damage and medical costs pertaining to you. It’s smart to buy it if your vehicle is newer and worth more than $12,000.
* Comprehensive Insurance
This is the gold standard of coverage. This type of policy costs more but has wide ranging protection. It coincides with collision and will repair of replace your automobile for events that cause damage or a loss, not relating to an vehicular accident. This means if your car is stolen, you will be protected and can get it replaced for its current market value. Also, weather related damages done to your auto will also be covered. Typical examples are flooding, fires and animal incidents.
* Uninsured Motorists Insurance
There are more people driving on the roads uninsured than ever before. Buying uninsured motorists insurance will protect you from these lawless drivers. If you get involved in an accident with someone with no insurance, you will insured up to your policy limits.
It is important to know that every state has different insurance mandatory coverage and laws. You should familiarize yourself with the mandated limits in your state and stay current with changing laws.
The Most Common Car Insurance Coverages
Each type of coverage you purchase contains a set of limits, policy terms and multiple conditions. Bodily injury is an all important one.
It will pay for, as the name implies, bodily injuries sustained from an incident you were found to be at fault causing. A good liability policy will also pay for legal fees, up to certain predefined limits, in the event you are sued in court.
Liability will also pay for damages you caused to another persons property, almost always their automobile, after an at-fault accident occurred. Medical insurance will most often cover you and the passengers riding along in your vehicle who were hurt in a crash. Another advantage of having good medical coverage is, it will cover medical costs in the event you are hit by a car walking as a pedestrian.
There are several states that have PIP or personal injury protection laws as opposed to medical coverage. Some people refer to this as no-fault coverage. PIP insurance will most often pay for medical, funeral, income loss and a variety of other costs that relate to bodily injuries sustained after a vehicle accident.
What you Need to Know Before Buying Car Insurance
The most important thing to think about when buying auto insurance is getting coverage that meets your needs. What are your specific needs, including your budget and tolerance of risk. Remember, you should think of a worse case scenario, such as buying enough coverage to replace your car and protecting the assets you have accumulated.
In general, the higher your personal net worth, the more insurance protection you will need. Lawyers also target people who have large amounts of money with vigorous lawsuits, claiming pain and suffering damages. Your insurance plan should follow your asset growth and protect you to the fullest.
Finance
Hail, Wind, and Flood – How Much is an Hour of Your Time Worth Before the Storm?
How much is an hour of your time worth? Would you believe it could be worth thousands of dollars? Millions of home-owner’s policies are issued in conjunction with the mountain of paperwork associated with new mortgages, and it is easy for the majority of first time home buyers to overlook their insurance policies until it is too late. It is only after a catastrophic event, such as a hail storm or flood, that people are forced to pay attention to the conditions of their insurance policy. You should take an hour of time to review your entire policy annually, and discuss any concerns you may have with your agent. Pay specific attention to your exclusions section, and your declarations page. The Policy Declarations page is a quick snapshot of the most important policy details, which are simplified for better understanding below.
What exclusions are listed in your policy? The exclusions section of your insurance policy lists the situations that the insurance company will not pay for in the event of a loss. This section is discreetly placed in your policy pages and is not on your declarations page, but this section is one of the most important. All basic home-owners’ policies exclude events such as earthquakes, sewage backups, nuclear explosions, war, mud slides, and sink holes just to name a few. Your policy will not cover flooding. Flood coverage can be purchased through your agent, but is not part of your homeowners’ policy. It is underwritten through The National Flood Insurance Program, governed by FEMA. You may live outside of the flood plane, but the fact is, if you live within five miles of ANY water source, then you need flood insurance. The good news is, the further away from the flood plane you are, the cheaper the insurance. There are also ancillary exclusions that are not covered except with the proper endorsements.
Endorsements are additions to your home-owner’s policy that may be added on to your basic policy much like luxury options on a new car. And just like the new car they will add to the bottom line price, but have a relatively small impact on the monthly payment. These additions are things that most people assume are already covered in their policy. These include, but are not limited to sewage backups, broken windows/glass, fallen trees, wind driven rain, and building-code required upgrades. Make certain that you carefully read all of your policy’s exclusions and endorsements.
How much is your deductible for wind and hail damage? Your deductible is the portion of a claim amount that you are required to contribute for your repairs. That amount is then deducted from the total payout you receive from your insurance company. A higher deductible usually means a lower premium, but many companies have been systematically raising deductibles rather than noticeably raising premiums. On most policies these days you will have two types of deductible. One deductible will be for general perils, and usually amount to $500-$1000. You will notice that there is a separate wind/hail deductible. This deductible is where some insurance companies have decided to recoup some expenses in states with higher than normal risk such as Florida, Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma. You may think that you have a $500 deductible when 2 inch hail crashes through your window, but you may not have realized that your insurance company raised your deductible to anywhere from 1%-5% of your policy limits.
Your policy limits are the maximum amount that your insurance company will pay out in the event of a total loss, such as a tornado or fire. Policy limits are set by you or your mortgage company when the policy is first taken out, but upon renewal most companies will use your current county’s appraisal amount. You should make sure that your policy limits are set at your home value plus at least 15%. If the value of your home is $100,000 then your policy limit should be at least $115,000 for your dwelling. It generally costs 15-20% more to replace, than to build new. What are your policy limits?
Do you have an RCV or ACV policy? The difference between these two policies can amount to several thousands of dollars out of pocket. The Replacement Cost Value (RCV) is the value of replacing your damaged items with current market rates. The insurance company will then depreciate these items based on their age and compare them based on their useful life expectancy. For example: a roof shingle that has a thirty year warranty and is ten years old will have a depreciation ratio of 10/30. The formulated depreciation amount is subtracted from the RCV to reach the Actual Cash Value (ACV). If you have a RCV policy, the depreciation that is retained by the insurance company will be issued to you after the replacement of your damaged items is complete. If you have an ACV policy the depreciation that is retained by the insurance company is non-recoverable and you will not be issued this amount. The benefit of an ACV policy is a lower monthly premium payment, which makes it attractive for rental properties and non living structures such as barns. You should discuss the pros and cons of each type of policy with your agent to determine which is best for your situation.
These are very basic insurance concepts. To have more detailed policy and claim questions answered you can visit http://www.hailandwind.com/ and submit a question to the forum. You can also acquire more detailed information from your state’s Department of Insurance website, and you can call your insurance agent if you need to make any changes. He or she will be happy to take your call. It only takes about an hour to read your insurance policy, and you should read it every time it is renewed. Make sure you know what is excluded and endorsed. Find out if you can afford your deductible in the case of a claim. Match your policy limits to the value of your property, plus 15-20%, and determine which policy you need, ACV or RCV. One hour of your time could save you thousands!
Finance
How Much Auto Insurance Terminology Do You Really Know?
Does your insurance agent speak English? You might think so-until you get a good look at your auto insurance policy! It can be hard to pick the English out of the muddle of Insurance-ese, Legal-ese and Big-Word-ese that jumbles up most policies and make it impossible for the average driver to understand without a dictionary in one hand and a thesaurus in the other!
Having a good grip on auto insurance terminology is a vital part of any successful insurance shopping endeavor. The question is, how much auto insurance terminology do you know?
1. At Fault – Believe it or not, this one isn’t quite as simple as it sounds. There are two variations on “At Fault” in the auto insurance dictionary. The person considered to be “at fault” in an accident is the one who caused it in the first place, and “at fault” insurance (as opposed to no-fault insurance) means that the person who was “at fault” is going to be paying all of the bills.
2. Bodily Injury Liability – This is the part of your insurance coverage that makes sure you’re not stuck with emergency room bills, ICU bills, outpatient bills and rehabilitative therapy expenses for someone else after you take a slide on a slick city street in the middle of winter and run head first into their vehicle.
3. Comprehensive Coverage – Regardless of what your personal religious beliefs happen to be, there’s no denying that “Acts of God” can do horrible things to your vehicle. When Mother Nature is the only one to blame for the damages to your car, your comprehensive auto insurance coverage will step in and pick up the bill.
4. Collision Coverage – Your liability insurance might pick up the tab for the other person’s repairs after you’ve been in an accident, but it’s not going to do anything about yours. That’s why you need to make sure you’re carrying collision coverage. Collision will get you back on the road after you’ve been in an accident or total your car and cut you a check so you’re not left for weeks without wheels trying to come up with the money to make it happen.
5. Continuously Insured – This is one of those auto insurance terms you really have to look out for, because your insurer’s definition of continuously insured and yours may be a lot different. Most of us don’t think much of it if we’re late with a payment and our coverage lapses a few days, but your insurance company isn’t going to be impressed. Continuously insured means continuously insured-no exceptions.
6. Deductible – This is what you owe them each time you file an auto insurance claim for the privilege of having them pick up the tab. Think of it as the five bucks you chip in toward dinner, only instead of single digits it hits double or triple.
7. Garaging Location – Where you park your car. The phrasing on this is a little misleading-it doesn’t matter whether you have a garage or not.
8. Limit – The maximum amount your insurer is going to pay out for your auto insurance claims. This will usually be separated on a “per person” and “per incident” basis.
9. No Fault – With no fault car insurance it doesn’t matter whodunit. Your auto insurance is going to take care of you, and theirs is going to take care of them. (But only the driver actually at fault is going to watch their insurance rates go up.)
10. Premium – The amount of money you pay your insurer each month for the privilege of being insured.
11. Primary Use – What you use your car for MOST of the time. No, they’re not being nosy. They’re just checking to make sure you’re not a traveling salesman who spends forty hours a week on the road. (Relative risk and all that-business use usually requires a commercial policy.)
12. Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist Coverage – Not everyone has the good sense to stay continuously covered by an auto insurance policy. If you have the bad luck to run into one of these drivers on the road you could spend years in court trying to get the money for your repairs. Uninsured motorist coverage saves you the trouble-your insurance company picks up the tab. You can figure the rest out later.
Finance
How to Save Money and Get Discount Life Insurance in Connecticut
A major part of the life insurance purchase process is knowing what to purchase. Before you get on line and begin submitting information to a host of Connecticut licensed insurance companies, make sure you know which type of insurance you need and can afford.
Underwriting factors such as your health, age and lifestyle habits serve to increase or decrease premiums, but there are fundamental rules that apply to life insurance. Here are a few of the basics:
1. Term: Term is the most basic and least expensive form of life insurance policy. They are in effect for a set period of time. The face value of the policy does not change and it remains in effect until the insured dies or the policy expires (whichever occurs first). If the policy expires, there are no return premiums due the insured.
If you have a term insurance policy, most companies offer the option to upgrade and convert the policy to a permanent life policy.
2. Permanent Policies: There are several variations on permanent policies, but the most common types are listed below:
o Whole Life: These policies accrue cash value over time and usually pay dividends to the policyholder.
o Universal: These policies are very flexible. They allow the policyholder to have a bit more control over the premium and the face value of the policy. It comes in handy if for a particular time in your life, your finances are a bit tight. You can reduce your premium payments until you get back on your feet. This is subject, of course, to the insurance company’s underwriting terms.
o Variable: These policies can prove to be risky. The death benefit and the value of the policy are based on the performance of outside investment fund. The cash value of the policy is not guaranteed, but the company will guarantee the death benefit will not fall below a pre-determined minimum.
Once you’ve determined the type of insurance that will work best in your situation, then you should begin approaching companies.
