Finance
What Home Buyers Should Know About FHA Financing
FHA financing has become a preferred route for many home buyers for several good reasons. It has unique challenges as well, though, and home buyers need to be aware of both the advantages and disadvantages when choosing to use this route for their home financing. Let’s review the pros and cons of FHA financing here so you can better understand your options when selecting this route for your home purchase.
Advantages of FHA Financing
- Less Money Needed Upfront – FHA financing currently requires a 3.5% down payment while conventional financing typically requires a minimum of 5% down. FHA financing also does not currently require that a buyer have any additional savings left after purchase while conventional financing typically requires the buyer to have two months of mortgage payments minimum set aside in the bank after closing as a safety precaution. Because of these lighter requirements, the FHA buyer can typically buy a home with less money needed upfront.
- More Flexibility on Credit History – FHA financing normally has more flexibility with a credit history that is newer or slightly bruised. Conventional financing will typically require that a person’s credit history be well established with little allowance for credit bruises like late payments or collections. FHA has more liberal guidelines on this which can help the buyer whose credit is newer or has experienced some challenges.
- Ability to Purchase A More Expensive Home – assuming you stay under FHAs maximum loan amount, FHA financing will normally allow a higher ratio of bills to income than conventional financing will for the buyer with average to strong credit. This can help a FHA buyer be approved for a larger loan amount than the conventional homebuyer in many situations.
Disadvantages of FHA Financing
- More Paperwork – Due to the addition of the Federal Housing Administrations guarantee of FHA loans, there is additional paperwork needed both to approve and close the FHA mortgage. This is typically just a minor inconvenience, but it’s still something that the home buyer should be aware of upfront.
- Higher Property Standards – the Federal Housing Administration places a high importance on the safety and soundness of the properties it finances. Because of this, they hold these properties to a higher standard than conventional financing typically requires. Prior to making an offer on a home with FHA financing, the home buyer should talk with their lender about the property to determine if there are any features of the home that might make it ineligible for FHA financing it its current condition.
- Higher Mortgage Costs – FHA currently charges a 1.75% upfront mortgage insurance premium to the home buyer. This cost can be financed into the loan or paid at the closing, offering some flexibility to the buyer, but either way it is a cost that will need to be paid at some point. Additionally, FHA financing currently has higher monthly mortgage insurance costs than conventional financing in most situations. Both the upfront and monthly cost change periodically so the homebuyer should check with their lender to see what these charges are when they find their home and how they compared to the mortgage insurance cost for a conventional loan.
While there are other minor nuances of both FHA and conventional financing that differentiate the two, these pieces are the primary ones that the homebuyer should considering when determining what type of financing is best for them. For the buyer with strong credit, savings for the down payment and decent room between their bills and income, conventional financing is typically easier and less expensive. For the buyer with newer or bruised credit, limited savings or tighter bills compared to income, though, FHA is a strong option to consider.
Finance
Warehouse Lending – Where’s the Risk?
Warehouse lending is frequently characterized as a low risk, high yield business, yet there is a shortage of warehouse lenders. The large national lenders have either dropped out of the market entirely, or have restricted their lending to very large customers and very generic product. Many of the remaining second tier lenders focus primarily on early purchase programs for their own product.
Regional and community banks, which tend to be highly sensitive to the needs of their present and prospective customers, are reluctant to rush into a line of business that has been recently dropped by so many of its largest long-term players.
With demand high, concern about lack of yield isn’t likely to be keeping lenders out of the warehouse business. Perception of risk seems to be the more likely cause of the shortage of providers. Risk, however, can be prepared for and managed profitably, but first it needs to be identified.
So, where’s the risk?
To see the risk more clearly, let’s take a minute to look at the business. The warehouse lender’s customer is a mortgage bank that makes loans to consumers, closes loans in its own name, and sells the loans on the secondary market to takeout investors under pre-existing correspondent lending contracts which provide for, among many things, repurchase by the seller of loans that contain defects (including but not limited to fraud) or which fail within a defined period of time.
The customer will generally identify loans it intends to finance no more than 24 clock hours in advance of closing by providing the warehouse lender with a funding request accompanied by the pre-funding documentation required under the warehouse lending agreement. Note that closing has not yet occurred, and that the warehouse lender’s money will move to the closing agent before final documents exist.
After closing, final documents required by the warehouse lending agreement are sent to the warehouse lender. The customer assembles the balance of the investor package, including satisfaction of all open stipulations, and sends it to the designated takeout investor. As soon as the lender’s investor package is ready, the lender notifies the warehouse to ship the balance of the package (principally the original Note) to the takeout investor.
The takeout investor receives the packages from the mortgage lender and the warehouse lender, gives them at least a cursory review, and wires funds representing what it believes to be the correct purchase price to the warehouse. It provides a Purchase Advice, detailing the amount wired to the warehouse, to the mortgage lender by e-mail, fax or on its website.
The warehouse lender applies the wired funds to the mortgage lender’s obligation as provided for in the warehouse lending agreement. Principal outstanding for the particular item will be reduced, and the associated charges will either be paid or billed as stipulated in the warehouse lending agreement.
I’ve used the term “warehouse lending” as a generalization covering pure lending transactions, repurchase transactions and purchase-and-sale transactions. There are differences among the three, but the underlying scenario is the same: the customer chooses, and enters into an agreement with, a buyer, makes product according to the buyer’s requirements, sends the product to the buyer while taking payment in anticipation of a successful sale from a third party, and lets the buyer and the third party settle up once the product is delivered and inspected.
Does this sound like factoring? It should, but many entrants into the warehouse lending field aren’t familiar with asset based lending so they very often limit their review to the customer’s P&L and balance sheet, as they would with any commercial line of credit customer, and think they’re covered. The notion that, in the case of warehouse lending, the primary (and, realistically, the only) source of repayment is liquidation of the collateral seems backwards to a cash flow lender.
The primary repayment source is not merely liquidation of collateral, but consistent and timely liquidation of collateral at or above pricing sufficient to provide a net operating profit from net sale proceeds. Net sale proceeds are what the customer gets after the warehouse lender’s charges are paid.
Take any mortgage banker’s financial statement and see how much you need to deduct from loans held for sale to trigger insolvency. Divide that by the average loan amount for that customer. That’s the number of unsaleable loans it will take to put the customer in the tank, and it is typically not going to be a large number.
It might be possible to mitigate that loss by finding an alternative buyer for each rejected loan, but that will require time. The alternative buyer is also likely to demand a holdback, and 20% of the agreed sale price for a year after purchase is not unusual. The extra time to consummate a “scratch and dent” sale and the holdback can be significant liquidity factors.
My first asset-based customer outside of the garment business was an egg packer. The plant was kept scrupulously clean, but you didn’t want to be downwind of it even on a cold day. As a line worker explained, “the more eggs you put through, the more of them hit the floor.” The mortgage origination business is very similar in that respect, in terms of the percentage (very small) of loans that hit the floor as well as odor of those that do.
Anything more than an occasional flawed loan will have two effects on the originator – the cash effect of having the loan rejected, and the likelihood of triggering a higher level of QC on the part of the buyer which will add time to the purchase process as well as the likelihood of turning up more loans that can be rejected. Future pricing can be hurt as well, since rejected loans decrease the seller’s pull-through rate, and they cost the buyer review time without allowing the buyer to make a profit.
If a few rejected loans don’t kill the customer right away, they will create a high-maintenance relationship that will, at best, reduce the lender’s profit. Unless the conditions that caused the loans to be rejected are cured, it’s likely that more loans will be rejected, the customer will fail, and the warehouse will become the owner of loans that are most likely worth less than the financed amount.
What causes loans to be rejected?
De facto hedging. In this scenario, takeout investors rely on the underwriting and prepurchase processes to add conditions that seem to justify rejection of loans which had rates locked below prevailing market rates. This is, at best, an immoral practice but it is difficult to prove and is common.
Cash flow issues at the takeout investor. Most takeouts are either aggregators, who buy loans and then sell or securitize them in large blocks, or leveraged portfolio lenders, who finance their purchases by borrowing against the loans they purchase, or a blend of both. In either case, small cash flow disruptions can cause large problems. A rash of defaults requiring advances will cause cash flow challenges even to true portfolio lenders. Cash flow trouble first shows itself as an increasing delay in purchasing loans, and then worsens to a trend of rejections for insubstantial reasons.
Honest mistakes. These happen everywhere, but are found most often when there is insufficient depth or breadth of management, or high turnover among worker bees. The core competencies of sales, secondary marketing, underwriting, closing and shipping need to be adequately represented for a mortgage bank to be consistently successful. A culture which recognizes that honest mistakes happen will generally pass through fewer potential rejects than a “paint-by-numbers” culture. Breadth, depth and stability may result in higher payroll cost that pays for itself by preventing rejects. A company that started up during the boom years may be insufficiently prepared for the volatility we are likely to face for the next several years.
Product falling out of favor. The farther a loan product is from the 80% LTV, 30 year fixed rate full doc conforming standard, the more likely it may find a reduced universe of potential buyers in the secondary market. The old rule of thumb that a loan should not be warehoused if it didn’t have at least 3 potential buyers was widely disregarded during the recent boom years, but it remains a good rule. Not long ago, quite a few mortgage bankers were taking the question “where else can I go for a no-FICO manufactured housing program” seriously, to their peril. The more exotic a loan program is, and the definition of “exotic” seems to be broadening every day, the more vulnerable it is to rejection even if done on a pre-underwritten flow basis.
Closing agent errors, omissions, or malfeasance. The most benign example of this is the practice of some closing agents adding charges to the borrower’s account that are not authorized by the mortgage banker. These charges can bring smaller loans over the High Cost threshold, which makes them unsaleable except as deep-discount scratch-and-dent if they can be sold at all. Getting the consumer to agree to a clean refinancing can be a delicate, time consuming matter with no guarantee of success.
At the other end of the scale is the closing agent that wants wires sent offshore to an entity with a name that is similar enough to a major title insurance company to be taken for an affiliate. That kind of scheme is usually kept going for months while the intended victims get comfortable with it, until suddenly one day millions disappear along with any trail to “Sounds Like” Title.
Long broker chains. It’s often said that the more pairs of eyes that look at a loan, the more likely the loan is to be error-free, but that assumes that the pairs of eyes are focused on something other than pushing it through. Beyond that, it’s human nature for the worker bees, who are always under time pressure, to take the word of a previous worker bee on such time-consuming things as employment verifications, so mistakes get passed on, not corrected.
Insufficient pre-closing quality control. Files are built slowly in the mortgage lending process, and they are contributed to by many people, each of whom is focused on his or her specialty area. Just before the file goes to the closing agent, did anybody make sure that everything was in place, or arranged for? And did the file pass a Reasonableness Test in order to catch, and satisfactorily explain for the record, oddities like 6 months’ reserves for a borrower who barely squeaked through on the income ratios?
Why isn’t fraud on the list?
We have all heard the assertion that “the only risk in warehouse lending is fraud, and fraud is rare in the mortgage industry.”
An underwriting manager I used to work with liked to bet people lunch at Mimi’s, the most expensive place within walking distance, that any of his underwriters, picked at random, could find fraud in any loan file, also picked at random, in four hours or less. He would have grown fat on free lunches if most people weren’t fully aware that mortgage fraud is nearly universal and it goes on because no real-world underwriter commonly gets more than a few minutes per file to find it.
“The big, ugly fraud is what we catch,” said the underwriting manager. “We just hope that the little ugly fraud doesn’t hurt us too badly.” Fraud is always there. It’s how it’s dealt with that prevents, or causes, fraud-related losses.
Other risks to lenders
There are additional exposures that warehouse lenders take and, while most of them are related to the volume of lending and average amounts outstanding, two of them are not.
Both of these risks unrelated to lending volume are related to litigation, and neither is well known outside the warehouse lending community.
The first, and potentially most damaging, can be summarized by the phrase “you are who you fund.” First Alliance, a takeout investor and retail/wholesale lender, failed in its defense against charges of predatory lending, was slapped with a large judgment, and filed bankruptcy. The plaintiff class saw that Lehman Brothers had a relationship with First Alliance that included warehouse lending, sensed a deep pocket, sued Lehman Brothers on the theory that it “enabled” First Alliance’s predatory lending practices, and won a judgment in the amount of 10% of the judgment against First Alliance.
Lehman’s appeal was pending in the Federal system when Lehman filed its own bankruptcy, and although it is not likely that many of the connections between Lehman units and First Alliance were duplicated in other warehouse lending relationships, the case set Federal precedent in areas that can be expected to come up again. It is not entirely a coincidence that the warehouse lending subsidiaries of many large players in the financial markets were disbanded after the likely outcome of Lehman’s appeal took color from the increasing publicity about subprime and predatory lending.
This risk, especially to a new entrant into the warehouse lending field, like all of the risks set out in this short article, can be mitigated, although the First Alliance/Lehman risk is more complicated than it seems at first glance. It is a topic that needs to be dealt with at length. Suffice it to say, for now, that adequate protections can be put in place, and should be effective as long as they are strictly observed.
Another litigation risk comes from lending to mortgage bankers who are required by their regulators to have a warehouse line in place at all times. The lender who cancels such a banker’s only warehouse line has, in effect, put the banker out of business by causing its license to be revoked. If “New York minute” hadn’t been in the language already, it would have got there to describe how long it would take a New York banker to sue its warehouse lender for cancelling its last remaining line.
Adequate preparation can mitigate this risk, but no litigation risk can be done away with entirely. As with any other risk, the risk of being forced to defend against lawsuits, whether well-grounded or frivolous, needs to be factored into pricing.
Market Risk and Liquidity Issues
This is familiar ground to all lenders, and the situation in warehouse lending is the same as in any other kind of lending. Margins can be friend or foe depending on how much planning you put into them, but you can generally assume that your demand will be strongest when margins are weakest.
What’s different in the warehouse lending world is the likelihood of large swings in line utilization, which often happen for no predictable reason. While you can assume, usually correctly, that lines will ebb at mid-month and flood at month end, a wide variety of financial and non-financial factors can cause a customer’s utilization to peak quickly at any time. After all, in most markets $1 million in borrowing corresponds to only four loans, and even a small mortgage banker can generate a pop of a dozen or so “extra” loans on short notice. Warehouse lines consequently require more reserve liquidity than most commercial lines, as well as more attention to keeping unused commitments to a minimum.
Another factor to plan for is anticipated dwell time – the number of days required between the time you fund a loan and the time you settle it off the line. Most contracts call for a maximum of 30 days, but as a practical matter such a limit is unenforceable because dwell time is between your customer and the takeout investor. If you are assuming that, because the contractual maximum dwell time is 30 days, that you can fund warehouse lines entirely on DDA funds, your cost of funds projection will be understated. 90-day money needs to be factored in, and aggressive loss reserves taking effect after 90 days need to be factored into your cost projection as well.
Counterparty Risk
As we have seen with the rapid implosions of many of the subprime lenders since 2006, a takeout investor can be issuing press releases about record growth and roaring prospects one week, and locking its employees out in preparation for filing bankruptcy the following week. In such an environment, traditional financial statement analysis is inadequate. The best defense a warehouse lender has is to create the ability to constantly know what is going on between each takeout investor and all of the warehouse customers who deal with it in terms of product type, dwell time and reject rate.
Another class of counterparty is the Errors & Omissions and fidelity bond carriers. Warehouse lenders usually require E&O and fidelity coverage from all of their customers and, if you aggregate this information by carrier, some interesting numbers are bound to result. My personal opinion of requiring E&O and fidelity coverage has been not to expect to collect on it, but to use it as a screening device – if the customer can’t get approved for the minimum required coverages, then the carriers’ underwriters may have picked up on something my underwriting might have missed. But it’s still helpful, if only to have a ready answer for the FDIC, to know which carriers you are relying on for coverage, and what the aggregate exposures are.
The Volume Trap
Real estate lending is different in every state, and every mortgage bank has a slightly different way of doing business. The idea that one size fits all in warehouse lending has not held up in practice, but most lenders had to learn the hard way that “economy of scale” is difficult to apply successfully to the warehouse lending business. A small operation with a dozen or so customers and a small, stable, cross-trained staff can compete successfully with “Charmat bulk process” warehouse lenders by offering a high level of customer service without compromising standards because it relies on knowledge rather than generalized systems and checklists.
By 2006, most of the warehouse lenders were using monolithic soup-to-nuts software from one of a very few vendors and competing aggressively with each other for market share. If you are funding $20 million a day and your software, or any of your infrastructure, is not giving you 100% of what you need, you are forced into the position of living with what you have.
You can’t put all activity on hold while you rely on a third party provider to fix the problem, and then start up again days or weeks later. Risk increases if it is impossible to quickly change monolithic software. When the subprime market began to melt down, all warehouse lenders needed good information on their exposure to subprime loans in general and Pay Option ARMs in particular, but most systems were not set up to report on loan types that were not common when the software was designed. Considerable midnight oil was burned by people working to get their data warehouse software to yield up data on loan types it wasn’t designed to report on. Meanwhile, the smaller, high-touch lenders were making corrections because they knew their customers and the loans they financed.
Another characteristic of the boom years was many large lenders’ practice of hiring inexperienced personnel, training them only in their narrow roles, and trying to manage by exception. As long as volume kept rising, the percentages stayed in line but in the end, $10 million of impaired collateral is $10 million of potential loss.
Can an entrant to the warehouse lending start small, grow slowly, and make consistent profits? It’s not exciting, maybe, but it is likely. Concentration on short term market share leads, as one credit officer put it, to “cornering the market on bad customers.”
The Wrap
Opportunities to make money, and opportunities to lose money, abound in the warehouse lending field. Many aspects of warehouse lending, such as reliance on liquidation of collateral as the primary source of repayment, are counterintuitive to experienced cash flow lenders. Success turns on addressing elements of risk that may be unfamiliar but which can be identified and provided for in advance.
This article has tried to identify the major elements of warehouse lending risk in a general way. To address the risk appropriately, it is best to have an analysis done of existing safeguards, procedures and automation in order to continue to rely on proven resources, adding no more new policies, procedures or systems than necessary.
Warehouse lending can be very rewarding to a lender who approaches it with one eye on identifying and dealing with risk and the other eye on cross sale opportunities, such as cash management and deposit products. Community banks may find that reverse economies of scale – avoiding complicated new software in favor of staffing with a few well-rounded employees rather than an “army of clerks” – can be strongly to their advantage.
Finance
Online Banking Has Changed the Way We Manage Our Day-To-Day Finances
Did you know it even gets national recognition? That’s right! National Online Banking Day is observed on the second Monday in October, which is also a traditional national bank holiday (Columbus Day).
Convenience is usually publicized as the major advantage, but it definitely isn’t the only benefit. It can save you money and can definitely be more environmentally friendly. Here are a few more reasons to enjoy the perks of online banking at your credit union.
Manage your own banking experience – Most credit unions that have embraced this online service give their members the opportunity to completely manage their own daily finances by paying bills online, transferring funds between accounts, depositing and ordering checks, and apply and make loan payments.
Mobility – It can be done from anywhere with an Internet connection. With this added flexibility you won’t have to worry about late payments or other time sensitive financial transactions.
Online Bill Pay – You can automate your monthly bills to pay automatically. By paying your bills automatically you will never miss a payment. Most importantly, not having to depend on the postal service to send your payments allows you to keep your money in your account for a little longer, earning a little more interest.
View your transaction online – Online banking allows you to access your transactions from anywhere, 24-7. You can check your account balance daily, keep track of pending transactions and catch any errors quickly for easy adjustment.
Transfer between accounts – Using it to transfer funds can save you a trip to the credit union. You can make transfers without leaving home, check on availability of funds before you spend the money. This service will make it easier to transfer money to make loan payments on time.
Security – Using online banking allows you to setup transaction alerts, travel notifications and report fraudulent activity. You can also change your password to keep your online accounts secure.
e-statements – Most statements are completed online, decreasing the amount of paper used and sent to members, making online banking a perfect environmental choice.
eAlerts & Text Alerts – You can manage and receive eAlerts regarding specific account activity.
Ease of use – Online accounts are simple to implement and require no more information that a regular bank account. You simply input your data online and if you run into a problem you simply contact your credit union directly for assistance.
Whether you’re working late at work, catching up with friends over dinner, or relaxing on the couch at home – your banking needs are always covered with online banking – the perfect combination of service and convenience.
Finance
Foreclosure Alternatives and Common Pitfalls – The Loss Mitigation and Short Sale Disaster – A Guide
Whether you’re about to have your house sold at auction, or you’ve just missed your first payment, you still have options! In fact, even if you’re still making your payments on time, but feel that in the near future, you won’t be able to keep up, it’s time to act! As any financial expert will tell you, ‘prior planning prevents poor performance.’ I can personally tell you, as President and C.E.O. of the leading loss mitigation company, Option Next, at our company, we believe that the only way you can possibly decide what to do, is by knowing your options…
This article will go through each of the best available options, and will explain the advantages and drawbacks of each one, along with tips on how to avoid getting scammed.
What Are Your Options?
1. Refinance – If you’re facing hardship because of the terms of your current mortgage, such as an adjustable rate mortgage which has started adjusting out of control, you may still be able to refinance into a fixed-rate loan. This option may not be available if you’re already far behind on your mortgage, or if your credit history is severely damaged. This is something that a qualified loss mitigation company can inquire about on your behalf. They should be able to give you a clear answer as to whether this is possible without charging you any fees. There are of course fees if you pursue the refinancing, but anyone who charges you a processing fee just to find out if it’s possible is looking to cash in on your misfortune…
Refinancing Advantages: No damage to your credit, you stay in your home and work out a payment you can afford.
Refinancing Disadvantages: Not available if your credit is severely damaged, only works if you owe less than the property is worth, the monthly payments will still be somewhat high, as you are refinancing your entire mortgage balance plus new closing costs.
Summary: Refinancing is most effective if your mortgage has an adjustable rate, and either has yet to adjust, or has just adjusted, and you are no more than 30 days late. If you don’t owe more than the property is worth, have reasonable credit, and would want to keep your property, refinancing is the best approach.
2. Loan Modification – If the hardship you’re facing is temporary; if you feel that you can reasonably continue to assume your current mortgage if only some adjustments were made, such as deferring your past due amount to the end of the loan or reducing the payment for the next few months, then it’s possible that a good loss mitigator can negotiate a solution with your bank. Banks do not want to foreclose on your property. They would rather take your money than your land. They are poorly equipped to manage ownership of real estate, and would rather find a way to salvage the loan. A qualified loan mitigation company may be able to work out an agreement that works for both you and your bank.
Loan Modification Advantages: No damage to your credit, you stay in your home and work out a payment you can afford.
Loan Modification Disadvantages: May not be available if your credit is severely damaged. Monthly payments will still be reasonably high as you are keeping your entire mortgage balance plus default amount. Also, loss mitigation companies generally charge a pretty hefty fee for this service, sometimes as much as $5,000 or more.
Summary: Loan Modification is most effective if your mortgage has an adjustable rate, or if you’ve fallen behind in such a way where you would normally be able to make your monthly mortgage payment, but just can’t keep up with the late fees and penalties. In most cases, it is only the late fees, penalties and interest rate that the bank would be willing to negotiate. If you don’t think that you’d be able to afford the mortgage at its current principal balance, even if the interest rate were reduced and the late charges removed, then a loan modification would not be a good option for you, and some fly-by-night loan mitigator may end up taking you for a ride.
3. Sell Your House – If the amount you owe on your property is less than or equal to the current market value of your property, you can always sell your house and pay off the mortgage in one lump sum. However, in today’s real estate market, that’s rarely the case. Most people in mortgage trouble today are faced with the problem of owing more on their property than it’s worth. If you are in a position to sell your home and pay off the mortgage in full, then you don’t need a loss mitigator and should simply contact your local Realtor…
Selling Advantages: No damage to your credit, your mortgage is paid off in full and you walk away..
Selling Disadvantages: Not an option if you owe more than the property is worth. You give up the house and lose any remaining equity to closing costs and broker commissions.
Summary: The traditional sale option is not available to most homeowners in today’s marketplace, as most owe more on their houses than they are worth in today’s market… If you are in a position where you owe less than the property is worth; If you’re willing to walk away from the property, this is a great option to preserve your credit…
4. Short-Refi – If your property is worth less than what you owe on it and you want to keep it, a short-refi may be the best solution. In a short-refi situation, the bank agrees to take less than what you owe on the property, in exchange for an immediate payoff and closing. At the same time, another bank agrees to refinance your property, at a significantly smaller amount. At this lower payoff amount, you are then able to have a mortgage you can afford. This option may not be available to you if you are severely past due on your mortgage or have severely damaged credit.
Short-Refi Advantages: Minimal damage to your credit, the entire debt is wiped away, and the banks will not go after you for the difference. There will be no foreclosure or bankruptcy on your record and a legitimate loss mitigation company should mitigate your short-refi with all fees worked into your new loan, meaning no immediate out-of-pocket expenses…
Short-Refi Disadvantages: You suffer a slight black mark on your credit, the process is lengthy and somewhat complex, and if your credit isn’t good enough to qualify you for the refinancing, this option goes out the window. A bad loss mitigator can cause a short-refi negotiation to fall apart.
Summary: Short-refis are most effective if you owe more than the property is worth, are facing financial hardship and are or will soon be unable to afford your mortgage, and you have minimal or no liquid assets and want to keep your house.
5. Short-Sell – If you’re in that ever-growing category of homeowners who owe more on their property than it’s worth, and you’d like to sell your property, a short-sale may be right for you. In a short-sale situation, the bank agrees to take less than what you owe on the property in exchange for an immediate sale and a payoff at closing. You, the homeowner, end up walking away having settled your entire mortgage for whatever the property could sell for. The banks will report this on your credit history as ‘Settled For Less Than Owed.’ This is a negative mark on your credit score, but is nothing close to a bankruptcy or foreclosure. A short-sale, more than any other option, requires a highly competent loss mitigation company. See below for tips on how to make sure the company you pick is experienced and legitimate.
Short-Sale Advantages: Minimal damage to your credit, the entire debt is wiped away and banks will not go after you for the difference. There will be no foreclosure or bankruptcy on your record. A legitimate loss mitigation company should mitigate your short sale at no cost to you.
Short-Sale Disadvantages: You give up your house and suffer a slight black mark on your credit. The process is lengthy and somewhat complex, and a bad loss mitigator can cause it to fall apart.
Summary: Short-sales are most effective if you owe more than the property is worth, are facing financial hardship and are or will soon become unable to afford your mortgage; If you have little or no liquid assets, and are willing to sell your home.
6. Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure – This is the last resort when facing foreclosure. It means simply giving away the deed to the bank in exchange for them not pursuing a foreclosure action against you. This does significant damage to your credit score, but is still better than a foreclosure.
Deed-In-Lieu Advantages: No foreclosure on your record, and the bank will not pursue you for the remaining balance.
Deed-In-Lieu Disadvantages: You give up your house and suffer a significant black mark on your credit. It’s only available if you haven’t been able to find a buyer for over six months, and if your sale date hasn’t been set yet.
Summary: Short-sales are most effective if you owe more than the property is worth, are facing financial hardship and are or will soon become unable to afford your mortgage, and if you have little or no liquid assets.
7. Bankruptcy – This is the final alternative to foreclosure. This can be a costly process, and depending on the laws of your state may or may not be particularly helpful.
Bankruptcy Advantages: Buys you some time to come up with better options, and allows the bankruptcy trustee to act as a loss mitigator on your behalf.
Bankruptcy Disadvantages: Suffer a significant black mark on your credit. On its own, it does not provide a permanent solution, and when done properly, results in huge fees to a lawyer and a referee. The results of improper foreclosure filings are too disastrous to even discuss…
Summary: Bankruptcy is a last resort, and is often too expensive for people in financial hardship to afford. A sloppy bankruptcy filing does nothing but waste your time and money, ruin what’s left of your credit, and will often prevent you from exploring the better options most likely available to you. Never pursue a bankruptcy without speaking to a well-qualified attorney!
Who’s Your Mitigator?
A good loss mitigation company should be staffed with professional mitigators, whose sole job is to negotiate with the banks and to reach a solution that works for everyone. These experts can help you out of a terrible situation by finding a compromise that both you and the bank can live with. Keep in mind that since there is no standard certification or degree for loss mitigation, many companies claiming to be staffed by experts are really staffed by people they hired this morning. A qualified mitigator can make the difference between having your modification approved quickly, or having it drag out and foreclose.
Some signs of a low quality mitigation company? One that advertises on its website that you can become a loss mitigation specialist for them just by completing some quick certification course, or by just paying them a fee… They charge you a large fee, and give you a website and title. You then watch one of their videos and take an online test. Now you’re qualified to be responsible for people’s financial well-being. Personally, I find that outrageous! By signing up with them, you can rest assured that your file is being handled by someone with no experience, education, or office support. There are many such companies, so do your research! Be especially wary of any company that wants an upfront fee. If they’re promising a money back guarantee, offer to pay them once you’re satisfied, or at least to pay through attorney escrow. Remember, if you give away your last dime, will you really be able to pursue getting it back? If their website is based on a template and they haven’t bothered to finish building it, you should wonder if they’ll ever bring your mitigation to completion. Another bad sign is if the loss mitigation company can’t be bothered to respect your privacy. Some companies out there will list the address of your property on a publicly accessible website, where your friends and neighbors will be able to find it and see that you’re in financial distress. One company that I’m aware of claims to be a leader in short sales and yet uses this unsavory practice. Not only is this a blatant attack on your privacy, but it can result in hundreds of other companies getting your address off of their website, and then having telemarketers and door-to-door salesmen harass you every day and night… A good loss mitigation company will keep your financial situation strictly confidential, and will not turn your misfortune into bragging rights!
Some signs of a good mitigation company? Well, there could be many. Personally, I believe in education, expertise, owners and managers who are themselves experts in what they do, and not just investors looking to cash in, a website that is informative and fully functional, a web-based live tracking system which will let you see what’s going on with your file, a simple submission process and an easy to understand document packet. On top of that, quick responses to your inquiries are also quite important. At our company, all mitigations are headed by our general counsel’s office, where all documents, proposals and submissions are reviewed by a licensed and experienced attorney, not just a processor working out of his or her home… All of our mitigators have a minimum of a doctorate in law or at least 5 years of loss mitigation experience. A test question I would suggest is this: ‘Can you tell me what an order to show cause is, and how I can file one to stop my foreclosure sale?’ Their answer should be something to the effect of ‘It’s a short-term order granted by a judge, which prevents the foreclosure sale for a very limited time, so that a more permanent solution can be worked out with the courts. You can pursue this in one of only two ways: through an attorney, or by going to court yourself as a pro-se litigant.’ If they don’t know this answer, they are not experienced. If they tell you they can do one themselves, unless they’re a law firm in your own state, they are lying! My best tip for selecting a mitigation company? When you call, ask them to fax or e-mail you the résumé of the mitigator who would be assigned to your file. See what they respond with… Remember, you’re hiring someone to represent you in what could be the most important negotiation of your life, don’t just pick the first company to appear in Google!
No matter what your situation, you must remember that you still have options. Having experienced loss mitigators on your side, working to secure a solution that works for you, is the most valuable asset you can have. At my company, Option Next, we provide all of our potential clients with a free consultation with one of our foreclosure experts, who will discuss the various options that could work for you, and which one is best in your particular case. This is not to say that we are the only good loss mitigation company out there. I’m sure there are others. Just beware of the bad, and be careful when making your choices. If you have any further questions, feel free to send me an e-mail. I try to respond to all requests and make it a point to help direct homeowners in distress to someone capable of helping them.
