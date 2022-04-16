Finance
Wholesale Secrets Revealed – the Holy Grail of Wholesale!
Like the legendary search for the Holy Grail, the cup that Jesus drank from at the Last Supper, the same “holy crusade” goes on today by veteran and newly anointed business owners for the perfect wholesale, surplus, and drop-shipping resource. They believe that divine intervention will lead them to suppliers that can defeat the economic laws of “supply and demand.”
There are more than a few people who try to build an enterprise based on the weak premise that they will able to “score” in demand retail items for their new business, or auction, at either below wholesale prices, or “pennies on the wholesale dollar.”
Trying to ride the wave of popular retail products brings out the greed monster in all of us. Pursuing the “deal of the century” has lead some aspiring business owners to risk their start-up capital on fraudulent deals and offers.
In this article I want to discuss three of the more sought after sources of product supply, and the “Pros & Cons” of each. I also want to shed a little light on some of the misconceptions people might have about buying “products for resale.” The reality is that not every product will be available through wholesale, surplus, and drop-shipping venues.
Wholesalers: Typically, one of the better places to purchase products for your new found venture. Most true wholesalers will require that you have a “Certificate Of Resale” before you can purchase from them. A Certificate Of Resale, or “Tax & Use Certificate,” is not hard to obtain, and costs anywhere from five to twenty dollars depending on the state you live in.
Some states do not require that you even have one. You can obtain the certificate from your State Department of Revenue. For more information about sales and use tax, the websites Salestaxinstitute.com and Businessnameusa.com can provide you with further information about resale certificates and business licenses.
Depending on your states procedure, once you fill out the paperwork you can get your “Certificate Of Resale” number the same day. You do not have to incorporate in order to obtain a certificate. You need to be a Sole Proprietor (at the very least) and have an address where you plan to conduct business. Once you have your number you will be able to open a business checking account at most local banks. Most do not require more than a few hundred dollars to get started. Wholesalers will require a minimum purchase price that can range anywhere from 100 to 1000 dollars.
A true wholesaler is usually one step away from the original source of the product. For instance, a manufacturer produces blue widgets and wants to get their product into the marketplace. They will then employ a sales representative to get the product into the market, or they will assign a wholesale distributor the exclusive rights to carry and sell their product line. Some companies are import wholesalers. While they do not necessarily manufacture a product, they will import products from manufacturers in the United States, and from countries like China. A great example of such an importer/wholesaler is the Bnfusa.com:
There are a few ways to find wholesale products. Just about every product that is in the distribution chain will usually have a dedicated trade association, organization, or trade publication attached to it. You can find such trade information with the help of the following directory information at The National Association Of Wholesale Distributors, NAW.org. Go to the “About NAW” section at the top of the website and then to the “Member Associations” section. There you will find wholesale associations members for just about every product that has a retail presence.
From Advertising to Woodworking. You should be able to solicit them for wholesalers within a particular industry. If you want to purchase their membership list (separate from the association listings), you will have to get in touch with them to check their current prices. Other good sources are:
Encyclopedia Of Associations By: The Gale Group
The Encyclopedia Of Associations lists over 100,000 different nonprofit American organizations. If you cannot find what you are looking for from the National Association Of Wholesale Distributors in terms of trade associations, then this is the directory for you. However, you will have to go to your library to find this research gem. You can usually find it in the reference section of any large University, or Public Library.
Publist.com. In addition to trade associations, trade magazines are another good source. Publist.com allows you to: “Search our database of over 150,000 magazines, journals, newsletters, & other periodicals.
Find FREE in-depth information on familiar and hard-to-find publications from around the world, representing thousands of topics.” Tradepub.com allows you to subscribe to trade periodicals from their web site for FREE! No hidden trial offers to qualify.
ThomasRegional.com. If you are looking for industrial product manufacturers, then this is the directory for you. The Thomas Regional directory will give you access to services from over “550,000 industrial distributors, manufacturers, and service companies.”
The Thomas Regional will help you find suppliers in your own state or region. Registration is required, but you can use the directory for FREE! Other free online sources of wholesale information and offers are: Wholesalecentral.com, Wholesalegopher.com, Bizbb.com, Wholesalegopher.com.
PROS AND CONS OF WHOLESALE SUPPLIERS:
Wholesale is the backbone of product supply for any type of new business venture. Large and small wholesalers are usually one step away from the manufacturer. They have the advantage of buying large quantities, and, depending on the type of merchandise, are able to pass along savings to those who are looking for “products for resale.” With wholesalers (in most cases) you can be assured of purchasing new product. I can’t think of too many “cons” when dealing with wholesalers–other than pricing. There might be items that could be too expensive to sell in the eBay auction marketplace. Remember, true wholesalers will require that you have a Certificate Of Resale in order to purchase from them.
Surplus & Salvage Merchandise: Another sought after source of supply is retail surplus, closeout, overstock, liquidated, and salvage merchandise. Surplus dealers, and brokers, purchase shelf-pulled, returned, overstock, closeout, liquidated, and salvage merchandise from manufacturers, retail stores, reclamation centers, bankruptcy sales, and just about any business who has slow moving or salvage merchandise.
Surplus dealers buy these obsolete items in large quantities, and then resell them to just about anyone who wants them for their eBay Auction, Flea Market, Dollar Store, or Retail Store outlet. One of the largest trade associations for the surplus industry is the International Marketing Association Of Surplus Dealers, Surplus.net. You can find dealers throughout the United States.
Other sources of finding Surplus, Salvage, Closeout, and Liquidated merchandise include the following: Closeoutcentral.com, Liquidation.com, CWSMarketing.com, Commoditysurplus.com, and National Retail Equipment Liquidators (Nrel.com).
PROS AND CONS OF THE SURPLUS & SALVAGE SUPPLIERS:
The “Pros” of the Surplus & Salvage merchandise is that they can offer you a variety of products at below wholesale prices. However you “market your merchandise,” you should be able to find a product, or price, that will fit into any business advertising model. In most cases, you do not need a “Certificate Of Resale” to buy products from Surplus & Salvage Dealers and brokers.
The downside is that you have to do some investigative work. Some dealers will want you to buy merchandise in quantity (a pallet minimum, truckload preferred) and you have to visit the company you are buying from to make sure that the product is, as advertised. Also, more than a few S&S dealers want payment in the form of wire transfer which can be very risky. Also, dealers and brokers will sometimes misrepresent the quality of the merchandise they are are selling. Before you consider doing any business with a surplus dealer, or broker, please use Google or your favorite search engine and type in: “The Ten Tenets Of The Retail Surplus And Salvage Business.”
Drop-Shipping: Supposedly the perfect business model. No inventory, no trips to the post office or UPS. You just set up shop, take the order, pass it along to the wholesale drop-shipping company and they send it out for you. Some drop-ship distributors will even send you ad copy and pictures to help you advertise their products. They can even put your return address on the package! A lot of Retail Catalog companies use drop-shippers as their means of supply.
PROS AND CONS OF DROP-SHIPPING:
There is one obvious advantage to drop-shipping. It is basically a “product less” venture. No need to tie up your money in inventory. Drop-Shipping can fit into any business model, or advertising method you happen to use. However, if you are an eBay Auction seller you might want to rethink that position.
Finding a drop-shipping company that can deliver on a consistent basis can be tough. Drop-Shipping companies have been known to run out of merchandise. If they happen to run out of the product you are auctioning, asking buyers to wait on their product because it is “back-ordered,” does not inspire confidence.
Your negative feedback rating can pile up real quick. The other problem is expense. Some drop-shippers require a sign-up, or “entry fee” before you even start marketing their products. You might also have to pay for support materials, such as pictures and advertisement brochures for the product you choose to sell.
In addition, when you sell a product from a drop-shipping distributor there are processing fees that have to be paid, in order to get the product out the door and in the hands of your customer. That price can range anywhere from 5.00 to 10.00 dollars and up depending on the item. After eBay and drop-shipping fees, you can wind up losing money, or at best, breaking even. Bottom-line, drop-shipping and auction selling don’t mix. The best bet for any auction venture is to “own what you sell.”
EVERYTHING CAN BE HAD FOR A PRICE-BUT THERE IS A PRICE TO PAY FOR EVERYTHING!
Now that we have reviewed the “big three” let me put them into perspective. There are products that can be obtained through a few of featured supply chains, and then there are products that will never make it to the surplus, wholesale, or drop-shipping market. Example: To get Louis Vuitton handbags through a surplus dealer is almost impossible. Surplus dealers that are promoting LV Handbags are misleading you.
Same is true for people who are selling designer handbags on eBay in mass quantities. The likely scenario is that they are Chinese knockoffs. Over 80 percent of popular retail products here in the United States are copied in the People’s Republic Of China. Those products include Nike, Reebok, Puma, Adidas, Louis Vuitton, Calloway (Big Bertha) golf clubs, and just about any product that enjoys popular merchandising status.
There is no plan by the Chinese government to stop “knockoff” activity because it is a thriving industry that provides employment for the masses. Despite the pleas from American companies to “cease & desist,” there is a tepid response from Chinese officials to do address the issue. When raids are conducted, they are “ceremonial” public relations stunts to appear as if they are actually taking action against the counterfeiters.
Another indicator of authenticity is price. You will not find any authentic Louis Vuitton handbags for 30, or even 100 dollars. Most are 500.00 and up. To illustrate this point even further, just think about the popular celebrities of today who are clothes and handbag aficionados. Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie, all sport around town with “Louies” that can fetch up to 10,000 dollars for an exclusive style of handbag. Do you think you will ever have access to these items in the wholesale, surplus, or drop-shipping market?
Forget it! You might not even get these in some upscale boutiques! There are people so well connected that they buy up “hot items” like LV Handbags before they even hit the stores. They know who wants these items, and they will purchase whatever is available just so they can have an exclusive for their celebrity clients. Don’t get me wrong. It’s not that you can’t get “designer duds” or handbags at wholesale prices. You will not get high end clothes and accessories that are featured in the latest issue of Vogue, Cosmo, as a “product for resale,” in any wholesale environment, unless you spend thousands for the right to distribute such a product.
Even if some of these items made their way beyond the connected channels of purchasing, exclusive clothing and handbag items like Louis Vuitton will have limited distribution in “hand picked’ boutiques, and well connected purchasing agents. In addition, there are people in the fashion industry, as well as other branded industries that would rather have their merchandise burned, or buried before it would reach the wholesale, surplus, or drop-shipping market!
For a healthy does of honesty, and an eye opening perspective concerning the realities of purchasing designer clothes for resale, the Clothing Broker will definitely explode some popular myths about obtaining such items, The Clothing Broker: TheClothingbroker.com
THERE IS GOLD UP IN THEM THERE HILLS!
Now lets address the Surplus & Salvage Industry. When people first encounter some of the offers from Surplus dealers, or brokers, they tend to suffer from what I call the “I just found Gold” syndrome. A feverish excitement permeates their brain cells, and reduces them to a quivering pile of jelly, leaving their reasoning skills inoperable! A few thousand dollars later, and after coming to the conclusion that their “Golden Opportunity” turned out to be bars of lead, elation, then turns to anger.
It is a cliche, and I hate using it, but it is more than appropriate when it comes to surplus and salvage products. “If it sounds to good to be true, it probably is!” Some Surplus dealers will hone in one at least one of seven deadly sins–greed! As with wholesale, you will never get certain products for “pennies” on the dollar. One type of surplus product category that has some people losing their minds is surplus and salvage electronics.
The problem with electronics is that they have a low profit margin even when they are brand new. Finding surplus dealers with working, undamaged, electronic products can be a daunting task. Most salvage electronics can be in pretty rough shape, then you need to visit Techliquidators.com
What you are getting from most Surplus Dealers, or companies who specialize in electronic salvage is someone’s customer returns, i.e., “junk!” Unless you are a electronics technician, or recycler, then I would stay away from “salvage” electronics.
Even product that is not damaged, and still in the box or retail blister pack, can have a pretty high surplus price. If you find that someone is offering you a electronics item, be it a DVD Player, or Xbox, for eight dollars a unit, then “buyer beware.”
GETTING DROPPED BY DROP-SHIPPING!
My last critique, and word of caution is about drop-shipping. You might have access to information about drop-shipping companies that would prove me wrong. I will not argue with anyone who is dealing with a dropshipping company who is serving them well. However, I will tell you that dropshipping is a risk. I really can’t recommend any type of guide, or information that would lead you to a reliable source of drop-shipping companies.
Unlike surplus and wholesale, where you physically own and control the product, that option has been taken out of your hands. You are entrusting a company to ship products directly to your customers. If you get involved with a company who cannot deliver, or who is back ordered, you can find yourself with some very irate customers. Sign up fees, shipping fees, and expenses for support materials can really affect the bottom line.
Also, most drop-shipping companies like to send out product in volume. If you are selling just a few items per week, or per month, it might not be worth if for a drop-shipping company to deal with you. Large retail catalog companies use drop-shipping or “fulfillment” houses, but these companies cater to large scale operations.
The bottom line is this. When it comes to finding product supply for your business it pays to do your homework. Visit the company facility when you can. Never wire any money into a company account. Use a credit card, or Escrow service to protect yourself should your supplier not deliver, or send you defective merchandise.
Understand that you will not be able to get the latest and greatest technology or fashions at surplus and below wholesale prices. If you follow all of these rules, and you use common sense as your “crusade” you just might be able to find your own “Holy Grail,” of wholesale product supply!
What Home Buyers Should Know About FHA Financing
FHA financing has become a preferred route for many home buyers for several good reasons. It has unique challenges as well, though, and home buyers need to be aware of both the advantages and disadvantages when choosing to use this route for their home financing. Let’s review the pros and cons of FHA financing here so you can better understand your options when selecting this route for your home purchase.
Advantages of FHA Financing
- Less Money Needed Upfront – FHA financing currently requires a 3.5% down payment while conventional financing typically requires a minimum of 5% down. FHA financing also does not currently require that a buyer have any additional savings left after purchase while conventional financing typically requires the buyer to have two months of mortgage payments minimum set aside in the bank after closing as a safety precaution. Because of these lighter requirements, the FHA buyer can typically buy a home with less money needed upfront.
- More Flexibility on Credit History – FHA financing normally has more flexibility with a credit history that is newer or slightly bruised. Conventional financing will typically require that a person’s credit history be well established with little allowance for credit bruises like late payments or collections. FHA has more liberal guidelines on this which can help the buyer whose credit is newer or has experienced some challenges.
- Ability to Purchase A More Expensive Home – assuming you stay under FHAs maximum loan amount, FHA financing will normally allow a higher ratio of bills to income than conventional financing will for the buyer with average to strong credit. This can help a FHA buyer be approved for a larger loan amount than the conventional homebuyer in many situations.
Disadvantages of FHA Financing
- More Paperwork – Due to the addition of the Federal Housing Administrations guarantee of FHA loans, there is additional paperwork needed both to approve and close the FHA mortgage. This is typically just a minor inconvenience, but it’s still something that the home buyer should be aware of upfront.
- Higher Property Standards – the Federal Housing Administration places a high importance on the safety and soundness of the properties it finances. Because of this, they hold these properties to a higher standard than conventional financing typically requires. Prior to making an offer on a home with FHA financing, the home buyer should talk with their lender about the property to determine if there are any features of the home that might make it ineligible for FHA financing it its current condition.
- Higher Mortgage Costs – FHA currently charges a 1.75% upfront mortgage insurance premium to the home buyer. This cost can be financed into the loan or paid at the closing, offering some flexibility to the buyer, but either way it is a cost that will need to be paid at some point. Additionally, FHA financing currently has higher monthly mortgage insurance costs than conventional financing in most situations. Both the upfront and monthly cost change periodically so the homebuyer should check with their lender to see what these charges are when they find their home and how they compared to the mortgage insurance cost for a conventional loan.
While there are other minor nuances of both FHA and conventional financing that differentiate the two, these pieces are the primary ones that the homebuyer should considering when determining what type of financing is best for them. For the buyer with strong credit, savings for the down payment and decent room between their bills and income, conventional financing is typically easier and less expensive. For the buyer with newer or bruised credit, limited savings or tighter bills compared to income, though, FHA is a strong option to consider.
Warehouse Lending – Where’s the Risk?
Warehouse lending is frequently characterized as a low risk, high yield business, yet there is a shortage of warehouse lenders. The large national lenders have either dropped out of the market entirely, or have restricted their lending to very large customers and very generic product. Many of the remaining second tier lenders focus primarily on early purchase programs for their own product.
Regional and community banks, which tend to be highly sensitive to the needs of their present and prospective customers, are reluctant to rush into a line of business that has been recently dropped by so many of its largest long-term players.
With demand high, concern about lack of yield isn’t likely to be keeping lenders out of the warehouse business. Perception of risk seems to be the more likely cause of the shortage of providers. Risk, however, can be prepared for and managed profitably, but first it needs to be identified.
So, where’s the risk?
To see the risk more clearly, let’s take a minute to look at the business. The warehouse lender’s customer is a mortgage bank that makes loans to consumers, closes loans in its own name, and sells the loans on the secondary market to takeout investors under pre-existing correspondent lending contracts which provide for, among many things, repurchase by the seller of loans that contain defects (including but not limited to fraud) or which fail within a defined period of time.
The customer will generally identify loans it intends to finance no more than 24 clock hours in advance of closing by providing the warehouse lender with a funding request accompanied by the pre-funding documentation required under the warehouse lending agreement. Note that closing has not yet occurred, and that the warehouse lender’s money will move to the closing agent before final documents exist.
After closing, final documents required by the warehouse lending agreement are sent to the warehouse lender. The customer assembles the balance of the investor package, including satisfaction of all open stipulations, and sends it to the designated takeout investor. As soon as the lender’s investor package is ready, the lender notifies the warehouse to ship the balance of the package (principally the original Note) to the takeout investor.
The takeout investor receives the packages from the mortgage lender and the warehouse lender, gives them at least a cursory review, and wires funds representing what it believes to be the correct purchase price to the warehouse. It provides a Purchase Advice, detailing the amount wired to the warehouse, to the mortgage lender by e-mail, fax or on its website.
The warehouse lender applies the wired funds to the mortgage lender’s obligation as provided for in the warehouse lending agreement. Principal outstanding for the particular item will be reduced, and the associated charges will either be paid or billed as stipulated in the warehouse lending agreement.
I’ve used the term “warehouse lending” as a generalization covering pure lending transactions, repurchase transactions and purchase-and-sale transactions. There are differences among the three, but the underlying scenario is the same: the customer chooses, and enters into an agreement with, a buyer, makes product according to the buyer’s requirements, sends the product to the buyer while taking payment in anticipation of a successful sale from a third party, and lets the buyer and the third party settle up once the product is delivered and inspected.
Does this sound like factoring? It should, but many entrants into the warehouse lending field aren’t familiar with asset based lending so they very often limit their review to the customer’s P&L and balance sheet, as they would with any commercial line of credit customer, and think they’re covered. The notion that, in the case of warehouse lending, the primary (and, realistically, the only) source of repayment is liquidation of the collateral seems backwards to a cash flow lender.
The primary repayment source is not merely liquidation of collateral, but consistent and timely liquidation of collateral at or above pricing sufficient to provide a net operating profit from net sale proceeds. Net sale proceeds are what the customer gets after the warehouse lender’s charges are paid.
Take any mortgage banker’s financial statement and see how much you need to deduct from loans held for sale to trigger insolvency. Divide that by the average loan amount for that customer. That’s the number of unsaleable loans it will take to put the customer in the tank, and it is typically not going to be a large number.
It might be possible to mitigate that loss by finding an alternative buyer for each rejected loan, but that will require time. The alternative buyer is also likely to demand a holdback, and 20% of the agreed sale price for a year after purchase is not unusual. The extra time to consummate a “scratch and dent” sale and the holdback can be significant liquidity factors.
My first asset-based customer outside of the garment business was an egg packer. The plant was kept scrupulously clean, but you didn’t want to be downwind of it even on a cold day. As a line worker explained, “the more eggs you put through, the more of them hit the floor.” The mortgage origination business is very similar in that respect, in terms of the percentage (very small) of loans that hit the floor as well as odor of those that do.
Anything more than an occasional flawed loan will have two effects on the originator – the cash effect of having the loan rejected, and the likelihood of triggering a higher level of QC on the part of the buyer which will add time to the purchase process as well as the likelihood of turning up more loans that can be rejected. Future pricing can be hurt as well, since rejected loans decrease the seller’s pull-through rate, and they cost the buyer review time without allowing the buyer to make a profit.
If a few rejected loans don’t kill the customer right away, they will create a high-maintenance relationship that will, at best, reduce the lender’s profit. Unless the conditions that caused the loans to be rejected are cured, it’s likely that more loans will be rejected, the customer will fail, and the warehouse will become the owner of loans that are most likely worth less than the financed amount.
What causes loans to be rejected?
De facto hedging. In this scenario, takeout investors rely on the underwriting and prepurchase processes to add conditions that seem to justify rejection of loans which had rates locked below prevailing market rates. This is, at best, an immoral practice but it is difficult to prove and is common.
Cash flow issues at the takeout investor. Most takeouts are either aggregators, who buy loans and then sell or securitize them in large blocks, or leveraged portfolio lenders, who finance their purchases by borrowing against the loans they purchase, or a blend of both. In either case, small cash flow disruptions can cause large problems. A rash of defaults requiring advances will cause cash flow challenges even to true portfolio lenders. Cash flow trouble first shows itself as an increasing delay in purchasing loans, and then worsens to a trend of rejections for insubstantial reasons.
Honest mistakes. These happen everywhere, but are found most often when there is insufficient depth or breadth of management, or high turnover among worker bees. The core competencies of sales, secondary marketing, underwriting, closing and shipping need to be adequately represented for a mortgage bank to be consistently successful. A culture which recognizes that honest mistakes happen will generally pass through fewer potential rejects than a “paint-by-numbers” culture. Breadth, depth and stability may result in higher payroll cost that pays for itself by preventing rejects. A company that started up during the boom years may be insufficiently prepared for the volatility we are likely to face for the next several years.
Product falling out of favor. The farther a loan product is from the 80% LTV, 30 year fixed rate full doc conforming standard, the more likely it may find a reduced universe of potential buyers in the secondary market. The old rule of thumb that a loan should not be warehoused if it didn’t have at least 3 potential buyers was widely disregarded during the recent boom years, but it remains a good rule. Not long ago, quite a few mortgage bankers were taking the question “where else can I go for a no-FICO manufactured housing program” seriously, to their peril. The more exotic a loan program is, and the definition of “exotic” seems to be broadening every day, the more vulnerable it is to rejection even if done on a pre-underwritten flow basis.
Closing agent errors, omissions, or malfeasance. The most benign example of this is the practice of some closing agents adding charges to the borrower’s account that are not authorized by the mortgage banker. These charges can bring smaller loans over the High Cost threshold, which makes them unsaleable except as deep-discount scratch-and-dent if they can be sold at all. Getting the consumer to agree to a clean refinancing can be a delicate, time consuming matter with no guarantee of success.
At the other end of the scale is the closing agent that wants wires sent offshore to an entity with a name that is similar enough to a major title insurance company to be taken for an affiliate. That kind of scheme is usually kept going for months while the intended victims get comfortable with it, until suddenly one day millions disappear along with any trail to “Sounds Like” Title.
Long broker chains. It’s often said that the more pairs of eyes that look at a loan, the more likely the loan is to be error-free, but that assumes that the pairs of eyes are focused on something other than pushing it through. Beyond that, it’s human nature for the worker bees, who are always under time pressure, to take the word of a previous worker bee on such time-consuming things as employment verifications, so mistakes get passed on, not corrected.
Insufficient pre-closing quality control. Files are built slowly in the mortgage lending process, and they are contributed to by many people, each of whom is focused on his or her specialty area. Just before the file goes to the closing agent, did anybody make sure that everything was in place, or arranged for? And did the file pass a Reasonableness Test in order to catch, and satisfactorily explain for the record, oddities like 6 months’ reserves for a borrower who barely squeaked through on the income ratios?
Why isn’t fraud on the list?
We have all heard the assertion that “the only risk in warehouse lending is fraud, and fraud is rare in the mortgage industry.”
An underwriting manager I used to work with liked to bet people lunch at Mimi’s, the most expensive place within walking distance, that any of his underwriters, picked at random, could find fraud in any loan file, also picked at random, in four hours or less. He would have grown fat on free lunches if most people weren’t fully aware that mortgage fraud is nearly universal and it goes on because no real-world underwriter commonly gets more than a few minutes per file to find it.
“The big, ugly fraud is what we catch,” said the underwriting manager. “We just hope that the little ugly fraud doesn’t hurt us too badly.” Fraud is always there. It’s how it’s dealt with that prevents, or causes, fraud-related losses.
Other risks to lenders
There are additional exposures that warehouse lenders take and, while most of them are related to the volume of lending and average amounts outstanding, two of them are not.
Both of these risks unrelated to lending volume are related to litigation, and neither is well known outside the warehouse lending community.
The first, and potentially most damaging, can be summarized by the phrase “you are who you fund.” First Alliance, a takeout investor and retail/wholesale lender, failed in its defense against charges of predatory lending, was slapped with a large judgment, and filed bankruptcy. The plaintiff class saw that Lehman Brothers had a relationship with First Alliance that included warehouse lending, sensed a deep pocket, sued Lehman Brothers on the theory that it “enabled” First Alliance’s predatory lending practices, and won a judgment in the amount of 10% of the judgment against First Alliance.
Lehman’s appeal was pending in the Federal system when Lehman filed its own bankruptcy, and although it is not likely that many of the connections between Lehman units and First Alliance were duplicated in other warehouse lending relationships, the case set Federal precedent in areas that can be expected to come up again. It is not entirely a coincidence that the warehouse lending subsidiaries of many large players in the financial markets were disbanded after the likely outcome of Lehman’s appeal took color from the increasing publicity about subprime and predatory lending.
This risk, especially to a new entrant into the warehouse lending field, like all of the risks set out in this short article, can be mitigated, although the First Alliance/Lehman risk is more complicated than it seems at first glance. It is a topic that needs to be dealt with at length. Suffice it to say, for now, that adequate protections can be put in place, and should be effective as long as they are strictly observed.
Another litigation risk comes from lending to mortgage bankers who are required by their regulators to have a warehouse line in place at all times. The lender who cancels such a banker’s only warehouse line has, in effect, put the banker out of business by causing its license to be revoked. If “New York minute” hadn’t been in the language already, it would have got there to describe how long it would take a New York banker to sue its warehouse lender for cancelling its last remaining line.
Adequate preparation can mitigate this risk, but no litigation risk can be done away with entirely. As with any other risk, the risk of being forced to defend against lawsuits, whether well-grounded or frivolous, needs to be factored into pricing.
Market Risk and Liquidity Issues
This is familiar ground to all lenders, and the situation in warehouse lending is the same as in any other kind of lending. Margins can be friend or foe depending on how much planning you put into them, but you can generally assume that your demand will be strongest when margins are weakest.
What’s different in the warehouse lending world is the likelihood of large swings in line utilization, which often happen for no predictable reason. While you can assume, usually correctly, that lines will ebb at mid-month and flood at month end, a wide variety of financial and non-financial factors can cause a customer’s utilization to peak quickly at any time. After all, in most markets $1 million in borrowing corresponds to only four loans, and even a small mortgage banker can generate a pop of a dozen or so “extra” loans on short notice. Warehouse lines consequently require more reserve liquidity than most commercial lines, as well as more attention to keeping unused commitments to a minimum.
Another factor to plan for is anticipated dwell time – the number of days required between the time you fund a loan and the time you settle it off the line. Most contracts call for a maximum of 30 days, but as a practical matter such a limit is unenforceable because dwell time is between your customer and the takeout investor. If you are assuming that, because the contractual maximum dwell time is 30 days, that you can fund warehouse lines entirely on DDA funds, your cost of funds projection will be understated. 90-day money needs to be factored in, and aggressive loss reserves taking effect after 90 days need to be factored into your cost projection as well.
Counterparty Risk
As we have seen with the rapid implosions of many of the subprime lenders since 2006, a takeout investor can be issuing press releases about record growth and roaring prospects one week, and locking its employees out in preparation for filing bankruptcy the following week. In such an environment, traditional financial statement analysis is inadequate. The best defense a warehouse lender has is to create the ability to constantly know what is going on between each takeout investor and all of the warehouse customers who deal with it in terms of product type, dwell time and reject rate.
Another class of counterparty is the Errors & Omissions and fidelity bond carriers. Warehouse lenders usually require E&O and fidelity coverage from all of their customers and, if you aggregate this information by carrier, some interesting numbers are bound to result. My personal opinion of requiring E&O and fidelity coverage has been not to expect to collect on it, but to use it as a screening device – if the customer can’t get approved for the minimum required coverages, then the carriers’ underwriters may have picked up on something my underwriting might have missed. But it’s still helpful, if only to have a ready answer for the FDIC, to know which carriers you are relying on for coverage, and what the aggregate exposures are.
The Volume Trap
Real estate lending is different in every state, and every mortgage bank has a slightly different way of doing business. The idea that one size fits all in warehouse lending has not held up in practice, but most lenders had to learn the hard way that “economy of scale” is difficult to apply successfully to the warehouse lending business. A small operation with a dozen or so customers and a small, stable, cross-trained staff can compete successfully with “Charmat bulk process” warehouse lenders by offering a high level of customer service without compromising standards because it relies on knowledge rather than generalized systems and checklists.
By 2006, most of the warehouse lenders were using monolithic soup-to-nuts software from one of a very few vendors and competing aggressively with each other for market share. If you are funding $20 million a day and your software, or any of your infrastructure, is not giving you 100% of what you need, you are forced into the position of living with what you have.
You can’t put all activity on hold while you rely on a third party provider to fix the problem, and then start up again days or weeks later. Risk increases if it is impossible to quickly change monolithic software. When the subprime market began to melt down, all warehouse lenders needed good information on their exposure to subprime loans in general and Pay Option ARMs in particular, but most systems were not set up to report on loan types that were not common when the software was designed. Considerable midnight oil was burned by people working to get their data warehouse software to yield up data on loan types it wasn’t designed to report on. Meanwhile, the smaller, high-touch lenders were making corrections because they knew their customers and the loans they financed.
Another characteristic of the boom years was many large lenders’ practice of hiring inexperienced personnel, training them only in their narrow roles, and trying to manage by exception. As long as volume kept rising, the percentages stayed in line but in the end, $10 million of impaired collateral is $10 million of potential loss.
Can an entrant to the warehouse lending start small, grow slowly, and make consistent profits? It’s not exciting, maybe, but it is likely. Concentration on short term market share leads, as one credit officer put it, to “cornering the market on bad customers.”
The Wrap
Opportunities to make money, and opportunities to lose money, abound in the warehouse lending field. Many aspects of warehouse lending, such as reliance on liquidation of collateral as the primary source of repayment, are counterintuitive to experienced cash flow lenders. Success turns on addressing elements of risk that may be unfamiliar but which can be identified and provided for in advance.
This article has tried to identify the major elements of warehouse lending risk in a general way. To address the risk appropriately, it is best to have an analysis done of existing safeguards, procedures and automation in order to continue to rely on proven resources, adding no more new policies, procedures or systems than necessary.
Warehouse lending can be very rewarding to a lender who approaches it with one eye on identifying and dealing with risk and the other eye on cross sale opportunities, such as cash management and deposit products. Community banks may find that reverse economies of scale – avoiding complicated new software in favor of staffing with a few well-rounded employees rather than an “army of clerks” – can be strongly to their advantage.
Online Banking Has Changed the Way We Manage Our Day-To-Day Finances
Did you know it even gets national recognition? That’s right! National Online Banking Day is observed on the second Monday in October, which is also a traditional national bank holiday (Columbus Day).
Convenience is usually publicized as the major advantage, but it definitely isn’t the only benefit. It can save you money and can definitely be more environmentally friendly. Here are a few more reasons to enjoy the perks of online banking at your credit union.
Manage your own banking experience – Most credit unions that have embraced this online service give their members the opportunity to completely manage their own daily finances by paying bills online, transferring funds between accounts, depositing and ordering checks, and apply and make loan payments.
Mobility – It can be done from anywhere with an Internet connection. With this added flexibility you won’t have to worry about late payments or other time sensitive financial transactions.
Online Bill Pay – You can automate your monthly bills to pay automatically. By paying your bills automatically you will never miss a payment. Most importantly, not having to depend on the postal service to send your payments allows you to keep your money in your account for a little longer, earning a little more interest.
View your transaction online – Online banking allows you to access your transactions from anywhere, 24-7. You can check your account balance daily, keep track of pending transactions and catch any errors quickly for easy adjustment.
Transfer between accounts – Using it to transfer funds can save you a trip to the credit union. You can make transfers without leaving home, check on availability of funds before you spend the money. This service will make it easier to transfer money to make loan payments on time.
Security – Using online banking allows you to setup transaction alerts, travel notifications and report fraudulent activity. You can also change your password to keep your online accounts secure.
e-statements – Most statements are completed online, decreasing the amount of paper used and sent to members, making online banking a perfect environmental choice.
eAlerts & Text Alerts – You can manage and receive eAlerts regarding specific account activity.
Ease of use – Online accounts are simple to implement and require no more information that a regular bank account. You simply input your data online and if you run into a problem you simply contact your credit union directly for assistance.
Whether you’re working late at work, catching up with friends over dinner, or relaxing on the couch at home – your banking needs are always covered with online banking – the perfect combination of service and convenience.
