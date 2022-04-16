Yield App Launches Referral Program

Tallinn, Estonia, 16th April, 2022, Chainwire

Digital wealth platform launches program allowing customers to earn up to 1,000 YLD together with their friends

Yield App, a global FinTech company and digital asset platform, is thrilled to unveil its hotly anticipated Referral Program, which will allow its customers to earn exciting rewards together with their friends.

The brand new program turns referrals into a game, allowing customers to earn rewards in the platform’s native YLD token for each referral. Existing customers can make as many referrals as they like and earn up to 1,000 YLD per referral.

A referred customer must sign up for a Yield App account and pass KYC level 2 to begin using the platform. They must then become a Silver Tier member and deploy $1,000 into any Yield App portfolio(s) for 30 consecutive days to earn their reward. At the end of the period, the existing customer and their friend both receive a reward of up to 1,000 YLD, chosen at random.

Unlike other similar promotions, Yield App’s Referral Program differentiates itself by giving new customers as long as they need to accumulate the necessary amount of assets to qualify for a referral reward. Customers can refer as many friends as they like, but they must be a new Yield App customer and each individual can only ever use one referral code.

Tim Frost, CEO of Yield App, says: “We are delighted to launch our Referral Program, which our community has been requesting for some time. Our community of Yielders is a key pillar of our success and we look forward to growing it further with the help of this new promotion.”

“Yield App’s mission is to make the power of digital assets available to everyone, everywhere in the world. What better way to do this than by rewarding our loyal customers for spreading the word.”

Yield App believes that everyone should have access to the best earning opportunities. Its mission is to unlock the full potential of digital assets and make them available to the world. To achieve this, it provides an innovative platform that bridges traditional and decentralized finance in the easiest way possible. Customers simply deposit their digital assets to earn market-leading annual rates on stablecoins, BTC and ETH. At the core of the platform’s strategy is its $YLD token, which rewards loyal community members with a higher yield the more YLD they hold in their on-platform wallets.

For the full terms and conditions of the Yield App Referral Program, please visit our blog .

About YIELD

