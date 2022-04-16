Connect with us

Blockchain

Yield App Launches Referral Program

Yield App Launches Referral Program
Tallinn, Estonia, 16th April, 2022, Chainwire

Digital wealth platform launches program allowing customers to earn up to 1,000 YLD together with their friends

Yield App, a global FinTech company and digital asset platform, is thrilled to unveil its hotly anticipated Referral Program, which will allow its customers to earn exciting rewards together with their friends.

The brand new program turns referrals into a game, allowing customers to earn rewards in the platform’s native YLD token for each referral. Existing customers can make as many referrals as they like and earn up to 1,000 YLD per referral.

A referred customer must sign up for a Yield App account and pass KYC level 2 to begin using the platform. They must then become a Silver Tier member and deploy $1,000 into any Yield App portfolio(s) for 30 consecutive days to earn their reward. At the end of the period, the existing customer and their friend both receive a reward of up to 1,000 YLD, chosen at random.

Unlike other similar promotions, Yield App’s Referral Program differentiates itself by giving new customers as long as they need to accumulate the necessary amount of assets to qualify for a referral reward. Customers can refer as many friends as they like, but they must be a new Yield App customer and each individual can only ever use one referral code.

Tim Frost, CEO of Yield App, says: “We are delighted to launch our Referral Program, which our community has been requesting for some time. Our community of Yielders is a key pillar of our success and we look forward to growing it further with the help of this new promotion.”

“Yield App’s mission is to make the power of digital assets available to everyone, everywhere in the world. What better way to do this than by rewarding our loyal customers for spreading the word.”

Yield App believes that everyone should have access to the best earning opportunities. Its mission is to unlock the full potential of digital assets and make them available to the world. To achieve this, it provides an innovative platform that bridges traditional and decentralized finance in the easiest way possible. Customers simply deposit their digital assets to earn market-leading annual rates on stablecoins, BTC and ETH. At the core of the platform’s strategy is its $YLD token, which rewards loyal community members with a higher yield the more YLD they hold in their on-platform wallets.

For the full terms and conditions of the Yield App Referral Program, please visit our blog.

About YIELD
App Yield App believes that everyone should have access to the best earning opportunities. Its mission is to unlock the full potential of digital assets, combine them with the most rewarding opportunities available across all financial markets and make these available to the world. To achieve this, the company provides an innovative digital wealth platform that bridges traditional and decentralized finance in the easiest way possible. For more information, visit www.yield.app. 

Blockchain

ADA To Rebound With Integration Of USDT And USDC On Cardano?

April 16, 2022

Cardano ada
One of the best performer assets in the crypto top 10 by market cap, Cardano (ADA) keeps strengthening its ecosystem. As the network prepares for its next major Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) event, called Vasil, its DeFi sector could add some of the most popular assets in the space.

Related Reading | Majority Of Cardano (ADA) Holders In Loss As Price Slides To $1

At the time of writing, ADA’s price trades at $0.95 with a 2% profit in the last 24-hours.

ADA trends to the downside on the 4-hour chart. Source: ADAUSDT Tradingview

Cardano could soon have native support for Tether (USDT), and USD Coin (USDC). Charles Hoskinson, this network’s inventor, and CEO at Input Output Global (IOG), shared his enthusiasm for WingRiders.

A decentralized exchange running on Cardano, WingRiders partnered with another two projects called Flint Wallet and Milkomeda, created to provide sidechains with friendly user and developer UX, to launch these stablecoins on the mainnet.

According to a Medium post, Milkomeda will implement the Ethereum Virtual Machine on their Cardano sidechain. This sidechain will operate with a synthetic version of ADA called wrapped ADA (wADA).

In practice, this will allow users to leverage the Milkomeda sidechain and wADA to connect with Ethereum, as seen in the diagram below. This will remove friction from the process of trading ERC-20 tokens with native Cardano tokens. WingRiders said:

Milkomeda itself is an EVM based side chain of Cardano — supporting the ERC20 tokens stored for the user (for example on their Flint wallet or again using Metamask). A gateway will lock these ERC-20 tokens then issue Cardano native equivalents of these tokens on to the Cardano blockchain. This can be done via the Flint wallet.

Cardano ADA ADAUSDT
Source: Wingriders

Bitcoin And Ethereum To Integrate With Cardano (ADA)?

As WingRiders explained, the tokens on one side of the two chains will enter a smart contract to be “locked” as the synthetic versions are minted on the other side. In the case of the stablecoins, these digital assets will be “pre-mined” before the user request them and they will be “locked on the Cardano mainnet”.

In that way, users can benefit from a “simple” way to transact on this network. Stablecoin is some of the most important digital assets because it can operate as a “liquidity accelerator” and onboard new users, fresh capital, and new assets, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, to the ecosystem.

However, bridges have become objects of attack by bad actors. Some of the biggest DeFi hacks in recent times have occurred on these platforms. Therefore, the potential for this partnership and ADA’s performance seems great, but not without potential tradeoffs.

Related Reading | Here’s Why ADA Could Replicate Ethereum’s 2017 bullish break-out 

The inventor of Cardano trusts the team behind the initiative. According to Hoskinson, IOG has been working with WingRiders for “years” on multiple projects. The inventor of Cardano said:

We’ve worked with the team for years. They are the ones who did the ledger integration for cardano and also adalite. I like and respect their engineers. They also caught the bug in Minswap and did a responsible disclosure saving the DApp from hackers. Good people get callouts.

Blockchain

Russia's New Crypto Bill to Promote Crypto Payments

April 16, 2022

EU Bans Russia From Certain High Crypto Services
14 mins ago |