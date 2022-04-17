11 Sources For Free Testimonials For Non-Fiction Books

Share Pin 0 Shares

Introduction

A great way to bring credibility to your book is with testimonials. Nothing helps to give your book greater credibility than a positive quote from a prominent figure or person who is knowledgeable in the field of your book’s subject matter. Credibility is essential for your professional success and for your book sales.

Here are eleven sources to find free testimonials that you can use in your book, on your website, and in your marketing materials:

1. Teachers, professors, educators: Think about some of your favorite educators that you had in school, especially the ones that taught a subject similar to your book’s subject. Make sure that you also consider the educators with impressive titles, like “Dean”, and “Chairman”, etc. Many in this group will also have been published, so make sure that their most famous, or most successful, or most recent book title is attached to their name.

2. Authors, bloggers: If you have already written your non-fiction book, you will already know who these people are. Email them at their publisher or at their blog and very nicely ask for a testimonial.

3. Industry insiders: Big shots within your industry can be difficult to get testimonials from, but you should try anyway. These will be much easier to get if you are active within you industry. But anyone else within your industry that has good accomplishments, or many years on the job, or authored a book, will be just as good for you.

4. Professional organization leaders: For national leaders, this one might also be difficult to get because they will be afraid that by giving you a testimonial, it will look like their organization is endorsing you and your book. But getting this type of testimonial will be like hitting the jackpot. Professional organization leaders that are on the local level will be much easier to get a quote from.

5. Local celebrities: This group is worth pursuing. Small local celebrities such as those on local TV news, or successful business owners, newspaper reporters, and anyone with a fancy title. Larger celebrities that appear regularly on national TV shows can be very difficult to get.

6. Suppliers, manufacturers: Talk to some of the suppliers or manufacturers that you and your company deal with. The best testimonials will be from anyone at these companies with a professional title. But don’t forget, those without a fancy title can also be good, especially if they have direct knowledge of you and your work.

7. Charitable organizations: Any charity or religious organization that you belong to, especially if you are actively involved with the group. Again, try to get someone with a title.

8. Government officials: On a national level, these can also be very difficult to get for the average person. Try local first.

9. Social media: Quotes from social media can be very good, especially if you want to get a large quantity of testimonials. Make an effort to get quotes from those that have a big following, and have also written a book.

10. Current clients: These can be some of your most powerful testimonials, and should be very easy to get.

11. Friends, family: Yes, even these can be good, especially from those that do not have the same last name as yours. It is imperative that they write an honest testimonial about you and your book, using their own words.

Conclusion

Make sure that you get a variety of quotes from different professions and different industries, as well as some from regular readers that might not necessarily be found on this list. Testimonials from those with big fancy titles are certainly impressive and can help you sell more books. But testimonials from those without those fancy titles can also help you sell more books, as well as help you build a bigger following of devoted fans. A variety of voices and opinions is key in order to build and maintain your credibility.