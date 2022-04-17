Finance
20 Things You Should Know About the New Tax Laws
1. 2017 Taxes: The new laws will be applied to 2018 taxes.
2. Property taxes: The max total that can be written off is $10,000 for the combination of property taxes + income & sales tax.
3. Mortgage Interest Write-Off: The deduction has been lowered, now you can only deduct the first $750,000 of your mortgage interest.
Home Equity Line mortgage interest will no longer be tax deductible on a primary residence unless the funds are used for renovations.
4. Capital Gains: This exclusion will remain the same at $250,000 for single & $500,000 for married couples. You have to live in the property for two of the last five years as your primary residence.
5. Standard Deduction: this deduction has nearly doubled.
· Single Filers: the new standard deduction has risen to $12,000.
· Married Joint Filers: the new standard deduction has risen to $24,000.
6. Investor Business Assets: Business assets purchased new or used after September 9th 2017 such as equipment, furniture, fixtures, appliances, computer and so on for real estate activities have a 100% bonus depreciation deduction as an immediate write-off of the expense rather than having to depreciate it over time.
7. Business entertainment: These expenses are no longer tax deductible.
8. Estate Tax: The Estate Tax is applied to the transfer of property after someone dies. The amount exempt from the tax has been doubled from the $5.49M for individuals & $10.98M for married couples.
9. Health Insurance: The penalization for not having health insurance has been eliminated. The Congressional Budget Office has predicted that as a result, 13 million fewer people will have insurance coverage by 2027, and premiums will go up by about 10% most years.
10. Personal Exemption: This deduction is now gone. Previously you could claim a personal exemption of $4,050 for: yourself; your spouse and each of your dependents which would lower your taxable income.
11. The Child Tax Credit: This credit has been increased to $2,000 for children under 17. The entire credit can now be claimed by a single parent who makes up to $200,000 & married couples who make up to $400,000.
12. Non-Child Dependents: This can apply to a number of people adults support, such as children over age 17, elderly parents or adult children with a disability for a $500 temporary credit.
13. Medical Expenses: You can deduct medical expenses that add up to more than 7.5% of your adjusted gross income.
14. Alimony Payments: The person that writes the checks cannot deduct their alimony payments if the Divorce or Separation paperwork is dated after 12/31/2018.
15. Student loan interest:
The $2,500 annual deduction for student loan interest will remain.
16. 529 Savings Accounts: These qualified tuition plans aren’t taxed but could previously only be used towards college expenses. Now annually $10,000 can be distributed to cover the cost of sending a child to a Public, Private or Religious elementary or secondary school.
17. Deficit: The net number crunched by the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation estimate that the Tax Reform will likely increase deficits by $1.46 trillion over the next decade.
18. Corporate Tax: Their rate is coming down to 21% from the previous 35%. The alternative minimum tax for corporations has been thrown out as well.
19. Tax Preparation Deduction: The deduction for having your taxes prepared by a professional or for accounting software has been eliminated.
20. Fewer Local Accountants: The increase of Standard Deductions will likely result in more people preparing their own personal tax returns.
On the campaign trail Trump has said “I want to put H&R Block out of business”. Over time there will likely be less local professional accountants along with their advice, the community will likely suffer from this loss.
11 Sources For Free Testimonials For Non-Fiction Books
Introduction
A great way to bring credibility to your book is with testimonials. Nothing helps to give your book greater credibility than a positive quote from a prominent figure or person who is knowledgeable in the field of your book’s subject matter. Credibility is essential for your professional success and for your book sales.
Here are eleven sources to find free testimonials that you can use in your book, on your website, and in your marketing materials:
1. Teachers, professors, educators: Think about some of your favorite educators that you had in school, especially the ones that taught a subject similar to your book’s subject. Make sure that you also consider the educators with impressive titles, like “Dean”, and “Chairman”, etc. Many in this group will also have been published, so make sure that their most famous, or most successful, or most recent book title is attached to their name.
2. Authors, bloggers: If you have already written your non-fiction book, you will already know who these people are. Email them at their publisher or at their blog and very nicely ask for a testimonial.
3. Industry insiders: Big shots within your industry can be difficult to get testimonials from, but you should try anyway. These will be much easier to get if you are active within you industry. But anyone else within your industry that has good accomplishments, or many years on the job, or authored a book, will be just as good for you.
4. Professional organization leaders: For national leaders, this one might also be difficult to get because they will be afraid that by giving you a testimonial, it will look like their organization is endorsing you and your book. But getting this type of testimonial will be like hitting the jackpot. Professional organization leaders that are on the local level will be much easier to get a quote from.
5. Local celebrities: This group is worth pursuing. Small local celebrities such as those on local TV news, or successful business owners, newspaper reporters, and anyone with a fancy title. Larger celebrities that appear regularly on national TV shows can be very difficult to get.
6. Suppliers, manufacturers: Talk to some of the suppliers or manufacturers that you and your company deal with. The best testimonials will be from anyone at these companies with a professional title. But don’t forget, those without a fancy title can also be good, especially if they have direct knowledge of you and your work.
7. Charitable organizations: Any charity or religious organization that you belong to, especially if you are actively involved with the group. Again, try to get someone with a title.
8. Government officials: On a national level, these can also be very difficult to get for the average person. Try local first.
9. Social media: Quotes from social media can be very good, especially if you want to get a large quantity of testimonials. Make an effort to get quotes from those that have a big following, and have also written a book.
10. Current clients: These can be some of your most powerful testimonials, and should be very easy to get.
11. Friends, family: Yes, even these can be good, especially from those that do not have the same last name as yours. It is imperative that they write an honest testimonial about you and your book, using their own words.
Conclusion
Make sure that you get a variety of quotes from different professions and different industries, as well as some from regular readers that might not necessarily be found on this list. Testimonials from those with big fancy titles are certainly impressive and can help you sell more books. But testimonials from those without those fancy titles can also help you sell more books, as well as help you build a bigger following of devoted fans. A variety of voices and opinions is key in order to build and maintain your credibility.
How to Generate Network Marketing Business Leads Online?
Network marketing business leads are life-blood of your business. The reason being if you want enjoy the residual income you will need a team of distributors who are going to duplicate what you are doing. As you would very well know by now, your MLM business doesn’t suit everyone. Only a minute percentage (3-5%) will ever join you and only a fraction of those people will have the desire and work ethic to build a business.
What does this mean to you?
Simply put you need massive number of network marketing leads coming to you. We are talking on how generate them online because more and more people go online to search for the answers to their problems.
I think it is easy to break this process into different steps.
Step one:
Identify the problem or problems that your opportunity can solve. For example your opportunity may help people to earn an additional income around their current schedule or this will help them to quit their job they hate
Step two:
Now that you know the problem you can solve, who do you think have this kind of problems? For example stay at home mom, person who just lost their job or main income stream, people who want to get out of the rat race… etc.
Write down all the possibilities and then decide on a niche that you would like to work with. When you are selecting a niche try to be as specific as you can, making sure that there are enough people looking for what you have.
Step three:
This is the step where we can start generating business leads to your network marketing business. There are literally hundreds of ways to generate leads online, I will list a handful of methods and select a few that you like and start taking action. One word of advise is to start with one & once you are generating 10-20 leads a day on that method learn another method and add to your marketing arsenal.
The key here is LEARN MARKETING. Invest some time and money to educate yourself and then apply your knowledge. This is the sure-fire way to get the leads you want rather than buying useless business opportunity leads.
OK, let’s get back to the ways to generate leads to your business online:
- Pay-Per-Click (PPC) – this is a time-tested and proven way to generate lots of leads. You can place your PPC ads on places like MSN, 7 search, Facebook, Adland… etc. Google was a major player in the PPC until few months ago but they do not allow MLM, network marketing opportunities to advertise, at the time of writing this article. Please note that this is a paid method of advertising. You need to have at least a small budget and know what you are doing in order to reap the full benefits of this method.
- Paid classifieds & banner ads are some other paid methods you can use to generate leads. Just remember to place your ads on sites your target audience visit.
- Social media marketing – another widely used marketing method to generate free network marketing leads. Social media sites include sites like MySpace, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Friend Feed, & YouTube to name a few. There are new social networks popping up on the web all the time. Do not try to be on all the sites because you will be wasting time without any tangible results.
- Article marketing – proven free lead generation method. You can write articles that will help your target audience and post on article submitting sites like EzineArticles, ArticleBase, Amazines etc. There are hundreds of article submitting sites that you can use. Here again the key is to get the know-how to maximize your efforts.
- Forum marketing – free method to generate traffic and prospects to your business. Choose forums where your target audience hang around & cater your messages to attract them. Worrier forum & better networker are some of the forums you could join.
- Free classifieds – you can place free classified in the places like Craigslist, back page… etc.
To summarize, be clear on who your target market is, learn marketing and take ACTION. You will generate large number of network marketing business leads online if you follow the steps I mentioned and take massive action.
Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimization and Marketing
Digital marketing or online marketing as it is popularly known is a tool to carry on marketing for our product online.
Direct email marketing, search engine optimization and search engine marketing are few of the tools which come under this category. They are becoming more and more common in the online world. It is a very popular form of advertising,
Media is important now because we have access to a large number of data and more and more people are having access to this large data. They often view and review the data pertaining to customers tastes, ever changing choices, etc.
Other forms of marketing include text messaging, mobile apps, electronic billboards, digital television and radio messages. All are powerful tools to enhance our visibility to the customers.
Digital marketing is an umbrella term for all of your online marketing efforts. Businesses leverage digital channels such as Google search, social media, email, and their websites to connect with their current and prospective customers.
From your website itself to your online branding assets — digital advertising, email marketing, online brochures, and beyond — there’s a huge spectrum of tactics and assets that fall under the umbrella of digital marketing. And the best digital marketers have a clear picture of how each asset or tactic supports their overarching goals.
So What Exactly is Digital Marketing?
It is an umbrella term for all of your online marketing efforts. Businesses leverage digital channels such as Google search, social media, email, and their websites to connect with their current and prospective customers.
From your website itself to your online branding assets — digital advertising, email marketing, online brochures, and beyond — there’s a huge spectrum of tactics and assets that fall under the umbrella of digital marketing. And the best digital marketers have a clear picture of how each asset or tactic supports their overarching goals.
Here’s a quick rundown of some of the most common assets and tactics:
Assets
Your website
Blog posts
eBooks and whitepapers
Infographics
Interactive tools
Social media channels (Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, etc.)
Earned online coverage (PR, social media, and reviews)
Online brochures and lookbooks
Branding assets (logos, fonts, etc.)
Tactics
Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
The process of optimizing your website to ‘rank’ higher in search engine results pages, therefore increasing the amount of organic (or free) traffic that your website receives. (Read this post to teach yourself SEO in 30 days.)
Content Marketing
The creation and promotion of content assets for the purpose of generating brand awareness, traffic growth, lead generation, or customers. (Learn what goes into a modern content marketing strategy here.)
Inbound Marketing
Inbound marketing refers to the ‘full-funnel’ approach to attracting, converting, closing, and delighting customers using online content.
Social Media Marketing
The practice of promoting your brand and your content on social media channels to increase brand awareness, drive traffic, and generate leads for your business. (Discover 41 resources for learning how to leverage social media marketing here.)
Pay-Per-Click (PPC)
A method of driving traffic to your website by paying a publisher every time your ad is clicked. One of the most common types of PPC is Google AdWords.
Affiliate Marketing
A type of performance-based advertising where you receive commission for promoting someone else’s products or services on your website.
Native Advertising
Native advertising refers to advertisements that are primarily content-led and featured on a platform alongside other, non-paid content. BuzzFeed sponsored posts are a good example, but many people also consider social media advertising to be ‘native’ — for example, Facebook and Instagram advertising.
Marketing Automation
Marketing automation refers to the software that exists with the goal of automating marketing actions. Many marketing departments have to automate repetitive tasks such as emails, social media, and other website actions.
Email Marketing
Companies use email marketing as a way of communicating with their audiences. Email is often used to promote content, discounts and events, as well as to direct people towards the business’ website. (Check out these 15 successful email marketing campaigns for inspiration.)
Online PR
Online PR is the practice of securing earned online coverage with digital publications, blogs, and other content-based websites. It’s much like traditional PR, but in the online space.
What’s the Difference Between Digital Marketing and Inbound Marketing?
On the surface, the two seem similar: Both occur primarily online, and both focus on creating digital content for people to consume. So what’s the difference?
The term ‘digital marketing’ doesn’t differentiate between push and pull marketing tactics (or what we might now refer to as ‘inbound’ and ‘outbound’ methods). Both can still fall under the umbrella of digital marketing.
Digital outbound tactics aim to put a marketing message directly in front of as many people as possible in the online space — regardless of whether it’s relevant or welcomed. For example, the garish banner ads you see at the top of many websites try to push a product or promotion onto people who aren’t necessarily ready to receive it.
On the other hand, marketers who employ digital inbound tactics use online content to attract their target customers onto their websites by providing assets that are helpful to them. One of the simplest yet most powerful inbound digital marketing assets is a blog, which allows your website to capitalize on the terms which your ideal customers are searching for.
Ultimately, inbound marketing is a methodology that uses digital marketing assets to attract, convert, close, and delight customers online. Digital marketing, on the other hand, is simply an umbrella term to describe online marketing tactics of any kind, regardless of whether they’re considered inbound or outbound.
Does Digital Marketing Work for All Businesses? B2B and B2C?
Digital marketing can work for any business in any industry. Regardless of what your company sells, digital marketing still involves building out buyer personas to identify your audience’s needs, and creating valuable online content. However, that’s not to say that all businesses should implement a digital marketing strategy in the same way.
