5 PPC Services Management Blunders That Will Burn Your Cash
Website Not Clearly Defined
All the traffic in the world can’t daze a below-par defined site. Websites that are mistaking for the poor route will prompt poor site change rates. Keep in mind that finding the successful PPC formula requires essential investment and exertion. If conceivable, test distinctive forms of your site. Most of the times a landing page will work superior to anything a 50-page section. In any case, make sure to synchronise your keywords, promotions, and location. Pay per click is a study of relevance. Coordinating keywords, advertisements, and pages enhance client encounter. Then again, inability to do this will negatively affect transformation rates and quality scores. A decent pay per click agency will tell you about things before they start handling your business.
Fiasco To Device AdWords Tracing And Google Analytics
With PPC almost every metric is assessable. Without tracing, how do you know which landing page, keyword or advertisement is functioning and not functioning? Don’t do anything with PPC unless you can trace it.
Sending Traffic To Broken Pages
Sending organic traffic to broken pages will only result in wasted money. Be certain when pages are deleted the consistent PPC elements are also taken offline. PPC accounts should always mirror the site.
Not Assessing The Rivalry
The visit focused PPC audits will help keep your pulse on the opposition. Utilizing your primary keywords, you can without much of a stretch report your competitors informing and site in only a couple of clicks. From this data, you can counter and discover a snare that will separate your organisation from the opposition.
Remember you won’t generally know what is working until the point that you test it yourself. Make sure likewise to examine your rival’s promotion content. Whenever you may rival nine different promoters on the pursuit arrange. Ensure you are continually trying more than one advertisement at once with a solid suggestion to take action. You ought to likewise pivot your publications uniformly. You would then be able to decide the best informing given CTR and transformation rate.
Allowing Campaigns To Run On Auto Pilot
May you recollect that old promo with the tetchy slogan “Set it and overlook it”? PPC isn’t a set it and overlooks it. If you have this mindset, you should toss your cash into the fire pit. I suggest assessing your PPC campaigns each day. This will help keep your finger on the beat of your PPC campaigns. Numerous PPC directors don’t audit information regularly enough. Inability to monitor a consistent premise can bring about lost income.
The primary concern is, don’t take easy routes when setting up your PPC campaign. Setting up PPC accounts the correct way takes a great deal of research and time. Be that as it may, the measure of cash you will spare over the long haul will make the time you spent justified, despite all the trouble.
Web Based ERP Software Development Company in India, ERP Hyderabad
Our Tech Cloud ERP is an enterprise-wide information system that facilitates the flow of information and coordinates all resources and activities within the business organization. Of all the software an organization can deploy, Tech Cloud ERP has potentially the most direct impact on reducing costs. Our Tech Cloud ERP software integrates all business processes including inventory, manufacturing, sales and marketing, purchase, human resources, asset management, plant maintenance, quality control, and finance. We aim at providing full-fledged services to the clients focusing on long-term relationship and value-added services.
Why SMEs need regular ERP Upgradation to Survive
Description
In sectors like retail and lifestyle, efficient ERPs are increasingly becoming an integral aspect of an operation.
The main facet that governs the growth of the mid-sized firms is the ability to adapt to changing market trends.
It is imperative to say that the smaller firms have not the infrastructure or revenue to upgrade always.
While the whole infrastructure overhaul can be intimidating, slackness in upgrading some basic aspects like
ERP might be disastrous to the long-term plan of any firm.
The modern retail industry is progressive in nature with mobility being a basic feature.
It is increasingly becoming synchronized with cloud integrations, extended reach and ROI centered decision making.
The changing scenario of organized retail has put the smaller firms under duress.
The need is to be flexible and interactive to market demands. Investing in modern ERP is thus a pivotal aspect of sustenance for SMEs.
To understand the aspects which make ERP upgrades so important, we have to delve a bit deeper.
Recent studies suggest that 25% of SMEs are keen on investing in better ERP for their retail business and the trend can be attributed to the following reasons.
Reason #1 Optimized costing
Reducing cost is no more a challenge to the retailers/manufacturers. Rather, optimizing cost to fine-tune quality and quantity has taken center stage.
Real-time ERP information makes it easier for firms to make spontaneous moves and reduce operational costs to as much as 23% (Ref: Forrester Research)
Reason #2 Systematic Production Techniques
In the current retail scenario, SMEs are increasingly getting dependent upon the relevant technologies.
From complex order processing to enhancing operating efficiency, these technologies run optimized only when the resident ERP system is well equipped to integrate them in the system.
On-time deliveries for SMEs can experience up to 24% increase with proper integration of latest technologies along with the resident ERP.
It is imperative to say that this is a major factor for evaluating the functionality of the ERP from time to time.
ERP Software Implementation Can Reduce Cost By 20%
A basic ERP software system which is strongly integrated allows interactions of marketing, sales, quality control and many other areas. It eliminates the errors as it would be in a single database. Integrating all departments across the company will be able to benefit departments with needs.
It works to better integrate each division within the organization, helping it to function as one unified entity. Communications between different divisions are made smoother and faster and are less prone to human error. An organization’s agility and efficiency also largely depend on how well it integrates with its whole system – its allies, dealers and clienteles. The more integrated the business is both internally and externally, the better it’s overall performance.
An effective ERP system leads to these five benefits to SMEs:
• 22% reduction in operating costs
• 20% reduction in administrative costs
• 17% inventory reductions
• 19% improvement in the complete and on-time delivery
• 17% improvement in schedule compliance
Data synchronization is perhaps the main concept in integration, especially when an integration solution involves data on cloud and on-premises and more so when some data resides outside the enterprise.
Tech Cloud POS is one of the leading software providers in Hyderabad who focus on Point Of Sale (POS) Software System. Tech Cloud POS specializes in providing Point Of Sale Software solutions to all retail franchises, Coffee Shop, Hotel, Salons and all other business.
To Know more details: https://techclouderp.com
Call: 8919439603
One Small Step to Generating Leads From Facebook
The Secret of a Custom Landing Page
Facebook is here to stay. And lots of businesses are trying to use Facebook to generate leads as part of their Internet marketing Plan.
Up until now, they haven’t had that much luck. This is when we stumbled upon custom Facebook landing pages and how it is truly a great way to generate leads and sales.
And, just so you know, it’s actually a concept that involves 3 steps (I know, big shocker, right?). /p>Some of you may know what I’m already talking about; however, most businesses really don’t.
So, let’s refresh for a moment. Here’s how current businesses are using Facebook.
- They setup a Facebook page,
- Make a few posts
- Tell their friends to “like” them (this helps them to gain a following before they start to tell their businesses partners/customers about their Facebook endeavors.
- Then (once they’ve built their Facebook confidence) they tell their customers/business associates
- They make a few more posts
And all of this work really never leads them anywhere. There isn’t any sort of data capture area, or call to action (other than “Buy my product”).
Marketing with Facebook in 3 Simple Steps: Using a Custom Facebook Page in your Internet Marketing Plan
At Markomm (an Internet Marketing Company), we’ve helped some of our clients launch this particular campaign and we’ve seen some really good results:
- More traffic to their website
- More leads come from this technique
- Our clients are very pleased
Here’s how this system works:
Step 1: Yes, you do need to establish a “Call-to-Action”. No surprise there. However, you should make your call to action more of a, “value add” for the consumer. For example, we work with several window treatment dealers. A great value ad would be a “white paper” that someone could download. Around the holidays, you could easily write a white paper around “5 Amazing Tablescapes for your Dinner Party”.
Step 2: You set up a form on your website that will ask for a consumers Name and Email (that is really all you’ll need at this point…don’t let the form get too out of hand).
Step 3:(This is where the magic happens) You develop a custom landing page on your Facebook website. And this isn’t just adding a tab or something small like that. You are actually adding a graphical image that integrates your amazing call-to-action (that you established in step 1).
The image has a very strong call to action. It is very easy to identify what you (the business) would like the client to do. And it generates the desired result!
A lot of businesses are utilizing Facebook as a tool in their overall Internet Marketing Plan. This process will help you see some very strong results from your Facebook campaigns.
And there’s one final detail…ok, actually two.
Final Detail #1: Make your Facebook Welcome page your new custom landing page. This means that anyone who hasn’t “Liked” you on Facebook will land on this particular page.
Final Detail #2: Market: Send out a few email blasts to your current set of clients and invite them to your Facebook page. Also, send out some emails from a prospect list. You can also do some PPC advertising on Facebook to your Custom Facebook page.
What you’ll find is that your list will grow, you’ll be providing value to consumers, you’ll see some additional leads come in immediately and, over the long haul, you’ll see a good increase in sales simply by implementing this one little strategy.
Now, obviously, there are several minor steps in this three-step process (i.e. writing the email, identifying the list, developing the graphic, etc.) These are all things we can help you with. If you are interested in implementing this strategy as part of your Internet Marketing Plan, call Jeff at 866-503-7673 or complete the form on the Markomm website.
Are Banner Ads Still an Effective Form of Internet Advertising?
Banner ads are the pioneers of internet marketing. The first banner ad appeared on http://www.hotwired.com (now http://www.wired.com) back in October 27th, 1994 in the form of an ad for AT&T. Since that time banner ads have taken over the internet in a variety of forms.
A banner ad is a graphical promotion used on websites as a form of advertisement. Banner ads can come in any size you want, however the accepted standard is 468 pixels wide by 60 pixels high. Due to the widespread acceptance of this size, the same banner ad can be used on most websites without having to reconfigure the size and layout. Although banner ads can be used to advertise your phone number, address, or anything else you like, the real purpose behind banner ads is to get someone to click on it and jump to your website.
There is a great deal of controversy about the effectiveness of banners. Some people swear by them, others swear at them, saying they don’t work worth a darn. Although click-through rates have gone consistently downward, the same can be said of banner ad prices. The average click-through rate hovers somewhere around 0.5% range for banner ads. But, with a good banner design and placement it is still possible to achieve a good return on investment, by combining below-average ad rates and above-average response rates.
Banner ads are sold in any one of three ways: cost per 1,000 impressions (CPM), pay per click (PPC), or pay per action (PPA).
Buying a PPC banner is usually more expensive than the CPM basis, but can be much more effective because people actually take some kind of action by clicking though to your site. One of the drawbacks to PPC banner advertising is that one person may click on an ad more than once and you get charged for each click. However some ad providers track IP address, and only charge one click per computer per day. Most places though don’t do this for the simple reason that it means less money in their pocket.
The effectiveness of cost per impression banners can vary quite a bit, depending upon their placement on the webpage and you typically (not always) pay the same whether the banner is displayed prominently at the top of the page, or hidden in a bottom corner. Most CPM banner sites rotate the banners throughout the site (Run of Site – ROS) and throughout the page. Banner ads to reach general audiences are typically priced at $1 to $10 CPM, while targeted sites may get CPM rates of $30 – $50 or more. Even though it may not seem like much, banner ads can be quite expensive. Do the math with me:
If you’re paying $10 CPM and the click-through rate is an industry average of 0.5%, then it costs you $10 to get 5 people to your site, or $2 per person. If 2% of the visitors to your site make a purchase, then your customer acquisition cost (CAC) is $100, ($2 / 2%). That means for every transaction you do you need to pay out $100 in advertising fees. Some websites don’t even manage to convert 2% of visitors into customers, especially when they originate from a banner ad.
In order for banner ads to be effective, you need to combine above average click-through rates, with below average banner prices and sell either a high-ticket product, a product with a high markup (like an info product) or have a strong back-end in place so you make money on the second, third, fourth and even twentieth sale.
Pay per action banners are usually the most expensive, since you pay only for a desired action. This can be a product sale, having someone sign up for an email list or any other action you want. PPA banners can be very similar to an affiliate program and use the same type of tracking.
Banner Exchanges
Just like link swapping, some companies have banner swapping programs. Most banner swapping programs are free and some might require you to pay a monthly administration fee so they can cover their costs.
Many of the free companies make money by the in-proportionate ratio of banners you display on your site, vs. your banners being displayed on other sites. Let’s say you need to place a certain banner on your site for a total 10,000 impressions, but you only get 8,000 impressions of your banner on someone else’s site in return. This is how these sites fund themselves. They sell the extra 2,000 impressions you lose, for a profit.
Some banner exchanges are pure and simple; I’ll put your banner on my site, if you put mine on yours. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with this if both sites are of a similar interest and get comparatively the same amount of traffic.
Some sites will track your stats and some will allow you to upload multiple banners so they can be rotated throughout the sites where are placed. This way you can determine what works best if you’re paying per impression. It’s also always a good idea to use your own ad tracker so you can follow the click-throughs to your site and see how many actually lead to a sale.
Some banner exchange companies will actually design the banner for you as part of their program. Although I suggest you design, (or have designed) your own banners. If you are going to let the banner exchange company design it for you, make sure it is on target. Some of these companies use software that automatically creates your banner untouched by human hands and unseen by human eyes, until it gets to yours. As with any type of advertising, the design, wording and call to action of your banner is quite important.
Since the purpose of a banner is to stop, interrupt really, the surfer’s train of thought, clicking on a banner is an impulse decision. People need a reason to make an impulse decision so you need to give them one. The following are some tips to help generate the highest click-through rate possible:
– Have a call to action. Always say “click here” on your banner, or some variation thereof. I know this sounds overly simple, but it is often overlooked and can easily double your click-through rates.
– Add a button. Placing the words “click here” into an actual or obvious button on your banner improves response.
– There’s no room for subtlety in banners. Your banner should scream your message.
– Try posing questions: “Want to save 15% on your car insurance in 15 minutes?” Questions work better than statements, particularly when they’re used to tease your audience. Studies have shown that by changing a statement to a question you can raise your click-through rate by 16%.
– If appropriate use humor. Make sure it’s actually funny and get some others opinions first. Quite often something that might be funny to you, other people may not get.
– Use bright primary colors. Brighter colors attract visitor’s eyes. Blue, green, and yellow elicit the most click-throughs. Stay away from transparent colors either in the foreground or background – they tend to get lost among the colors of most websites so stick with solids.
– Use simple animation. Moving images and blinking animation attract visitors to your banner. Strategic use of movement grabs attention more effectively than static banners. Don’t make them too wild or complicated so the message gets lost, the senses are overloaded and/or the file size is too large.
– Offer a reward or free gift when someone clicks on your banner. It will help motivate people to click. Contests also work well, especially if you’re giving away money. Money is the biggest motivator.
– Run a series of banners. It may take more than one message to tell your story or to go after a particular market. Run a series of banners and vary your message. Keep you message consistent and catchy to make your visitors want to read further. After the fourth impression of the same banner, most people tend to subconsciously block it out in their mind.
– Keep the copy short. Think billboard advertising – the average person spends six seconds looking at a billboard and you have less than a third of that time on the web. Write compelling copy. Use action words that motivate.
– Use italics if you can. Although they don’t have a huge impact, they can increase click-through rates by a few percentage points when compared with standard typefaces.
– Create curiosity. A large number of those who click on ads do so because they are curious. Studies show that curious clickers very widely by demographic and other characteristics, so targeting based on curiosity can be very effective when you have a general interest product or service.
– Use wide banners or tall skyscraper banners. They’re clicked on significantly more than smaller, skinnier, or square banners.
– Make your banner file size is small, so it loads quickly; 10-30kb is typical for a 468 by 60 pixel banner.
Some Tips on Implementing Banner Ad Campaigns
First, determine if you think it would be worth it to participate in a banner ad campaign. Consider the banner costs, compared to an average click-through rate of half a percent, your sites’ conversion rate, profit margins and customer’s LOV (lifetime of value).
Determine where and on what sites you want to consider placing your banner ads, taking into consideration the cost, banner placement, payment types (PPC, CPM, PPA) and if it’s a targeted site or not. Find some websites that complement yours.
Contact the site on which you wish to place your ad and ask if they have a rate card and get info on their payment options. You can also see if they offer any specials or discounts if you purchase in bulk, or even simply ask for a better deal. A lot of the time they will give you one simply because you asked.
Read the submission guidelines. This usually covers things like:
– Maximum file size
– File types accepted (commonly .gif, .jpg and flash – .swf)
– Accepted banner sizes
– Deadlines for submission and review
– How many banners can you submit for rotating campaigns? How often do they rotate the banners?
– How do they determine where your banner is placed on each page?
– Do you pay for placement or is it random?
Keep track of all your banner statistics. Even though the company you are advertising with may do this for you, it’s also a good idea to track it yourself. This way you can track and determine results like your conversion rate, ROI, CPC (cost per click) and click-through rate for each banner.
All in all, banner advertising can be a key part of your online marketing campaign. Depending on all of the key factors mentioned above, it may or may not be a financially feasible part of your marketing campaign, if it can make you a profit. If it can’t, don’t sweat it, there’s tons of other ways to cost effectively market your business online.
