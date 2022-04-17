Finance
A Summary of Veteran Administration Loans
Veteran Administration loans, or VA loans, were originated by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to help soldiers and veterans finance their homes. The Department does not give out any loans itself but gives guarantees to the buyer and lender of the loan to facilitate the financing process. In other words, the Veteran Administration loans will guarantee to the buyer a loan from a qualified lender. In exchange, the Department will also ensure to lenders that the loan will be paid for in full, either by the buyer or the department itself.
To enable military men and women to be able access to home financing and purchase of properties with no down payment the loan was implemented. Originally called the Servicemen Readjustment Act (or the G.I. Bill), it was created in 1944 after the Second World War. The driving goal of the act was to get veterans back on their feet in the civilian world by providing them with help, included was quick unemployment compensation and base funds for businesses and homes. When the act started out it only covered the active member of the three main branches of the United States military. Today, it has widened to encompass both active and non-active duty veterans, their spouses, and the National Guard and Reservist units. The law is one of the most supportive laws in the United States for helping American servicemen.
To clarify, the Veterans Administration will most likely not issue loans. The Veterans Housing Benefits Improvement Act of 1978, while expanding housing benefits to veterans, only stipulates that the Department will guarantee approval for mortgages and loans; it is the responsibility of the individual veteran to seek out the loan from approved lenders. Afterward, a form called the Freddie Mac Form 65 describing personal information, current status in the military, tax dependants, benefits recipients (family members), and other information regarding any financial-related history. The Department of Veterans Affairs will decide the procedure that will be used to designate the loan amount and the interest rate after looking at the application.
The Veterans Administration loans have done much for veterans and active military personnel. The Department of Veterans Affairs is one of the largest government departments and it also has protection from the federal government especially in terms of financial security of its service personnel.
Finance
Home Loans and Prepayment Penalties
People have various reasons for wanting to refinance their home loans and some of the more popular reasons are to refinance for lower monthly payments and to consolidate debt.
However, you should realize that there are fees involve in switching your home loan. The most significant of these refinancing costs are the pre-payment penalties charged by some lenders.
Pre-payment penalties are often misunderstood by borrowers, but basically it’s a fee the lender includes in your contract if you pay off your home loan ahead of time.
Home loans with pre-payment penalties are usually priced at lower interest rates than other loans without any prepayment penalties. So, this is something you should look out for when you see one lender advertising very low rates compared to other lenders.
These lenders offer a lower interest rate if you’re willing to take a prepayment penalty since this will prevent them from taking a loss if decide to switch your home loan within a few months of taking the loan.
Most prepayment penalties are three months interest on the total of your loan. Having said this, one way to avoid paying a penalty is to plan your refinancing in advance and then give notice to your bank ahead of time.
In other words, if you give your lender advanced notice and are prepared to sit out the prepayment period you’ll avoid paying this fee.
There are also other fees involved in switching your homeloan, but the biggest cost is usually the prepayment penalties. So, by knowing how prepayment penalties work you can make an informed decision on how to pay off your loan.
Finance
20 Things You Should Know About the New Tax Laws
1. 2017 Taxes: The new laws will be applied to 2018 taxes.
2. Property taxes: The max total that can be written off is $10,000 for the combination of property taxes + income & sales tax.
3. Mortgage Interest Write-Off: The deduction has been lowered, now you can only deduct the first $750,000 of your mortgage interest.
Home Equity Line mortgage interest will no longer be tax deductible on a primary residence unless the funds are used for renovations.
4. Capital Gains: This exclusion will remain the same at $250,000 for single & $500,000 for married couples. You have to live in the property for two of the last five years as your primary residence.
5. Standard Deduction: this deduction has nearly doubled.
· Single Filers: the new standard deduction has risen to $12,000.
· Married Joint Filers: the new standard deduction has risen to $24,000.
6. Investor Business Assets: Business assets purchased new or used after September 9th 2017 such as equipment, furniture, fixtures, appliances, computer and so on for real estate activities have a 100% bonus depreciation deduction as an immediate write-off of the expense rather than having to depreciate it over time.
7. Business entertainment: These expenses are no longer tax deductible.
8. Estate Tax: The Estate Tax is applied to the transfer of property after someone dies. The amount exempt from the tax has been doubled from the $5.49M for individuals & $10.98M for married couples.
9. Health Insurance: The penalization for not having health insurance has been eliminated. The Congressional Budget Office has predicted that as a result, 13 million fewer people will have insurance coverage by 2027, and premiums will go up by about 10% most years.
10. Personal Exemption: This deduction is now gone. Previously you could claim a personal exemption of $4,050 for: yourself; your spouse and each of your dependents which would lower your taxable income.
11. The Child Tax Credit: This credit has been increased to $2,000 for children under 17. The entire credit can now be claimed by a single parent who makes up to $200,000 & married couples who make up to $400,000.
12. Non-Child Dependents: This can apply to a number of people adults support, such as children over age 17, elderly parents or adult children with a disability for a $500 temporary credit.
13. Medical Expenses: You can deduct medical expenses that add up to more than 7.5% of your adjusted gross income.
14. Alimony Payments: The person that writes the checks cannot deduct their alimony payments if the Divorce or Separation paperwork is dated after 12/31/2018.
15. Student loan interest:
The $2,500 annual deduction for student loan interest will remain.
16. 529 Savings Accounts: These qualified tuition plans aren’t taxed but could previously only be used towards college expenses. Now annually $10,000 can be distributed to cover the cost of sending a child to a Public, Private or Religious elementary or secondary school.
17. Deficit: The net number crunched by the nonpartisan Joint Committee on Taxation estimate that the Tax Reform will likely increase deficits by $1.46 trillion over the next decade.
18. Corporate Tax: Their rate is coming down to 21% from the previous 35%. The alternative minimum tax for corporations has been thrown out as well.
19. Tax Preparation Deduction: The deduction for having your taxes prepared by a professional or for accounting software has been eliminated.
20. Fewer Local Accountants: The increase of Standard Deductions will likely result in more people preparing their own personal tax returns.
On the campaign trail Trump has said “I want to put H&R Block out of business”. Over time there will likely be less local professional accountants along with their advice, the community will likely suffer from this loss.
Finance
11 Sources For Free Testimonials For Non-Fiction Books
Introduction
A great way to bring credibility to your book is with testimonials. Nothing helps to give your book greater credibility than a positive quote from a prominent figure or person who is knowledgeable in the field of your book’s subject matter. Credibility is essential for your professional success and for your book sales.
Here are eleven sources to find free testimonials that you can use in your book, on your website, and in your marketing materials:
1. Teachers, professors, educators: Think about some of your favorite educators that you had in school, especially the ones that taught a subject similar to your book’s subject. Make sure that you also consider the educators with impressive titles, like “Dean”, and “Chairman”, etc. Many in this group will also have been published, so make sure that their most famous, or most successful, or most recent book title is attached to their name.
2. Authors, bloggers: If you have already written your non-fiction book, you will already know who these people are. Email them at their publisher or at their blog and very nicely ask for a testimonial.
3. Industry insiders: Big shots within your industry can be difficult to get testimonials from, but you should try anyway. These will be much easier to get if you are active within you industry. But anyone else within your industry that has good accomplishments, or many years on the job, or authored a book, will be just as good for you.
4. Professional organization leaders: For national leaders, this one might also be difficult to get because they will be afraid that by giving you a testimonial, it will look like their organization is endorsing you and your book. But getting this type of testimonial will be like hitting the jackpot. Professional organization leaders that are on the local level will be much easier to get a quote from.
5. Local celebrities: This group is worth pursuing. Small local celebrities such as those on local TV news, or successful business owners, newspaper reporters, and anyone with a fancy title. Larger celebrities that appear regularly on national TV shows can be very difficult to get.
6. Suppliers, manufacturers: Talk to some of the suppliers or manufacturers that you and your company deal with. The best testimonials will be from anyone at these companies with a professional title. But don’t forget, those without a fancy title can also be good, especially if they have direct knowledge of you and your work.
7. Charitable organizations: Any charity or religious organization that you belong to, especially if you are actively involved with the group. Again, try to get someone with a title.
8. Government officials: On a national level, these can also be very difficult to get for the average person. Try local first.
9. Social media: Quotes from social media can be very good, especially if you want to get a large quantity of testimonials. Make an effort to get quotes from those that have a big following, and have also written a book.
10. Current clients: These can be some of your most powerful testimonials, and should be very easy to get.
11. Friends, family: Yes, even these can be good, especially from those that do not have the same last name as yours. It is imperative that they write an honest testimonial about you and your book, using their own words.
Conclusion
Make sure that you get a variety of quotes from different professions and different industries, as well as some from regular readers that might not necessarily be found on this list. Testimonials from those with big fancy titles are certainly impressive and can help you sell more books. But testimonials from those without those fancy titles can also help you sell more books, as well as help you build a bigger following of devoted fans. A variety of voices and opinions is key in order to build and maintain your credibility.
A Summary of Veteran Administration Loans
Russia Proposes Legalizing Crypto as Legal Tender in Finalized Bill
Home Loans and Prepayment Penalties
20 Things You Should Know About the New Tax Laws
11 Sources For Free Testimonials For Non-Fiction Books
How to Generate Network Marketing Business Leads Online?
Digital Marketing, Search Engine Optimization and Marketing
Things to Look For in an Event Management Software Solution
5 PPC Services Management Blunders That Will Burn Your Cash
Web Based ERP Software Development Company in India, ERP Hyderabad
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
Podcasts You Should Know – Meet Kiki Monique of ‘I’m Sorry’
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Podcasts You Should Know – Meet Kiki Monique of ‘I’m Sorry’
-
Sports2 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left