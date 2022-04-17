Finance
Auto Insurance – The Fine Print
There is one commonly known fact about car insurance that everyone is aware of, and that is how very necessary it is, especially with the rise of motor accidents on the roads. Chances are, if you have a vehicle insurance policy, you have hunted around to find the best deal possible. No matter how thoroughly you believe you have explored your auto insurance policy, you may not be aware of the hidden fine print that can land up costing you dearly.
First of all, one important thing that no one tells you is that they sometimes don’t pay! This does happen! This is the reason for the existence of Ombudsmen, who make money off people who are panicking over their car insurance companies not paying out when they need it. Ombudsmen are lifesavers, who approach the car insurance company for you to find out why they have rejected the claim. There are many reasons why a claim is rejected, and the Ombudsman is the middle man between you and the insurance company, and has expertise regarding this that you do not.
The next thing you need to do is to read the fine print. The car insurance policy may have a few hidden conditions and clauses you are not even aware of, or may have overlooked. Most people worry about the repercussions of hitting another car, but there are also consequences for hitting a pavement or a traffic calming measure in the road. A simple mishap involving one of these things can cause grievous damage to your vehicle, but the unfortunate thing is that people are not aware of the fact that some car insurance companies do not include cover for these types of accidents in their policies. It is very important that when you sign up for car insurance you go through your policy with a fine tooth comb. Ask as many questions as you can bring into mind, and ensure you are covering all angles. Cover for these minor details can be very important. This also includes damage by hail or forces of nature. What about if you hit a large animal that damages your vehicle? Will the repairs to your vehicle be taken care of?
The last thing you need to think of is how much is too much? If you are lucky, you are not a bad driver and will not need to claim too many times in your life. Unfortunately, there are other bad drivers on the roads, and they could be the reason for you having an accident. You could have three or more accidents in as many months. Your insurance house will pay out the first time, and even the second. Sure, your premiums will have risen considerably, but at least you are paid out for every accident. The problem comes in when you have to take out your next claim. You may get a big surprise when the insurance company rejects your claim! The truth is that car insurance companies do not like to part with their money that often to one customer. They will see you as a liability, and someone who is far more likely to need to claim often in the future. In some cases, the auto insurance company will even renounce you as a client, seeing you as someone too high risk to insure. Even worse is the fact that other insurance companies may not want to insure you either.
This can all sound rather frightening, and could leave you wondering why you should bother in the first place with insurance, but all hope is not lost! Belonging to a good, reputable insurance company that carries your individual needs at heart can go a long way in giving you peace of mind and a stable financial situation should anything untoward happen.
Finance
The Comprehensive Coverage About Colorado Auto Insurance
The state of Colorado, like many other states has made it mandatory to have auto insurance before operating any vehicle. Beginning 1 July 2003, Colorado has migrated from the no-fault system to the “Tort” system. What this means is, if you are at fault of causing an accident, you and your auto insurance has the responsibility to compensate the other party. Not only that, the other party can sue you for other losses such as loss of wages, pain and suffering. To avoid this potential problem, this article will address the coverage that you might need.
Firstly, there’s the Bodily injury liability (BI). What this does is to provide coverage for you when you cause an accident and the other driver is hurt or killed. The state of Colorado’s required limit is 25/50/15. This means that $25,000 per person for bodily injury, $50,000 per accident for bodily injury and $15,000 per accident for property damage. Property damage is a general definition which not only includes the vehicle but also buildings, poles, garage door and other physical properties. Depending on the personal assets that you have to protect, this amount can be increased according to your affordability.
The Uninsured/Underinsured motorist coverage will cover your medical bills and other expenses when you are involved in an accident with a driver that is underinsured or uninsured. Normally, instead of purchasing this coverage, many motorists opt for the collision and comprehensive coverage. But, in the state of Colorado insurers are required to offer the Uninsured/Underinsured coverage at the same amount that you have selected for your bodily injury liability.
Medical payments coverage will provide coverage for you and your family in the event of an accident and require medical attention. Even if your family is walking down the street or in another car when the accident occurred, they are still covered. You won’t really need this coverage if you have health insurance as it covers the same thing. But before you decide against this coverage, make sure it covers the same things as your health insurance does.
The Comprehensive coverage will cover you if your car is either stolen or damaged without being in accident. It covers you from incidents such as theft, fire, hail, encounter with wildlife and etc. This is an optional coverage, but it might be required by banks if you have a loan with them.
Finance
Commercial Auto Insurance Quotes
Commercial auto insurance quotes are available to businesses that must maintain a policy designed to protect their vehicles and cover any liability situations that may arise during the course of any employees operating them. Whether there is a whole fleet of vehicles or just one, commercial auto quotes are a necessary part of the planning and protection process. In many areas car insurance is mandatory, but companies are not required to overpay for their coverage and should take advantage of competitive commercial car insurance prices.
The liabilities that can be created by employees driving vehicles are virtually endless and can include injuries to the employee or other individuals. If an employee causes an accident, additional damage may be the responsibility of the business and these costs are often much more than most can bear. Commercial auto insurance quotes should be very clear and must specify all of the policy limits and coverage levels.
Commercial insurance quotes can be compared in order to achieve the lowest possible price, but it is important to judge them on like ground. In other words, all deductibles and coverage levels should be the same in order to truly make a fair comparison.
Nearly all consumers put off shopping around for a new commercial auto insurance quote and merely accept the reality that they must spend the money every month. Although it may be true that it is a perfectly essential expense, there is no reason to give away more money than required. The potential savings is nothing short of significant and few people recognize how easy it is to save money. In fact, acquiring a improve deal on an adequate level of low-cost insurance coverage is as easy as getting commercial insurance quote online at an insurance comparison website.
Finance
Why is Health Insurance So Expensive?
The pricing of health insurance or insurance in general is better understood if broken down into several components of an insurers business model, how the carriers look at us in terms of profit or loss. This article is mainly for educational purposes but it can be served also as a way for us as consumers to predict pricing accurately.
Factors Affecting the Premium
The premium rates for a particular benefit depend on
(1) morbidity,
(2) provider payment arrangements,
(3) expenses,
(4) persistence,
(5) interest, and
(6) profit and contingency margins.
Morbidity: In dealing with mortality rates for life insurance the only element considered is the number of expected deaths during a year compared with the total number of persons exposed in the class. In contrast, in the measurement of morbidity, the annual claim cost for a given age-sex-occupational class is the product of (a) the annual frequency of a particular event (b) the average claim when such an event occurs. For example, the annual frequency of hospitalization for a given age and sex might be 10 percent, the average duration of hospital stay might be four to five days, and therefore, the annual claim cost for a $500 daily hospital benefit would be $250 (0.1 x 5 x $500).
In health insurance, although mortality is a consideration, the primary consideration is the morbidity cost. Annual claim cost may vary, depending upon the kind and amount of benefits, according to such factors as age, sex, occupational class, and geographical area. Inasmuch as most policies contain more than one benefit, it is necessary to obtain separate annual claim cost for each type of benefit. Most morbidity tables used to calculate net annual claim cost of disability income benefits exclude the experience during the calendar year that a policy is issued. Attempts to identify the influence of underwriting on experience by policy year have not been very successful in contrast to the success of the practice for life insurance. The pattern of select experience under disability insurance is quite different fro that for mortality under individual life policies.
It is even more important to note that there is apparently substantial adverse selection by those applying for disability income policies who’s elimination periods are short and maximum durations are long. Studies show that at ages 50 to 65 there is a substantial increase in morbidity by policy duration that continues until the coverage terminates. Applicants who become insured in their twenties and thirties develop a higher level of morbidity after age 50 than those applicants who become insured after age 50. Furthermore, the experience is varies considerably, depending on the type of benefit under consideration. The experience is further complicated in the case of medical expense insurance by the continuing inflation in the cost of medical services, and in the case of disability insurance, by levels of employment and personal income. Obviously, consideration should be given to the relationship of select to ultimate experience in establishing gross premiums, so that the premiums for insurance issued at advanced ages properly reflect the savings from selection,
Provider Payment Arrangements: Premium rates for HMOs and other medical care organizations are affected by the degree to which providers participate in the cost. Having providers participate in benefit plan cost is intended both to reduce the cost of plan benefits through rate concessions and to provide incentives for the providers to control utilization, particularly in the areas of referrals to expensive specialist and in hospital admissions. Under traditional indemnity insurance products, providers are paid on a fee-for-service (FFS) basis. Managed care plans have typically negotiated fee arrangements with hospitals, physicians, pharmacies, and other providers.
Provider cost sharing can take on many forms, each of which have their own subtle impacts on underlying cost and behavioral incentives. An example of such an arrangement is capitation. A capitation payment is one in which the insurer subcontracts with a provider to perform a defined range of services in return for a set amount per month per plan enrollee. This arrangement represents the very end of the spectrum in risk sharing in that virtually all risk is passed along to the provider. The only risk remaining with the insurer is the solvency of the providers and their ability to deliver services. The fundamental purpose of these arrangements is to increase the provider’s awareness of cost and utilization. Such mechanisms must be constructed to be beneficial for both the providers and the insurer. Otherwise, the contractual arrangement will eventually dismantle the entire program.
Expenses: to obtain suitable expense rates for determination of premium rates, it is necessary to make detailed cost studies in which the various expense items may be expressed as (a) a percentage of the premium including premium taxes and agents commissions (b) an amount per policy including cost of underwriting and issuing a policy, and (c) an amount per paid claim such as the cost of investigating and verifying a claim. Because of the nonlevel commission rates, the per-premium types of expenses usually are larger in the first policy year, decrease during the next few policy years, and then are level for the remaining policy duration. The per policy types of expenses are much larger in the first policy year, reflecting the cost of underwriting and issuing the policy. The per-policy type of expense after the first policy year is relatively constant, except for the impact resulting from inflation.
Persistency: The persistency rate for a group of policies is defined as the ratio of the number of policies that continue coverage on a premium-due date to the number of policies that were in force as of the preceding due-date. Thus, if out of 100 policies, 75 policies are in force on the fist policy anniversary, the first-year annual persistency rate is 75 percent. The persistency rate usually improves with policy duration, and for some types of coverage the annual persistency rate will be 95 percent or higher after the fifth policy year. Naturally, other factors affect persistency rates. In general, persistency rates usually are higher at the older issue ages and better for the less hazardous occupations. Persistency usually is better in connection with major medical expense and disability income coverage than on basic hospital expense coverage. Persistency is important in health insurance rating for two reasons. First, expenses are higher during the first year than in subsequent years because of the typically higher first year commission rate. Also, claim rates under health insurance tend to increase as the age of the insured increases. In view of these factors, which vary by age at issue and policy duration, the premium-rate level will depend on the rate of lapse.
Interest: When a level premium is used, the insurer will have, after the first few policy years, an accumulation of funds arising from the excess of premium income over the amounts paid for claims and expenses. As in level premium life insurance, the funds accumulated during the early policy years will be needed in the later policy years, when the premium income is not sufficient to pay claims and expenses. In computing premium rates, therefore it is necessary to assume a suitable interest rate to reflect the investment earnings on these accumulations. Interest rates are of less significance in the calculation of medical expense premiums than in calculating life insurance premiums. The ratio of claims to premiums under health insurance during the early policy years is substantially greater than under level premium life insurance. Accordingly, more of the premium is used for claim payments soon after it is received by the insurance company, and it is, therefore not available for investment, as is the case of level premium life insurance. It is important to consider interest in measuring the average claim cost under long term disability income and long term care coverage. The value of the disability annuity can be significantly reduced because of the interest discount.
Profit and Contingency Margins: As with life insurance premium rates, it is necessary to introduce a margin for contingencies and profit into the premium-rate calculation. One method of doing so is to calculate a premium on the basis of most probable assumptions and then increase the premium by a percentage to provide some margin for contingencies and profit. Another method is to introduce conservative morbidity, expense, persistency, and interest assumptions and determine a premium on that basis. Still another would be to develop a gross premium that is consistent with a specific minimum required internal rate of return.
If you would like more details of the process involved in pricing premiums or would like to receive a no hassle quote, please feel free to visit our website at http://www.health-insurance-buyer.com for more information.
Auto Insurance – The Fine Print
The Comprehensive Coverage About Colorado Auto Insurance
Commercial Auto Insurance Quotes
Why is Health Insurance So Expensive?
Auto Insurance – Understanding the Different Types of Collision Insurance
The Importance of Personal Liability Insurance
Does a Driving Record Affect a Person’s Ability to Rent a Car?
Where Do I Go to Get Quality Insurance?
Why Truck Rentals in Auckland Are More Beneficial As Compare to Other Solutions
What Is Your Share of Government Debt?
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone
David Brooks: This is why autocracies fail
A Screaming Heckler Shocked the Audience at the Metropolitan Opera
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News3 weeks ago
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
-
News4 weeks ago
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Did Carl Crawford just confirm rumors about Megan Thee Stallion and ASAP Rocky?
-
Sports2 weeks ago
New list of deceased celebrities earnings revealed
-
Sports3 weeks ago
NBA Playoff Races Heating Up With 3 Weeks Left
-
HEALTH2 weeks ago
Aurogra & Cenforce Working for Everyone